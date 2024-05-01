Soi Siam 145 south main street
Appetizer
- Chicken Satay$12.95
Grilled chicken on skewer marinated with special sauce serve with peanut sauce and sweet and sour sauce
- Chicken Wing$10.95
Thai crispy chicken wing serve with sweet Chili sauce
- Crispy Chive Cake$8.95
vegetarian triangle chive cake serve with ginger soy sauce
- Curry Puff$8.95
Veggies or Chicken curry puff serve with sweet chili sauce
- Edamame$5.95
Salt or Spicy soy beans boiled
- Fried tofu$8.95
Crispy tofu triangle serve with sweet and sour sauce crosu oeanut on top
- Gyoza$8.95
Viggies or Chicken steamed or fried dumpling serve with ginger soy sauce
- Scallion Pancakes$8.95
Crispy vegetarian pancakes serve with ginger soy sauce
- Shirmp Tempura$12.95
Shrimp coat with flour and crumb serve with sweet and sour sauce
- Shumai$8.95
Steamed or fried shrimp dumpling serve with ginger soy sauce
- Spring Roll$8.95
Veggies or shrimp crispy spring roll serve with sweet and sour sauce
- Crab Rangoon$8.95
Crispy wanton filled with cream cheese , crab meat and onion serve with sweet chili sauce
Soup and Salad
- Seaweed salad$5.95
Green seaweed bed on lectuce
- Shrimp Mango salad$14.95
Grilled shrimp , mango , onion mixed with thai dressing bed on mixed green
- Tom Yum Soup
Hot and sour soup with thai herb based , tomato , mushroom and scallion
- Tom Kha Soup
Sweet and sour coconut based soup with Thai herbal , mushroom , babycorn and scallion
- Thai Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken, onion, tomato, cucumber and mix green serve with peanut sauce
Main Course
- Gaprow
Spicy basil sauce stir fried with string beans , onion , red peppers , mushroom and basil leaves serve over white rice
- Cashew Nut
Lightly spicy sauce stir-fried with red peppers, onion , carrot, pineapple and mushroom top with cashew nut serve over
- Broccoli Stir Fried
Stir - fried broccoli , mushroom , carrot , red peppers with house brown sauce
- Red Curry
Red curry and coconut milk with bamboo , green beans , bell peppers , carrot and basil leaves
- Yellow Curry
Yellow curry with coconut milk , pineapple , bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and carrot
- Panang Curry
Panang curry with coconut milk , string beans , carrot , peas and bell peppers
- Mango Curry
Yellow curry with coconut milk , pineapple , bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and carrot
- Garlic Stir Fried
Fresh garlic stir fried with carrot, mushroom and brown sauce
Rice and Noodle
- Pad Thai
A famous Thai rice noodle stir-fried with egg , bean sprout , scallion and crush peanut on top
- Pad See EwOut of stock
Flat Noodle stir-fried with carrot , broccoli and house special sauce
- Pad Kee MowOut of stock
Flat Noodle stir-fried with carrot , broccoli and house special sauce
- Lo - Mein Stir-fried
Lo - mein egg noodle stir - fried with carrot , onion , bean sprout and house special sauce
- Thai Fried Rice
A traditional thai fried rice with egg , onions and broccoli
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg , pineapple , carrot , onions , tomatoes, peas and curry powder
- Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, string beans , bell peppers , red onion and basil leaves