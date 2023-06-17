Social Cafe San Francisco, CA


Pastry

Chicken Pika Pastry (Chicken Pika Pastelito)

$2.00+

A sweet, savory and spicy baked puff pastry filled with roasted chicken, spicy Pika Sauce, onions, red peppers, olives and Spanish seasoning.

Meat Pastry (Pastelito de Carne)

$2.00+

A sweet and savory baked puff pastry filled with meat, onions, red peppers, olives and Spanish seasoning.

Meat Pika Pastry (Pika Pastelito de Carne)

$2.00+

A sweet, savory and spicy baked puff pastry filled with meat, spicy Pika Sauce, onions, red peppers, olives and Spanish seasoning.

Guava Pastry (Pastelito de Guayaba)

$2.00+

Baked puff pastry filled with guava jam.

Guava and Cheese Pastry (Pastelito de Guayava y Queso)

$2.00+

Baked puff pastry filled with guava jam and cream cheese.

Spinach and Feta Cheese Pastry

$2.00+

Baked puff pastry filled with spinach, feta cheese and dill.

Mango and Cheese Pastry

$2.00+

Baked puff pastry filled with mango jam and sweet cream cheese.

Croquette

Ham Croquette (Croqueta de Jamon)

$2.00+

Tasty fried ham croquette made with bechamel sauce.

Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich (Sandwich Cubano)

$12.00+

Ham, house roasted pork, Swiss cheese, mustard, pickles on fresh baked Cuban bread.

Croquette Sandwich (Croqueta Preparada)

$12.00+

Ham croquette, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, mustard pickles on fresh baked Cuban bread.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00+

Roasted chicken salad made with red onions, hard boiled eggs, herbs and creamy dressing on a fresh baked croissant.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$12.00+

Ham and cheese, house made mayo, lettuce and tomatoes on a fresh baked croissant

Miami Sandwich

$12.00+

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, house made mayo, lettuce and tomato on fresh baked Cuban bread.

Croissant

$5.00

Salad

Chicken Salad (Ensalada de Pollo)

$12.00

Roasted chicken salad made with red onions, hard boiled eggs, herb and creamy dressing. Comes with 2 ham croquettes.

Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.95+

Made with Valrhona chocolate.

Coffee

Espresso

$2.50

Cuban Coffee with Steamed Milk (Cortadito)

$3.50

American Coffee

$3.25

Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Drinks

Yerb

$4.00

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Water

$2.00

Croissants

$5.00