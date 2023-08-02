Full Menu Online

Chicken and Ribeye Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

$15.95

Pop's homemade chicken salad topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Mexican Chicken

$15.95

Chicken smothered in pepper Jack cheese, covered with sautéed mushrooms and onions, then topped with jalapeños

Cajun Chicken

$15.95

Chicken with a Cajun kick, smothered with pepper Jack cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, mayo, and jalapeños

Chicken Supreme

$15.95

Chicken with provolone cheese, covered with sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, mustard, and mayo

Ranch Chicken

$15.95

Grilled chicken with a little Cajun kick, topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Pop's own homemade ranch dressing

Honey Mustard Chicken

$15.95

Chicken beneath a layer of bacon and provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and honey mustard

Cajun Cow

$17.95

Cajun ribeye smothered in pepper Jack cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, mustard, mayo, and jalapeño peppers

Philly

$17.95

Ribeye smothered in Swiss cheese and covered with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Mayo or steak sauce upon request

Steak Quake

$17.95

Ribeye tossed with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and mushrooms covered with provolone cheese and topped with Pop's Thousand Island dressing

Ranch Sizzler

$17.95

Ribeye, sautéed onions, Cheddar, and Pop's ranch dressing

Ribeye Supreme

$17.95

Ribeye, Swiss cheese, sautéed bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms, topped off with Heinz 57 and mayo

Great Ribeye

$17.95

Ribeye smothered with provolone cheese, topped with mayo, A1, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Burger Menu

The Classic

$12.95

Cheddar, mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickle, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Bacon Cheese

$13.95

Bacon, Cheddar, mayo, mustard, ketchup, pickle, lettuce, tomato, and onion

The Gladiator

$17.95

Pepper Jack, Cheddar, fries, chili, bacon, ranch, and jalapeños

Backyard Burger

$14.95

Cheddar, sautéed bell, onion, mushroom, and BBQ sauce

Mushroom Swiss

$13.95

Mushroom, Swiss, and mayo

The Bam Bam

$19.95

Roast beef, ham, turkey, bacon, Cheddar, Swiss, mustard, mayo, pickle, lettuce, tomato, and onion

The Natcheezian

$17.95

Pepper Jack, American, pickles, onion straws, and sauce

Who Dat

$13.95

Pepper Jack, bacon, honey mustard, and jalapeños

Chili Cheese

$13.95

Chili, Cheddar, mustard, mayo, ketchup, and jalapeños

Slap Yer Pappy

$13.95

Bacon, ranch, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Steakhouse

$19.95

Ribeye, sautéed bell pepper, and onion, Swiss, A1, and mayo

Big Cheesy

$14.95

Pepper Jack, Swiss, Cheddar, provolone, pickles, mayo, and mustard

Hambone

$17.95

Cluck Buster

$17.95

Nachos

Nachos

$9.95

Cheese and jalapeños

Classic

$13.95

Cheese, grilled veggies, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion, and sour cream

Chili Nacho

$15.95

Beef Nachos

$16.95

Chicken Nachos

$16.95

Ribeye Nachos

$17.95

Loaded Taters

Cheese Fries

$13.95

Cheese, bacon, jalapeños, sour cream, and homemade ranch on the side

Chili Fries

$15.95

Cheese, chili, jalapeños, sour cream, and homemade ranch on the side

Southwestern Fries

$16.95

Cheese, bacon, chicken, homemade ranch, and jalapeños

Steak Fries

$17.95

Choice ribeye, cheese, bacon, grilled bell pepper and onion, sour cream, and ranch on the side

Hot Dogs

Basic Dog

$9.95

Ketchup, mustard, mayo, shredded cheese, and pickle relish

Chili Dog

$11.95

Chili and shredded cheese

Big Dog

$13.95

Ketchup, mustard, mayo, chili, and cheese, grilled onion, pickle relish, sauerkraut, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Salads

Garden Salad

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, onion, mushroom, bell pepper, banana pepper, pickle spear, shredded cheese, and croutons

Chef Salad

$16.95

Ham, turkey, and bacon

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.95

Chicken and bacon

Ribeye Salad

$17.95

Ribeye and bacon

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Baby hot dog

Kids Chili Dog

$7.95

Baby hot dog, topped with chili & cheese

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Baby cheeseburger with American cheese

Kids Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.95

Baby bacon cheeseburger with bacon & American cheese

Baby Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Texas toast with melted American cheese

Kids Ham and Cheese

$7.95

Ham and cheese sandwich

Kids Turkey and Cheese

$7.95

Turkey and cheese sandwich

Kids Chicken and Cheese

$7.95

Grilled chicken and cheese sandwich

Kids Bacon and Cheese

$7.95

Bacon and cheese sandwich

Kids Chips and Cheese

$5.95

Chips topped with nacho cheese

Half Meal

1/2 Garden Salad

$13.95

1/2 Chef Salad

$13.95

1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

1/2 Ribeye Salad

$13.95

1/2 Ranch Chicken

$13.95

1/2 Cajun Chicken

$13.95

1/2 Turkey

$13.95

1/2 Ham

$13.95

1/2 BLT

$13.96

1/2 Ferdi

$13.95

1/2 Hawaiian Club

$13.95

1/2 Reuben

$13.95

1/2 Mexican Chicken

$13.95

1/2 Chicken Salad

$13.95

1/2 Chicken supreme

$13.95

1/2 Honey Mustard Chicken

$13.95

1/2 Phiily

$13.95

1/2 Steak Quake

$13.95

1/2 Ribeye Supreme

$13.95

1/2 Ranch Sizzler

$13.95

1/2 Great Ribeye

$13.95

Bottled Drinks

Coke 20 oz Bottle

$3.50

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.50

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.50

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$3.50

Dr. Pepper Zero Bottle

$3.50

Sprite Bottle

$3.50

Pink Lemonade Bottle

$3.50

Strawberry Fanta Bottle

$3.50

Dasani Water

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea Bottle

$3.50

Gold Peak Extra Sweet Tea Bottle

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke - fountain

$3.50

Diet Coke - fountain

$3.50

Sweet Tea - fountain

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea - fountain

$3.50

Pibb Xtra -fountain

$3.50

Strawberry Fanta - fountain

$3.50

Lemonade - fountain

$3.50

Root beer - fountain

$3.50

Specialty Sandwiches

Ultimate Bacon

$16.95

Bacon, Cheddar, mayo, sautéed bell, mushrooms, and onions

Big Poppa

$16.95

Ham, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, Cheddar, and homemade Thousand Islands

Hawaiian Club

$16.95

Smoked ham and applewood smoked bacon, smothered in Swiss cheese, topped with juicy pineapple, and drizzled with Pop's own brown sugar syrup

Pop's Club

$16.95

Turkey, ham, roast beef, bacon, Cheddar, and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and mustard

Good Ol' Reuben

$16.95

Layers of corned beef and Swiss cheese separated by grilled sauerkraut and Pop's own Thousand Island dressing

Roast Beef with Au Jus

$16.95

Swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Cordon Bleu

$16.95

Grilled chicken, bacon, ham, Swiss, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.95

Ferdi-licious

$16.95

Pop's own take on the famous Ferdi sandwich that originated in N'awlins...smoked ham smothered in provolone cheese and piled high with roast beef 'debris' then topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and onion

Back to Basics

Ham

$13.95

Loaded with smoked ham smothered in Swiss cheese, then dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and mayo

BLT

$13.95

A 'whole-lotta' bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

Turkey

$13.95

A mound of oven-roasted turkey smothered in Swiss cheese dressed with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, and mayo

Bakery

Chess Squares

$4.95

Lemon Squares

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Heath Bar Cookie

$3.50

M&M Cookie

$3.50

Fudge Brownie

$4.95

Turtle Brownie

$5.95

White Chocolate Brownie

$5.95

Cheesecake with Chocolate Topping

$7.95Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.95Out of stock

Cheesecake with Caramel Topping

$7.95Out of stock

Cheesecake with White Chocolate Topping

$7.95Out of stock

Milkshakes

Vanilla milkshake

$9.95

Brownie Batter milkshake

$9.95

Dark chocolate milkshake

$9.95

Cheesecake milkshake

$9.95

Strawberry milkshake

$9.95

Orange milkshake

$9.95

Cookie dough milkshake

$9.95

Cake Batter milkshake

$9.95

Extras

Ranch 4 oz

$2.00

Potato salad

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Potato Casserole

$4.00

Side salad

$4.00

Egg

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Swiss

$2.00

Cheddar

$2.00

Provolone

$2.00

Pepperjack

$2.00

Sautéed onion

$1.00

Sautéed mushroom

$1.00

Sautéed bell pepper

$1.00

Wheat bread

$4.00

Thousand island -4 oz

$2.00

Honey mustard

$2.00

Au jus

$1.00

Extra ham

$4.00

Extra turkey

$4.00

Extra chicken

$5.00

Extra ribeye

$5.00

Ranch - medium

$6.95

Ranch - large

$10.95

1/2 pound Chicken Salad

$9.95

1 pound Chicken Salad

$14.95

1 pound potato salad

$9.95

1 pound potato casserole

$9.95

Bakery

Small Ice Cream

Small Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.95

Small Cheesecake Ice Cream

$5.95

Small Cookie Dough Ice Cream

$5.95

Small Orange Cream Ice Cream

$5.95

Small Brownie Batter Ice Cream

$5.95

Small Dark Chocolate Ice Cream

$5.95

Small Strawberry Ice Cream

$5.95

Small Cake Batter Ice Cream

$5.95

Large Ice Cream

Large Vanilla Ice Cream

$9.95

Large Cheesecake Ice Cream

$9.95

Large Cookie Dough Ice Cream

$9.95

Large Orange Cream Ice Cream

$9.95

Large Brownie Batter Ice Cream

$9.95

Large Dark Chocolate Ice Cream

$9.95

Large Strawberry Ice Cream

$9.95

Large Cake Batter Ice Cream

$9.95