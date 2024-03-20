Sol de Jalisco 4201 South General Bruce Drive
Lunch Specials
- 1 Cheese or Ground Beef or Chicken Enchilada, 1 Ground Beef Crispy Taco with Rice and Beans*$9.49
- 1 Beef Enchilada, 1 Ground Beef Chalupa with Rice and Beans*$9.49
- 1 Beef Enchilada and Chile Con Queso and Chips with Rice and Beans*$9.49
- 1 Cheese Enchilada and Carne Guisada with Rice and Beans*$9.49
- 1 Large Burrito with Fajita or Chicken, Topped with Chile Con Queso, Served with Rice and Beans*$9.49
- Beef, Chicken, or Cheese 2 Small Quesadillas*$9.49
- Small Tortilla Soup and 1 Crispy Taco*$9.49
- Lunch Fajita$11.99
Lunch fajita only served from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Beverages
Appetizers
- 5 Fried Pickles$6.39
- Bean and Cheese Nachos$6.89
- Borracho Fries$9.99
French fries topped with melted cheese, beef fajita, guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños
- Calamari Rings$7.99
Deep fried calimari, served with lemon wedges, and ranch
- Chicharrones$5.69
Pork rinds, served with pico de gallo and hot sauce
- Chile Con Queso$4.99+
- Corn Bowl$5.99
Corn, mayo, tajin, and fresh cheese
- Egg Rolls$8.99
- Guacamole$3.99+
- Mega Nachos$7.49+
Your choice of ground beef, chicken or beef fajita topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, jalapeños,and sour cream
- Shrimp Nachos$8.49+
- Mozarella Sticks$9.99
8 Mozarella sticks
- Queso Super Compuesto$8.59
Guacamole, pico de gallo, ground beef, and Chile con queso
- Sol Wings$12.69
- Wings$12.99
8 wings, original or BBQ, served with celery sticks
- Bacon Wrap Shrimp$13.99
Antojitos Mexicanos
- Birria Taco$3.29
- Birria Tacos Plate$12.69
- Burritos$7.59
Your choice of meat, served with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado
- Chalupa$6.49
- Crispy Taco$2.89
- Gordita$5.99
- Mini Taquitos$12.29
4 small steak tacos, served with grilled onions, cilantro, roasted jalapeño, and charro beans. Extra mini taco for $2.49
- Mushroom Taco$4.99
Mushrooms, green, and red bell peppers, topped with corn and salsa pesto
- Shrimp Burrito$7.99
- Shrimp Taco$3.99
- Single Mini Taco$3.29
- Tacos$3.69
- The Empire Taco$4.99
Philly cheese steak, poblano pepper, grilled mushrooms, and onions
- Torta$7.89
- Torta Cubana$8.99
Fajitas and Grill
- #1 Beef Fajita Plate$17.99
Grilled with onions and bell pepper on a hot skillet, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and re-fried beans
- #2 Chicken Fajita Plate$17.29
Grilled with onions and bell pepper on a hot skillet, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and re-fried beans
- #3 Fajitas for Two$29.99
Chicken or beef grilled with onions and bell pepper on a hot skillet, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and re-fried beans
- #4 Shrimp Fajita Plate$17.29
Grilled with onions and bell pepper on a hot skillet,served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and re-fried beans
- #5 Carne Asada Plate$14.49
Beef skirt steak with, topped with grilled onions and cactus, served with rice, charro beans, and salad
- #14 Alambre Plate$14.49
Grill beef or chicken fajita, mixed with bell pepper, onions, and tomatoes, served on a bed of tortilla, melted cheese, rice, and re-fried beans
- #29 Fajita Mix Plate$20.29
Combination of chicken, beef, and 6 shrimp fajita on a hot skillet served with sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese, rice and charro beans
- #36 Bistec Ranchero$15.59
Steak fajita grilled with jalapeños, onions, and ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice and re-fried beans
- #46 Veggie Fajitas$14.99
Mixed veggies, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- #49 Hawaiian Plate$18.99
Mix fajitas with bell pepper, onions, ham, pineapple, melted cheese, on top, served with guacamole, sour cream, rice, and re-fried beans
- #60 Texas Fajita$21.99
3 bacon wrapped shrimp grilled with bell pepper, onions, bacon, chicken fajita, and American sausage in a hot skillet, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, salad, rice and charro beans
- #61 Fajitas a La Diabla$18.49
Your choice of: chicken or beef, grilled with bell pepper, onions, served on a hot skillet, served with charro beans, rice, pico de gallo and guacamole
Chicken Specialties
- # 8 Chicken Chipotle Steak$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, chipotle sauce, melted cheese, sour cream. Served with rice and re-fried beans
- Rosemary Chicken$13.99
Grilled chicken breast marinated in rosemary sauce, served with mixed veggies (carrots, broccoli and cauliflower) and cilantro rice
- #30 Pollo Jalisco Plate$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms, and cheese. Served with guacamole, rice, and re-fried beans
- #31 Pollo Poblano Plate$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with poblano pepper, grilled onion, tomatoes, mushrooms and cheese, served with rice and re-fried beans
Dinner Plates
- #7 Carne Guisada Plate$13.29
Stewed beef, served with guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, and re-fried beans
- #10 Chicken Flautas$11.99
3 fried corn tortillas rolled, stuffed with chicken, cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, rice, and re-fried beans
- #16 Crispy Taco Plate$10.99
3 crispy ground beef tacos, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, served with rice and re-fried beans
- #17 Texano Plate$11.99
Your choice of 2 enchiladas or tamales topped with gravy and melted cheese, 1 crispy taco, served with rice and re-fried beans
- #19 Burrito Jalisco Plate$11.99
1 large flour tortilla filled with beef fajita topped with gravy and melted cheese. Served with rice and re-fried beans
- #20 Tamale Plate$13.29
3 pork tamales topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese, served with rice and re-fried beans
- #21 Tex Mex Plate$11.99
2 cheese enchiladas topped with gravy and melted cheese, served with guacamole, salad, and chips with Chile con queso
- #22 Soft Taco Plate$10.99
2 beef fajita soft flour taco served with rice and re-fried beans
- #24 Pork Chop Plate$12.99
2 pork chops, served with charro beans rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- #33 Chimichanga Plate$13.29
Ground beef or shredded chicken in a flour tortilla deep fried, topped with gravy and Chile con queso. Served with guacamole, sour cream, rice, and re-fried beans
- #34 Brisket Tacos$13.99
3 beef brisket tacos, wrapped in a soft flour tortilla, pico de gallo, rice and re-fried beans
- #38 Chile Relleno$11.99
1 poblano pepper stuffed with beef or cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and re-fried beans
- #45 Tampiqueña Plate$13.99
Tampico style steak with one cheese or beef enchilada, served with rice, guacamole, and re-fried beans
- #47 Carnitas Plate$11.99
Fried shredded pork, served with charro beans, rice, and pico de gallo. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas
- #63 Barbacoa Plate$11.99
Served with rice, beans, onions, and cilantro
Sea Food
- #15 Shrimp a La Mexicana$17.29
Grilled shrimp with bell peppers and onions, served on bed of rice and topped with ranchero sauce, melted cheese, and sour cream
- Tilapia$12.69
Grilled tilapia, served with mixed veggies (carrots, broccoli and cauliflower) and cilantro rice
- Caldo De Camaron$13.99
Shrimp soup
- Caldo De Mariscos$13.99
Seafood mix soup
- #39 Camarones a La Diabla$17.29
Shrimp, sautéd in our diabla sauce, served with rice, re-fried beans, and salad
- #42 Cocktel De Camarones$14.99
- Ceviche$8.99
- Tostada De Ceviche$2.99
Enchiladas
- Chipotle Enchiladas$9.99
3 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with chipotle sauce, white melted cheese, served with rice and re-fried beans
- Enchilada Plate$10.99
All plates come with 3 enchiladas, your choice of meat and sauce, served with rice and re-fried beans
- Shrimp Enchilada Plate$11.99
2 shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, melted cheese, served with rice, and re-fried beans
- Sol Enchiladas$9.99
2 flour tortilla enchiladas, filled with carne asada, Chile con queso on top, served with rice and re-fried beans
- #37 Sour Cream Enchilada Plate$11.99
3 chicken or cheese enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce, white melted cheese, served with rice and re-fried beans
- Spinach Enchiladas$9.99
2 enchiladas flour or corn tortillas, topped with Alfredo sauce, melted cheese, corn, onions and tomato served with rice and re-fried beans
Quesadillas
Burgers
- Cheeseburger$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, mayo and French fries.
- El Trompo Burger$10.29
Marinated pork burger, grilled onions, and jalapeños, avocado. Topped with pineapple slice. Served with al pastor sauce and french fries
- Hamburger$8.99
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mustard, mayo and French fries.
- Hawaiian Burger$10.29
Pineapple, bacon, ham, white cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, and tomatoes
Kids Plates
- Kids Chicken Tender Plate$6.29
2 chicken tenders and fries
- Kids Crispy Taco Plate$6.29
1 ground beef crispy taco, served with rice and re-fried beans
- Kids Enchilada Plate$6.29
1 enchilada, your choice of chicken, cheese, or ground beef, served with rice and re-fried beans
- Kids Quesadilla$6.29
1 small quesadilla, your choice of meat, rice, and re-fried beans
- Kids Soft Taco Plate$6.29
1 ground beef soft taco, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, served with rice and re-fried beans
Soups and Salads
- Caldo De Res$11.99
Beef soup,
- Fiesta Bowl$12.99
Served with Black Beans, Queso Fresco, Cilantro Rice, Guacamole, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream. With your choice of meat.
- #43 Jalisco Salad$10.89
Chicken fajitas style with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, charro beans, yellow cheese, and avocado
- Tortilla Soup$7.99+
Chicken w/crispy corn tortilla, chips, pico de gallo, avocado, rice, and white cheese
- Menudo$9.99+
Large
- #25 Taco Salad$9.79
Large tortilla shell filled with ground beef or beef fajitas or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and cheese
Desserts
Bar Menu
Beer
Cocteles
Margaritas
- House Margarita$6.00
- Top shelf margarita$11.00
- Mexican margarita$10.00
- Cowboy margarita$12.00
- La flaka$12.00
- Sangria margarita$10.00
- Mango chamoy$8.00
- Beer -Rita$10.00
- Luna - Rita$12.00
- Jarrito -Rita$11.00
- Campo Azul margarita$12.00
- La Negra$11.00
- La Italiana$11.00
- Margarita Flight$10.00
- Margarita pitcher$21.00
- Perfect Sol$12.00
- La Guera$12.00
Summer Drinks
Liquors
Tequila
- House Tequila$5.00+
- 1800$8.00+
- Milagro$8.00+
- Milagro Rep$10.00+
- Lalo$11.00+
- Jose Cuervo$8.00+
- Cazadores$8.00+
- Herradura$9.00+
- Casamigos$12.00+
- Patron SLV$11.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$10.00+
- Don Julio Rep$11.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$12.00+
- Don Julio 70$14.00+
- Don Julio 1942$35.00+
- Campo Azul Blanco$11.00+
- Maestro Dobel$12.00+
- Campo Azul 1940$12.00+
- Clase Azul$35.00+
- 1800 Coconut$9.00+
- 21 Seeds$8.00+