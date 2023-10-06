Sol Grill 2400 West Coast Highway
Popular Items
Filet Mignon
8oz filet marinated in our secret marinade and then flame grilled to order. Comes with your choice of two of the following: garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, seasonal vegetables, broccoli, pasta or rice. Add portobello mushrooms Bleu Cheese, or Shrimp Scampi for an additional charge.
Wine & Beer & Cocktails
Reds by the Glass
GLS Details Cabernet
GLS House Red
GLS Inscription Pinot Noir
GLS Ironstone Merlot
GLS Old Soul Pinot Noir
GLS Emilio Tempranillo
GLS Brassfield Cabernet
GLS Camilla Malbec
GLS Cline Syrah
GLS Cline Pinot Noir
GLS Justin Cabernet
Port
GLS Cline Merlot
Reds by the Bottle
BTL Bella Glos Pinot Noir
BTL Juliette Red Blend
BTL Threadcount by Quilt
BTL Cline Merlot
BTL Primus Carmernere
BTL Pio Cesare Barbera
BTL Marlborist Pinot Noir
BTL Cline Syrah
BTL Brendel Cabernet
BTL Cline Pinot Noir
BTL Eight Years in the Desert
BTL Brassfield Cabernet
BTL Torti Barbera
BTL Ventoux
BTL Vegas
BTL Emilio Tempranillo
BTL Prisoner
BTL Post and Beam Cabernet
BTL Camilla Malbec
BTL Threadcount by Quilt Red Blend
BTL Old Soul Pinot Noir
BTL Next Red Blend
BTL Ironstone Merlot
BTL Justin Cabernet
BTL Inscription Pinot Noir
BTL Duas Ramos Pinto Red Blend
BTL Details Cabernet
BTL Buchino Organic Chianti
BTL Cass GSM
BLT Felicette Red Blend
BTL Cline Pinot Noir
Whites by the Glass
GLS Baglio Stefano Pinot Grigio
GLS Brassfield Sauvignon Blanc
GLS House White
GLS Vegas
GLS Prescription Chardonnay
GLS Fleur Vermentino
GLS Screen Door Chardonnay
GLS Fleur Sancerre
GLS Paco Lola Albrino
GLS Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Villa Moscato
GLS William Hill Chardonnay
GLS Farmhouse
Whites by the Bottle
BTL Baglio Stefano Pinot Grigio
BTL Brassfield Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Layer Cake Chardonnay
BTL Post and Beam Chardonnay
BTL Prescription Chardonnay
BTL Satelite Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Fleur Vermentino
BTL Il Nido
BTL Kracher Pinot Blanc
BTL Loudenne Bordeaux Blanc
BTL Vegas
BTL Sinegal Sauvignon Blanc
BTL La Chappelle Sancerre
BTL Paco Lola Albrino
BTL Pelligrini Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Alpine Rift Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Honey Bubbles
BTL William Hill Chardonnay
BTL Farmhouse
BTL Screendoor Chardionnay
Rosé by the Bottle
Sparkling by the Glass
Sparkling by the Bottle
Sangria
Half Glass of WIne
Sunday Sangria
YELP Sangria
GLS Sangria
GLS Effie Sangria
Pitcher Sangria
Complimentary Wine/Sangria
Sangria To Go 32oz
Sangria To Go 16oz
Happy Hour Sangria
GLS White Sangria
GLS Rose Sangria
Mulled Wine
Spiced Sangria
Hibiscus
Sangria with Float
Tien's Summer Spritzer
Mimosa
Guava Champagne
Pitcher of Tien's Spritzer
HH Wine & Beer
Canned Cocktails
Wine Flight
Adult Sprite
Complimentary Wine/Beer/Sangria
N/A Bevs
N/A Beverage
Cappuccino
Chocolate milk
Coke
Corkage
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Espresso
French Press
Hot tea
Iced Tea
Latte
Lemonade
Milk
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Sparkling Water
Sprite
Arnold Palmer
Double Espresso
Rootbeer
Cup Coffee
Americano
Bottled Water
Canned N/A Beverage
Lavender Lemonade
Cherry Lemonade
Guava Juice
Pepsi Zero
Food
Starters
Ahi Appetizer
Cajun seared ahi tuna served sashimi style with ginger, wasabi, sesame seeds & soy sauce
Grilled Shrimp
Delicious flame-grilled tiger shrimp with a sprinkle of our pineapple-papaya salsa
Kung Fu Shrimp
Tiger shrimp sauteed in Louisiana hot sauce with chopped peppers and green onions
Kung Fu Chicken
Chicken sauteed in Louisiana hot sauce with chopped peppers and green onions
Shrimp Scampi
Our creamy scampi sauce of garlic, herbs, sliced mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions and basil
Bruschetta
Chopped Roma tomatoes, basil, capers, garlic and parmesan cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and served over toasted french bread points.
Mushrooms- No Cream
Mushrooms
White button mushrooms sauteed in a creamy garlic, white wine and herb sauce
Garlic Bread
Our French bread baked with lots of garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce (try it spicy for a kick!)
Garlic Bread-Spicy
ots of garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce (try it spicy for a kick!)
Foccacia
House made daily. Served with herb olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Meatballs
Hand-rolled ground sirloin and pork meatballs in our own creamy portobello gravy
Clams
Fresh New Zealand little neck clams sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth
Mussels
Black mussels sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth
Clams and Mussels
Fresh New Zealand little neck clams or black mussels or a combination of both - sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth
Focaccia Bread
Tuscan Bruschetta
Ahi Appetizer with Ponzu
Ahi Appetizer-RAW
4 Meatballs
Kung Fu Meatballs
Marinara Meatballs
Salmon Sashimi
Meatballs with Bleu Cheese and Gravy
Rosa's Shrimp Ceviche
Ahi Carpaccio
Salad
Small Sol Salad
Our famous house salad - mixed baby greens, crumbled bleu cheese, walnut halves and sliced roma tomatoes tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add salmon, grilled or blackened chicken, grilled or blackened ahi
Large Sol Salad
Our famous house salad - mixed baby greens, crumbled bleu cheese, walnut halves and sliced roma tomatoes tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add salmon, grilled or blackened chicken, grilled or blackened ahi
Small Rocket Salad
Arugula, goat cheese, pear and walnut with champagne vinaigrette
Large Rocket Salad
Arugula, goat cheese, pear and walnut with champagne vinaigrette
Small Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing with homemade garlic
Large Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing with homemade garlic
Soup
Small Veggie Soup
Succulent vegetable soup made to order...add chicken and/or pasta for a hearty meal!
Large Veggie Soup
Succulent vegetable soup made to order...add chicken and/or pasta for a hearty meal!
Small Ahi Chowder
Grilled Hawaiian ahi tuna in a creamy, tomato based soup with fresh chopped vegetables
Large Ahi Chowder
Grilled Hawaiian ahi tuna in a creamy, tomato based soup with fresh chopped vegetables
Chicken
Chicken Piccata
Our own picatta sauce over grilled chicken breast with a side of al dente linguini with olive oil and Parmesan cheese.
Lemon Rosemary Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with lemon and rosemary gravy over mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.
Artichoke Dijon Chicken
Grilled chicken breasts with jasmine rice and veggies with a delicious dijon sauce and artichoke hearts
Blackened Chicken Piccata
Mediterranean Chicken
Chicken Pesto with Mash/Veggies
Pork
Lamb
Beef
Filet Mignon
8oz filet marinated in our secret marinade and then flame grilled to order. Comes with your choice of two of the following: garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, seasonal vegetables, broccoli, pasta or rice. Add portobello mushrooms Bleu Cheese, or Shrimp Scampi for an additional charge.
Meatloaf
Ground filet mignon meatloaf grilled over an open flame and covered with a zesty marinara sauce.
Seafood
Salmon
Fresh salmon topped with a spicy tomato, white wine, garlic and sweet basil sauce served with fresh grilled veggies and your choice of pasta in marinara sauce, rice or garlic mashed potatoes
Swordfish
Grilled swordfish steak topped with roma tomato, black olive, caper and white wine sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.
Blackened Ahi
50z prime cut ahi tuna in a Cajun spice belend, seared rare and topped with fresh papaya-pineapple salsa and sesame seeds, served over jasmine rice with a side of seasonal vegetables
Cioppino
A huge, steaming bowl of clams, mussels, shrimp and grilled ahi tuna with fresh chopped vegetables in a succulent tomato broth
Blackened Salmon Piccata
Cajun Swordfish
Blackened swordfish with a fresh pineapple salsa, jasmine rice and charred veggies.
Pasta
Jambalaya
Sliced chicken breast, spicy Louisiana sausage, peppers, green onions and Cajun cream.
Lobster Ravioli
Lobster meat and Ricotta cheese ravioli topped with shrimp in our own vodka lobster sauce.
Alfredo
Fettuccini pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce with sliced chicken breast, button mushrooms and basil.
Newport Linguini
Linguini pasta tossed with mussels, clams and shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce with garlic and basil.
Sol Penne
Roma tomatoes, sliced chicken breast, basil, Parmesan cheese and garlic tossed in penne pasta.
Bolognese
Stroganoff
Spaghetti and Meatballs with Marinara
Chicken Pesto With Penne
Sol Penne with GF pasta
Sides
Kids Meal
Kids-Spaghetti and Meatballs
Yummy spaghetti noodles piled high with marinara sauce and homemade meatballs.
Kids-Penne
Penne pasta with choice of sauce: marinara, butter & cheese or alfredo.
Kids-Linguini
Linguini pasta with choice of sauce: marinara, butter & cheese or alfredo.
Kids-Keiki Chicken
Chicken breast with a choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or plain grilled, with a side of rice or mashed potatoes.
Dessert
Brownie
Cheesecake
Assorted cheesecakes. Please ask for today's selections.
Burnt Cheesecake
Tiramisu
Savoiardi sponge cake dipped in cappuccino with mascarpone cream and cocoa, topped with whipped cream.
Pot De Creme
Our version of Creme Brulee - vanilla custard square with a seared sugar top and garnished with berries.