Soho Sushi Burrito Inside University of Nevada, Reno 1664 N Virginia St.
FOOD
Signature Burritos
Signature Bowls
Vegetarian Burritos or Bowls
Mini Bowls
SOHO Ramen
Spicy Chicken Ramen
$8.95
Pork Base Broth, Chicken, Egg noodles, corn, crispy garlic, chili pepper. Mushroom broth availiable
Veggie Ramen
$7.95
Mushroom base broth, egg noodles, tofu, sesame oil, corn, green onion, spinach, mixed seaweed, and crispy garlic. Udon noodle available
Tempura Udon
$8.95
Soy sauce bonito broth, shrimp tempura, thick wheat flour noodle, mixed seaweed, green onion, tempura crunch, chili pepper.
Soho Sushi Burrito Inside University of Nevada, Reno 1664 N Virginia St. Location and Ordering Hours
(775) 507-7500
Open now • Closes at 6PM