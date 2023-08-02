Soda Pops 352 John R Junkin Drive Suite 116
Full Menu Online
Chicken and Ribeye Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Pop's homemade chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Mexican Chicken
Chicken smothered in pepper Jack cheese, covered with sautéed mushrooms and onions, then topped with jalapeños
Cajun Chicken
Chicken with a Cajun kick, smothered with pepper Jack cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, mayo, and jalapeños
Chicken Supreme
Chicken with provolone cheese, covered with sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, mustard, and mayo
Ranch Chicken
Grilled chicken with a little Cajun kick, topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Pop's own homemade ranch dressing
Honey Mustard Chicken
Chicken beneath a layer of bacon and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and honey mustard
Cajun Cow
Cajun ribeye smothered in pepper Jack cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayo, and jalapeño peppers
Philly
Ribeye smothered in Swiss cheese and covered with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Mayo or steak sauce upon request
Steak Quake
Ribeye tossed with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms covered with provolone cheese and topped with Pop's Thousand Island dressing
Ranch Sizzler
Ribeye, sautéed onions, Cheddar, and Pop's ranch dressing
Ribeye Supreme
Ribeye, Swiss cheese, sautéed bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped off with Heinz 57 and mayo
Great Ribeye
Ribeye smothered with provolone cheese, topped with mayo, A1, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Burger Menu
The Classic
Cheddar, mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickle, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Bacon Cheese
Bacon, Cheddar, mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickle, lettuce, tomato, and onion
The Gladiator
Pepper Jack, Cheddar, fries, chili, bacon, ranch, and jalapeños
Backyard Burger
Cheddar, sautéed bell, onion, mushroom, and BBQ sauce
Mushroom Swiss
Mushroom, Swiss, and mayo
The Bam Bam
Roast beef, ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, mustard, mayo, pickle, lettuce, tomato, and onion
The Natcheezian
Pepper Jack, American, pickles, onion straws, and sauce
Who Dat
Pepper Jack, bacon, honey mustard, and jalapeños
Chili Cheese
Chili, Cheddar, mustard, mayo, ketchup, and jalapeños
Slap Yer Pappy
Bacon, ranch, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Steakhouse
Ribeye, sautéed bell pepper, and onion, Swiss, A1, and mayo
Big Cheesy
Pepper Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, provolone, pickles, mayo, and mustard
Hambone
Cluck Buster
Nachos
Loaded Taters
Cheese Fries
Cheese, bacon, jalapeños, sour cream, and homemade ranch on the side
Chili Fries
Cheese, chili, jalapeños, sour cream, and homemade ranch on the side
Southwestern Fries
Cheese, bacon, chicken, homemade ranch, and jalapeños
Steak Fries
Choice ribeye, cheese, bacon, grilled bell pepper and onion, sour cream, and ranch on the side
Hot Dogs
Salads
Kids Menu
Kids Hot Dog
Baby hot dog
Kids Chili Dog
Baby hot dog, topped with chili & cheese
Kids Cheeseburger
Baby cheeseburger with American cheese
Kids Bacon Cheeseburger
Baby bacon cheeseburger with bacon & American cheese
Baby Grilled Cheese
Texas toast with melted American cheese
Kids Ham and Cheese
Ham and cheese sandwich
Kids Turkey and Cheese
Turkey and cheese sandwich
Kids Chicken and Cheese
Grilled chicken and cheese sandwich
Kids Bacon and Cheese
Bacon and cheese sandwich
Kids Chips and Cheese
Chips topped with nacho cheese
Half Meal
1/2 Garden Salad
1/2 Chef Salad
1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad
1/2 Ribeye Salad
1/2 Ranch Chicken
1/2 Cajun Chicken
1/2 Turkey
1/2 Ham
1/2 BLT
1/2 Ferdi
1/2 Hawaiian Club
1/2 Reuben
1/2 Mexican Chicken
1/2 Chicken Salad
1/2 Chicken supreme
1/2 Honey Mustard Chicken
1/2 Phiily
1/2 Steak Quake
1/2 Ribeye Supreme
1/2 Ranch Sizzler
1/2 Great Ribeye
Bottled Drinks
Coke 20 oz Bottle
Coke Zero Bottle
Diet Coke Bottle
Dr. Pepper Bottle
Dr. Pepper Zero Bottle
Sprite Bottle
Pink Lemonade Bottle
Strawberry Fanta Bottle
Dasani Water
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Gold Peak Sweet Tea Bottle
Gold Peak Extra Sweet Tea Bottle
Rootbeer
Fountain Drinks
Specialty Sandwiches
Ultimate Bacon
Bacon, Cheddar, mayo, sautéed bell, mushrooms, and onions
Big Poppa
Ham, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, Cheddar, and homemade Thousand Islands
Hawaiian Club
Smoked ham and applewood smoked bacon, smothered in Swiss cheese, topped with juicy pineapple, and drizzled with Pop's own brown sugar syrup
Pop's Club
Turkey, ham, roast beef, bacon, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and mustard
Good Ol' Reuben
Layers of corned beef and Swiss cheese separated by grilled sauerkraut and Pop's own Thousand Island dressing
Roast Beef with Au Jus
Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Cordon Bleu
Grilled chicken, bacon, ham, Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Grown Up Grilled Cheese
Ferdi-licious
Pop's own take on the famous Ferdi sandwich that originated in N'awlins...smoked ham smothered in provolone cheese and piled high with roast beef 'debris' then topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onion
Back to Basics
Ham
Loaded with smoked ham smothered in Swiss cheese, then dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and mayo
BLT
A 'whole-lotta' bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Turkey
A mound of oven-roasted turkey smothered in Swiss cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and mayo
Ham
Loaded with smoked ham smothered in Swiss cheese, then dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and mayo