Sockeye Alehouse
FOOD
Starters
1/2 pound Woolybugger Wheat breaded chicken breast strips, flash-fried and served plain or tossed in your choice of our House-made fire, general’s or Power House Porter BBQ sauce.
Rough cut russets fried in duck fat/seasoned with rosemary & parsley/served with pickled ketchup.
seasoned sirloin/ beer battered/House cocktail sauce.
American wagyu beef patties/brioche bun/apple chutney/arugula/brie.
Battered/ golden fried/ served with sriracha mayo.
Soft pretzels/ house-made beer cheese/ Wooley mustard.
Angels Perch Amber battered/ Served with lemon/House tartar sauce.
Burgers
Entrees
Horseradish Yukon mashers/root-vegetables/red wine/shallot butter.
Horseradish Yukon mashers/ mushrooms/ cippolini onions/ celery leaf.
Parmesan/ white cheddar/ Gruyere/ truffle oil/ spinach/ crispy onions/ ciabatta.
Grilled salmon fillet/ garlic-herb butter/ wild rice/chef's vegetables.
Season steak/ wild mushrooms/ Parmesan cream sauce/ egg fettuccine.
Salads & More
Baby romaine/ bacon/ tomato raisins/ garlic croutons/ Parmesan.
Iceberg/ bacon/ shallots/ cherry tomatoes/ bleu cheese/ cracked pepper.
Mixed greens/ carrot/ radish/ tomato/ onion/ croutons.
House made soup daily.
Grilled Salmon/ haricot verts/ fingerling potatoes/ kalamata olives/ tomato/ goat cheese/ balsamic vinaigrette.
Crisp romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion and croutons. Served with spent grain bread stick and choice of SW Steak & Black bean or our rotating daily soup.
Pub Fare
Apple wood smoked bacon/ bibb lettuce/ tomato/ avocado.
Southern fried chicken breast/ jalapeno slaw/ sriracha mayo.
Sliced rib roast/ peppers/ onions/ Swiss/ sriracha mayo.
Corned beef/ thousand island/ Swiss/ sauerkraut/ caramelized onion.
Grilled Sockeye Salmon/ apple wood smoked bacon/ Swiss/ cheddar/ lettuce/ tomato/ basil aioli.
Kids Menu
Charbroiled all-natural burger patty on a split top bun with pickles. Served with House Fries.
Macaroni pasta tossed in a cheddar cheese cream sauce.
Macaroni noodles with butter.
Fried chicken breast served with House Fries.
Fried mini corn dogs and House Fries.
Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheddar cheese. Served with House Fries.
BEER (21+ ONLY, VALID ID ON PICKUP)
Cans
4.5% | 15 IBU Toasted malt notes give Angel’s Perch a mild sweetness balanced by earthy, subtle hop undertones. This smooth American Amber is the perfect complement to any occasion.
6.5% ABV | 100 IBU Our award-winning flagship IPA boasts all of the big, bold flavors you would expect from a classic northwest IPA. Abundant citrus and pine hop aromas combined with a sturdy malt backbone makes Dagger Falls a favorite amongst hop-loving craft brew enthusiasts.
Non-alcoholic sparkling water infused with Idaho grown hops.
5.0% ABV | 21 IBU This Munich-style Helles is bright gold in color and features Idaho-grown malts and German hops. It has a subtle earthy aroma, typical of Idaho pilsner malt. This beer is a traditional European-style lager and has a well-rounded malt sweetness, balanced with a touch of bitterness on the finish.
6.0% ABV | 20 IBU Power House is a rich porter with a mildly roasted chocolate quality throughout. Caramel and coffee notes help balance the medium-low hop profile and provide a silky-smooth mouthfeel.
5.1% (100 Cals) Hard Seltzer
5.3% ABV / 29 IBU Our most ambitious and exciting addition to our single hop rotator series, experimental hop HBC-586 has a medley of fruit flavors like mango, guava, lychee, and citrus complimented by slightly herbal aromas.
5.5% ABV | 70 IBU Hell-Diver Pale Ale is an award-winning, classic northwest pale ale. Caramel and toffee notes balance the hop bitterness and give this beer depth while also providing a smooth, satisfying finish.