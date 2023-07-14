Social Suppers
June/July Menu 2023
Entrees
Bacon Wrapped Pork Filets with Red Rocks Rub
These Apple smoked bacon wrapped Pork filets are a customer favorite! The special Red Rocks Rub we created works perfect with these tasty treats. (L&F, Grill or Bake DF, GF) Nutrition Facts Amount Per Serving Calories 299 % Daily Value* Total Fat 14g22% Saturated Fat 5g25% Polyunsaturated Fat 0g Cholesterol 115mg38% Sodium 825mg34% Total Carbohydrates 3g1% Dietary Fiber 1g4% Protein 38g76% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Balsamic BBQ Chicken
The perfect light and healthy supper! Mildly sweet and tangy in one easy recipe that your family will love. Nutrition Facts Balsamic BBQ Chicken Amount Per Serving Calories 224Calories from Fat 54 % Daily Value* Total Fat 6g9% Saturated Fat 1g5% Cholesterol 80mg27% Sodium 393mg16% Total Carbohydrates 7g2% Dietary Fiber 1g4% Protein 33g66% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Broccoli Cheddar Quiche
Our newest Quiche features Broccoli and cheddar cheese, a combination that works every time. This one will be a crowd- pleaser for sure! (Bake, L&F) Nutritional Facts: Amount Per Serving Calories 223 % Daily Value* Total Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 25% Cholesterol 85mg 28% Sodium 400mg 17% Total Carbohydrates 18g 6% Dietary Fiber 1g 0% Protein 11g 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Canyon Chicken
This customer favorite is a sweet, delectable chicken breasts marinated in a teriyaki glaze and topped with a blend of ranch dressing, cheddar cheese and crisp bacon bits. (Bake) Nutrition Facts Canyon Chicken Amount Per Serving Calories 353 Calories from Fat 153 % Daily Value* Total Fat 17g 26% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 109mg 36% Sodium 1115mg 46% Total Carbohydrates 8g3% Dietary Fiber >1g 0% Protein 41g 82% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Caribbean Pork Tenderloin
A medley of sauces, brown sugar, and a hint of thyme make a rich marinade for this customer favorite grilled pork tenderloin. (Grill or Bake, L&F, DF, GF Available) Nutritional Facts: Per Serving Calories 231 % Daily Value* Total Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 79mg 26% Sodium 578mg 24% Total Carbs 10g 3% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Protein 34g 68% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Carnitas Chilie Verde Over Rice
Your favorite savory pulled pork, homemade Chili Verde sauce, seasoned peppers & onions all served over tasty rice. (L&F, GF, DF, Stovetop) Nutritional Facts: Amount Per Serving Calories 180 % Daily Value* Total Fat 9g 12% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 20mg 7% Sodium 750mg 58% Total Carbohydrates 17g 6% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Protein 9g 18% Sugar 2g * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Cheddar Bacon Burgers
Get your grill fired up! We have created the perfect burger! Lean ground beef with cheddar cheese, bacon, and a couple secret ingredients. (Grill or Stovetop) Nutritional Facts: Per Serving Amount Per Serving Calories 490 % Daily Value* Total Fat 24g 37% Saturated Fat 10g 50% Cholesterol 144mg 48% Sodium 979mg 41% Total Carbohydrates 29g 10% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 42g 84% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet
Cheeseburger Mac N Cheese
This Mac N Cheese is over the top with ground beef, a great medley of spices mixed all with tender noodles in a creamy cheese sauce. Kids love this one! (Bake) Nutrition Facts Cheeseburger Mac N Cheese Amount Per Serving Calories 501 % Daily Value* Total Fat 22g 34% Saturated Fat 8g 40% Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Cholesterol 40mg 13% Sodium 1470mg 61% Total Carbohydrates 89g 30% Dietary Fiber 4g 16% Protein 24g 48% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Chicken & Shrimp Skewers
Toss them on the grill for a blend of shrimp and chicken you won’t soon forget! These skewers are complemented with our famous Pizzaro marinade, accompanied with a blend of mixed veggies. (Grill, Stove top, L&F) Nutrition Facts Grilled Shrimp Skewers and Marinated Chicken Amount Per Serving Calories 179 Calories from Fat 9 % Daily Value* Total Fat 1g 2% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Polyunsaturated Fat 2g Cholesterol 127mg 42% Sodium 678mg 28% Total Carbohydrates 3g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 30g60% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Chicken Piccata
An elegant and easy Italian classic. Tender chicken breasts finished with a tangy lemon, caper garlic sauce. (Stove Top, L&F, DF, GF Available) Nutrtional Facts: Per Serving Calories 310 % Daily Value* Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 135mg 45% Sodium 390mg 17% Total Carbohydrates 9g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 43g 86% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Chicken Taco Grill Packs
Seasoned All-Natural Chicken Breast topped with a mild salsa corn medley all wrapped in foil ready to throw on the grill or pop in the oven. (L&F, GD, DF, GF, Bake or Grill) Nutritional Facts: Calories 343 Per Serving % Daily Value* Total Fat 55g 85% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 100mg 33% Sodium 593mg 25% Total Carbohydrates 20g 7% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 39g 78% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Crab Quiche
This quiche is filled with Blue crab meat, diced red peppers, green onions, creamy cheeses and is perfect for impressing family or company! (L&F, Bake) Nutrtitional Facts: Amount Per Serving Calories 220 Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 60mg 20% Sodium 85mg 4% Total Carbohydrates 18g 7% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 11g 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Cranberry Chicken Salad
Tender diced chicken combined with Greek yogurt, a touch of real mayo, chopped celery, onion, pecans and dried cranberries. (Thaw & Eat) Nutritional Facts: Calories 238 Per Serving % Daily Value* Total Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 36mg 12% Sodium 512mg 21% Total Carbohydrates 23g 8% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 14g 28% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Cranberry Chicken Salad Wraps
Tender diced chicken combined with Greek yogurt, a touch of real mayo, chopped celery, onion, pecans and dried cranberries. (Thaw & Eat) Nutritional Facts: Calories 515 Per Serving % Daily Value* Total Fat 20g 31% Saturated Fat 3.5g 18% Cholesterol 79mg 26% Sodium 790mg 33% Total Carbohydrates 48g 16% Dietary Fiber 2.5g 10% Protein 34g 68% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Crispy Almond Chicken Tenders
Chicken Breasts rolled in crunchy almonds, gently spiced and served with a Sweet Chili dipping sauce. Kid favorite! (L&F, Bake, DF, GF Available) Nutritional Facts: Per Serving Calories 307 % Daily Value* Total Fat 11g 17% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 108mg 36% Sodium 851mg 35% Total Carbohydrates 23g 8% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 30g 60% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Crispy Baked Cod
It’s a Friday night fish fry - with a twist. This 30-minute cod is baked, not fried, but still has a satisfyingly crispy, crunchy crust. (L&F, Bake) Nutritional Facts: Amount Per Serving Calories 210 % Daily Value* Total Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 1.5g 8% Sodium 50mg 2% Protein 23g 46% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Curried Shrimp with Rice
The magic happened when we added the coconut milk to this dish. This shrimp entree is delish and is done in just 20 minutes. (GF, L&F, DF, Stovetop) 30-Minute Meal! Nutritional Facts: Per Serving Calories 299 % Daily Value* Total Fat 7g 11% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 119mg 40% Sodium 771mg 32% Total Carbs 41g 14% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 17g 34% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Family 10 Meal Deal
Mighty Mini Meatloaves Fiesta Taco Bake Swedish Meatballs Canyon CHicken Jen's Chicken Alfredo Ravioli Crispy Almond Chicken Tenders Italian Orzo Skillet Pulled Pork Sandwiches with Oven Fries Caribbean Pork Tenderloin Spinach Tomato Tortellini
Fiesta Taco Bake
All the great flavors of tacos all in one delicious dish, with a twist the kids will love, pasta! (Bake) Nutrition Facts Amount Per Serving 1 Calories 370 % Daily Value* Total Fat 13g 17% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Trans Fat 5g Cholesterol 25mg 8% Sodium 800mg 35% Total Carbohydrate 55g 20% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Total Sugars 5g Includes 0g Added Sugars 0% Protein 13g 26% Not a significant source of vitamin D, calcium, iron, and potassium *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,0
Greek Style Turkey Burgers Full
The best turkey burger EVER! Feta cheese with Oregano, garlic and spices galore will be a feast for your palate! (Grill or Stovetop, L&F, GF without the Bun) Nutrtional Facts: Per Serving Amount Per Serving Calories 282 % Daily Value* Total Fat 16g 25% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 110mg 37% Sodium 561mg 23% Total Carbohydrates 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 28g 56% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Greek Turkey Orzo
Lean ground turkey blended with seven Grecian spices, feta cheese, orzo pasta and petite tomatoes. (Skillet, L&F) Nutrition Facts Greek Turkey Orzo Amount Per Serving Calories 370 % Daily Value* Total Fat 15g23% Sodium 581mg24% Total Carbohydrates 30g10% Dietary Fiber 4g16% Protein 29g58% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Hearty Breakfast Sandwiches
We cannot make these biscuits, egg, sausage, and cheese breakfast sandwiches fast enough. These are perfect for a quick Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner! (Microwave) Nutrtional Facts: Per Serving Amount Per Serving Calories 400 % Daily Value* Total Fat 28g 36% Saturated Fat 10g 50% Cholesterol 245mg 82% Sodium 820mg 36% Total Carbohydrates 22g 8% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 16g 32% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Honey Lime Chicken with Sweet Corn Medley
Sweet, a little spice and super savory marinated chicken breasts. Plus, a side of Sweet Corn Medley (L&F, DF, GF Available, Stovetop or Grill) Nutritional Facts: Amount Per Serving Calories 324 % Daily Value* Total Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 80mg 27% Sodium 657mg 27% Total Carbohydrates 26g 9% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 33g 66% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Italian Orzo Skillet
This One Skillet dish is full of Italian Sausage, fresh zucchini and seasoned orzo pasta all cooked up in 1 skillet! Kids love this one. (L&F, Stovetop) 30-Minute Meal! Nutritional Facts: Per Serving Calories 390 % Daily Value* Total Fat 7g 9% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Cholesterol 20mg 7% Sodium 490mg 21% Total Carbohydrates 58g 21% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Protein 25g 50% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Jen's Chicken Alfredo Ravioli
Ricotta Cheese Ravioli smothered in my homemade Alfredo Sauce with Diced White Chicken. This dish & a little steamed broccoli is my daughter Finley’s favorite dinner. (Bake) Nutrition Facts Amount Per Serving Calories 717 % Daily Value* Total Fat 43.3g67% Saturated Fat 8g40% Polyunsaturated Fat 1g Cholesterol 149mg50% Sodium 1270mg53% Total Carbohydrates 43.3g14% Dietary Fiber 1g4% Protein 40g80% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
King Ranch Chicken
This Classic Tex-Mex recipe is a creamy mixture of chicken, cheese, corn tortillas, tomatoes, and peppers. (L&F, Bake) Nutrition Facts King Ranch Chicken Amount Per Serving Calories 307 % Daily Value* Total Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 73mg 24% Sodium 572mg 24% Total Carbohydrates 50g 17% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Protein 32g 64% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Lite & Fit 10 Meal Deal
Honey Lime Chicken with Sweet Corn Medley Chicken Piccata Greek Style Turkey Burgers Chicken Taco Grill Packs Balsamic BBQ Chicken Greek Turkey Orzo Raspberry Chipotle Pork Tenderloin Mojo Cuban Pork Curried Shrimp with Rice Salmon with Mango Salsa
Meatball Sub Sandwiches
Quick and easy Italian Meatball subs that the kids will love. Ready in less than 30 minutes. (Stovetop/Bake) Nutrition Facts Meatball Sub Sandwiches Amount Per Serving Calories 643 % Daily Value* Total Fat 30g 46% Saturated Fat 12g 60% Polyunsaturated Fat 17g Cholesterol 163mg 54% Sodium 1095mg 46% Total Carbohydrates 57g19% Dietary Fiber 5g 20% Protein 34g 68% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Mediterranean Chicken
Boneless Chicken breasts baked or Grilled in a lemon parsley marinade featuring feta cheese and red peppers. This is a beautiful dish to serve any time of the year. (L&F, GF, Bake or Grill) Nutritional Facts: Amount Per Serving Calories 175 % Daily Value* Total Fat 4g 6% Saturated Fat 1.5g 8% Sodium 615mg 26% Total Carbs 2.2g 1% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Protein 30.8g 62% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Mighty Mini Meatloaves
These sweet glazed mini loaves are a Social Suppers customer favorite! Perfect to have in the freezer cuz you can bake them from frozen! (Bake) Nutrition Facts Mighty Mini Meatloaf Amount Per Serving Calories 504 Calories from Fat 207 % Daily Value* Total Fat 23g 35% Saturated Fat 10g 50% Polyunsaturated Fat 9g Cholesterol 154mg 51% Sodium 715mg 30% Protein 36g 72% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Mojo Cuban Pork
This Customer favorite is perfectly seasoned pulled pork, black beans, sliced onions, red & green peppers topped with an amazing homemade cilantro lime sauce all served over rice. (L&F, GF, DF, Stovetop) 30-Minute Meal! Nutrtional Facts: Per Serving Calories 235 % Daily Value* Total Fat 8g 12% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Cholesterol 19.5mg 7% Sodium 268mg 11% Total Carbs 27.5g 9% Dietary Fiber 6g 24% Protein 14g 28% *Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Pesto Baked Cod
Heart healthy tilapia fillets with a rich, distinctive pesto, served with a unique tomato and roasted garlic vinaigrette. (L&F, Bake, GF) Nutritional Facts: Per Serving Calories 320 % Daily Value* Total Fat 23g 29% Saturated Fat 4g 20% Cholesterol 60mg 20% Sodium 270mg 12% Total Carbohydrates 3g 1% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 23g 46% Sugar 3g * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwiches with Oven Fries Full
30-minute meal! Enjoy shredded pork in a tasty homemade KC BBQ sauce served on a bun. Plus, some delicious Oven Fries. (Bake & Stovetop) Nutritional Facts: Per Serving Amount per serving Calories 291 % Daily Value* Total Fat 6g 9% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 45mg 15% Sodium 1032mg 43% Total Carbohydrates 39g 13% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 20g 40% Sugar 13g * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Queso Pepper Grill Packs with Shrimp Full
Poblano pepper stuffed with Pepper Jack cheese and shrimp on a bed of rice drizzled with Enchilada sauce and black olives. (Bake or Grill, L&F, GF Vegetarian available) Nutritional Facts: Per Serving Calories 291 % Daily Value* Total Fat 15g 23% Saturated Fat 8g 40% Cholesterol 45mg 15% Sodium 411mg 17% Total Carbohydrates 31g 10% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Protein 1g 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Ranch Bacon Chicken Wraps
Cool Ranch dressing, tender chicken, crisp bacon, green onions and Monterey Jack cheese nestled in a soft flour tortilla. (Bake or Microwave) Nutritional Facts: Per Serving Calories 491 % Daily Value* Total Fat 10g 15% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 99mg 33% Sodium 1288mg 54% Total Carbs 48g 16% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 48g 96% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Raspberry Chipotle Pork Tenderloin
Melt-in-your-mouth tender and delicious pork tenderloin gets even better when paired with this smoky raspberry chipotle sauce. (L&F, DF, GF, Grill or Bake) Nutrtional Facts: Per Serving Calories 320 % Daily Value* Total Fat 17g 22% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 100mg 33% Sodium 490mg 21% Total Carbohydrates 7g 3% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 32g 64% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Ravioli with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
A light and creamy sauce with pureed roasted red sweet peppers and smoked gouda, paired with plump ricotta cheese ravioli. (L&F, V, Bake) Nutritional Facts: Calories 260 % Daily Value* Total Fat 9g 14% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 50mg 17% Sodium 430mg 18% Total Carbohydrates 31g 10% Dietary Fiber 2g 8% Protein 12g 24% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Salmon with Mango Salsa
Salmon filets marinated in an Asian Sauce, topped with a colorful Mango Salsa. (L&F, DF, GF, Bake or Grill) Nutritional Facts: Amount Per Serving Calories 220 Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 60mg 20% Sodium 85mg 4% Total Carbohydrates 18g 7% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 11g 22% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Sicilian Baked Ravioli
Jumbo Ricotta cheese ravioli covered in a perfectly flavored meat sauce topped with a blended parmesan cheese mix. (Bake, Vegetarian Available) Nutrtitional Facts: Per Serving Amount Per Serving Calories 374 % Daily Value* Total Fat 17g 26% Saturated Fat 9g 45% Cholesterol 71mg 24% Sodium 942mg 39% Total Carbohydrates 35g 12% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Protein 21g 42% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Spinach Tomato Tortellini
Cheese tortellini paired with a creamy spinach & tomato cream sauce that will make you feel like you are at a fancy Italian restaurant. (L&F, Oven) Nutritional Facts: Amount Per Serving Calories 378 % Daily Value* Total Fat 12g 18% Saturated Fat 5g 25% Cholesterol 88mg 29% Sodium 769mg 32% Total Carbohydrates 48g 16% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Protein 19g 38% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Swedish Meatballs
A traditional dish that will have your whole family screaming for more. Seasoned meatballs in a creamy, rich white sauce served over egg noodles. (Stovetop) 30-Minute Meal! Nutrition Facts Swedish Meatballs Amount Per Serving Calories 493 % Daily Value* Total Fat 12g 18% Cholesterol 124mg 41% Sodium 1126mg 47% Total Carbohydrates 48g 16% Dietary Fiber 5g 20% Protein 29g 58% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Sweet Potato Burritos
An amazing medley of Sweet Potatoes, Black Beans, Monterey Jack Cheese, and an array of southwest seasonings wrapped in a flour tortilla. (Oven or Microwave) Nutritional Facts: Amount Per Serving Calories 400 % Daily Value* Total Fat 14g 22% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 25mg 8% Sodium 1050mg 44% Total Carbohydrates 52g 17% Dietary Fiber 6g 24% Protein 17g 34% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Appetizer, Desserts & Sides
Appetizers
Buffalo Chicken Dip
This zesty and creamy dip features the great flavor of Buffalo chicken wings without all the mess! Serve it at your next party…it will be a big hit!
Spinach Artihoke Dip
The perfect combination of Artichokes, Spinach, Lite Sour Cream and some of our secret seasonings makes this a tasty treat! Calories 242 % Daily Value* Fat 20g31% Saturated Fat 9g 56% Cholesterol 49mg 16% Sodium 440mg 19% Potassium 259mg 7% Carbohydrates 6g 2% Fiber 2g 8% Sugar 1g 1% Protein 8g 16% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Bleu Cheese & Bacon Dip
You will not believe how good this is! Buy 4 and stock up for the year! Rich melted Bleu cheese, bacon pieces, crisp green onion and cream cheese are the perfect complement to your appetizer bar. Allergens: Dairy
Cranberry Meatballs
Hearty meatballs are baked in a sweet cranberry sauce that your family or guests will love. These are great for parties as appetizers or serve as a meal over rice for a unique and flavorful dinner. (Heat & Eat) Amount Per Serving Calories 340 % Daily Value* Total Fat 19g 24% Saturated Fat 11g 55% Cholesterol 25mg 8% Sodium 540mg 23% Total Carbohydrates 351g 13% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Protein 10g 20% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Desserts
Chocolate Fudge Pie
Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Fudge, Real Whip Cream & Oreo cookie crumbles… need we say more?
Peanut Buster Pie
Homemade Peanut Butter Mousse, Chocolate Fudge & topped with Whip Cream (Thaw & Serve)
Key Lime Pie
Our take on the classic – just like you remember, only frozen!
Emma's Extra Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Our friend Emma gave us her secret recipe for these extra chocolate chip cookie dough. If you love chocolate, you will love these cookies!
Gourmet Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Outrageously good ready-to-cook gourmet cookie dough. We make, You Bake!
Oatmeal Caramel Delightes
The bottom layer is oatmeal cookie, then chocolate, then caramel then topped with more oatmeal cookie. Oh so good!
Apple Berry Crisp
Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, and apple in a scrumptious cinnamon oatmeal crust. A great item to take to a group function.
Chocolate Chip Energy Bites
We can’t make these little gems fast enough, they are perfect for a quick snack. Contains Nuts
Cranberry Almond Energy Bites
Oats, honey, almonds, peanut butter, shaved coconut, sunflower seeds and cranberries, yet, yummy!
Sides
Cinnamon Apples
Thick sliced apples slow cooked in a tangy lemon, cinnamon, ginger sauce. Nutritional Facts: Per Serving (Serves 6) Calories 80 % Daily Value* Total Fat 11g 55% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Cholesterol 13mg 3% Sodium 2mg 1% Total Carbohydrates 13g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 20g 40% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Corn Souffle
A deliciously moist corn bread bake that goes great with any meal! (Bake) Nutritional Facts: Amount Per Serving Calories 370 % Daily Value* Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 8g 40% Cholesterol 105mg 35% Sodium 730mg 34% Total Carbs 54g 20% Dietary Fiber 3g 11% Protein 10g 20% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Glazed Carrots
Carrots in a homemade Orange Juice, Brown Sugar & a hit of Ginger glaze. (Stovetop) Nutritional Facts: Pe3r Serving (Serves 6) Calories 100 % Daily Value* Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Sodium 60mg 3% Total Carbohydrates 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 15g 54% Total Sugars 1g 2% Protein 0g 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Italian Green Beans
Crisp green beans scented with basil and garlic and tossed with parmesan cheese. Nutritional Facts: Per Serving (Serves 6) Calories 60 % Daily Value* Total Fat 3g 4% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 5mg 1% Sodium 260mg 11% Total Carbohydrates 4g 1% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 1g 2% Protein 0g 0% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Broccoli Parmesan
Pan seared Broccoli with a medley of spices and all topped off with a sprinkle of Parmesan Cheese. (Stovetop) Nutritional Facts: Per Serving (Serves 6) Calories 45 % Daily Value* Total Fat 1g 18% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 0mg 0% Sodium 300mg 13% Total Carbohydrates 1g 0% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 1g 2% Sugar 1g * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Magnificent Mac N Cheese
A classic mac n’ cheese to appeal to the kids (of all ages) in your family. Tender macaroni and our special sauce, with the cheesiest of all cheese. Nutritional Facts: Per Serving Calories 290 Total Fat 15g 19% Saturated Fat 7g 35% Cholesterol 35mg 12% Sodium 670mg 29% Total Carbohydrates 28g 10% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 4g Protein 6g 12% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Sesame Snap Peas
Sugar snap peas with sesame seeds, sesame oil and parmesan cheese. (Stovetop) Nutritional Facts: Per Serving (Serves 6) Calories 60 % Daily Value* Total Fat 5g 6% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 45mg 15% Sodium 20mg 2% Total Carbohydrates 5g 2 % Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Total Sugars 3g Protein 1g 2 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Spinach Quinoa
This protein packed side item is so full of goodness. A mix of quinoa, spinach, Parmesan cheese & a buttery panko breadcrumb topping is perfect for a side item or make it a meal! (Bake)
Tuscan Vegetables with Herb Butter
Enjoy this mix of Green Beans, Yellow Squash, Red Peppers & Carrots all seasoned with our house made Herb Butter.
Cheddar Garlic Biscuits
These biscuits are perfect to have in your freezer when you need a quick, cook from frozen, side item. (Bake)
Garlic Toast
What meal doesn’t go with garlic bread? 6 thick, buttery, garlic slices of toast to make dinner complete. (Bake)
Dinner Rolls
These soft and warm rolls are fast, easy and the entire family will love them. (Bake or Microwave)
Cranberry Orange Scones with Honey Butter
asty Cranberry-Orange Scones are ideal for coffee and tea dates with your girlfriends, quick breakfast for the kids or even a light dessert. Comes with homemade Honey Butter we make right in our kit. (Bake)
Cinnamon Scones with Honey Butter
Tasty Cinnamon Scones are ideal for coffee and tea dates with your girlfriends, quick breakfast for the kids or even a light dessert. Comes with homemade Honey Butter we make right in our kitchen. (Bake)
Blueberry Scones with Honey Butter
These Blueberry Scones are full of ripe juice blueberries and go perfect with Social Suppers homemade Honey Butter that is inlcuded! (Bake)
Sweet Potato Fries
Crisp, delicious and healthy baked sweet potato fries perfect with any meal. Nutritional Facts: Per Serving (Serves 6) Amount Per Serving Calories 35 % Daily Value* Total Fat 6g 8% Saturated Fat 1g 5% Cholesterol 0mg 0% Sodium 190mg 8% Total Carbohydrates 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Protein 1g Sugar 7g * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Sweet Potato Tater Tots with Aioli Sauce
Oven baked Sweet Potato Totes & a side of homemade Aioli Sauce. (Bake)
Roasted Baby Bakers
These perfect mini potatoes go with just about any Entree and they are ready to pop in the oven when you need them. (Bake) Nutritional Facts: Per Serving (Serves 6) Calories 90 % Daily Value* Total Fat 1.5g 2% Saturated Fat- 0g 0% Cholesterol 0mg 0% Sodium 160mg 7% Total Carbohydrates 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 0g Protein 3g 4% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Roasted Red Potato Wedges
Delicious red and Yukon gold potatoes, cut into wedges and roasted with olive oil and seasonings. Perfect for a side or snack. (Bake) Nutritional Facts: Amount Per Serving (Serves 6) Calories 110 % Daily Value* Total Fat 1g 1% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 5 mg 1% Sodium 540mg 23% Total Carbohydrates 15g 5% Dietary Fiber 1g 4% Total Sugars 1g Protein 1g 2% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet
The World's Best Mashed Potatoes
Light Sour Cream, Cream Cheese and Cheddar Cheese make this potato dish "The World's Best" mashed potatoes, you don't even need gravy!
Au Gratin Potatoes
This super easy & delicious Au Gratin potato bake goes perfect with any Entree you serve! (Bake)
