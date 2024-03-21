Social Restaurant & Bar - Newton 320 Washington Street
Dinner
Sociables
- Black & Bleu Flatbread$17.00
Thinly sliced filet, fig jam, caramelized onion, bleu, arugula
- Margherita Flatbread$14.00
Marinated tomato, basil puree, fresh mozzarella
- Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Caesar, Grana Padano
- Calamari$14.00
Rhode island style, pickled cherry peppers, cherry pepper aioli
- Caprese$14.00
Gluten sensitive. Tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, agrodolce drizzle
- Chicken Wings$12.00
Buffalo or maple BBQ, bleu, celery, carrot
- Fish Tacos$16.00
Corn tortilla, beer battered haddock, shredded cabbage, pineapple salsa, avocado crema, jalapeño
- Fried Oysters$14.00Out of stock
- Meatballs$16.00
Prime brisket, short rib, or pork blend arrabiata sauce, mozzarella
- Mezze Board$17.00
- Mussels$17.00
Steamed Pei mussels, sweet honey & ginger coconut milk, hints lemon grass & red curry
Sliders
Soups & Salads
- Cup Clam Chowder$9.00
Gluten sensitive. Whole little necks, bacon, potatoes
- Bowl Clam Chowder$17.00
Gluten sensitive. Whole little necks, bacon, potatoes
- Cup Tomato Bisque$6.00
Savory fusion of tomatoes & aromatic vegetables
- Bowl Tomato Bisque$9.00
Savory fusion of tomatoes & aromatic vegetables
- Cobb$19.00
Gluten sensitive. Greens, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, scallion, egg, bleu, red wine vinaigrette
- Social House - Full$13.00
Gluten sensitive. Baby mixed greens, carrot, onion, tomato, cucumber, honey balsamic vinaigrette
- Arugula & Beet$15.00
Gluten sensitive. Roasted beet, prosciutto, candied walnut, goat cheese, cider vinaigrette
- Caesar - Full$12.00
Grana Padano, house croutons
- Side Social House$7.00
- Side Caesar$7.00
Handhelds
- Bishop Burger$16.00
Lettuce, tomato, crispy onion, bacon aioli
- French Dip Burger$17.00
Dry rub roast beef burger, Swiss, caramelized onion, horseradish aioli, au jus
- Colonel$16.00
Lightly spiced southern fried chicken breast, house made dill pickles, spicy aioli
- Veggie Burger$17.00
(Eggplant shitake mushroom / edamame / barley), avocado, lettuce crispy onion - miso aioli
- Simple Burger$14.00
CornedBeefDinner
- Filet Mignon$47.00
8 oz center cut, asparagus, garlic whipped potato
- Grilled NY Sirloin$36.00
14 oz black angus, Caesar brussels sprouts, garlic whipped potato
- Steak Tips$27.00
Bistro filet medallions, steak fries, charred broccoli with chili & pecorino
- Chicken$26.00
Semi boneless half chicken, whipped potato, brown butter braised cipollini, tarragon, natural jus
- Yellowfin Tuna$31.00
Rare seared, sticky rice, green beans, pickled daikon, avocado, sweet soy ginger sauce
- Scallops$29.00
Wild mushroom risotto, garnished with heirloom carrot & asparagus
- Salmon$28.00
Root vegetable puree, arugula, mulled wine reduction
- Fish & Chips$20.00
Beer battered haddock filet, house made tartar, hand cut fries
- Mushroom Risotto$15.00
Garnished with asparagus, heirloom carrot
- Mac & Cheese$16.00
Blended artisan cheeses, truffle oil, garlic & rosemary panko
- Lobster Mac & Cheese$31.00
Blended artisan cheeses, truffle oil, garlic & rosemary panko
- Ckn Mac & Cheese$22.00
- Stk Mac & Cheese$26.00
- cornedbeef$21.00
Sides to Share
- Asparagus$9.00
Roasted red pepper relish
- Broccoli$9.00
Chili, pecorino
- Carrots$9.00
Feta, honey, herb
- Fries$9.00
Hand-cut, butter, fine herb
- Plain Fries$9.00
- Steak Fries$9.00
Truffle oil, shredded parm
- Green Beans$9.00
Soy reduction sautéed
- Mashed Potatoes$9.00
With roasted garlic
- Rice$9.00
Sake infused
- Side Risotto$9.00
- Bread Plate$2.00
- Board Bread$2.00
Desserts
N/A Beverages
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Coffee - Decaf$3.00
- Coffee - Regular$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Espresso - Decaf$4.00
- Espresso - Regular$4.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Goslings Ginger Beer$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.00
- Juice - Apple$3.00
- Juice - Grapefruit$3.00
- Juice - Orange$3.00
- Juice - Pineapple$3.00
- Juice - Tomato$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- Milk$3.00
- Milk - Chocolate$3.00
- Milk - Strawberry$3.00
- Nitro Brew Cold Coffee$4.00
- Red Bull$7.00
- Red Bull - SF$7.00
- Rootbeer$3.00
- Saratoga Sparkling Water$3.00
- Saratoga Still Water$3.00
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Soda Water$2.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Tea$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Unsweetened Iced Tea$3.00