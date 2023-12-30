Soda Fountain -Westport Plaza Soda Fountain -Westport
Main Menu
GRILL
- SINGLE$6.95
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, fancy sauce
- DOUBLE$8.20
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, fancy sauce
- FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$7.95
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, on brioche
- HOT DOG$4.95
- BLT$6.95
Applewood smoked bacon, iceberg, tomato, mayo
- STRIPS$6.95
Five strips with choice of two sauces: buttermilk ranch, hot sauce, honey mustard, or BBQ
- GRILLED CHEESE$4.95
Cheddar and jack cheese
- PB&J$4.95
Creamy peanut butter, grape jelly, served with chips
KIDS
SUNDAES
- ALL AMERICAN$5.65
Vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, caramel, whipped cream, cherries
- NEAPOLITAN BANANA$6.25
Split banana, vanilla ice cream, chocolate ice cream, strawberry ice cream, hot fudge, strawberry topping, pineapple sauce, whipped cream, chopped nuts, cherries
- HAWAIIAN$5.95
Coconut ice cream, pineapple sauce, chopped macadamia nuts, toasted coconut, whipped cream, cherries
- THE KING$5.95
Peanut butter banana ice cream, peanut butter sauce, sliced bananas
SCOOPS
FREAK SHAKES
- UNBIRTHDAY$11.00
Vanilla flavored shake with rainbow sprinkles topped with a funfetti cupcake, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, snickerdoodle cookie, cherry, rainbow pop
- EVERYTHING BUT$10.00
Chocolate flavored shake with a chocolate-covered pretzel, potato chips, chocolate-dipped pretzel rod, Kitchen Sink brownie, caramel sauce, peanut butter cup, whipped cream
- COTTON CANDY$10.00
Candy Store
BULK CANDY
CANDY
- JUNIOR MINTS$4.25
- Test 1
- MCGRAW TAFFY$2.50
- CHARLESTON CHEW CHOC$4.00
- CHARLESTON CHEW VAN$4.00
- ABBA ZABBA$4.00
- SLO POKE$4.00
- BLACK COW$4.00
- MALLO CUP$3.75
- VALOMILK$4.75
- NEA COC BAR$3.50
- BOSTON BAKED BEANS$4.25
- LEMONHEADS$4.25
- MILK DUDS$4.25
- WHOPPERS$4.25
- BOTTLE CAPS$4.25
- HOT TAMALES$4.25
- MIKE & IKES$4.25
- BUN BAR$3.75
- GOOGOO CLUSTER$3.75
- NUT GOODIE$3.75
- NECCO WAFERS$3.75
- BAZOOKA$3.50
- SUGAR DADDY$4.00
- SUGAR BABIES$4.00
- BLC BASEBALL$8.00
- CHUCKLES$3.50
- GIANT SMARTIES$2.75
- GIANT CHEWY SWEETARTS$3.75
- PAYDAY$3.50
- MUNCH BAR$3.50
- ZAGNUT$3.50
- YOOHOO BAR$4.00
- CHUNKY$3.50
- GIANT TOOTSIE ROLL$5.00
- CHICK O STICK$0.60
- COCONUT LONGBOY$0.60
- BEEMANS$1.50
- BLACKJACK$1.50
- CLOVE$1.50
- REEDS PEPPERMINT$2.75
- REEDS BUTTERSCOTCH$2.75
- REEDS ROOTBEER$2.75
- HP JELLY SLUGS$4.25
- JB BUTTONS$4.25
- SMORES$4.25
- BEAN BOOZLED FIRE$4.25
- BEAN BOOZLED$4.25
- CINNAMON BEARS$4.25
- LICORICE BRIDGE MIX$4.25
- COLDSTONE CREAMERY$4.25
- VERRY CHERRY$4.25
- GUMMIE BEAR PEG$4.25
- GUMMIES SOURS$4.25
- GUMMIES$4.25
- DR. PEPPER$4.25
- BOBA MILK TEA$4.25
- FRUIT BOWL$4.25
- CITRUS MIX$4.25
- TROPICAL MIX$4.25
- LEMON MERINGUE PIE$4.25
- SIZZLING CINNAMON$4.25
- HP BERTIE BOTTS$4.25