Sofun Noodle Bar

Popular Items

Pepper & Pork Rice Noodle

$16.00

小炒肉米粉. Rice noodle soup topped with pepper and sliced pork stir fry

Food

Appetizer

Sweet Tofu Pudding

$7.50Out of stock

甜豆花

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

鸡米花

Pig Trotter

$16.00

蒜香猪蹄. Pig trotter, garlic, chopped and pickled chili

Century Egg Salad

$12.00

皮蛋烧椒茄子. Century Egg, Grilled Pepper and Eggplant

Sweet & Sour Pork Ribs

$12.00Out of stock

糖醋小排. Diced pork ribs in sweet and sour sauce

Shiso & Cucumber Salad

$9.00

紫苏黄瓜

Rice Noodle

Signature Lu Fen

$19.00

经典卤粉. Rice noodle with braised beef shank, egg, tofu and Chinese chicharron. Served dry

Tofu & Meat Sauce Rice Noodle

$18.00

肉酱豆花粉. Rice noodle with tofu and homemade pork sauce. Served dry

Beef Brisket Rice Noodle

$18.00

酸汤牛腩粉. Rice noodle with tofu and homemade pork sauce. Served dry

Chilled Rice Noodle

$15.00

凉米线. Chilled rice noodle, ground pork, carrot, cucumber, peanut and bean sprout

Pickled String Bean & Pork Rice Noodle

$15.00

酸豆角肉末粉. Rice noodle soup topped with pickled string bean and ground pork stir fry

Suan Cai & Fish Rice Noodle

$17.00Out of stock

酸菜鱼片米粉. Rice noodle soup with sliced fish fillet, pickled Napa cabbage, bean sprout and basil

Ground Pork & Fried Egg Rice Noodle

$15.00

肉末丝瓜荷包蛋粉. Rice noodle soup topped with ground pork, Chinese zucchini and fried egg

Spicy Ribs Rice Noodle

$16.00

麻辣排骨粉. Rice noodle soup topped with spicy and numbing pork ribs

Pork Trotter Rice Noodle

$16.00

猪脚粉. Rice noodle soup topped with pig trotter, soy bean and pickled Napa cabbage

Dumpling & Fried Rice

Claypot Wonton

$14.00Out of stock

砂锅云吞. Wonton soup with shredded egg, dried shrimp and squid ball

Spicy Dumpling

$12.00Out of stock

辣卤拌饺子. Pork and scallion with chili oil

Pan Fried Dumpling

$12.00Out of stock

水煎猪肉葱饺. Pork and scallion

SoFun Fried Rice

$22.00Out of stock

黑松露腊肉虾仁炒饭. Cured pork, shrimp and truffle

Dim Sum

Durian Puff Pastry

$8.50

榴莲酥

Pork Soup Dumpling

$7.50

猪肉小笼包

Fried Pumpkin Ball

$8.00

南瓜球

Chiu Chao Style Dumpling

$7.00

粉果

Sticky Rice With Chicken

$4.00

珍珠鸡

Drink

Beverage

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Wong Lo Kat

$3.00

Coconut Drink

$3.00

Want-Want Milk Drink

$3.00

Chi Forest Sparkling Water

$3.00Out of stock

Arctic Ocean Orange Soda

$3.00

Plum Drink

$3.00Out of stock