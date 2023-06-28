Somos Oaxaca Los Angeles
Appetizers
Aguachile
Spicy green sauce, raw shrimp, and red onions tucked in sliced cucumber and peanuts
Sea Bass Ceviche
Chilean sea bass, leche de tigre, red onion, chile serrano slices, jicama and avocado
Octopus Ceviche
Leche Blanca, mint, parsley, red onion, serrano, and avocado oil
Mango Habanero Ceviche
Raw shrimp, in spicy sauce fresh mango, and coconut milk
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese with chorizo, epazote and side of tortilla
Chapu-Botana
Grasshopper, quesillo and chile de Agua, and guacamole
Choriflautas
Rolled deep-fried taquitos with chorizo, topped with cabbage, sour cream, avocado sauce, and queso fresco
Nachos
House-made tortilla chips topped with beans, nacho cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallos, sour cream, avocado sauce, and jalapeños. Meats: Asada, pastor, carnitas, pollo
Guacamole
Burritos/Tortas
Oaxaca Burrito
Quesillo, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, red and green salsa. Choice of meat
California Burrito
House-cut fries, choice of meat, sour cream guacamole, pico de gallo & Cheddar cheese
Torta Oaxaquena
Chorizo, tasajo & cecina, black bean spread, cabbage, tomato, avocado quesillo, red and green salsa
Torta de Quesillo con Frijol
Regular Burrito
Tacos
Soups and Salads
Plates
Enchiladas Plate
Red or green sauce, chicken, cheese, or veggies stuffed, served with rice & beans topped with mozzarella cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas Oaxaqueñas
Three chicken, veggie, or quesillo enchiladas are covered with our authentic coloradito imported from Oaxaca to LA, with rice
Tlayuda
12' corn tortilla, lard spread, black bean paste, cabbage, quesillo, tomato green sauce. Carnes: Tasajo (beef), cecina (marinated pork) chorizo (ground pork)
Mixta Tlayuda
Chile Relleno
2 chile de Agua, one chicken and one quesillo, rice, and beans
Pollo en Barbacoa
Free-range chicken in adobo sauce, rice, and black bean paste
Alambre Oaxaqueno
Sauteed onions, tomatoes, cactus,chile de Agua, tasajo (beef), melted quesillo & a touch of epazote
Pollo con Mole
Free range 1/4 chicken legs, a side of white rice, and a tortilla
Camarones a La Diabla
Shrimp in spicy house-made sauce side of rice, beans, and side salad
Cochinita Pibil Plate
Traditional cochinita pibil with rice, black bean paste, side of avocado and tortillas
Fajitas
Rice beans, guacamole, and a side of tortilla
Fish and Shrimp Tacos
Two (fish or shrimp) tacos topped with a mix of cabbage, chipotle cream sauce & mango pico served with rice and beans
US Prime Ribeye
Salad & house-cut fries
Birria Queso Tacos
Three tacos with birria and cheese, a side of consommé for dipping
Asada Fries
House-cut potatoes, nacho cheese chipotle cream sauce, sour cream, and avocado sauce