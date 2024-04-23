Solt 525 W 3rd St
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Sandwiches
Quiche
Sweet potato waffle - gluten free
Porridge Bowl
Smoothie Bowls
LUNCH
Panini or Pressed Wraps
- Chicken Panini or Pressed Wraps$14.00
Fresh seasoned chicken, roasted red peppers, sliced mozzarella and fresh basil.
- Steak Panini or Pressed Wraps$14.00
Fresh marinated steak with caramelized onions, mushrooms, greens, blue cheese and garlic aioli.
- Veggie Panini or Pressed Wraps$10.00
Mushrooms, feta cheese, sun dried tomatoes, red onion and spinach with a balsamic glaze
Croissant Sandwich
Salads
- Strawberry$12.00
Spinach, strawberries, feta cheese, pickled red onions, almonds, avocado, and edamame on romaine lettuce.
- Mediterranean$12.00
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, asparagus, Kalamata olives, whipped feta, fresh basil and croutons.
- Asian$12.00
Arugula romaine blend, carrots, green onions, mandarin oranges, edamame, fresh cilantro, and almonds with a scratch ginger vinaigrette.
Soup De Jour
Flatbreads
- Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread$14.00
Chicken, blue cheese, red onions, celery, and jalapenos with Franks and Daniels ranch dressing.
- Margarita Flatbread$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, tomato slices, fresh basil and a balsamic glaze
- Roasted Red Pepper Flatbread$14.00
Pesto, roasted red peppers, asparagus, feta, arugula, red onion with fig glaze.
Tapas
- Burrata
with seasoned, roasted tomatoes, herbs and balsamic glaze.
- Meatballs
pork & beef based, herbed ricotta and asparagus spears.
- Charcuterie
meats, cheeses, olives and fresh fruit and veg with dash of honey.
- Anti Pasto
marinated olives, fresh mozzarella, artichokes, roasted red peppers, salami, red onions and fresh basil.
- Whipped Feta
with garlic hummus, fresh veggies, Kalamata olives and naan.
- Fresh Guacamole
with Pico de Gallo and scratch lime chips.
DRINKS
Coffee
Tea & Hot Cocoa
Smoothies
Craft Cocktails
- Gold Rush$12.00
Zingy lemon, honey and a spicy whisky finish
- Paper Plane$12.00
Bourbon, Aperol, Italian amaretto and lemon
- Lavendar Tom Collins$12.00
Sweet tart with Lavendar, gin, lemon juice and soda water
- Espresso Martini$12.00
Vodka, Kahula and espresso
- Perfect Margarita$12.00
Tequlia and fresh lime
- Mimosa
- Champagne
Craft Mocktails
- It's About Tyme$10.00
Grapefruit, fresh lime, agave and sprig of thyme
- Persephone$10.00
Hibiscus bitters, citrus, grenadine, ginger beer and lemon horses neck
- Cloudy Tokyo$10.00
Chilled green tea, coconut milk and coconut soda
- Cold Brew Julip$12.00
Mint, simple syrup, cold brew and CBD Lavendar bitters
- Distinguished Guest$10.00
Cranberry, lime, simple syrup and cucumbers