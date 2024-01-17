Soko Bag Korean Fried Chicken 95 Nutt Road
SIDES
- K-Slaw 1/2 Pint$6.00

- K-Slaw 1 Pint$10.00

- White Rice 1/2 Pint$8.00

- Kimchi Mandu 10 qty$15.00

- Vegetable Mandu 10 qty$15.00

- Pork Mandu 10 qty$15.00

- Jeju Fries w/Bamboo Salt$7.00

- Jeju Fries w/Aged White Cheddar$8.00

- Vegan Ramen$5.00

- Gluten Free Ramen$5.00

- Fire Chicken Challenge$15.00

- Rice Bowl$7.00

Soko Bag Korean Fried Chicken 95 Nutt Road Location and Ordering Hours
(855) 765-6224
Closed