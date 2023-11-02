Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Online ordering now available through Toast!
SoFul Soul Food
Delivery
Pickup
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Lunch Menu
Dinner Menu
Beverage
Desserts
Lunch Plate
Add-on sides
Delivery
Pickup
Lunch Menu
Lunch Plate
Lunch Plate Jumbo Chicken Wings and Mac and Cheese
$12.99
Lunch Plate Jumbo Chicken Wings and 1 Side
$8.99
Catfish and Mac and Cheese
$12.99
Catfish and 1 Side
$8.99
Wings and Fries
$6.99
Catfish and Fries
$6.99
Add-on sides
Mac and Cheese
$5.99
Yams
$1.50
Green Beans
$0.99
French Fries
$0.99
Hawaiian Roll
$0.50
Dinner Menu
Dinner Plate
2 Piece Jumbo Chicken Wing Dinner Plate Combo
$18.99
3 Piece Jumbo Chicken Wing Dinner Plate Combo
$19.99
4 Piece Jumbo Chicken Wing Dinner Plate Combo
$21.99
1 Catfish Fillet Dinner Plate Combo
$20.99
2 Catfish Fillet Dinner Plate Combo
$25.99
2 Wings and Fries
$6.99
Catfish and Fries
$6.99
Add-on sides
Mac and Cheese
$5.99
Yams
$1.50
Green Beans
$0.99
French Fries
$0.99
Hawaiian Roll
$0.50
1 Wing A la cart
$1.50
1 Catfish Fillet
$6.99
Beverage
Drinks
Coke
$1.00
Sprite
$1.00
Fanta Orange
$1.00
Fanta Strawberry
$1.00
Fanta Grape
$1.00
Sweet Tea
$1.00
Lemonade
$1.00
Fruit Punch
$1.00
Desserts
Sweet Potato Pie
$5.99
Pound Cake
$2.99
SoFul Soul Food Location and Ordering Hours
(281) 506-2108
16939 West Little York Road, Houston, TX 77084
Open now
• Closes at 10PM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement