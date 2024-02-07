Sodo 45
FOOD
Starters
Burgers
Pizza
Sides
Kids Menu
Desserts
BEVERAGES
N/A Beverages
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Sierra Mist$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Tonic Water$2.50
- Soda Water$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Iced tea$2.75
- Shirley Temple$2.75
- Milk$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.50Out of stock
- Tea$2.75
- Coffee$2.75
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Pineapple Juice$3.00
- Grapefruit Juice$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00Out of stock
- Ginger Beer$3.00
- Soda w/ Cranberry$3.50
- Pelligrino$4.50Out of stock
- Mocktail - Virgin Mojito$7.50
- Mocktail - Virgin Pina Colada$7.50Out of stock
Liquor
- Titos$10.00
- Ice Pik$9.00
- Grey Goose$11.00
- Ketel One$11.00
- Belvedere$11.00
- Three Olives Vanilla$9.00
- Three Olives Raspberry$9.00
- Stoli Cucumber$10.00
- Three Olives Orange$9.00
- Absolut Citron$10.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Bombay Sapphire$10.00
- Hendrick's$11.00
- Barr Hill Gin$11.00
- Jigger & Jones Gin$11.00
- Bacardi$9.00
- Captain Morgan$9.50
- Hard Truth Coco Rum$10.00
- Gosling$9.00
- Hornitos$10.00
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Espolon Blanco$11.00
- Espolon Reposado$12.00
- Pina Loca Tequila$10.00
- Jack Daniels$10.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Jameson$10.00
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$12.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$10.00
- Bulleit Rye$10.00
- Flag Hill Maple Bourbon$12.00
- Skrewball$10.00
- Dewars$10.00
- Glenlivet$16.00
- Laphroaig$16.00
- Kahlua$10.00
- Baileys$10.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Saint Germain$10.00
- Creme de Cacao$8.50
- Amaretto$8.50
- Triple Sec$8.50
- Creme de Banana$8.50
- Peach Schnapps$8.50
- Blue Curacao$8.50
- Cointreau$11.00
- Frangelico$10.00
- Grand Marnier$11.00
- Amaretto Disarronno$11.00
Cocktails
Beer
- Guinness$8.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- North Country Honey Badger$10.50
- Chapel & Main Dolce Vita Pilsner$9.00
- Earth Eagle Piscataqua$9.00
- Great Rhythm Resonation$8.50
- Hobbs Brewing Hold My Juice Box$12.00
- Woodstock Pig’s Ear$8.00
- Foam Brewers Dead Flowers$12.00
- Samuel Adams Cold Snap$7.00
- Budweiser$4.50
- Bud Light$4.50
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Corona$5.50
- Modelo$5.50
- Allagash$6.50
- PBR$4.50
- High Noon Peach Seltzer$9.00
- 603 Lemon-Lime Seltzer$7.00
- Island District Cranberry Mango$9.00
- N/A Kit Craft Blonde Ale$6.00
- N/A Samuel Adams Just the Haze$6.00
Wine
- Glass - Giapoza Cabernet Sauvignon$14.00
- Bottle - Giapoza Cabernet Sauvignon$52.00
- Glass - The Prisoner Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon$13.00
- Bottle - The Prisoner Unshackled Cabernet Sauvignon$48.00
- Glass - J Vineyards Pinot Noir$16.00
- Bottle - J Vineyards Pinot Noir$62.00
- Glass - Bar Dog Pinot Noir$10.00
- Bottle - Bar Dog Pinot Noir$38.00
- Glass - Bliss Family Vineyards Merlot$13.00Out of stock
- Bottle - Bliss Family Vineyards Merlot$48.00Out of stock
- Glass - Beccaris Chianti$11.00
- Bottle - Beccaris Chianti$42.00
- Glass - Folly of the Beast Chardonnay$15.00
- Bottle - Folly of the Beast Chardonnay$56.00
- Glass - Girasole Pinot Blanc$13.00
- Bottle - Girasole Pinot Blanc$48.00
- Glass - Pullus Sauvignon Blanc$13.00
- Bottle - Pullus Sauvignon Blanc$48.00
- Glass - The Champion Sauvignon Blanc$10.00
- Bottle - The Champion Sauvignon Blanc$38.00
- Glass - Atla Pinot Grigio$11.00
- Bottle - Atla Pinot Grigio$42.00
- Glass - Las Lilas Vinho Verde$14.00
- Bottle - Las Lilas Vinho Verde$52.00
- Glass - AIX Provence Rose$14.00
- Bottle - AIX Provence Rose$52.00Out of stock
- Glass - Cantine Maschio Prosecco$10.00Out of stock
- Bottle - Cantine Maschio Prosecco$38.00Out of stock
- Cantine Prosecco Split$10.00
Sodo 45 Location and Ordering Hours
(603) 457-2077
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM