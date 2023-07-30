Sojourn Restaurant 4620 North Lincoln Ave
Entrees
10 oz Grilled NY Steak Strip
$32.00
fingerling potatoes, caramelized onions, oxtail bordelaise
Our Turkey Sandwich
$15.00
bacon jam, gruyere, aioli, cracked wheat bread
Pan Seared Salmon
$23.00
caramelized brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, togarashi, kewpie, sesame vinaigrette
Red Snapper Fish Tacos
$20.00
garlic aioli, red cabbage, salsa de arbol
Seared Cauliflower Steak
$21.00
olive-vegetable ragu, arugula salad, balsamic glaze
Smash Burger
$16.00
pickles, american cheese, dijonnaise
The French Dip
$19.00
caramelized onions, shaved beef, au jus
Tuna Poke Bowl
$19.00
Avocado, Cucumber, jalapeno, kewpie, furikake, jasmine rice, chermoula dressing
Veggie Smash Burger
$16.00
single plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, american cheese, dijonnaise
Salads
Sides
Concessions
Gourmet Bloody Mary Popcorn
$5.00
Gourmet Caramel Popcorn
$7.00
Gourmet Cheddar Popcorn
$7.00
Gourmet Mix Popcorn
$7.00
Small Popcorn
$6.00
Medium Popcorn
$7.00
Large Popcorn
$8.00
Peanut M&Ms
$4.50
M&Ms
$4.50
Skittles
$4.50
Starbursts
$4.50
Twizzlers
$4.50
Dots
$4.50
Sour Patch Kids
$4.50
Mike & Ike's Fruit
$4.50
Kids Soda 12oz
$4.25
Small Soda 22oz
$5.25
Medium Soda 32oz
$5.75
Large Soda 44oz
$6.25
Sojourn Restaurant, Chicago Location and Ordering Hours
(773) 961-8946