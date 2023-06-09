Sofun Noodle Bar
Food
Appetizer
Sweet Tofu Pudding
甜豆花
Popcorn Chicken
鸡米花
Pig Trotter
蒜香猪蹄. Pig trotter, garlic, chopped and pickled chili
Century Egg Salad
皮蛋烧椒茄子. Century Egg, Grilled Pepper and Eggplant
Sweet & Sour Pork Ribs
糖醋小排. Diced pork ribs in sweet and sour sauce
Shiso & Cucumber Salad
紫苏黄瓜
Rice Noodle
Signature Lu Fen
经典卤粉. Rice noodle with braised beef shank, egg, tofu and Chinese chicharron. Served dry
Tofu & Meat Sauce Rice Noodle
肉酱豆花粉. Rice noodle with tofu and homemade pork sauce. Served dry
Beef Brisket Rice Noodle
酸汤牛腩粉. Rice noodle with tofu and homemade pork sauce. Served dry
Chilled Rice Noodle
凉米线. Chilled rice noodle, ground pork, carrot, cucumber, peanut and bean sprout
Pickled String Bean & Pork Rice Noodle
酸豆角肉末粉. Rice noodle soup topped with pickled string bean and ground pork stir fry
Pepper & Pork Rice Noodle
小炒肉米粉. Rice noodle soup topped with pepper and sliced pork stir fry
Suan Cai & Fish Rice Noodle
酸菜鱼片米粉. Rice noodle soup with sliced fish fillet, pickled Napa cabbage, bean sprout and basil
Ground Pork & Fried Egg Rice Noodle
肉末丝瓜荷包蛋粉. Rice noodle soup topped with ground pork, Chinese zucchini and fried egg
Spicy Ribs Rice Noodle
麻辣排骨粉. Rice noodle soup topped with spicy and numbing pork ribs
Pork Trotter Rice Noodle
猪脚粉. Rice noodle soup topped with pig trotter, soy bean and pickled Napa cabbage
Dumpling & Fried Rice
Claypot Wonton
砂锅云吞. Wonton soup with shredded egg, dried shrimp and squid ball
Spicy Dumpling
辣卤拌饺子. Pork and scallion with chili oil
Pan Fried Dumpling
水煎猪肉葱饺. Pork and scallion
SoFun Fried Rice
黑松露腊肉虾仁炒饭. Cured pork, shrimp and truffle