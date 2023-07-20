Soda

Coke/Pepsi

YOU BETCHA

$3.30+

Coke/Pepsi Caramel, Vanilla, & Half & Half

BADGER BREW

$3.30+

Coke/Pepsi White Chocolate, Toasted Marshmallow, Half & Half

CHERRY ON TOP

$3.35+

Coke/Pepsi Grenadine, Fresh Lime, Whipped Cream, Maraschino Cherry

VALLEY GIRL

$3.60+

Coke/Pepsi Raspberry Puree and Half & Half

DA BOMB

$3.30+

Coke/Pepsi Mango, Coconut, & Coconut Cream

Crush

CRUSHIN IT

$3.65+

Crush with Coconut, Pineapple, Vanilla, & Half & Half

SUMMER DAYZ

$2.95+

Crush with Vanilla & Half & Half

Custom

Customize your own soda by selecting size, fountain soda, and any combination of flavors, creams, purees, or candies your taste buds are calling for.

CUSTOM SODA

$1.95+

Base for a custom soda

Diet Coke/Pepsi Zero

LIME IN DA COCONUT

$3.30+

Diet Coke/Coke Zero or Pepsi Zero Flavoring: Sugar Free Coconut, Fresh Lime, Coconut Cream

CHILL PILL

$3.60+

Diet Coke/Coke Zero or Pepsi Zero Flavoring: Peach Puree, Raspberry, & Half & Half

DAILY VICE

$2.95+

Diet Coke/Coke Zero or Pepsi Zero Flavoring: Pineapple and Coconut Cream

HAPPY JUICE

$2.65+

Diet Coke/Coke Zero or Pepsi Zero Flavoring: Sugar Free Raspberry, Sugar Free Vanilla, and Fresh Lime

Dr. Pepper

DR MCDREAMY

$3.95+

Dr. Pepper/Diet Dr. Pepper Strawberry Puree, Coconut, Vanilla, & Half & Half

DOCTOR'S ORDER

$2.30+

Dr. Pepper/Diet Dr. Pepper with Coconut

DIRTY DEVIL

$3.30+

Dr. Pepper/Diet Dr. Pepper Peach, Vanilla, Half & Half

UP NORT

$3.25+

Dr. Pepper/Diet Dr. Pepper Raspberry Puree and Coconut Cream

Energy Drinks

MONDAY MORNING

$5.05+

Regular or Sugar Free Monster with Starry, Strawberry, Watermelon, & Coconut

IV

$5.00+

Regular or Sugar Free Monster with Starry, Raspberry Puree, & Peach

WARP SPEED

$5.00+

Regular or Sugar Free Monster with Starry, Green Apple, & Vanilla Cream

WILD CHILD - 32 oz

$4.70+

Regular or Sugar Free Monster with Blackberry and Lime

Lemonade

LIT

$2.65+

Lemonade or Pink Lemonade with Sprite, Blue Curacao, & Peach

PUCKER UP

$2.95+

Lemonade or Pink Lemonade with Strawberry Puree and Coconut

Mountain Dew

SAVED BY THE DEW

$3.65+

Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Raspberry, Blackberry, Coconut, & Vanilla Cream

G.O.A.T.

$3.30+

Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Peach, Raspberry, & Coconut Cream

HOW YOU DEW' N

$3.95+

Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Mango, Pineapple, Raspberry Puree, and Half & Half

SURFER DEWD

$3.25+

Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Blue Raspberry, Fresh Lime, & Whipped Cream

PACKER PUNCH

$2.95+

Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Green Apple & Vanilla Cream

WATERMELON SUGAR

$3.65+

Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Watermelon, Strawberry, Vanilla, & Coconut Cream

KEYLIME

$3.30+

Mountain Dew/Diet Mountain Dew with Lime, Cheesecake, & Vanilla Cream

Root Beer

BIG FOOT

$2.65+

Barqs or Mug Root Beer with Vanilla & Toasted Marshmallow

BUCKS BEER

$2.95+

Barqs or Mug Root Beer with Vanilla and Half & Half

Sprite/Starry

PEACHER PERFECT

$3.05+

Starry/Sprite or Sprite Zero with Peach, Raspberry, & Whipped Cream

SHIRLEY

$2.65+

Starry/Sprite or Sprite Zero with Grenadine and Maraschino Cherry

BY THE LAKE

$3.00+

Starry/Sprite or Sprite Zero with Strawberry, Pineapple, & Coconut

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$3.05+

Starry/Sprite or Sprite Zero with Strawberry, Cheesecake, & Whipped Cream

SHARK BAIT

$2.65+

Starry/Sprite or Sprite Zero with Blue Raspberry and Gummy Shark

Water/Soda Water

Ice Water

$0.00+

Soda Water

$0.00+

Treats & Snacks

SCOTCHAROO

$3.95

If you love Scotcharoos, you have to try these!

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.95

Excellent chewy chocolate chip cookie

FRUITY CRISPY TREAT

$3.95

Gooey, Fruity, Crispy Deliciousness

SUGAR COOKIE

$3.95

Soft, chewy Sugar Cookie with awesome pink frosting

SANGRIA'S CHIPS, SALSA, & BEAN DIP

$4.79

Chips, Salsa, & Bean Dip from Sangria's

Shop

Loyalty Cups

Loyalty Cup - Blue

$30.00Out of stock

Loyalty Cup - Orange

$30.00Out of stock

Loyalty Cup - White

$30.00

Soda Bar T-Shirt

Soda Bar T-Shirt

$15.00

Soda Bar T-Shirt

Soda Bar Stickers

Soda Bar Stickers - G.O.A.T.

$3.00

Soda Bar Stickers - Big Foot

$3.00

Soda Bar Stickers - Happy Juice

$3.00

Soda Bar Stickers - Surfer Dewd

$3.00

Soda Bar Stickers - Peacher Perfect

$3.00