Carnitas Taco

$5.55

Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo

Surf & Turf Fries-1/2

$10.99

Carne Asada, shrimp, fries, pico de gallo, cheese and creamy chipotle sauce

Breakfast Vegetable Taco

$4.49

Pico de gallo, egg, potato, cheese

FOOD (Main Menu)

Utensils & Salsas (*Must Request*)

Utensils

(Fork, Knife, Spoon, Napkins)

Salsa

Red Salsa (Hot), Green Salsa (Mild), Chunky Salsa (Med), Picante Salsa (Extra Hot)

Combos & Dinner Plates.

One Item Combo

$11.95

Choice of entrée, two sides and drink

Two Item Combo

$14.50

Choice of entrées, two sides and drink

Adobada Dinner

$18.25

Grilled marinated pork, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Carne Asada Dinner

$18.50

Grilled angus steak, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Carnitas Dinner

$18.25

Braised pork, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Chile Verde Dinner

$18.25

Slowed cooked pork in a spicy tomatillo sauce, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Pollo Asado Dinner

$18.25

Grilled chicken, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Shrimp Dinner

$18.50

Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera, rice, beans and choice of tortillas

Fries, Nachos and More.

Buffalo Chicken Fries-Full

$13.95

Grilled chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, fries, cheese and ranch.

Buffalo Chicken Fries-1/2

$10.99

Grilled chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, fries, cheese and ranch.

Surf & Turf Fries-Full

$14.59

Carne Asada, shrimp, fries, pico de gallo, cheese and creamy chipotle sauce

Surf & Turf Fries-1/2

$10.99

Carne Asada, shrimp, fries, pico de gallo, cheese and creamy chipotle sauce

Carne Asada Fries-Full

$12.95

choice of meat, topped with cheese

Carne Asada Fries-1/2

$10.65

choice of meat, topped with cheese

Nachos Supreme-Full

$14.95

choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream

Nachos Supreme-1/2

$11.55

choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream

Regular Nachos

$6.99

Chips with cheese

Menudo

$13.95

Traditional Mexican tripe soup, served with tortillas

Quesadilla with Meat

Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, melted with cheese in a flour tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.65

Melted cheese in a flour tortilla

Enchiladas

Chile Relleno

$6.25

Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with our signature sauce, lettuce, and cheese.

Burritos.

Adobada Burrito

$11.29

Marinated pork with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.25

Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese

Bean & Rice Burrito

$6.25
Bean Burrito

$5.49

Slow cooked refried beans

Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito

$7.20

Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese

Beef Burrito

$10.79

Shredded beef, seasoned with Mexican spices

California Burrito

$11.49

Angus carne asada, fries, cheese, pico de gallo

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.49

Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo

Carnitas Burrito

$11.29

Braised pork, guacamole, pico de gallo

Chicken Burrito

$10.19

shredded chicken, rice and salsa

Chile Relleno Burrito

$11.29

Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese

Fish Burrito

$10.19

Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime

Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito

$4.60

Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese

Mix Burrito

$10.19

Beef, bean and cheese

Pollo Asado Burrito

$11.29

Grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo

Veggie Burrito

$10.19

Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of guacamole or sour cream

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$10.19
Steak Fajita Burrito

$11.29
Steak & Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$12.79
Chicken & Shrimp Fajita Burrito

$12.79
Surf & Turf Cali Burrito

$12.59

Carne Asada, shrimp, fries, pico de gallo, cheese and creamy chipotle sauce

Buffalo Cali Burrito

$11.49

Grilled chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, fries, cheese and ranch.

Premium Burritos.

All burritos served with chips.
Calamari Burrito

$10.19

Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, lime

Chile Verde Burrito

$11.39

Slowed cooked pork in a spicy tomatillo sauce with beans

Chimichanga Burrito

$13.25

Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo

Shrimp Burrito

$11.89

Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese

Special Burrito

$12.89

Beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese

Jr Special Burrito

$7.55

Beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese

Xtreme Burrito

$22.59

Double sized, beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese

Tacos.

4 Rolled Tacos

$7.25

(4) Beef rolled tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Adobada Taco

$5.55

Marinated pork, guacamole and pico de gallo

Beef Taco

$5.25

Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Beef Taco a la plancha

$5.25

Soft corn tortilla with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Calamari Taco

$5.65

Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and lime

Cali Taco

$5.65

Carne asada, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and fries

Carne Asada Taco

$5.65

Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo

Carnitas Taco

$5.55

Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo

Chicken Taco

$5.25

Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Chicken Taco a la plancha

$5.25

Soft corn tortilla with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Fish Taco

$5.25

Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime

Pollo Asado Taco

$5.55

Grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo

Shrimp Taco

$5.65

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime

Breakfast Bacon Taco

$4.49

Bacon, egg, potato, cheese

Breakfast Ham Taco

$4.49

Ham, egg, potato, cheese

Breakfast Bean Taco

$4.49

Beans, egg, cheese

Breakfast Vegetable Taco

$4.49

Pico de gallo, egg, potato, cheese

Breakfast Sausage Taco

$4.49

Sausage, egg, potato, cheese

Tostadas & Tortas.

Bean Tostada

$6.45

Crispy corn tostada shell, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce

Grande Tostada

$13.25

Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Supreme Tostada

$8.95

Crispy corn tostada shell, shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and taco sauce

Adobada Torta

$11.49

Grilled marinated pork, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Beef Torta

$11.49

Shredded beef, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Carne Asada Torta

$11.49

Grilled angus steak, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Carnitas Torta

$11.49

Braised pork, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Chicken Torta

$11.49

Shredded chicken, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Chorizo Torta

$11.49

Mexican sausage scrambled with egg, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Fish Torta

$11.49

Crispy fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, mayo, lime

Ham Torta

$11.49

Sliced ham, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Machaca Torta

$11.49

Shredded beef scrambled with egg, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Pollo Asado Torta

$11.49

Grilled chicken, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo

Breakfast Torta

$7.49

Ham, egg, beans, cheese, hash brown on a talera roll

Bowls & Salads.

Carne Asada Bowl

$10.85

Grilled angus steak, whole beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, side of chips

Chicken Chipotle Bowl

$10.25

Shredded chicken with creamy chipotle sauce, whole beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, side of chips

Healthy Chicken Bowl

$10.25

Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips

Fajita Bowl

Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips

Mexican Garden Salad

$10.75

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, bell pepper, carrot, onion, tomato, cilantro, chicken breast and choice of dressing

Supreme Salad

$10.75

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, tortilla strips, chicken breast and choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Bowl

$10.85

Grilled chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, whole beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, ranch, side of chips

Kids Menu.

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal

$7.89

jr. bean and cheese burrito, choice of side

Kids Quesadilla Meal

$7.89

kids cheese quesadilla, choice of side

Kids Roll Taco Meal

$7.89

(2) rolled tacos, topped with cheese, choice of side

Kids Quesadilla

$4.19

flour tortilla, cheese

Breakfast Burritos and Tacos.

Deluxe Breakfast Burrito

$8.89

Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese

Jumbo Deluxe Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Double protein, double potato, double cheese and egg

Chorizo Burrito

$8.89

Mexican sausage, scrambled with egg

Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito

$9.59

Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa

Machaca Burrito

$9.19

Grilled shredded beef, pico de gallo scrambled with egg

Breakfast Bacon Taco

$4.49

Bacon, egg, potato, cheese

Breakfast Ham Taco

$4.49

Ham, egg, potato, cheese

Breakfast Bean Taco

$4.49

Beans, egg, cheese

Breakfast Vegetable Taco

$4.49

Pico de gallo, egg, potato, cheese

Breakfast Sausage Taco

$4.49

Sausage, egg, potato, cheese

Breakfast Bowls and Plates.

Ham and Egg Scramble

$12.29

Beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$12.29

Traditional style, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Chilaquiles with Eggs

$12.29

Choice of red or green sauce, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Spanish Eggs

$12.29

Egg scrambled with pico de gallo, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Machaca Breakfast Plate

$12.29

Grilled shredded beef, pico de gallo scrambled with egg, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Chorizo Breakfast Plate

$12.29

Mexican sausage, scrambled with egg, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Spanish Omelette

$12.29

Cheese omelette topped with salsa ranchera, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas

Deluxe Breakfast Bowl

$8.89

Choice of meat scrambled with egg, breakfast potato, whole beans, cheese

Healthy Breakfast Bowl

$8.89

Shredded chicken scrambled with egg whites, pice de gallo, whole beans, cheese

Breakfast Torta

$7.49

Ham, egg, beans, cheese, hash brown on a talera roll

Beverages.

Pepsi Fountain Drink - Regular

$3.19

Click to select your crisp and refreshing Pepsi fountain drink.

Pepsi Fountain Drink - Large

$3.69

Click to select your crisp and refreshing Pepsi fountain drink.

Aquafina - 20oz Bottle

$3.09

Pure water for a perfect taste. Add a refreshing water to your meal.

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$3.09

The bold, refreshing, robust cola. Click to add to your meal.

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$3.09

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.

Starry Lemon Lime - 20oz Bottle

$3.09

A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar. Click to add to your meal.

Crush Strawberry-20oz Bottle

$3.09
Crush Orange - 20oz Bottle

$3.09

The original orange soda, click to add to your meal.

Sangria (non-alcoholic) - Bottle

$3.09

Sparkling non-alcoholic sangria.

Manzanita-Bottle

$3.09
GATORADE

$3.09
4 Pack -20oz Bottles

$10.99
Orange Juice

$3.09

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.09

Dole Grape Juice

$3.09

APPLE JUICE

$3.09
COFFEE

$1.79

Specials.

Fiesta Deal

$9.95

Choice of Taco or Tostada. Includes JR Bean & Cheese Burrito and Drink.

Sides.

Side Rice 8oz

$3.75
Side Beans 8oz

$3.75
Side Whole Beans 8oz

$3.75
Side Flour Tortillas

$1.75
Side Corn Tortillas

$1.75
Side Guacamole

$0.95
Side Sour Cream

$0.95
Side Mole

$1.25
3 Chiles Toreados

$0.95
Churros

$2.75
Buñuelos

$2.75
French Fries

$4.45
Side Chips 2oz

$1.00
Chips & Large Guacamole

$7.50
Chips & Large Salsa

$3.90
Large Guacamole

$5.99
Large Hot Sauce

$1.00
Large Side Mole 32oz

$6.25
Side Hash Brown

$1.59
Side Salad

$2.99
Side Wheat Tortillas

$1.69

CATERING

Party Platters

Rolled Taco Party Platter (25ct)

$54.99

25 Beef Rolled Tacos, cut in half. Served with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Rolled Taco Party Platter (50ct)

$87.99

50 Beef Rolled Tacos, cut in half. Served with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream on the side.

Cheese Quesadilla Platter

$74.99

7 large quesadillas cut into quarters (28 slices). Served with salsa, sour cream and fresh guacamole on the side.

Chips, Salsa and Guacamole Platter

$39.99

Serves 20-25

Combo Party Platter

$87.95

4 large quesadillas cut into quarters, 20 beef rolled tacos cut in half served with chips, salsa, cheese, sour cream and fresh guacamole on the side.