Somebody Slap Me Thats Good BBQ 128 South Jefferson Street
Slap-atizers
BBQ Plates
Sandwiches & Salads
Kids Menu
Sides
Sweets
Dranks
Smoked Steak Bombs
$22.00
Smoked Chicken Bombs
$20.00
Brisket Plate
$21.50
Rib Plate
$20.00
Pulled Pork Plate
$18.00
Smoked Sausage Plate
$21.00
Chicken Leg Quarter Plate
$17.00
Chicken Wing Plate
$18.50
Slap Combo Plate
$22.00
Big Slap Combo Plate
$25.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
$7.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$7.50
Smoked Chicken Breast Sandwich
$7.50
Large Tossed Salad w/ Chicken
$15.75
Large Tossed Salad w/ Brisket
$15.75
Grilled Cheese
$8.00
(2) Chicken Strips
$8.00
(6) Chicken Nuggets
$8.00
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
$8.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$8.00
Side Baked Beans
$3.00
Side Coleslaw
$3.00
Side Corn Bread Muffin
$3.00
Side Corn on the Cob
$3.00
Side French Fries
$3.00
Side Pinto Beans
$3.00
Side Potato Salad
$3.00
Side Tater Tots
$3.00
Side Texas Toast
$3.00
Blueberry Cobbler
$4.00
Peach Cobbler
$4.00
Cherry Cobbler
$4.00
Almond Ice Cream
$2.50
Vanilla Ice Cream
$2.50
Coconut Ice Cream
$2.50
Chocolate Ice Cream
$2.50
Fountain Drink
$3.00
Fresh Brewed Coffee
$1.50
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Tap Drink
$4.00
Unsweet Tea
$2.00
Water
(269) 309-1066
128 South Jefferson Street, Hastings, MI 49058
