Social House South Riding
Food Menu
Appetizers
- CHESAPEAKE BAY HAND CUT FRIES$8.00
Crisp hand cut fries seasoned with Old Bay
- BEER & WHISKEY BATTERED ONION RINGS$12.00
A tower of sweet Spanish onions with a double battered dip. Served with ranch and horseradish aioli dressings.
- LOADED TATER TOTS$12.00
Smothered in cheddar beer sauce and topped with diced smoked pork belly and green onions.
- PRETZEL STICKS$12.00
Served with Fat Tire beer cheese & whole grain mustard
- SOCIAL HOUSE TSO CAULIFLOWER$15.00
Our unique take on General Tso’s recipe. Deep fried cauliflower florets smothered in Thai chili sauce. Served with ginger aioli for dipping
- TUNA POKE$18.00
Cubed Ahi Tuna, served with a sweet and spicy soy sauce, topped with crisp tortilla strips and scallions
- CAROLINA PORK SLIDERS$15.00
Slow cooked barbecue pork sliders on fresh brioche rolls, served with coleslaw
- MEATBALLS$16.50
Three (3) jumbo all-beef meatballs smothered in marinara sauce and topped with Parmigiana-Reggiano cheese
Shareables
- MAC & JACK$13.50
Cavatappi pasta tossed with Fat Tire beer cheese and topped with freshly made bread crumbs.
- POTSTICKERS$15.00
Six (6) seared pork dumplings served with Asian slaw and Social House dipping sauce
- CRISPY BUTTERMILK CALAMARI$17.50
Lightly breaded and calamari fried with cherry peppers. Topped with Parmesan cheese and served with our homemade marinara for dipping
- TUNA POKE NACHOS$18.50
Cubed Ahi Tuna served on fried wantons, drizzled with sweet and spicy soy sauce, chipotle mayo, and topped with cilantro jalapenos
- SKILLET BEEF TENDERLOIN TIPS$18.50
Cubed filet mignon prepared to temp and served with a Dijon cream dipping sauce
- DYNAMITE SHRIMP$14.50
Crispy shrimp tossed in a Social House creamy spicy sauce
Entree Garden Salads
- HOUSE SALAD$12.00
Mixed greens and crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled goat cheese, and candied pecans tossed with balsamic vinaigrette
- SOCIAL HOUSE CHOP SALAD$13.00
Mixed greens and crisp romaine lettuce tossed in buttermilk ranch dressing, mixed with sweet corn, tomatoes, scallions, Monterey jack cheese and herb croutons
- CAESAR SALAD$13.00
Romaine lettuce tossed with house made Caesar dressing and topped with herb croutons and freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- TRADITIONAL WEDGE SALAD$13.50
A crisp iceberg wedge topped with pork belly, diced tomatoes, cucumbers and bleu cheese crumbles, served with bleu cheese dressing
Burgers
- SOCIAL HOUSE BURGER$16.00
Chopped chuck and short rib burger, half pound grilled to perfection and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle on a toasted brioche roll.
- HICKORY BURGER$18.00
Topped with crispy bacon, crispy onion straw, mixed cheese and hickory BBQ sauce
- CALIFORNIA BURGER$18.00
Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, and hand breaded onion straws
- HANGOVER BURGER$18.00
Topped with American cheese, bacon, over-easy egg, Social House Sauce, caramelized onion on a toasted Brioche roll
Flatbreads
- CHEESE FLATBREAD$14.00
- MARGHERITA$14.50
Zesty Tomato sauce topped with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
- POLLO$15.50
Grilled marinated chicken, pesto, kalamata olives and caramelized onions with mozzarella cheese
- PEPPERONI$15.50
Marinara sauce with spicy pepperoni, topped with Parmigiana- Reggiano and mozzarella cheese
Sides
- PLAIN FRIES$6.50
- PLAIN TOTS$6.50
- ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS$8.50
- SAUTEED MUSHROOMS$8.50
- VEGETABLE OF THE DAY$8.50
- PETITE HOUSE SALAD$9.00
- PETITE CAESAR SALAD$9.00
- EXTRA NAAN$1.00
- EXTRA VEGGIES$2.00
- EXTRA TORTILLAS$1.00
- GARLIC BREAD$2.00
- MASHED POTATOES$8.00
Handhelds
- SOCIAL HOUSE CUBAN$18.50
Pulled pork carnitas, seared pork belly, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard served on ciabatta bread
- LOADED GRILLED CHEESE$15.50
Avocado, Applewood smoked bacon, tomato, Wisconsin white cheddar and yellow cheeses, with scallion aioli served on grilled sourdough bread
- CHICKEN CLUB$17.50
Grilled chicken breast served with Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, bibb lettuce and mayo served on organic multi grain bread
- STEAK SANDWICH$20.50
Grilled marinated 8 oz. flank steak with caramelized onions, garlic, chive cheese and served on ciabatta bread
- SALMON BLT$21.50
Seared salmon served with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato and bacon on ciabatta
Big Plates
- SOCIALAYA-JAMBALAYA$24.50
Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, tomato, scallions and penne pasta tossed in Cajun sauce
- POKE RICE BOWL$21.50
Spicy soy-ginger marinated tuna over white rice with Asian slaw, avocado, cucumber, radish and topped with spicy mayo and ginger
- FISH & CHIPS$21.50
Beer battered Alaskan cod filet, served with grilled lemon, tartar sauce, coleslaw and hand cut fries
- OLD CHARLESTON SHRIMP & GRITS$22.50
Shrimp topped with scallions, mushrooms, red peppers and bacon served over creamy stone ground grits with cheddar jack cheese
- PAN SEARED NORWEGIAN SALMON$27.00
Salmon filet served over sautéed spinach, roasted grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts and roasted red pepper cream sauce.
- SOUTHERN CHICKEN & WAFFLES$21.50
Crispy chicken and Belgian pearl waffles with a side of rosemary agave syrup
- VEGGIE FAJITAS$19.50
Sizzling fajitas filled with onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream served in flour tortillas alongside rice, beans and shredded lettuce
- CHICKEN FAJITAS$21.50
Sizzling fajitas filled with onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream served in flour tortillas alongside rice, beans and shredded lettuce
- STEAK FAJITAS$23.50
Sizzling fajitas filled with onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream served in flour tortillas alongside rice, beans and shredded lettuce
- COMBO FAJITAS$23.50
Sizzling fajitas filled with onions, bell peppers, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream served in flour tortillas alongside rice, beans and shredded lettuce
- CLASSIC PRIME STEAK FRITES$25.50
The finest grain fed Midwest beef, hand selected for exquisite marbling and delicious flavor. Served with brandied peppercorn sauce, fresh vegetables and our signature hand cut fries
NA Beverages
Miscellaneous
Catering
- BIG BAVARIAN$99.00
Feeds 20 People - Includes Polish, sweet Italian, and bratwurst sausages grilled. Served with warm pretzel and grain mustard.
- BIG CAESAR$50.00
Feeds 20 People - Romaine lettuce with herb croutons, grated Parmesan cheese, and house-made Caesar dressing.
- BIG CHOP SALAD$50.00
Feeds 20 People - Mixed greens & Romaine lettuce with sweet corn, tomatoes, scallions, Monterey Jack cheese, herb croutons, and buttermilk ranch dressing.
- BIG HEARTS OF PALM$60.00
Feeds 20 People - Romaine lettuce with hearts of palm, artichokes, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, and lemon vinaigrette dressing.
- BIG CHICKEN STICKS$89.00
Feeds 20 People - Grilled mini skewers of marinated chicken. Served with cucumber yogurt sauce.
- BIG SHRIMP STICKS$89.00
Feeds 20 People - Grilled shrimp lightly seasoned with Old Bay. Served with cocktail sauce.
- BIG HOUSE SALAD$50.00
Feeds 20 People - Mixed greens & Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette.
- BIG HUMMUS$69.00
Feeds 20 People - Includes classic hummus (w/ extra virgin olive oil), naan, celery, carrots, and cucumbers.
- BIG MAC N JACK$60.00
Feeds 20 People - Cavatappi pasta with Fat Tire beer cheese. Topped with breadcrumbs.
- BIG MEATBALLS$89.00
Feeds 20 People - 30 jumbo all-beef meatballs in marinara sauce. Topped with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.
- BIG PORK SLIDERS$79.00
Feeds 20 People - Slow cooked BBQ pork and coleslaw on a brioche roll. 30 sliders.
- BIG PRETZEL STICKS$60.00
Feeds 20 People - Served with Fat Tire beer cheese & whole grain mustard.
- BIG SOCIALAYA$350.00
Feeds 20 People - Sauteed shrimp, andouille sausage, chicken, tomato, scallions, penne pasta, in a Cajun creole sauce.
- BIG TSO'S CAULIFLOWER$60.00
Feeds 20 People - Deep-fried cauliflower florets in Thai chili sauce. Served with ginger aioli dipping sauce.