Food Menu
Small Bites
- Beer Pretzel Chips$8.00
Our outrageous pretzel made even better! We slice them thin, fry them into chips and toss them in garlic butter. Served with a side of beer cheese topped with bacon and scallions.
- Fried Pickles$8.00Out of stock
Hand breaded pickle chips served with ranch dressing.
- Jumbo Beer Pretzel$10.00
- Loaded Jalapeno Fries$10.00
Fries topped with beer cheese, fresh mozzarella, jalapenos, bacon and scallions. Served with sour cream.
- Loaded Potato Skins$12.00
These spuds are all made fresh here, from fresh potato to scooped skin; fried till crispy and then topped with beer cheese, fresh mozzarella, bacon and scallions. Served with sour cream.
- Pesto Pinwheels$8.00
Our fresh made pizza dough rolled with mozzarella, parmesan, and pesto rolled into pinwheels and served with marinara sauce.
- Side Fries$4.00
Salads
Wings & Things
- Dry Rubbed Wings$12.00
8 wings dry rubbed with our own seasoning mix. Try them as is or tossed in one of our wing sauces. Served with celery and ranch or blue cheese.
- Chicken Tenders$12.00Out of stock
Half pound of hand breaded fresh chicken tenders. Kick them up a notch tossing them in one of our sauces! Served with fries and ranch or blue cheese.
Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$14.00
Our house made dough, red sauce, fresh shredded mozzarella and cheddar.
- Cheeseburger Pizza$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, cheddar, hamburger, bacon, tomato and onion, topped with lettuce.
- Chef 's Special$17.00
Eacah week our Chef creates a new pizza; ask us what this week's special is!
- Designer's Choice$17.00
Choose up to 6 toppings and you're the boss!
- Margherita Pizza$15.00
Simple but perfect! Our dough with marinara, fresh mozzarella and basil.
- Solar Flare$17.00
Our signature pizza with sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, bacon, sausage, mushrooms and onions.
- The Kitchen Sink$17.00
Ever heard the expression, "everything but the kitchen sink"? This pizza is just that; fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, banana peppers, onions, mushroom, black olives, green peppers.
- Trust Us!$16.00
How much do you trust the chef? Looking for something interesting or just having a hard time choosing? Let us decide for you!
Subs
- Chicken Parmesan Sub$12.00
Our fresh fried chicken tenders and marina with mozarella, toasted in a hoagie roll. Served with fries. Upgrade your fries to jalapeno for $2 more.
- Buffalo Chicken Sub$12.00
Our hand breaded chicken tenders with mild buffalo, mozarella, lettuce, tomato and ranch on a sub rolls. Served with fries, load your fries with cheese, bacon, jalapenos and scallions for $2 more.
- Meatball Sub$12.00
Meatballs and marinara with mozzarella and banana peppers, toasted on a sub roll. Served with fries; upgrade your fries to jalapeno loaded with cheese, bacon, scallions, and jalapenos for $2 more.