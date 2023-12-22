Social House Ashburn
Food Menu
Appetizers
- CHESAPEAKE BAY HAND CUT FRIES$8.00
Crisp hand cut fries seasoned with Old Bay
- BEER & WHISKEY BATTERED ONION RINGS$12.00
A tower of sweet Spanish onions with a double battered dip. Served with ranch and horseradish aioli dressings.
- LOADED TATER TOTS$12.00
Smothered in cheddar beer sauce and topped with diced smoked pork belly and green onions.
- PRETZEL STICKS$12.00
Served with Fat Tire beer cheese & whole grain mustard
- HUMMUS$11.50
Classic hummus dressed with extra virgin olive oil and served with Naan bread, celery, carrots and cucumbers
- SOCIAL HOUSE TSO CAULIFLOWER$15.00
Our unique take on General Tso’s recipe. Deep fried cauliflower florets smothered in Thai chili sauce. Served with ginger aioli for dipping
- TUNA POKE$18.00
Cubed Ahi Tuna, served with a sweet and spicy soy sauce, topped with crisp tortilla strips and scallions
- CAROLINA PORK SLIDERS$15.00
Slow cooked barbecue pork sliders on fresh brioche rolls, served with coleslaw
- SHRIMP COCKTAIL$16.00
Served with Bloody Mary cocktail sauce and fresh lemon
- MEATBALLS$16.50
Three (3) jumbo all-beef meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and topped with Parmigiana-Reggiano cheese
Shareables
- MAC & JACK$13.50
Cavatappi pasta tossed with Fat Tire beer cheese and topped with freshly made bread crumbs.
- POTSTICKERS$15.00
Six (6) seared pork dumplings served with Asian slaw and Social House dipping sauce
- CANDIED PORK BELLY SKEWERS$17.00
Hand-sliced pork belly, lightly marinated in a sweet and savory blend of agave, and soy sauce
- CRISPY BUTTERMILK CALAMARI$17.50
Lightly breaded and calamari fried with cherry peppers. Topped with Parmesan cheese and served with our homemade marinara for dipping
- TUNA POKE NACHOS$18.50
Cubed Ahi Tuna served on fried wantons, drizzled with sweet and spicy soy sauce, chipotle mayo, and topped with cilantro jalapenos
- SKILLET BEEF TENDERLOIN TIPS$18.50
Cubed filet mignon prepared to temp and served with a Dijon cream dipping sauce
- CRAB & ARTICHOKE DIP$17.00
A creamy blend of spinach and cheese, loaded with crab meat and artichoke hearts, served with fresh pita chips
- DYNAMITE SHRIMP$14.50
Crispy shrimp tossed in a Social House creamy spicy sauce
- BEEF TENDERLOIN LOLLIPOPS$18.50
Bite-size beef cubes with sweet caramelized onions and blue
Wings
- 10 WINGS$17.50
Your choice of breaded, tossed, or grilled wings served with celery and carrots and a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- 15 WINGS$25.00
Your choice of breaded, tossed, or grilled wings served with celery and carrots and a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- 20 WINGS$33.50
Your choice of breaded, tossed, or grilled wings served with celery and carrots and a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- 30 WINGS$47.00
Your choice of breaded, tossed, or grilled wings served with celery and carrots and a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- 50 WINGS$75.00
Your choice of breaded, tossed, or grilled wings served with celery and carrots and a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
Entree Garden Salads
- HOUSE SALAD$12.00
Mixed greens and crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled goat cheese, and candied pecans tossed with balsamic vinaigrette
- SOCIAL HOUSE CHOP SALAD$13.00
Mixed greens and crisp romaine lettuce tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing, mixed with sweet corn, tomatoes, scallions, Monterey jack cheese and herb croutons
- CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with house made Caesar dressing and topped with herb croutons and freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- HEARTS OF PALM SALAD$12.50
Romaine lettuce topped with hearts of palm, artichoke, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers and served with lemon vinaigrette dressing
- TRADITIONAL WEDGE SALAD$13.50
A crisp iceberg wedge topped with pork belly, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and bleu cheese crumbles, served with bleu cheese dressing
- SALMON SALAD$23.00
Pan seared Norwegian filet with field greens, tomatoes, sundried cranberries, and champaign vinaigrette
Burgers
- SOCIAL HOUSE BURGER$16.00
Chopped chuck and short rib burger, half pound grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a toasted brioche roll.
- HICKORY BURGER$18.00
Topped with crispy bacon, crispy onion straw, mixed cheese and hickory BBQ sauce
- CALIFORNIA BURGER$18.00
Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and hand breaded onion straws
- HANGOVER BURGER$18.00
Topped with American cheese, bacon, over-easy egg, Social House Sauce, caramelized onion on a toasted Brioche roll
Flatbreads
- CHEESE FLATBREAD$14.00
- MARGHERITA$14.50
Zesty Tomato sauce topped with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
- VEGETARIAN$14.00
Fresh vegetables with a melted blend of white cheddar, mozzarella and provolone
- POLLO$15.50
Grilled marinated chicken, pesto, kalamata olives and caramelized onions with mozzarella cheese
- PEPPERONI$15.50
Marinara sauce with spicy pepperoni, topped with Parmigiana- Reggiano and mozzarella cheese
- MEATBALL$16.00
Marinara sauce with house made all-beef meatballs topped with Parmigiana-Reggiano and mozzarella cheese
Desserts
- SEASONAL DESSERT$9.00
- LAVA CAKE$8.00
Served with a scoop of ice cream
- KEY LIME PIE$10.00
A go to favorite! A perfect blend of sweet and tart goodness served in a graham cracker crust and topped with whipped cream.
- BANANA BREAD PUDDING$9.00
Homemade Banana Bread Pudding
- CARROT CAKE$10.00
Multi-layers and topped with Cream Cheese icing
Sides
- PLAIN FRIES$6.50
- PLAIN TOTS$6.50
- ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.50
ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS
- SAUTEED MUSHROOMS$8.50
SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
- ROSEMARY ROASTED POTATOES$8.00
ROSEMARY ROASTED POTATOES
- VEGETABLE OF THE DAY$8.50
VEGETABLE OF THE DAY
- PETITE HOUSE SALAD$9.00
PETITE HOUSE SALAD
- PETITE CAESAR SALAD$9.00
PETITE CAESAR SALAD
- EXTRA NAAN$1.00Out of stock
- EXTRA VEGGIES$2.00
- EXTRA TORTILLAS$1.00
- GARLIC BREAD$2.00
- MASHED POTATOES$8.00
Handhelds
- SOCIAL HOUSE CUBAN$18.50
Pulled pork carnitas, seared pork belly, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard served on ciabatta bread
- LOADED GRILLED CHEESE$15.50
Avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, Wisconsin white cheddar and yellow cheeses, with scallion aioli served on grilled sourdough bread
- CHICKEN CLUB$17.50
Grilled chicken breast served with Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, bibb lettuce and mayo served on organic multi grain bread
- STEAK SANDWICH$20.50
Grilled marinated 8 oz. flank steak with caramelized onions, garlic, chive cheese and served on ciabatta bread
- SALMON BLT$21.50
Seared salmon served with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato and bacon on ciabatta
- CHICKEN SOUVLAKI WRAP$18.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, Mediterranean feta and tzatziki sauce
- CAPE COD SANDWICH$19.00
Filet of fresh cod in a beer batter, served with tartar sauce and fresh lemon on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato, served with Cole Slaw, a pickle and Fries
- CRAB CAKE SANDWICH$25.00
Maryland crab cake, remoulade sauce, mixed greens and tomato on a brioche roll.
Big Plates
- SOCIALAYA-JAMBALAYA$24.50
Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, tomato, scallions and penne pasta tossed in Cajun sauce
- POKE RICE BOWL$21.50
Spicy soy-ginger marinated tuna over white rice with Asian slaw, avocado, cucumber, radish and topped with spicy mayo and ginger
- FISH & CHIPS$21.50
Beer battered Alaskan cod filet, served with grilled lemon, tartar sauce, coleslaw and hand cut fries
- OLD CHARLESTON SHRIMP & GRITS$22.50
Shrimp topped with scallions, mushrooms, red peppers and bacon served over creamy stone ground grits with cheddar jack cheese
- PAN SEARED NORWEGIAN SALMON$27.00
Salmon filet served over sautéed spinach, roasted grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts and roasted red pepper cream sauce.
- SOUTHERN CHICKEN & WAFFLES$21.50
Crispy chicken and Belgian pearl waffles with a side of rosemary agave syrup
- VEGGIE FAJITAS$19.50
Sizzling fajitas filled with onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream served in flour tortillas alongside rice, beans and shredded lettuce
- CHICKEN FAJITAS$21.50
Sizzling fajitas filled with onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream served in flour tortillas alongside rice, beans and shredded lettuce
- STEAK FAJITAS$23.50
Sizzling fajitas filled with onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream served in flour tortillas alongside rice, beans and shredded lettuce
- SHRIMP FAJITAS$23.00
Sizzling fajitas filled with onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream served in flour tortillas alongside rice, beans and shredded lettuce
- COMBO FAJITAS$23.50
Sizzling fajitas filled with onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream served in flour tortillas alongside rice, beans and shredded lettuce
- CLASSIC PRIME STEAK FRITES$25.50
The finest grain fed Midwest beef, hand selected for exquisite marbling and delicious flavor. Served with brandied peppercorn sauce, fresh vegetables and our signature hand cut fries
- DRUNKEN RIBEYE$36.00
Our signature hand cut ribeye, marinated and grilled to perfection and served with sauteed asparagus and mashed potatoes
- CRAB CAKES$38.00
Two pan seared Maryland style crab cakes served with sauteed Green Beans and roasted potatoes
- RED ROCK PASTA$24.00
Shrimp and penne pasta tossed with olive oil, garlic, fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke hearts and kalamata olives Topped with feta and parmesan cheese
Catering
- BIG BAVARIAN$99.00
Feeds 20 People - Includes Polish, sweet Italian, and bratwurst sausages grilled. Served with warm pretzel and grain mustard.
- BIG CAESAR$50.00
Feeds 20 People - Romaine lettuce with herb croutons, grated Parmesan cheese, and house-made Caesar dressing.
- BIG CHOP SALAD$50.00
Feeds 20 People - Mixed greens & Romaine lettuce with sweet corn, tomatoes, scallions, Monterey Jack cheese, herb croutons, and buttermilk ranch dressing.
- BIG HEARTS OF PALM$60.00
Feeds 20 People - Romaine lettuce with hearts of palm, artichokes, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and lemon vinaigrette dressing.
- BIG CHICKEN STICKS$89.00
Feeds 20 People - Grilled mini skewers of marinated chicken. Served with cucumber yogurt sauce.
- BIG SHRIMP STICKS$89.00
Feeds 20 People - Grilled shrimp lightly seasoned with Old Bay. Served with cocktail sauce.
- BIG HOUSE SALAD$60.00
Feeds 20 People - Mixed greens & Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- BIG HUMMUS$69.00
Feeds 20 People - Includes classic hummus (w/ extra virgin olive oil), naan, celery, carrots, and cucumbers.
- BIG MAC N JACK$60.00
Feeds 20 People - Cavatappi pasta with Fat Tire beer cheese. Topped with breadcrumbs.
- BIG MEATBALLS$89.00
Feeds 20 People - 30 jumbo all-beef meatballs in marinara sauce. Topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
- BIG PORK SLIDERS$79.00
Feeds 20 People - Slow cooked BBQ pork and coleslaw on a brioche roll. 30 sliders.
- BIG PRETZEL STICKS$60.00
Feeds 20 People - Served with Fat Tire beer cheese & whole grain mustard.
- BIG SOCIALAYA$350.00
Feeds 20 People - Sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, tomato, scallions, penne pasta, in a Cajun creole sauce.
- BIG TSO'S CAULIFLOWER$60.00
Feeds 20 People - Deep-fried cauliflower florets in Thai chili sauce. Served with ginger aioli dipping sauce.
- FULL MEATBALLS$165.00
- FULL MAC N JACK$150.00
- FULL BAVARIAN$150.00
- FULL BEEF TENDERLOIN$185.00
- FULL GRILLED SALMON$180.00
- FULL CHICKEN STICKS$240.00
- ASSORTED FLATBREADS$85.00
- FULL PRETZEL STICKS$150.00