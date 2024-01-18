Somtum Modern Thai Cuisine
Featured Items
- Chicken Sa-tay$9.00
Grilled chicken on skewers marinated in special sauce served with peanut sauce, sweet&sour topped with cucumber and carrots.
- Drunken
Flat noodle with bamboo shoots, broccoli, onions, peppers, carrots, egg and basil leaves.
- Crab Rangoon$7.00
Shredded crab meat with onions and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
Appetizer
- Edamame$6.00
Young soybean pods with naturally gluten-free and low calorie, topped with a sprinkle of sea salt.
- Fresh Roll$9.00
Carrots, cucumber, basils, mixed spring vegetable, and avocado wrapped in a thin layer of rice paper served with sweet brown sauce and ground peanuts.
- Crab Rangoon$7.00
Shredded crab meat with onions and cream cheese served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Crispy Roll$7.00
Shredded carrots, cabbage, celery, glass noodle and taro served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Winter Shrimp Roll$9.00
Delicate whole shrimp spring rolls with sweet and sour sauce.
- Chicken Sa-tay$9.00
Grilled chicken on skewers marinated in special sauce served with peanut sauce, sweet&sour topped with cucumber and carrots.
- Shumai$8.00
Shrimp, pork, and imitation crab meat dumplings served with sweet ginger sauce.
- Gyoza$8.00
Chicken dumplings served with sweet ginger sauce.
- Scallion Pancake$8.00
Pan Fried vegetarian served with sweet ginger sauce.
- Fried Tofu$9.00
Fresh tofu deep-fried until golden served with sweet & sour sauce topped with peanuts.
- Chicken Wing$9.00
Fried chicken wing served with sweet and sour sauce .
Soup
- Wonton Soup$6.00
Pork and shrimp wonton soup in clear chicken broth topped with white pepper, scallions, bok choy and cilantro.
- Tum Yum Soup$6.00
The spicy classic soup serves with chicken or shrimp in chicken broth topped with chopped scallions and cilantro.
- Veggie Tofu Soup$6.00
Broccoli, baby corn, carrots, mushrooms and tofu in clear soup topped with chopped scallions and cilantro.
- Coconut Soup$6.00
Tom Kha is one of the most famous Thai dishes serves with chicken or shrimp seasoned with lemongrass, kaffir lime leaves, mushrooms, lime juice and topped with scallions and cilantro.
Salad
- Green Papaya Salad$11.00Out of stock
Shredded green papaya, shrimps, tomatoes, and crushed peanuts in sweet chili lime dressing.
- Mango and Avocado salad$11.00
Mango, avocado, red & green peppers, tomatoes, mixed spring and lettuce served with house salad dressing.
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
Tasty seasoned seaweed in sesame dressing and topped with sesame seed.
- Larb Salad with Ground chicken$13.00
Ground chicken or ground pork seasoned with spicy lime sauce, mixed with ground roasted rice, red onions, scallions, cilantro and mint leaves.
Entrees
- Garlic
Stir-fried garlic and white pepper on bed with lettuce.
- Basil
Stir-fried basil leaves, peppers, onions, mushrooms, in chili garlic sauce.
- Sweet&Sour
Stir-fried pineapple, cucumber, tomatoes, peppers, scallions, onion and house sweet&sour sauce.
- Pepper
Stir-fried peppers, onions, mushrooms, scallions and cilantro in house sauce.
- Cashew Nuts
Stir-fried pineapple, onions, mushrooms, carrots, and scallions in house sauce topped with roasted cashew nuts.
- Ginger
Stir-fried ginger, mushrooms, baby corns,onions, scallions, carrots and bell peppers in brown sauce.
- Broccoli
Stir-fried broccoli, carrots, and mushrooms in house sauce.
- Rama Garden
Steamed mixed vegetables served with peanut sauce.
- Eggplant Basil
Eggplant with basil leaves, red and green peppers, chili, bean sauce with special house sauce.
Curries
- Mango Curry$15.00
Fresh mangoes, onions, bell peppers and carrots in yellow curry.
- Red Curry$15.00
String beans, bamboo shoots, peppers, eggplants and basil leaves in red curry.
- Yellow Curry$15.00
Sautéed Pineapple, onions, carrots and red-green peppers in Thai yellow curry sauce.
- Green Curry$15.00
Sautéed Eggplants, red-green peppers, bamboo, basil leaves, string beans and peas in a green curry.
- Panang Curry$15.00
Sautéed string-beans, peppers, carrots, and kaffir lime leaves in panang curry sauce.
- Massaman Curry$15.00
Sautéed potatoes, onions, carrots, and roasted peanuts in Thai massaman curry sauce.
Noodle Stir-Fry
- Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, scallions, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
- Tomyum Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodle with mushrooms, red onions, scallions, bean sprout, egg, and house Tomyum sauce.
- Basil Pad thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with basil leaves, egg, scallions, bean sprouts, peppers, broccoli, onions, baby corn and carrots.
- Crispy Pad ThaiOut of stock
Crispy egg noodle with egg, scallions, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
- Pad See ew
Flat noodle with egg, broccoli, Chinese broccoli, carrots and house sauce.
- Drunken
Flat noodle with bamboo shoots, broccoli, onions, peppers, carrots, egg and basil leaves.
- Lo mein
Lo mein noodles stir-fried with broccoli, scallions, carrots, baby corn and onions.
- Spicy Lo Mein
Udon noodle with bamboo shoots, onions, peppers, carrots, string beans, egg and basil leaves in chili house sauce.
- Spicy Udon
- Garlic Udon
Noodle Soup
- Thai Noodle Soup
Rice noodles in chicken broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.
- Tomyum Noodle soup
Thai style hot and sour with rice noodle seasoned with chili powder, ground peanuts, sriracha sauce, scallions and cilantro.
- Beef Noodle soup$16.00
Rice noodles in beef broth soup with bean sprouts topped with scallions and cilantro.
- Wonton Noodle soup$17.00
Wonton with egg noodle ground pork, bok choy, scallions and cilantro.
Fried Rice
- Basil Fried Rice$15.00
Fried rice with egg, onions, peppers, and basil leaves.
- Duck Fried Rice$19.00Out of stock
Fried rice with duck, egg, ginger, cashew nuts, onions, peppers and peas.
- Eggs Fried Rice$11.00
Fried rice with eggs
- Crab Fried Rice$18.00
- Indonesian Fried Rice$18.00
- House Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, carrots, peas, onions, peppers, scallions and broccoli.
- Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with pineapple, raisins, egg, carrots, peppers, onions, scallions, and curry powder.
- Mango Fried Rice
Popular fried rice with fresh mango, ginger, egg, peppers, onions and carrots topped with cashew nuts.
Somtum House Special
- Kapow$16.00
Stir-fried basil leaves with Thai chili, peppers, onions.
- Chili Salmon$20.00
Grilled salmon, peppers, basil and sweet chili sauce.
- Spaghetti Pad Kee Moa with Ground Chicken$16.00
Stir-fried spaghetti with ground chicken or ground pork or ground beef, peppers, onions, garlic, chilli, carrots, baby corns in spicy sauce.
- Choo Chee Salmon$20.00
- Seafood Madness$18.00
- Choo Chee Fisherman$18.00
- Tamarind Duck$28.00
- Choo Chee Duck$28.00
- Bok Choy$15.00