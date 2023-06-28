Somos Oaxaca Los Angeles

Full Menu

Appetizers

Aguachile

$18.00

Spicy green sauce, raw shrimp, and red onions tucked in sliced cucumber and peanuts

Sea Bass Ceviche

$20.00

Chilean sea bass, leche de tigre, red onion, chile serrano slices, jicama and avocado

Octopus Ceviche

$19.00

Leche Blanca, mint, parsley, red onion, serrano, and avocado oil

Mango Habanero Ceviche

$20.00

Raw shrimp, in spicy sauce fresh mango, and coconut milk

Queso Fundido

$7.00

Melted cheese with chorizo, epazote and side of tortilla

Chapu-Botana

$16.00

Grasshopper, quesillo and chile de Agua, and guacamole

Choriflautas

$8.00

Rolled deep-fried taquitos with chorizo, topped with cabbage, sour cream, avocado sauce, and queso fresco

Nachos

$16.00

House-made tortilla chips topped with beans, nacho cheese, choice of meat, pico de gallos, sour cream, avocado sauce, and jalapeños. Meats: Asada, pastor, carnitas, pollo

Guacamole

$9.00

Burritos/Tortas

Oaxaca Burrito

$17.00

Quesillo, black beans, rice, pico de gallo, avocado, red and green salsa. Choice of meat

California Burrito

$17.00

House-cut fries, choice of meat, sour cream guacamole, pico de gallo & Cheddar cheese

Torta Oaxaquena

$17.00

Chorizo, tasajo & cecina, black bean spread, cabbage, tomato, avocado quesillo, red and green salsa

Torta de Quesillo con Frijol

$12.75

Regular Burrito

$14.00

Tacos

Birria Queso Tacos

$17.00

Three tacos with birria and cheese, a side of consommé for dipping

Fish and Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Two (fish or shrimp) tacos topped with a mix of cabbage, chipotle cream sauce & mango pico served with rice and beans

Birria Queso Taco Solo

$5.00

Street Tacos

$4.00

Tacos F/S

$5.75

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Mix greens, romaine lettuce, green apple, berries, pomegranate, and honey vinaigrette dressing

Menudo

$18.00

Barbacoa De Chivo

$22.00

Goat soup, tlacolula style

Caldo De Pollo

$19.00

Plates

Enchiladas Plate

$17.00

Red or green sauce, chicken, cheese, or veggies stuffed, served with rice & beans topped with mozzarella cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas Oaxaqueñas

$18.00

Three chicken, veggie, or quesillo enchiladas are covered with our authentic coloradito imported from Oaxaca to LA, with rice

Tlayuda

$18.00

12' corn tortilla, lard spread, black bean paste, cabbage, quesillo, tomato green sauce. Carnes: Tasajo (beef), cecina (marinated pork) chorizo (ground pork)

Mixta Tlayuda

$22.00

12' corn tortilla, lard spread, black bean paste, cabbage, quesillo, tomato green sauce. Carnes: Tasajo (beef), cecina (marinated pork) chorizo (ground pork)

Chile Relleno

$22.00

2 chile de Agua, one chicken and one quesillo, rice, and beans

Pollo en Barbacoa

$20.00

Free-range chicken in adobo sauce, rice, and black bean paste

Alambre Oaxaqueno

$19.00

Sauteed onions, tomatoes, cactus,chile de Agua, tasajo (beef), melted quesillo & a touch of epazote

Pollo con Mole

$19.00

Free range 1/4 chicken legs, a side of white rice, and a tortilla

Camarones a La Diabla

$20.00

Shrimp in spicy house-made sauce side of rice, beans, and side salad

Cochinita Pibil Plate

$21.00

Traditional cochinita pibil with rice, black bean paste, side of avocado and tortillas

Fajitas

$18.00

Rice beans, guacamole, and a side of tortilla

US Prime Ribeye

$38.00

Salad & house-cut fries

Asada Fries

$16.00

House-cut potatoes, nacho cheese chipotle cream sauce, sour cream, and avocado sauce

Estofado

$19.00

Quesadilla w/ Fries

$16.50

Sides

Chile Relleno Solo

$7.99

Consome Birria

$3.50

Enchilada sola

$5.50

Enchilada Sola Coloradito

$6.50

Salsa Roja 32oz

$15.00

Side Chapulines

$6.50

Side Coloradito

$6.00

Side de Arroz

$4.00

Side de Arroz y Frijol

$7.00

Side de Carne

$5.00

Side de Ensalada de Nopal

$6.50

Side de Frijol

$4.00

Side de Mole Negro

$6.00

Side de Tasajo

$5.00

Side Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side salsa roja de tlayuda

$1.75

Side salsa verde de tlayuda

$1.75

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$1.50

Small Fries

$4.00

Tlayuda Blanda

$2.00

Toreados

$3.50

Postres

Macho Balls

$10.00

Pastel de Elote

$10.00

Bunuelos

$10.00

Flan

$10.00

Nieve

$4.50

Drinks

Michelada

House Michelada

$8.25

Michelada De Maracuya

$10.50

Pitcher Michelada

$32.00

Beer

Corona

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Negra Modelo

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Victoria

$6.50

Stella Artois

$6.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50

Ultra Light

$5.50

Lagunitas

$6.50

Caguamas

$13.50

Draft Beer

$7.00

IPA, Pacifico and MX Lager

Draft Pitcher

$24.00

IPA, Pacifico and MX Lager

Cubetazo

$35.00

Mimosas

Mimosa OJ

$8.00

Mimosa Pom

$9.00

Mimosa Grapefruit

$9.00

Mimosa Passion Fruit

$10.00

La Marca Prosecco BLT

$30.00

Brunch Bottle

$25.00

Jugo de Mimosa

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Jarritos

$3.00

Pineapple, tamarind, and mandarin

Can Soda

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Agua Frescas

$4.00

Ask server

Orange Juice

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Café De Olla

$4.50

Sangria

Sangria

$12.00

Pitcher Sangria

$40.00

Wine

Sparkling Prosecco, Italy

$8.00

Sparkling Rose, Italy

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

$9.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

$30.00

Chardonnay, California

$9.00

BTL Chardonnay, California

$30.00

Rose, France

$10.00

BTL Rose, France

$32.00

Red Blend

$10.00

BTL Red Blend

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$9.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$30.00

Zinfandel, Lodi

$9.00

BTL Zinfandel, Lodi

$30.00

Mocktails

Cantarito

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

MZL

$14.00

Margaritas

Limon

$10.00

Blackberry

$12.00

Spicy Cucumber

$12.00

Ocean Blue

$12.00

Maracuya

$12.00

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Burritos

Fully Loaded

$16.50

Oaxaca Loaded

$16.50

El Chipotle

$16.50

Chilaquiles Burrito

$16.50

El Guero

$15.50

El Clasico

$15.50

Breakfast Plates

Chilaquiles

$18.00

Huevos Rancheros

$17.50

US Prime Steak and Eggs

$34.00

Brk Plate

$17.50

Weekly Specials

Thirsty Thursday

House Miche TH

$6.00

Maracuya Miche TH

$6.00

Margarita Monday

Limon

$6.00

Blackberry

$6.00

Spicy Cucumber

$6.00

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$2.00

Tuesday Beer

Tuesday Beer

$5.00