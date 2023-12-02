Sociale
Snacks & Starters
- Meatballs$16.00
Prime beef, pork and veal meatballs in tomato sauce with fresh basil and Parmigiano
- Bufala Fritta$16.00
Deep fried buffalo mozzarella, cherry tomato and anchovy sauce, basil
- Frittura di Mare$18.00
Deep fried calamari, shrimp, eggplant, red peppers, mixed squash side of marinara
- Spanish Octopus$18.00
Spanish octopus, cannellini beans and garlic cream with shallot vinaigrette, cherry tomatoes, arugula
- Costatine$18.00
Braised short rib, celery root puree, carrots, cipollini, parsnips, short rib reduction
- Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Eggplants, mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, garlic croutons
- Suppli al Telefono$14.00
Pomodoro risotto, beef, mozzarella core, breaded and fried
- Antipasto Emiliano$24.00
Prosciutto, soppressata, olives served with gnocco fritto
- Joe's Chips$4.00
- Zesty Olives$5.00
Mixed olives tossed with citrus and garlic
- Herby Cashews$5.00
Roasted cashews tossed with herbs
Salads & Bowls
- Fresca$16.00
Romaine, tomatoes, mixed herbs, imported mozzarella
- Cruda$14.00
Selection of raw crispy vegetables, arugula, hazelnuts, light lemon dressing
- Riccia$16.00
Red leaf lettuce, red onion, crispy pancetta, cherry tomato, gorgonzola crumbs
- Burrata$22.00
Imported burrata Pugliese, fresh arugula, baby beets, sesame seeds, croutons
- Quinoa$16.00
Kale, cherry tomatoes, red onions, avocado
- Farro$16.00
Red peppers, asparagus, spinach
Pasta
- Sociale Spaghetti$20.00
Our signature Tomato-Basil, Parmigiano
- Carbonara$22.00
Pancetta, egg yolk, Parmigiano
- Farfalle di Mare$24.00
Butterfly shaped pasta, shrimp, mussels, calamari, clams, red mullet roe, breadcrumbs
- Pappardelle al Coniglio$24.00
Whole wheat pappardelle, rabbit ragout, black olives, pecorino
- Lasagna alla Bolognese$24.00
Authentic ragù alla Bolognese, Béchamel
- Mushroom Risotto$26.00
Butter, Parmigiano
- Kids Butter Pasta$12.00
Butter, Parmigiano
- Kids Red Sauce Pasta$12.00
Tomato sauce, Parmigiano
Pizza Fritta
- Margherita$16.00
Our signature Tomato-Basil, mozzarella
- Prosciutto Pizza$20.00
Pomodoro sauce, parmigiano, arugula
- Patate Cipolla$18.00
Golden potatoes crisps, chives, ricotta, onions puree, prosciutto crumbs
- Mushroom & Herb$18.00
Garlic mascarpone, mixed mushrooms, parsley, dill
- Nduja in Puglia$22.00
Homemade spicy sausage, jalapeno, imported burrata Pugliese, honey
Meat & Fish (Dinner)
- Pollo$30.00
Roasted chicken, pan-fried polenta, baby turnip, baby carrots, shallots
- Hanger Steak$30.00
Marinated hanging tender served with onion puree, asparagus, smashed potatoes and baby carrots
- Branzino$30.00
Branzino filet, shallots, cauliflower puree, roasted cauliflower, capers
- Salmone$30.00
Spinach puree, fresh sauteed spinach, roasted potatoes
- Filet Mignon$38.00
Smoked eggplant puree, Tuscan kale, roasted squash, rainbow carrots in red wine reduction
- The Meatloaf Burger$24.00
Nonna meatloaf partty (beef-pork-veal) home-baked bun, buffalo mozzarella, caramelized onions. Mixed greens or french fries
Small Plates
Dessert
- Tortino al Cioccolato$12.00
Chocolate cake, sea salt caramel gelato, chocolate tuile
- Tiramisu$12.00
Espresso, mascarpone, lady fingers, cocoa
- Pumpkin Crostata$10.00
Vanilla cream, puff pastry, cinnamon gelato, meringue, cranberry sauce
- Poached Pear$12.00
Red wine sauce, pound cake, marcona almond cream, vanilla gelato
- Biscotti$2.00
Cantucci