Somerset Pour House 416 Oxbow Road
STARTERS
- ULTIMATE NACHO$11.00
Fried tortilla chips, creamy white queso cheese, tomato, onion, and jalapeno, drizzled with sour cream.
- CHICKEN TENDERS$12.00
Five crispy fried chicken tenders. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
- BBQ PORK STREET TACOS$10.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with pit smoked, dry rubbed pulled-pork drizzled with BBQ sauce, fresh slaw, and house-made Pico de Gallo.
- BAVARIAN PRETZEL$12.00
A huge 10 oz soft pretzel seasoned with salt. Perfect for sharing. Served with creamy white queso cheese and pub mustard.
- FRENCH FRY BASKET$5.00
Maine-cut deep fried French fries. Seasoned with salt and pepper.
- CHIPS & SALSA$5.00
Fresh fried tortilla chips and mild salsa
HANDHELDS
- RED SNAPPER BASKET$8.00
Two W. A. Bean red snapper hot dogs made right here in Bangor, Maine! Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
- STEAK 'N CHEESE QUESADILLA$12.00
Shaved steak, grilled onion, green pepper, and mushroom, melted mozzarella and provolone cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla.
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$10.00
Melted mozzarella and provolone cheese, green chili, inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with sour cream and salsa.
- BLACKENED CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.00
Grilled chicken breast seasoned with our own blackened seasoning, chipole aioli, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
- CHEESEBURGER$12.00
1/2 lb. Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
- BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH$12.00
Pit smoked, dry rubbed pulled-pork drizzled with BBQ sauce and topped with fresh slaw on a crustini bun. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
- PHILLY CHEESE STEAK$12.00
Grilled shaved steak loaded with grilled onions, mshrooms, and green peppers. Toopped with melted cheese in a toasted sub roll. Served with potato chips and pickle spear.
SALADS
WINGS
- Wings - 8 ct$11.99
These wings are Bangor's favorite! Deep fried bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce or seasoning. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Wings - 16 ct$20.99
These wings are Bangor's favorite! Deep fried bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce or seasoning. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
- Wings - 24 ct$28.99
These wings are Bangor's favorite! Deep fried bone-in wings tossed in your favorite sauce or seasoning. Served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.