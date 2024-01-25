Sombrero Mexican Food #17-Scripps Summit Drive
FOOD (Main Menu)
Utensils & Salsas (*Must Request*)
Combos & Dinner Plates.
- One Item Combo$12.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
- *Two Item Combo$14.99
Choice of entrées, two sides and drink
- Adobada Dinner$18.95
Grilled marinated pork, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
- Carne Asada Dinner$19.20
Grilled angus steak, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
- Carnitas Dinner$18.95
Braised pork, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
- Chile Verde Dinner$18.95
Slowed cooked pork in a spicy tomatillo sauce, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
- Pollo Asado Dinner$18.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
- Shrimp Dinner$19.20
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera, rice, beans and choice of tortillas
Fries, Nachos and More.
- Buffalo Chicken Fries-Full$13.95
Grilled chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, fries, cheese and ranch.
- Buffalo Chicken Fries-1/2$10.99
Grilled chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, fries, cheese and ranch.
- Surf & Turf Fries-Full$15.25
Carne Asada, shrimp, fries, pico de gallo, cheese and creamy chipotle sauce
- Surf & Turf Fries-1/2$11.75
Carne Asada, shrimp, fries, pico de gallo, cheese and creamy chipotle sauce
- Carne Asada Fries-Full$13.45
choice of meat, topped with cheese
- Carne Asada Fries-1/2$11.09
choice of meat, topped with cheese
- Nachos Supreme-Full$15.50
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
- Nachos Supreme-1/2$11.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
- Regular Nachos$7.50
Chips with cheese
- Menudo$14.49
Traditional Mexican tripe soup, served with tortillas
- Quesadilla with Meat
Choice of chicken, steak or shrimp, melted with cheese in a flour tortilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$6.75
Melted cheese in a flour tortilla
- Enchiladas
- Chile Relleno$6.49
Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with our signature sauce, lettuce, and cheese.
Burritos.
- Adobada Burrito$11.69
Marinated pork with fresh guacamole and pico de gallo
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.49
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
- Bean & Rice Burrito$6.49
- Bean Burrito$5.69
Slow cooked refried beans
- Bean, Rice, & Cheese Burrito$7.44
Slow cooked refried beans and rice, with shredded cheddar cheese
- Beef Burrito$11.19
Shredded beef, seasoned with Mexican spices
- California Burrito$11.89
Angus carne asada, fries, cheese, pico de gallo
- Carne Asada Burrito$11.89
Angus carne asada, guacamole pico de gallo
- Carnitas Burrito$11.69
Braised pork, guacamole, pico de gallo
- Chicken Burrito$10.59
shredded chicken, rice and salsa
- Chile Relleno Burrito$11.69
Hand breaded, cheese stuffed green chile with rice and beans. Topped with our signature sauce and cheese
- Fish Burrito$10.59
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
- Jr Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.75
Slow cooked refried beans and shredded cheddar cheese
- Mix Burrito$10.59
Beef, bean and cheese
- Pollo Asado Burrito$11.69
Grilled chicken, guacamole, pico de gallo
- Veggie Burrito$10.59
Rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of guacamole or sour cream
- Chicken Fajita Burrito$10.59
- Steak Fajita Burrito$11.69
- Steak & Shrimp Fajita Burrito$13.29
- Chicken & Shrimp Fajita Burrito$13.29
- Surf & Turf Cali Burrito$12.99
Carne Asada, shrimp, fries, pico de gallo, cheese and creamy chipotle sauce
- Buffalo Cali Burrito$11.49
Grilled chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, fries, cheese and ranch.
Premium Burritos.
- Calamari Burrito$10.59
Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce, lime
- Chile Verde Burrito$11.79
Slowed cooked pork in a spicy tomatillo sauce with beans
- Chimichanga Burrito$13.75
Crispy burrito with beef or chicken, beans and cheese. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Burrito$12.29
Sautéed shrimp in salsa ranchera with rice and cheese
- Special Burrito$13.25
Beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese
- Jr Special Burrito$7.89
Beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese
- Xtreme Burrito$23.49
Double sized, beef or chicken, beans, rice and lettuce. Topped with signature sauce and cheese
Tacos.
- 4 Rolled Tacos$7.59
(4) Beef rolled tacos topped with lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
- Adobada Taco$5.75
Marinated pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Beef Taco$5.45
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
- Beef Taco a la plancha$5.45
Soft corn tortilla with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
- Calamari Taco$5.85
Crispy calamari strips, cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce and lime
- Cali Taco$5.85
Carne asada, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese and fries
- Carne Asada Taco$5.85
Angus steak, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Carnitas Taco$5.75
Braised pork, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Chicken Taco$5.45
Served crispy with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
- Chicken Taco a la plancha$5.45
Soft corn tortilla with shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
- Fish Taco$5.55
Crispy fish, white sauce, cabbage, pico de gallo and lime
- Pollo Asado Taco$5.75
Grilled chicken, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Taco$5.85
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, creamy chipotle sauce and lime
- Breakfast Bacon Taco$4.65
Bacon, egg, potato, cheese
- Breakfast Ham Taco$4.65
Ham, egg, potato, cheese
- Breakfast Bean Taco$4.65
Beans, egg, cheese
- Breakfast Vegetable Taco$4.65
Pico de gallo, egg, potato, cheese
- Breakfast Sausage Taco$4.65
Sausage, egg, potato, cheese
Tostadas & Tortas.
- Bean Tostada$6.69
Crispy corn tostada shell, refried beans, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
- Grande Tostada$13.75
Crisp flour tortilla bowl filled with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Supreme Tostada$9.29
Crispy corn tostada shell, shredded beef, refried beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and taco sauce
- Adobada Torta$11.99
Grilled marinated pork, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
- Beef Torta$11.99
Shredded beef, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
- Carne Asada Torta$11.99
Grilled angus steak, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
- Carnitas Torta$11.99
Braised pork, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
- Chicken Torta$11.99
Shredded chicken, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
- Chorizo Torta$11.99
Mexican sausage scrambled with egg, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
- Fish Torta$11.99
Crispy fish, cabbage, pico de gallo, mayo, lime
- Ham Torta$11.99
Sliced ham, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
- Machaca Torta$11.99
Shredded beef scrambled with egg, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
- Pollo Asado Torta$11.99
Grilled chicken, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, mayo
- Breakfast Torta$7.75
Ham, egg, beans, cheese, hash brown on a talera roll
Bowls & Salads.
- Carne Asada Bowl$11.25
Grilled angus steak, whole beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, side of chips
- Chicken Chipotle Bowl$10.65
Shredded chicken with creamy chipotle sauce, whole beans, rice, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, side of chips
- Healthy Chicken Bowl$10.65
Shredded chicken, whole beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese, side of chips
- Fajita Bowl
Choice of protein, fajita veggies, whole beans, rice, lettuce, chipotle sauce, side of chips
- Mexican Garden Salad$11.19
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, bell pepper, carrot, onion, tomato, cilantro, chicken breast and choice of dressing
- Supreme Salad$11.19
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, cheese, tortilla strips, chicken breast and choice of dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Bowl$10.85
Grilled chicken with spicy buffalo sauce, whole beans, rice, lettuce, cheese, ranch, side of chips
Kids Menu.
Breakfast Burritos and Tacos.
- Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$9.25
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
- Jumbo Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$11.25
Double protein, double potato, double cheese and egg
- Chorizo Burrito$9.25
Mexican sausage, scrambled with egg
- Steak & Egg Breakfast Burrito$9.85
Grilled angus steak, egg, cheese, salsa
- Machaca Burrito$9.45
Grilled shredded beef, pico de gallo scrambled with egg
- Egg & Sausage Burrito$8.25
- Egg & Bacon Burrito$8.25
- Egg & Cheese Burrito$8.25
- Egg & Ham Burrito$8.25
- Egg & Potato Burrito$8.25
- Breakfast Bacon Taco$4.65
Bacon, egg, potato, cheese
- Breakfast Ham Taco$4.65
Ham, egg, potato, cheese
- Breakfast Bean Taco$4.65
Beans, egg, cheese
- Breakfast Vegetable Taco$4.65
Pico de gallo, egg, potato, cheese
- Breakfast Sausage Taco$4.65
Sausage, egg, potato, cheese
- Egg & Bean Burrito$7.95
Breakfast Bowls and Plates.
- Ham and Egg Scramble$12.75
Beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$12.75
Traditional style, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
- Chilaquiles with Eggs$12.75
Choice of red or green sauce, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
- Spanish Eggs$12.75
Egg scrambled with pico de gallo, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
- Machaca Breakfast Plate$12.75
Grilled shredded beef, pico de gallo scrambled with egg, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
- Chorizo Breakfast Plate$12.75
Mexican sausage, scrambled with egg, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
- Spanish Omelette$12.75
Cheese omelette topped with salsa ranchera, beans, breakfast potatoes, choice of tortillas
- Deluxe Breakfast Bowl$9.25
Choice of meat scrambled with egg, breakfast potato, whole beans, cheese
- Healthy Breakfast Bowl$9.25
Shredded chicken scrambled with egg whites, pice de gallo, whole beans, cheese
- Breakfast Torta$7.75
Ham, egg, beans, cheese, hash brown on a talera roll
Beverages.
- Pepsi Fountain Drink - Regular$3.29
Click to select your crisp and refreshing Pepsi fountain drink.
- Pepsi Fountain Drink - Large$3.79
Click to select your crisp and refreshing Pepsi fountain drink.
- Aquafina - 20oz Bottle$3.29
Pure water for a perfect taste. Add a refreshing water to your meal.
- COFFEE$1.89
- Crush Orange - 20oz Bottle$3.29
The original orange soda, click to add to your meal.
- Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle$3.29
A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories. Click to add to your meal.
- GATORADE$3.29
- Manzanita-Bottle$3.29
- MTN DEW-20oz Bottle$3.29
- Orange Juice$3.29
- Pepsi - 20oz Bottle$3.29
The bold, refreshing, robust cola. Click to add to your meal.
- Sangria (non-alcoholic) - Bottle$3.29
Sparkling non-alcoholic sangria.
- Starry Lemon Lime - 20oz Bottle$3.29
A light and refreshing, caffeine-free, lemon-lime soda made with real sugar. Click to add to your meal.
- 4 Pack -20oz Bottles$10.99
Specials.
Sides.
- Side Rice 8oz$3.89
- Side Beans 8oz$3.89
- Side Whole Beans 8oz$3.89
- Side Flour Tortillas$1.80
- Side Corn Tortillas$1.80
- Side Guacamole$0.99
- Side Sour Cream$0.99
- Side Mole$1.25
- 3 Chiles Toreados$0.95
- Churros$2.85
- Buñuelos$2.85
- French Fries$4.50
- Side Chips 2oz$1.00
- Chips & Large Guacamole$7.99
- Chips & Large Salsa$3.99
- Large Guacamole$7.50
- Large Hot Sauce$2.50
- Large Side Mole 32oz$6.25
- Side Hash Brown$1.69
- Side Salad$2.99
- Side Wheat Tortillas$1.80
CATERING
Party Platters
- Rolled Taco Party Platter (25ct)$56.95
25 Beef Rolled Tacos, cut in half. Served with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
- Rolled Taco Party Platter (50ct)$90.95
50 Beef Rolled Tacos, cut in half. Served with cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream on the side.
- Cheese Quesadilla Platter$77.95
7 large quesadillas cut into quarters (28 slices). Served with salsa, sour cream and fresh guacamole on the side.
- Chips, Salsa and Guacamole Platter$41.50
Serves 20-25
- Combo Party Platter$90.95
4 large quesadillas cut into quarters, 20 beef rolled tacos cut in half served with chips, salsa, cheese, sour cream and fresh guacamole on the side.