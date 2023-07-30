Starters

House Made Guacamole & Chips

$13.00

Korean Fried Chicken & Fries

$18.00

Hummus

$15.00

Entrees

10 oz Grilled NY Steak Strip

$32.00

fingerling potatoes, caramelized onions, oxtail bordelaise

Our Turkey Sandwich

$15.00

bacon jam, gruyere, aioli, cracked wheat bread

Pan Seared Salmon

$23.00

caramelized brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, togarashi, kewpie, sesame vinaigrette

Red Snapper Fish Tacos

$20.00

garlic aioli, red cabbage, salsa de arbol

Seared Cauliflower Steak

$21.00

olive-vegetable ragu, arugula salad, balsamic glaze

Smash Burger

$16.00

pickles, american cheese, dijonnaise

The French Dip

$19.00

caramelized onions, shaved beef, au jus

Tuna Poke Bowl

$19.00

Avocado, Cucumber, jalapeno, kewpie, furikake, jasmine rice, chermoula dressing

Veggie Smash Burger

$16.00

single plant based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle, american cheese, dijonnaise

Salads

Crunch Salad

$14.00

baby spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers, chickpeas, parmesan

House Salad

$12.00

parmesan crisps, red cabbage, carrots, roasted broccoli, tomatoes

Sides

Caramelized Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

sweet potatoes, togarashi, kewpie, sesame vinaigrette

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Crispy Fries

$5.00

Kids

Boneless Chicken

$8.00

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Roasted Broccoli

$7.00

Sweets

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Oreo Rice Krispy Treat

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Concessions

Gourmet Bloody Mary Popcorn

$5.00

Gourmet Caramel Popcorn

$7.00

Gourmet Cheddar Popcorn

$7.00

Gourmet Mix Popcorn

$7.00

Small Popcorn

$6.00

Medium Popcorn

$7.00

Large Popcorn

$8.00

Peanut M&Ms

$4.50

M&Ms

$4.50

Skittles

$4.50

Starbursts

$4.50

Twizzlers

$4.50

Dots

$4.50

Sour Patch Kids

$4.50

Mike & Ike's Fruit

$4.50

Kids Soda 12oz

$4.25

Small Soda 22oz

$5.25

Medium Soda 32oz

$5.75

Large Soda 44oz

$6.25