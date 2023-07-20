Soda Bar
Soda
Coke/Pepsi
YOU BETCHA
Coke/Pepsi Caramel, Vanilla, & Half & Half
BADGER BREW
Coke/Pepsi White Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, Half & Half
CHERRY ON TOP
Coke/Pepsi Grenadine, Fresh Lime, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry
VALLEY GIRL
Coke/Pepsi Raspberry Puree and Half & Half
DA BOMB
Coke/Pepsi Mango, Coconut, & Coconut Cream
Crush
Custom
Diet Coke/Pepsi Zero
LIME IN DA COCONUT
Diet Coke/Coke Zero or Pepsi Zero Flavoring: Sugar Free Coconut, Fresh Lime, Coconut Cream
CHILL PILL
Diet Coke/Coke Zero or Pepsi Zero Flavoring: Peach Puree, Raspberry, & Half & Half
DAILY VICE
Diet Coke/Coke Zero or Pepsi Zero Flavoring: Pineapple and Coconut Cream
HAPPY JUICE
Diet Coke/Coke Zero or Pepsi Zero Flavoring: Sugar Free Raspberry, Sugar Free Vanilla, and Fresh Lime
Dr. Pepper
Energy Drinks
MONDAY MORNING
Regular or Sugar Free Monster with Starry, Strawberry, Watermelon, & Coconut
IV
Regular or Sugar Free Monster with Starry, Raspberry Puree, & Peach
WARP SPEED
Regular or Sugar Free Monster with Starry, Green Apple, & Vanilla Cream
WILD CHILD - 32 oz
Regular or Sugar Free Monster with Blackberry and Lime
Lemonade
Mountain Dew
SAVED BY THE DEW
Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Raspberry, Blackberry, Coconut, & Vanilla Cream
G.O.A.T.
Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Peach, Raspberry, & Coconut Cream
HOW YOU DEW' N
Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Mango, Pineapple, Raspberry Puree, and Half & Half
SURFER DEWD
Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Blue Raspberry, Fresh Lime, & Whipped Cream
PACKER PUNCH
Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Green Apple & Vanilla Cream
WATERMELON SUGAR
Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Watermelon, Strawberry, Vanilla, & Coconut Cream
KEYLIME
Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Lime, Cheesecake, & Vanilla Cream
Root Beer
Sprite/Starry
PEACHER PERFECT
Starry/Sprite or Sprite Zero with Peach, Raspberry, & Whipped Cream
SHIRLEY
Starry/Sprite or Sprite Zero with Grenadine and Maraschino Cherry
BY THE LAKE
Starry/Sprite or Sprite Zero with Strawberry, Pineapple, & Coconut
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
Starry/Sprite or Sprite Zero with Strawberry, Cheesecake, & Whipped Cream
SHARK BAIT
Starry/Sprite or Sprite Zero with Blue Raspberry and Gummy Shark
Water/Soda Water
Treats & Snacks
SCOTCHAROO
If you love Scotcharoos, you have to try these!
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
Excellent chewy chocolate chip cookie
FRUITY CRISPY TREAT
Gooey, Fruity, Crispy Deliciousness
SUGAR COOKIE
Soft, chewy Sugar Cookie with awesome pink frosting
SANGRIA'S CHIPS, SALSA, & BEAN DIP
Chips, Salsa, & Bean Dip from Sangria's