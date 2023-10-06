Popular Items

Filet Mignon

$48.00

8oz filet marinated in our secret marinade and then flame grilled to order. Comes with your choice of two of the following: garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, seasonal vegetables, broccoli, pasta or rice. Add portobello mushrooms Bleu Cheese, or Shrimp Scampi for an additional charge.

Wine & Beer & Cocktails

Reds by the Glass

GLS Details Cabernet

$17.00

GLS House Red

$10.00

GLS Inscription Pinot Noir

$16.00

GLS Ironstone Merlot

$10.00

GLS Old Soul Pinot Noir

$11.00

GLS Emilio Tempranillo

$12.00

GLS Brassfield Cabernet

$15.00

GLS Camilla Malbec

$10.00

GLS Cline Syrah

$11.00

GLS Cline Pinot Noir

$14.00

GLS Justin Cabernet

$18.00

Port

$8.00

GLS Cline Merlot

$11.00

Reds by the Bottle

BTL Bella Glos Pinot Noir

$74.00

BTL Juliette Red Blend

$56.00

BTL Threadcount by Quilt

$60.00

BTL Cline Merlot

$44.00

BTL Primus Carmernere

$58.00

BTL Pio Cesare Barbera

$60.00

BTL Marlborist Pinot Noir

$76.00

BTL Cline Syrah

$46.00

BTL Brendel Cabernet

$89.00

BTL Cline Pinot Noir

$68.00

BTL Eight Years in the Desert

$95.00

BTL Brassfield Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Torti Barbera

$44.00

BTL Ventoux

$40.00

BTL Vegas

$44.00

BTL Emilio Tempranillo

$48.00

BTL Prisoner

$89.00

BTL Post and Beam Cabernet

$89.00

BTL Camilla Malbec

$48.00

BTL Threadcount by Quilt Red Blend

$60.00

BTL Old Soul Pinot Noir

$44.00

BTL Next Red Blend

$40.00

BTL Ironstone Merlot

$40.00

BTL Justin Cabernet

$72.00

BTL Inscription Pinot Noir

$62.00

BTL Duas Ramos Pinto Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Details Cabernet

$68.00

BTL Buchino Organic Chianti

$46.00

BTL Cass GSM

$52.00

BLT Felicette Red Blend

$38.00

BTL Cline Pinot Noir

$56.00

Whites by the Glass

GLS Baglio Stefano Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Brassfield Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

GLS House White

$10.00

GLS Vegas

$14.00

GLS Prescription Chardonnay

$15.00

GLS Fleur Vermentino

$12.00

GLS Screen Door Chardonnay

$18.00

GLS Fleur Sancerre

$18.00

GLS Paco Lola Albrino

$15.00

GLS Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLS Villa Moscato

$11.00

GLS William Hill Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Farmhouse

$10.00

Whites by the Bottle

BTL Baglio Stefano Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Brassfield Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

BTL Layer Cake Chardonnay

$38.00

BTL Post and Beam Chardonnay

$76.00

BTL Prescription Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Satelite Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Fleur Vermentino

$48.00

BTL Il Nido

$40.00

BTL Kracher Pinot Blanc

$38.00

BTL Loudenne Bordeaux Blanc

$64.00

BTL Vegas

$44.00

BTL Sinegal Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL La Chappelle Sancerre

$64.00

BTL Paco Lola Albrino

$60.00

BTL Pelligrini Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

BTL Alpine Rift Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Honey Bubbles

$56.00

BTL William Hill Chardonnay

$44.00

BTL Farmhouse

$38.00

BTL Screendoor Chardionnay

$62.00

Rosé by the Glass

GLS Metier Rose

$12.00

GLS Le Chenet Rose

$12.00

GLS Bollicini Sparkling Rose

$12.00

Rosé by the Bottle

BTL Juliette Rose

$48.00

BTL Mystere Rose

$40.00

Sparkling by the Glass

GLS Le Chenet Brut

$13.00

GLS Le Chenet Brut Rose

$13.00

GLS Champagne

$12.00

GLS Kylie Rose Prosecco

$14.00

GLS Champagne and Pomegranate

$12.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

BTL Le Chenet Brut

$52.00

BTL Le Chenet Brut Rose

$52.00

BTL Kylie Prosecco Rose

$52.00

BTL House Champagne

$28.00

BTL Villa Pozzi Moscato

$44.00

Sangria

Half Glass of WIne

$7.00

Sunday Sangria

$12.00

YELP Sangria

GLS Sangria

$15.00

GLS Effie Sangria

$16.00

Pitcher Sangria

$45.00

Complimentary Wine/Sangria

Sangria To Go 32oz

$26.00

Sangria To Go 16oz

$15.00

Happy Hour Sangria

$12.00

GLS White Sangria

$15.00

GLS Rose Sangria

$15.00

Mulled Wine

$12.00

Spiced Sangria

$14.00

Hibiscus

$14.00

Sangria with Float

$17.00

Tien's Summer Spritzer

$15.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Guava Champagne

$14.00

Pitcher of Tien's Spritzer

$45.00

HH Wine & Beer

HH Beer

$5.00

HH Red

$10.00

HH White

$10.00

HH Sangria

$12.00

HH Bubbles

$10.00

HH Rose

$10.00

HH Margarita

$10.00

Beer

Import/Domestic 12oz Beer

$7.00

Hazy Ipa 16oz Beer

$12.00

Tall Can Beer

$12.00

Canned Cocktails

Paloma

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Gin and Tonic

$12.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

Seltzer

$8.00

Mojito

$12.00

Wine Flight

4x 3oz pours

$15.00

Mimosa Flight

$20.00

Adult Sprite

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Vodka and Soda

$15.00

Vodka and Cran

$15.00

Vodka and Tonic

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Spicy Margarita

$15.00

Tequila

$15.00

Adult Sprite

$15.00

Martini

$15.00

Gin and Tonic

$15.00

Vodka and Grapefruit Soda

$15.00

Guava Margarita

$16.00

Blackberry Margarita

$16.00

Complimentary Wine/Beer/Sangria

Comp Beverage

Spritz

Italian Spritz

$16.00

Hugo Spritz

$15.00

Calimocho

$15.00

N/A Bevs

N/A Beverage

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Corkage

$25.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

French Press

$9.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Sprite

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Rootbeer

$4.00

Cup Coffee

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Canned N/A Beverage

$3.00

Lavender Lemonade

$6.00

Cherry Lemonade

$6.00

Guava Juice

$6.00

Pepsi Zero

$4.00

Food

Starters

Ahi Appetizer

$20.00

Cajun seared ahi tuna served sashimi style with ginger, wasabi, sesame seeds & soy sauce

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Delicious flame-grilled tiger shrimp with a sprinkle of our pineapple-papaya salsa

Kung Fu Shrimp

$16.00

Tiger shrimp sauteed in Louisiana hot sauce with chopped peppers and green onions

Kung Fu Chicken

$16.00

Chicken sauteed in Louisiana hot sauce with chopped peppers and green onions

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Our creamy scampi sauce of garlic, herbs, sliced mushrooms, tomatoes, green onions and basil

Bruschetta

$14.00

Chopped Roma tomatoes, basil, capers, garlic and parmesan cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and served over toasted french bread points.

Mushrooms- No Cream

$10.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

White button mushrooms sauteed in a creamy garlic, white wine and herb sauce

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Our French bread baked with lots of garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce (try it spicy for a kick!)

Garlic Bread-Spicy

$6.00

ots of garlic, butter and Parmesan cheese, served with a side of our homemade marinara sauce (try it spicy for a kick!)

Foccacia

$5.00

House made daily. Served with herb olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Meatballs

$13.00

Hand-rolled ground sirloin and pork meatballs in our own creamy portobello gravy

Clams

$22.00

Fresh New Zealand little neck clams sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth

Mussels

$22.00

Black mussels sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth

Clams and Mussels

$22.00

Fresh New Zealand little neck clams or black mussels or a combination of both - sauteed in your choice of white wine, garlic, herbs & butter or a zesty tomato-based broth

Focaccia Bread

$6.00

Tuscan Bruschetta

$15.00

Ahi Appetizer with Ponzu

$20.00

Ahi Appetizer-RAW

$20.00Out of stock

4 Meatballs

Kung Fu Meatballs

$13.00

Marinara Meatballs

$12.00

Salmon Sashimi

$22.00

Meatballs with Bleu Cheese and Gravy

$15.00

Rosa's Shrimp Ceviche

$22.00

Ahi Carpaccio

$20.00

Salad

Small Sol Salad

$14.00

Our famous house salad - mixed baby greens, crumbled bleu cheese, walnut halves and sliced roma tomatoes tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add salmon, grilled or blackened chicken, grilled or blackened ahi

Large Sol Salad

$16.00

Our famous house salad - mixed baby greens, crumbled bleu cheese, walnut halves and sliced roma tomatoes tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add salmon, grilled or blackened chicken, grilled or blackened ahi

Small Rocket Salad

$14.00

Arugula, goat cheese, pear and walnut with champagne vinaigrette

Large Rocket Salad

$16.00

Arugula, goat cheese, pear and walnut with champagne vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing with homemade garlic

Large Caesar Salad

$16.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing with homemade garlic

Soup

Small Veggie Soup

$10.00

Succulent vegetable soup made to order...add chicken and/or pasta for a hearty meal!

Large Veggie Soup

$14.00

Succulent vegetable soup made to order...add chicken and/or pasta for a hearty meal!

Small Ahi Chowder

$14.00

Grilled Hawaiian ahi tuna in a creamy, tomato based soup with fresh chopped vegetables

Large Ahi Chowder

$20.00

Grilled Hawaiian ahi tuna in a creamy, tomato based soup with fresh chopped vegetables

Chicken

Chicken Piccata

$29.00

Our own picatta sauce over grilled chicken breast with a side of al dente linguini with olive oil and Parmesan cheese.

Lemon Rosemary Chicken

$29.00

Grilled chicken breast with lemon and rosemary gravy over mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Artichoke Dijon Chicken

$30.00

Grilled chicken breasts with jasmine rice and veggies with a delicious dijon sauce and artichoke hearts

Blackened Chicken Piccata

$30.00

Mediterranean Chicken

$30.00

Chicken Pesto with Mash/Veggies

$32.00

Pork

BBQ Ribs

$24.00

Tender pork baby-back ribs in a tangy BBQ sauce with mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Lamb

Lamb

$48.00

Delicious, tender lamb chops grilled to order over an open flame served with a side of sauteed spinach and garlic mashed potatoes.

Beef

Filet Mignon

$48.00

8oz filet marinated in our secret marinade and then flame grilled to order. Comes with your choice of two of the following: garlic mashed potatoes, sauteed spinach, seasonal vegetables, broccoli, pasta or rice. Add portobello mushrooms Bleu Cheese, or Shrimp Scampi for an additional charge.

Meatloaf

$26.00

Ground filet mignon meatloaf grilled over an open flame and covered with a zesty marinara sauce.

Seafood

Salmon

$34.00

Fresh salmon topped with a spicy tomato, white wine, garlic and sweet basil sauce served with fresh grilled veggies and your choice of pasta in marinara sauce, rice or garlic mashed potatoes

Swordfish

$36.00

Grilled swordfish steak topped with roma tomato, black olive, caper and white wine sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled vegetables.

Blackened Ahi

$36.00

50z prime cut ahi tuna in a Cajun spice belend, seared rare and topped with fresh papaya-pineapple salsa and sesame seeds, served over jasmine rice with a side of seasonal vegetables

Cioppino

$38.00

A huge, steaming bowl of clams, mussels, shrimp and grilled ahi tuna with fresh chopped vegetables in a succulent tomato broth

Blackened Salmon Piccata

$38.00

Cajun Swordfish

$34.00

Blackened swordfish with a fresh pineapple salsa, jasmine rice and charred veggies.

Pasta

Jambalaya

$28.00

Sliced chicken breast, spicy Louisiana sausage, peppers, green onions and Cajun cream.

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

Lobster meat and Ricotta cheese ravioli topped with shrimp in our own vodka lobster sauce.

Alfredo

$24.00

Fettuccini pasta in a creamy alfredo sauce with sliced chicken breast, button mushrooms and basil.

Newport Linguini

$28.00

Linguini pasta tossed with mussels, clams and shrimp in a spicy marinara sauce with garlic and basil.

Sol Penne

$26.00

Roma tomatoes, sliced chicken breast, basil, Parmesan cheese and garlic tossed in penne pasta.

Bolognese

$28.00

Stroganoff

$26.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs with Marinara

$25.00

Chicken Pesto With Penne

$29.00

Sol Penne with GF pasta

$30.00

Sides

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side of Penne

$5.00

Side of Linguini

$5.00

Side of Asparagus

$8.00

Side of Broccolini

$8.00

Side of Spinach

$6.00

Side of Zucchini and Squash

$6.00

Veggie Portobello Plate

$22.00

Side of Veggies

$8.00

Kids Meal

Kids-Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.00

Yummy spaghetti noodles piled high with marinara sauce and homemade meatballs.

Kids-Penne

$12.00

Penne pasta with choice of sauce: marinara, butter & cheese or alfredo.

Kids-Linguini

$12.00

Linguini pasta with choice of sauce: marinara, butter & cheese or alfredo.

Kids-Keiki Chicken

$12.00

Chicken breast with a choice of sauce: BBQ, ranch or plain grilled, with a side of rice or mashed potatoes.

Dessert

Brownie

$11.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Assorted cheesecakes. Please ask for today's selections.

Burnt Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Savoiardi sponge cake dipped in cappuccino with mascarpone cream and cocoa, topped with whipped cream.

Pot De Creme

$9.00

Our version of Creme Brulee - vanilla custard square with a seared sugar top and garnished with berries.

Affogato

$8.00

Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Cookies n Cream

$10.00

Twice Baked

$14.00

Berries n Cream

$8.00

Dave's Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Rootbeer Float

$10.00

Creme Brûlée

$11.00

Sol Grill Retail

T-Shirts

T-shirts

$28.00

L

L

$28.00

M

M

$28.00