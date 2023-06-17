Social Cafe San Francisco, CA
Pastry
Chicken Pika Pastry (Chicken Pika Pastelito)
A sweet, savory and spicy baked puff pastry filled with roasted chicken, spicy Pika Sauce, onions, red peppers, olives and Spanish seasoning.
Meat Pastry (Pastelito de Carne)
A sweet and savory baked puff pastry filled with meat, onions, red peppers, olives and Spanish seasoning.
Meat Pika Pastry (Pika Pastelito de Carne)
A sweet, savory and spicy baked puff pastry filled with meat, spicy Pika Sauce, onions, red peppers, olives and Spanish seasoning.
Guava Pastry (Pastelito de Guayaba)
Baked puff pastry filled with guava jam.
Guava and Cheese Pastry (Pastelito de Guayava y Queso)
Baked puff pastry filled with guava jam and cream cheese.
Spinach and Feta Cheese Pastry
Baked puff pastry filled with spinach, feta cheese and dill.
Mango and Cheese Pastry
Baked puff pastry filled with mango jam and sweet cream cheese.
Sandwich
Cuban Sandwich (Sandwich Cubano)
Ham, house roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, pickles on fresh baked Cuban bread.
Croquette Sandwich (Croqueta Preparada)
Ham croquette, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, mustard pickles on fresh baked Cuban bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Roasted chicken salad made with red onions, hard boiled eggs, herbs and creamy dressing on a fresh baked croissant.
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Ham and cheese, house made mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on a fresh baked croissant
Miami Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, house made mayo, lettuce and tomato on fresh baked Cuban bread.