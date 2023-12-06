Son Of Thurman - Delaware 5 N. Sandusky St.
Bar
Bottled Beer
- Angry Orchard$5.25
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Breckenridge Vanilla Porter$5.75
- CBC IPA Cans$4.50
- Corona$5.00
- Downeast Cider$7.00+
- Happy Dad$4.50+
- Heineken$5.00
- Hoop Tea Original$4.75
- Labatt$3.75
- Leinenkugel Seasonal$3.00
- McKenzie's Cider$6.00+
- Modelo Especial$4.50
- Mom Water$3.50+
- Rhinegeist$6.00+
- Sam Adams$5.25
- Stella$5.00
- Tangerine Wheat$5.50
- White Claw$5.00+
- White Claw Special$2.50
- Bud Light$2.50
- Bud Select$2.50
- Bud Zero$3.75
- Budweiser$2.50
- Busch Light$2.00
- Coors Light$2.50
- Mich Ultra$2.50
- Miller Lite$2.50
- PBR$2.50
- Yuengling$2.50
- Yuengling Flight$2.50
- Angry Orchard$5.50
- Blue Moon$5.50
- Bud Light$4.25
- Bud Select$4.25
- Budweiser$4.25
- CBC IPA Can$5.00
- Coors Light$4.25
- Corona$5.50
- Corona Light$5.50
- Corona Premier$5.50
- Deschutes Fresh Squeezed$6.50
- Downeast Cider$7.25+
- Heineken$5.50
- Labatt Blue$4.25
- Labatt Blue Light$4.25
- Mckenzie's Black Cherry$6.00
- Mich Ultra$4.25
- Miller Lite$4.25
- Modelo$5.50
- PBR$4.25
- Rhinegeist Cheetah$6.00
- Rhinegeist Truth$6.00
- Sam Adams$5.50
- Stella$5.50
- Tangerine Wheat$5.50
- Vanilla Porter$6.25
- White Claw Blackberry$5.50
- White Claw Lemon$5.50
- White Claw Mango$5.50
- White Claw Pasion Fruit$5.50
- White Claw Passion Fruit$5.50
- White Claw Pineapple$5.50
- White Claw Strawberry$5.50
- White Claw Tangerine$5.50
- White Claw Watermelon$5.50
- Yuengling$4.25
- Yuengling Flight$5.00
Cocktails and Shots
- Blazin' Bloody Mary$10.00+
- Caramel Apple Martini$8.00+
- Featured Long Island Iced Tea$10.00+
- Maximus Margarita$10.00+
- Pineapple Harvest Margarite$9.00+
- Raspberry Martini$10.00+
- Rum Punch$9.00+
- Spiced Cranberry Mule$8.00+
- Spiked Strawberry Lemonade$9.00
- Triple Chocolate Martini$9.00+
- White Claw Spritzer$9.00
- Electric Blue Margarita$9.00+
- Fruit Basket$9.00+
- Peppermint Patty Martini$10.00
- Cranberry And Orange Bourbon Sour$10.00
- Frosty Shooter$5.50
- Sugar Cookie Martini$8.00
- Cranberry Mimosa$9.00
- Grinch Punch$8.00
- Icy Winter Spritzer$9.00
- Apple Cider Mimosa$8.00+
- Autumn Mule$8.00+
- Craig's Caramel Popcorn Shooter$5.50+
- Apple Pie Shooter$5.50+
- Peanut Butter Cup Martini$9.00
- Well Amaretto Sour$5.50+
- DiSiranno Amaretto Sour$7.00+
- Well Bloody Mary$6.00+
- Absolute Bloody Mary$7.00+
- Absolute Citron Bloody Mary$7.00+
- Grey Goose Bloody Mary$9.00+
- Ketel One Bloody Mary$8.00+
- Skyy Bloody Mary$6.50+
- Stoli Bloody Mary$7.00+
- Tito's Bloody Mary$8.00+
- Well Cosmo$6.00+
- Absolute Cosmo$7.00+
- Absolute Citron Cosmo$7.00+
- Grey Goose Cosmo$9.00+
- Ketel One Cosmo$8.00+
- Skyy Cosmo$6.50+
- Stoli Cosmo$7.00+
- Tito's Cosmo$8.00+
- Green Tea Shot$6.75+
- Green Tea Drink$6.75+
- Irish Car Bomb$8.00
- Irish Coffee$6.50+
- Jeager Bomb$7.00
- Well Lemon Drop$6.00+
- Absolute Lemon Drop$7.00+
- Absolute Citron Lemon Drop$7.00+
- Grey Goose Lemon Drop$9.00+
- Ketel One Lemon Drop$8.00+
- Skyy Lemon Drop$6.50+
- Stoli Lemon Drop$7.00+
- Tito's Lemon Drop$8.00+
- Well Long Island$7.00+
- Featured Long Island$10.00+
- Well Manhattan$6.00+
- Angel's Envy Manhattan$14.75+
- Blanton's Manhattan$16.00+
- Buffalo Trace Manhattan$8.50+
- Bulleit Manhattan$8.00+
- Bulliet Rye Manhattan$8.00+
- Canadian Club Manhattan$7.50+
- Crown Manhattan$8.75+
- Eagle Rare Manhattan$10.25+
- Jack Daniels Manhattan$8.75+
- Jim Beam Manhattan$7.00+
- Kessler Manhattan$6.00+
- Knob Creek Manhattan$9.75+
- Makers Mark Manhattan$9.50+
- Seagram's 7 Manhattan$6.50+
- Seagram's VO Manhattan$6.75+
- Weller Antique 107 Manhattan$14.75+
- Woodford Reserve Manhattan$10.00+
- Wild Turkey 101 Manhattan$8.50+
- 1800 Gold Margarita$8.25+
- 1800 Silver Margarita$8.25+
- Casamigos Blanco Margarita$13.25
- Casamigos Reposado Margarita$14.50
- Corazon Anejo Margarita$11.00
- Corazon Blanco Margarita$8.00
- Electric Blue Margarita$8.00+
- Jose Cuervo Margarita$7.00+
- Maximus Margarita$9.00+
- Patron Silver Margarita$12.50+
- Well Margarita$6.00+
- Well Martini$6.00+
- Absolute Martini$7.00+
- Absolute Citron Martini$7.00+
- Grey Goose Martini$9.00+
- Ketel One Martini$8.00+
- Skyy Martini$6.50+
- Stoli Martini$7.00+
- Tito's Martini$8.00+
- Mimosa$6.00
- Well Moscow Mule$6.00+
- Absolute Moscow Mule$7.00+
- Absolute Citron Moscow Mule$7.00+
- Grey Goose Moscow Mule$9.00+
- Ketel One Moscow Mule$8.00+
- Stoli Moscow Mule$7.00+
- Tito's Moscow Mule$8.00+
- Well Old Fashioned$6.00+
- Angel's Envy Old Fashioned$14.75+
- Blanton's Old Fashioned$16.00+
- Buffalo Trace Old Fashioned$8.50+
- Bulleit Old Fashioned$8.00+
- Bulliet Rye Old Fashioned$8.00+
- Canadian Club Old Fashioned$7.50+
- Crown Old Fashioned$8.75+
- Eagle Rare Old Fashioned$10.25+
- Jack Daniels Old Fashioned$8.75+
- Jim Beam Old Fashioned$7.00+
- Kessler Old Fashioned$6.00+
- Knob Creek Old Fashioned$9.75+
- Makers Mark Old Fashioned$9.50+
- Seagram's 7 Old Fashioned$6.50+
- Seagram's VO Old Fashioned$6.75+
- Weller Antique 107 Old Fashioned$14.75+
- Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned$10.00+
- Wild Turkey 101 Old Fashioned$8.50+
- Red Tea Drink$6.00+
- Red Tea Shot$6.00+
- Scoobie Snack Shooter$5.00
- Well Sex on The Beach$6.00+
- Absolute Sex on The Beach$7.00+
- Absolute Citron Sex on The Beach$7.00+
- Grey Goose Sex on The Beach$9.00+
- Ketel One Sex on The Beach$8.00+
- Stoli Sex on The Beach$7.00+
- Tito's Sex on The Beach$8.00+
- Shooter$5.75+
- Well Speciality Drink Bourbon$6.00+
- Angel's Envy Speciality Drink Bourbon$12.50+
- Blanton's Speciality Drink Bourbon$16.00+
- Buffalo Trace Speciality Drink Bourbon$8.50+
- Bulleit Speciality Drink Bourbon$8.00+
- Bulliet Rye Speciality Drink Bourbon$8.00+
- Canadian Club Speciality Drink Bourbon$7.50+
- Crown Speciality Drink Bourbon$8.75+
- Eagle Rare Speciality Drink Bourbon$10.25+
- Jack Daniels Speciality Drink Bourbon$8.75+
- Jim Beam Speciality Drink Bourbon$7.00+
- Kessler Speciality Drink Bourbon$6.00+
- Knob Creek Speciality Drink Bourbon$9.75+
- Makers Mark Speciality Drink Bourbon$9.50+
- Seagram's 7 Speciality Drink Bourbon$6.50+
- Seagram's VO Speciality Drink Bourbon$6.75+
- Weller Antique 107 Speciality Drink Bourbon$14.75+
- Woodford Reserve Speciality Drink Bourbon$10.00+
- Wild Turkey 101 Speciality Drink Bourbon$8.50+
- Well Speciality Drink Rum$6.00+
- Bacardi Speciality Drink Rum$6.50+
- Captian's Speciality Drink Rum$6.50+
- Malibu Speciality Drink Rum$6.00+
- Myers Speciality Drink Rum$6.75+
- Well Speciality Drink Vodka$6.00+
- Absolute Speciality Drink Vodka$7.00+
- Absolute Citron Speciality Drink Vodka$7.00+
- Grey Goose Speciality Drink Vodka$9.00+
- Ketel One Speciality Drink Vodka$8.00+
- Stoli Speciality Drink Vodka$7.00+
- Tito's Speciality Drink Vodka$8.00+
- 1800 Gold Tequila$8.50+
- 1800 Silver Tequila$8.50+
- Casamigos Blanco Tequila$13.25
- Casamigos Reposado Tequila$14.50
- Corazon Blanco$8.00
- Electric Blue Tequila$8.00+
- Maximus Tequila$9.00+
- Patron Silver Tequila$12.50+
- Well Tequila$6.00+
- 1800 Gold Tequila Sunrise$8.25+
- 1800 Silver Tequila Sunrise$8.25+
- Well Tequila Sunrise$6.00+
- Jose Cuervo Tequila Sunrise$7.00+
- Patron Silver Tequila Sunrise$12.50+
- Maximus Tequila Sunrise$9.00+
- Electric Blue Tequila Sunrise$8.00+
- Casamigos Blanco Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Casamigos Reposado Tequila Sunrise$14.50
- Corazon Blanco Tequila Sunrise$8.00
- Crown Washington Apple Shot$6.75+
- Crown Washington Apple Drink$7.75+
- Crown Washington Apple Martini$9.75+
- Well Whiskey Sour$6.00+
- Angel's Envy Whiskey Sour$14.75+
- Blanton's Whiskey Sour$16.00+
- Buffalo Trace Whiskey Sour$8.50+
- Bulleit Whiskey Sour$8.00+
- Bulliet Rye Whiskey Sour$8.00+
- Canadian Club Whiskey Sour$7.50+
- Crown Whiskey Sour$8.75+
- Eagle Rare Whiskey Sour$10.25+
- Jack Daniels Whiskey Sour$8.75+
- Jim Beam Whiskey Sour$7.00+
- Kessler Whiskey Sour$6.00+
- Knob Creek Whiskey Sour$9.75+
- Makers Mark Whiskey Sour$9.50+
- Seagram's 7 Whiskey Sour$6.50+
- Seagram's VO Whiskey Sour$6.75+
- Weller Antique 107 Whiskey Sour$14.75+
- Woodford Reserve Whiskey Sour$10.00+
- Wild Turkey 101 Whiskey Sour$8.50+
- White Tea Drink$6.75+
- White Tea Shot$6.75+
- Well White Russian$6.00+
- Absolute White Russian$7.00+
- Absolute Citron White Russian$7.00+
- Grey Goose White Russian$9.00+
- Ketel One White Russian$8.00+
- Stoli White Russian$7.00+
- Tito's White Russian$8.00+
- Spring Fling Martini$7.00
- Spring Fling$7.00
- Spiked Raspberry Lemonade$7.00
- Hawaiian Mimosa$9.00
- Peach Beach$9.00
- PB&J Shooter$6.00
- Key Lime Shooter$5.25
- Strawberry Margarita$9.50
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry Spritzer$7.00
- Spiked Strawberry Lemonade$9.00
- Strawberry Fields Mimosa$9.00
- Tipsy Mermaid$9.00
- Rum Runner$9.00
- White Sangria$9.00
Draft
- Bud Light Draft$2.50
- Budweiser Draft$2.50
- Coors Light Draft$2.50
- Miller Light Draft$2.50
- PBR Draft$3.50
- Mich Ultra Draft$2.50
- Yuengling Draft$4.50
- Beer Flight$1.50
- 21st Blood Orange IPA Draft$6.75
- 21st Hell or High Watermelon Draft$7.00
- 21st Tasty IPA Draft$9.75
- 21st Fireside Chat Draft$7.50
- 21st Kolsch Draft$7.00
- Abita French Toast Draft$6.50
- Abita Purple Haze Draft$6.00
- Ace Pumpkin Cider Draft$8.00
- Ace Perry Cider Draft$8.00
- Ace Space Blood Orange Draft$8.00
- Alaskan Amber Draft$6.75
- Alaskan Kolsch Draft$6.50
- Alaskan Raspberry Wheat Draft$8.50
- Alaskan Spruce Tip IPA Draft$6.00
- Alaskan Smack of Grapefruit Draft$8.50
- Alaskan Blonde Draft$6.00
- Ballast Point Aloha Sculpin IPA Draft$8.00
- Ballast Point Bonita Blonde Draft$7.00
- Ballast Point Fathom IPA Draft$6.50
- Ballast Point Grapefriut Sculpin IPA Draft$8.00
- Ballast Point Manta Ray IPA Draft$8.00
- Ballast Point Sculpin IPA Draft$8.00
- Ballast Point Spruce Tip Sculpin IPA Draft$8.00
- Ballast Point Victory at Sea Draft$8.00
- Bell's Amber Draft$6.00
- Bell's Porter Draft$6.25
- Bell's No Yeah Golden Ale Draft$6.25
- Bell's Two Hearted Ale Draft$7.00
- Bell's Oberon Draft$6.25
- Black & Tan Draft$7.00
- Blake's Caramel Apple Draft$7.00
- Blue Moon Draft$6.50
- Blue Moon Harvest Pumpkin Draft$6.50
- Breckenridge Agave Wheat Draft$5.25
- Breckenridge Autumn Ale Draft$6.25
- Breckenridge Avalanche Ale Draft$5.50
- Breckenridge Juicedrop IPA Draft$5.50
- Breckenridge Peanut Butter Porter$5.75
- Breckenridge Summer Bright Draft$5.75
- Breckenridge Summer Pilsner Draft$5.75
- Breckenridge Vanilla Porter Draft$5.50
- White Rajah IPA Draft$7.50
- Brew Kettle Winter Warmer Draft$7.50
- Brew Dog Elvis Juice IPA Draft$7.25
- Brew Dog Hazy Jane NE IPA Draft$8.50
- Brew Dog Lost Lager Draft$7.25
- Brew Dog Punk IPA Draft$7.25
- Brew Dog Light Speed IPA Draft$7.50
- Brooklyn Lager Draft$6.00
- Brooklyn Summer Ale Draft$6.00
- CBC Bohdi Imperial IPA Draft$9.00
- CBC Citra Noel Draft$6.25
- CBC IPA Draft$7.25
- CBC Festbier Draft$7.25
- CBC Ruckus Draft$7.00
- CBC Summer Teeth Draft$7.25
- CBC Technicolor Hat IPA Draft$7.00
- CBC Tracksuit Santa$9.00
- Ciderboys Pineapple Hula Draft$6.50
- Ciderboys Strawberry Magic Draft$6.50
- Ciderboys Grand Mimosa Draft$7.00
- Coronado Imperial IPA Draft$8.00
- Islander IPA Draft$8.00
- Peach Cruiser Draft$7.00
- Weekend Vibes IPA Draft$8.00
- Deschutes Black Butte Porter Draft$6.00
- Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA Draft$7.00
- Deschutes Fresh Squeezed IPA Draft$7.00
- Deschutes Hop Slice Draft$6.00
- Deschutes Jubalale Draft$5.50
- Deschutes Pinedrops Draft$6.00
- Deschutes Red Chair Draft$5.50
- Deschutes Chasing Freshies IPA Draft$7.00
- Deschutes Squeezy Rider IPA$7.50
- Doghead Punkin Ale Draft$7.50
- Doghead 60 Minute IPA Draft$8.00
- Down East Aloha Draft$7.00
- Down East Blackberry Draft$7.00
- Down East Blue Slushie Draft$8.25
- Down East Donut Blend Draft$8.75
- Down East Grapefruit Draft$6.25
- Down East Original Draft$7.50
- Down East Passion Fruit Guava Draft$9.50
- Down East Pumpkin Blend Draft$7.00
- Down East Summer Blend Draft$6.25
- Down East White Blend Draft$7.00
- Down East Winter Blend Draft$8.00
- Stawberry$7.75
- DuClaw Sweet Baby Jesus Draft$7.00
- Duclaw Funk Draft$7.00
- Elevator Bic Vic Draft$6.00
- Elevator Bleeding Buckeye Draft$6.50
- Elevator Midway Light Lager Draft$4.50
- Elevator Pale Ale Draft$5.00
- Elevator Pumpkin Draft$5.00
- Elevator Razz, White & Blue Draft$5.00
- Elevator Three Frogs IPA Draft$5.00
- Elevator Winter Warmer Draft$7.00
- Elevator 380 IPA Draft$6.00
- Ellicottville Blood Orange Hefe Draft$7.00
- Ellicottville Blueberry Wheat Draft$8.00
- Ellicottville Pumpkin Latte Ale Draft$8.75
- Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Draft$6.50
- Elysian Space Dust Draft$6.00
- Erie Soleil Shandy Draft$7.00
- There's No Crying in Baseball Mango IPA$7.00
- Purple Monkey Dishwasher Porter$7.00
- Stacy's Mom IPA$7.00
- Fat Heads Head Hunter IPA Draft$8.75
- Fat Heads Bumble Berry Draft$8.00
- Fat Heads Strange Magic IPA Draft$7.50
- Flying Dog Hop Electric$8.00
- Flying Dog Kulture King Hazy Double IPA$9.50
- Flying Dog Raging Bitch Draft$8.50
- Flying Dog Tropical Bitch Draft$8.00
- Flying Dog Truth DIPA Draft$8.50
- Snake Dog$7.00
- Founders All Day IPA Draft$6.00
- Founders Just A Filler Draft$6.00
- Golden Road Mango Cart Draft$7.25
- Golden Road Belgian White$7.25
- Goose 312 Wheat Draft$5.00
- Goose Next Coast IPA Draft$5.00
- Goose IPA Draft$5.50
- Goose Oktoberfest Draft$6.00
- Goose Winter Ale Draft$5.00
- Goose 312 Lemon Shandy Draft$5.00
- Great Lakes Chill Wave Draft$6.50
- Great Lakes Cran Orange Draft$8.25
- Great Lakes Hazecraft Draft$7.50
- Great Lakes Kickaround Draft$7.75
- Great Lakes Christmas Draft$7.75
- Great Lakes Edmund Fitzgerald Draft$6.50
- Great Lakes Holy Moses Raspberry Wheat Draft$7.00
- Great Lakes Oktoberfest Draft$7.75
- Great Lakes Tropicostal IPA Draft$8.00
- Guinness Draft$7.00
- Half Acre Bodem IPA Draft$8.00
- Heart State Throb IPA Draft$8.00
- Heart State Shandy Land$7.00
- Heart State Pumpkin Draft$7.00
- Heart State Strings Amber Draft$6.50
- Hi-Wire Lager Draft$6.25
- Homestead 1805 IPA Draft$7.00
- Homestead 3 MC'S DIPA Draft$8.75
- Homestead 5 Points Irish Red Draft$6.50
- Homestead Ace Run IPA Draft$7.00
- Homestead Galatic Heroes IPA Draft$6.75
- Homestead Hawaii DIPA Draft$8.75
- Homestead Octoberfest Draft$6.25
- Homestead Pumpkin P.I. Draft$7.00
- Homestead Snake Oil IPA Draft$7.00
- Homestead Sunkissed Wheat Draft$6.25
- Homestead Ten Penny Amber Draft$7.00
- Hop Valley Bubble Stash IPA Draft$7.00
- Ithaca Apricot Wheat Draft$6.25
- Ithaca Fuggly Sweater Draft$6.25
- Jack's Fireside Draft$7.00
- Jack's Peach Draft$5.75
- Jack's Pear Draft$5.75
- Jackie O's Firefly Draft$6.75
- Jackie O's Chomolungma Brown Ale Draft$8.00
- Jackie O's Razz Wheat Draft$8.00
- Mystic Mama Ipa$9.75
- Killians Draft$4.00
- Kona Big Wave Draft$4.50
- Lexington Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale Draft$8.50
- Land Grant 1862 Kolsch Draft$6.25
- Land Grant Greenskeeper Draft$7.00
- Land Grant What Ya Doing IPA Draft$8.00
- Land Grant Lemon Glow Pale Ale Draft$7.50
- Land Grant Fruit Slices IPA Draft$7.50
- Land Grant Oh, Sure IPA Draft$6.50
- Land Grant Open Always Brown Ale$7.00
- Land Grant Pool Party Draft$6.75
- Land Grant Sky Lantern Draft$6.50
- Land Grant Stiff Arm IPA Draft$5.50
- We Should Start A Podcast$8.50
- Leinenkugel Cranberry Ginger Draft$5.00
- Leinenkugel Harvest Patch Draft$5.50
- Leinenkugel Lemon Haze IPA Draft$6.50
- Leinenkugel Summer Shandy Draft$6.75
- Leinenkugel Octoberfest Draft$6.00
- Leinenkugel Snow Drift Porter Draft$5.50
- Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat Draft$7.00
- Madtree Amber Draft$7.00
- Madtree Psychopathy IPA Draft$7.00
- Madtree Midwest Luau IPA Draft$7.00
- Magic Hat #9 Draft$6.50
- Magic Hat Heart of Darkness Draft$6.00
- Magic Hat Taken for Granite Draft$6.50
- Market Garden Festivus Draft$8.00
- Market Garden Lemon Shandy Draft$7.50
- Market Garden Progressive Pilsner Draft$6.00
- Market Garden Prosperity Wheat Draft$6.00
- Market Garden Octoberfest Draft$7.50
- Masthead Jalapeno IPA Draft$8.00
- Maumee Bay Buckeye Beer Lager Draft$5.25
- Mckenzie's Pumpkin Jack Cider Draft$7.00
- Modelo Draft$4.25
- Moeller Blueberry Blonde Draft$8.00
- Moeller Honeywagon IPA Draft$8.00
- Moeller Salted Caramel Ale Draft$8.00
- New Belgium Atomic Pumpkin Draft$7.50
- New Belgium Fat Tire Draft$7.25
- New Belgium Future Hop Draft$8.00
- New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA Draft$7.50
- New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force IPA Draft$8.00
- New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Hazy IPA Draft$7.50
- New Belgium Whizbang Draft$6.50
- New Holland Mad Hatter IPA$6.75
- North High Christmas Draft$7.00
- North High Cover Crop Blonde Ale Draft$7.00
- North High Five Pale Ale Draft$7.00
- North High Falutin IPA Draft$7.00
- North High Hopes IPA Draft$7.00
- North High IPA Draft$7.00
- North High Walleye Draft$7.00
- Old Nation M43 IPA Draft$9.75
- Outerbelt Gravel Donut IPA Draft$8.50
- Outerbelt 270 IPA Draft$7.50
- Bud Light Pitcher$9.00
- Budweiser Pitcher$8.50
- Miller Lite Pitcher$9.00
- Yuengling Pitcher$10.00
- Coors Light Pitcher$10.00
- Michelob Ultra Pitcher$9.75
- Platform Crop Top IPA Draft$8.00
- Platform Gymday Lo-Cal IPA Draft$7.00
- Platform Haze Jude IPA Draft Draft$7.00
- Platform Juiced Shandy Draft$6.50
- Platform Just the Dopest IPA Draft$8.00
- Platform Muni Hazy IPA Draft$7.00
- Platform New Cleveland Palesner Draft$5.50
- Platform Sun Surfer IPA Draft$8.00
- Restortaion Azacaho IPA Draft$8.50
- Restortaion Big Bag of Judgement Draft$9.00
- Restortaion Delicious Draft$6.00
- Restortaion Double Judgement IPA Draft$9.00
- Restortaion Stewart Irish Red Draft$7.00
- Restortaion SGA Golden Ale Draft$6.50
- Rhinegeist Antelope Draft$6.50
- Rhinegeist Beer For Humans Draft$8.50
- Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest 08 IPA Draft$8.75
- Rhinegeist Cougar Draft$7.00
- Rhinegeist Cumulus IPA Draft$8.75
- Rhinegeist Dad Draft$7.00
- Rhinegeist Flamingo Draft$7.75
- Rhinegeist Geist Tea Draft$7.00
- Rhinegeist Hustle Draft$7.00
- Rhinegeist Juicy Truth Draft$8.25
- Rhinegeist Matata Pale Ale Draft$7.50
- Rhinegeist Morelos Draft$7.75
- Rhinegeist Mosaic Draft$7.00
- Rhinegeist Pixel Draft$7.75
- Rhinegeist Pretty Bird Draft$7.75
- Rhinegeist Rita Draft$7.50
- Rhinegeist Slow Jam IPA Draft$7.75
- Rhinegeist Snow Cat Draft$7.50
- Rhinegeist Snug Cider Draft$7.50
- Rhinegeist Sparrow Draft$7.50
- Rhinegeist Sunspun Shandy$7.75
- Rhinegeist Toco Draft$7.50
- Rhinegeist Truth Draft$7.75
- Rhinegeist Van Hunks Draft$7.00
- Rhinegeist Vera Draft$7.50
- Rhinegeist Vison Pale Ale Draft$7.50
- Rhinegeist Water Melly Draft$7.75
- Rhinegeist Zango Draft$7.50
- Rhinegiest Zappy Draft$7.75
- Rogue Batsquatch IPA Draft$9.00
- Rogue Colossal Claude Imp IPA$9.00
- Rogue Gambaroo IPA Draft$8.00
- Rogue Dead Guy IPA Draft$8.75
- Rogue Honey Kolsch Draft$7.50
- Royal Docks Dare IPA$6.75
- Sam Adams Boston Lager Draft$7.75
- Sam Adams Cold Snap Draft$7.75
- Sam Adams Hopscape Draft$6.00
- Sam Adams Octoberfest Draft$6.50
- Sam Adams Porch Rocker Draft$6.00
- Sam Adams Summer Ale Draft$6.00
- Sam Adams Winter Ale Draft$7.00
- Saucy ASAP Uber IPA Draft$7.50
- Saucy El Lager Draft$6.75
- Saucy Electric Lettuce Draft$8.50
- Saucy Love You, Bye IPA Draft$9.75
- Saucy Stealing Signs Draft$7.50
- Saucy What's His Nut Draft$8.50
- Saucy White Light Peach Wheat Draft$6.75
- Saucy Boo Thang Draft$8.50
- Saugatuck Blueberry Lemonade Shandy Draft$7.50
- Saugatuck Peanut Butter Porter Draft$7.50
- Schlafly Just a Bit Hazy IPA Draft$5.75
- 7th Son American Strong Ale Draft$6.00
- 7th Son Assistant Manager Draft$6.50
- 7th Son Fox In The Stout Draft$8.50
- 7th Son Humulus Nimbus Draft$7.50
- 7th Son Scientist IPA Draft$7.50
- 7th Son Stone Fort Draft$6.75
- Shiner Cheer Draft$4.50
- Shiner Bock Draft$4.00
- Shiner Strawberry Blonde Draft$4.50
- Shiner Peach Wheat Draft$4.50
- Shiner Sea Salt and Lime Draft$4.50
- Shock Top Draft$5.25
- Shock Top Pretzel Wheat Draft$6.00
- Sideswipe Arcade Pale Ale Draft$8.00
- Sideswipe Bramblin' Fool Draft$7.00
- Sideswipe Fistcuffs IPA Draft$8.00
- Sideswipe Pixelated Moon Black IPA Draft$8.00
- Sideswipe Punch Out Pale Ale Draft$7.50
- Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA Draft$7.00
- Sierra Nevada Celebration IPA Draft$8.00
- Southern Tier Pumking Draft$9.50
- Southerntier Juice Jolt IPA Draft$7.75
- Stella Draft$6.50
- Sweet Water 420 Draft$7.50
- Sweet Water Hop Hash Draft$8.00
- Sycamore Juiciness IPA Draft$8.25
- Urban Artifact Bushel Draft$8.75
- Taft's Gavel Banger IPA Draft$7.50
- Taft's Tangerine Vibes Draft$7.00
- Taft's Cold Boy Lager Draft$6.50
- Terrapin Hopsecutioner IPA Draft$7.25
- Thirsty Dog 12 Dogs of Xmas Draft$7.00
- Thirsty Dog Blood Orange IPA$7.00
- Thirsty Dog Citra Dog IPA Draft$7.00
- Thirsty Dog Irish Setter Draft$7.00
- Thirsty Dog Lemon Shandy$7.50
- Thirsty Dog Old Leghumper Porter Draft$6.25
- Thirsty Dog Pumpkin Ale Draft$7.50
- Thirsty Dog Raspberry Ale Draft$6.75
- Thirsty Dog Xahoo IPA Draft$7.00
- Thirsty Dog Mango Wheat Draft$7.50
- Travelers Grapefruit Shandy Draft$6.00
- Travelers Lemon Shandy Draft$6.00
- Troegs Perpetual Draft$6.00
- Troegs Nugget Nectar Draft$8.00
- Troegs Haze Charmer Pale Ale Draft$7.00
- Troegs Blizzard of Hops$7.50
- Twisted Tea Draft$6.00
- Victory Merry Monkey Draft$7.50
- Victory Cage Radler Draft$6.00
- Victory Summer Love Draft$6.00
- Victory Twisted Monkey Draft$7.00
- Victory Golden Monkey Draft$6.50
- Warped Wing 10 Ton Oatmeal Stout Draft$7.00
- Warped Wing 10 Ton S'mores Draft$9.00
- Warped Wing Flyer Red Lager Draft$6.75
- Warped Wing Gamma Bomb Draft$7.50
- Warped Wing Trotwood Lager Draft$6.50
- Wiedemann's Bohemian Special Pilsner Draft$5.50
- Wiedemann's Vanilla Pastry Hefe Draft$6.00
- Wyndridge Citrus Cider Draft$7.00
- Wyndridge Apple Cider Donut$7.00
- Yuengling Bongo Fizz Draft$3.00
- Yuengling Octoberfest Draft$5.00
- Yuengling Hersey's Chocolate Porter Draft$6.50
- Yuengling Draft$4.50
Liquor
- Sarge's Drink$6.50
- 1800 Gold$6.50+
- 1800 Silver$6.50+
- 3 Olives Flavored$4.50+
- 360 Double Chocolate$4.50+
- Absolut Blue$5.00+
- Absolut Citron$5.00+
- Angel's Envy$12.75+
- Bacardi Silver$4.50+
- Beefeater$5.00+
- Blanton's$14.00+
- Bombay Sapphire$5.75+
- Buffalo Trace$6.50+
- Bulleit Bourbon$6.00+
- Bushmills$6.50+
- Canadian Club$5.50+
- Captain Morgan$4.50+
- Casamigos Blanco$12.25+
- Casamigos Reposado$13.50+
- Chambord$8.00+
- Chivas Regal$8.00+
- Corazon Blanco$6.50+
- Crown$6.75+
- Cutty Sark$5.00+
- Dewars$6.25+
- DiSiranno Amaretto$7.00+
- Drambuie$10.00+
- Eagle Rare$10.25+
- E. H. Taylor Single Barrel$15.25+
- Fireball$5.00+
- Frangelico$6.75+
- Fratello$4.50+
- Godiva Chocolate Liquor$5.50+
- Grand Marnier$8.50+
- Guild Gin$9.00+
- Grey Goose$7.00+
- Jack Daniels$6.75+
- Jaeger$5.75+
- Jameson$6.75+
- Jim Beam$5.00+
- Jose Cuervo$5.00+
- Kahlua$5.00+
- Kessler$4.50+
- Ketel One$6.00+
- Knob Creek$7.75+
- Makers Mark$7.50+
- Malibu$4.00+
- Myers Rum$4.75+
- Patron$12.50+
- Pinnacle$4.50+
- Rumple Minze$6.00+
- Ryan's Irish Cream$4.50+
- Screwball$7.00+
- Seagram's 7$4.50+
- Seagram's VO$4.75+
- Skyy$4.50+
- Smirnoff$4.50+
- Southern Comfort$4.50+
- Statehouse Gin$6.75+
- Stoli$5.00+
- Tanqueray$5.50+
- Tellamore Dew$6.75+
- Tito's Vodka$6.00+
- UV Blue$4.50+
- Van Gogh DBL Espresso$4.50+
- Well Amaretto$2.00
- Well Bourbon$2.00
- Well Gin$2.00
- Well Rum$2.00
- Well Scotch$2.00
- Well Tequila$2.00
- Well Vodka$2.00
- Well Whiskey$2.00
- Weller Antique 107$12.75+
- Whiskey War$9.75+
- Wild Turkey 101$6.50+
- Woodford Reserve$8.00+
- Yukon Jack$5.00+
- Irish Breakfast$5.00
- Irish Car Bomb$6.00
- Lucky Leprechaun$4.00
- Leprechaun Bomb$4.00
- Well Rum$4.50
- Well Vodka$4.50
- Well Whiskey$4.50
- Well Tequila$4.50
- Well Scotch$4.50
- Well Gin$4.50
- Well Amaretto$4.50
- 1800 Silver$5.50
- 1800 Gold$5.50
- Jose Cuervo$5.50
- Absolut Blue$5.50
- Absolut Citron$5.50
- Tito's$5.50
- Stoli$5.50
- Bacardi Silver$5.00
- Captain Morgan$5.00
- Bulleit Bourbon$5.50
- Jim Beam$5.50
- Jack Daniels$6.50
- Crown Royal$6.50
- Crown Apple$6.50
- Crown Peach$6.50
- Crown Vanilla$6.50
- Bombay Sapphire$5.50
- Beefeater$5.50
- Tanqueray$5.50
- Dewars$5.50
- Cutty Sark$5.50
Wine
- 19 Crimes Red Blend Glass$5.50
- Robert Modavi Cab Glass$4.50
- Noble Vines Chardonnay Glass$4.75
- Castello Moscato Glass$5.50
- Ava Grace Pinot Grigio Glass$4.00
- DeLouch Pinot Noir$4.75
- Brancott Sauv Blanc Glass$4.75
- Cupcake Riesling Glass$4.00
- Cooks Extra Dry Brut$6.00
- Kenwood Merlot Glass$4.75
- 19 Crimes Red Blend Bottle$22.50
- Robert Modavi Cab Bottle$19.50
- Noble VInes Chardonnay Bottle$20.25
- Gnarly Head Merlot Bottle$16.50
- Castello Moscato Bottle$22.50
- Ava Grace Pinot Grigio Bottle$18.00
- DeLouch Pinot Noir Bottle$20.25
- Cupcake Riesling Bottle$18.00
- Beringer Rose Bottle$15.00
- Brancott Sauv Blanc Bottle$20.25
- 19 Crimes$7.25
- Cab$7.25
- Chard$7.25
- Merlot$7.25
- Moscato$7.25
- Pinot Grigio$7.25
- Pinot Noir$7.25
- Riesling$7.25
- Rose$7.25
- Sauv Blanc$7.25
Menu
Extra Sauce
- Ranch$1.25
- Blue Cheese$1.25
- BBQ$1.25
- Buffalo$1.25
- Carolina Gold$1.25
- Carolina Reaper$1.25
- Cajun$1.25
- Cajun 151$1.25
- Garlic$1.25
- Garlic Parmesan$1.25
- Medium$1.25
- Teriyaki$1.25
- 90,000$1.25
- 183,000$1.25
- Italian$1.25
- French$1.25
- 1000 Island$1.25
- Honey Mustard$1.25
- Light Italian$1.25
- Oil & Vinegar$1.25
- A1$1.25
- Uncle Carl's Sauce$1.25
- Sour Cream$1.25
- French Onion Dip$1.25
- Small Cheese$1.25
- Large Cheese$2.25
- Mayo
- Balsalmic$1.25
- Marinara$1.25
- Caesar$1.25
- Tartar$1.25
- Dry Rub$1.25
- Horse Radish$1.25
- Side Pickles
Apps
- Add Chicken$6.95
- Cheese Sticks$9.95
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
- Chicken Strips$9.95
Breaded Chicken Tenders
- Chip Basket$1.75
Kettle Potato Chips
- Cole Slaw$2.49
Homemade Creamy Cole Slaw
- Fried Banana Peppers$8.95
- Fries Basket$4.95
Large order of Hand Cut Fries
- Fries Plate$3.49
Small order of Hand Cut Fries
- Jalapeno Bottle Caps$8.99
- Jalapeno Poppers$9.95
Cream cheese or buffalo chicken stuffed jalapeno poppers.
- Kostada Chips$5.95
Homemade, seasoned tortilla chips with either homemade salsa or cheese dip.
- Mini Corn Dogs$9.59
Breaded mini corns dogs.
- Onion Ring Plate$4.79
Small order of Onion RIngs
- Onion Ring Basket$8.49
Large order of Onion Rings
- Onion Straw Basket$7.49
Large order of homemade Onion Strings
- Onion Straw Plate$4.49
Small order of homemade Onion String.
- Pepperoni Bites$9.95
Sliced pepperoni, deep fried to crispy perfection.
- Pickle Chips$8.95
Homemade sliced and breaded pickle cjhips.
- Pizza Bread$4.49+
- Pretzel Bites$8.49+
Pretzel bites served with honey mustard or honemade cheese dip.
- Reuben Balls$9.95
Homemade sauerkraut balls stuffed with corned beef and Swiss cheese. Served with 1000 Island dressing.
JR Burgers
- Junior Son of Bacon Burger$14.95
- Junior Cheeseburger Deluxe Burger$13.49
- Junior A1 Burger$14.49
- Junior Bacon Cheddar Ranch Burger$14.95
- Junior Beefy Garden Burger$14.49
- Junior Big 3 Burger$14.49
- Junior Big Tex Burger$14.49
- Junior Blazin' Burger$14.49
- Junior Bleu Cheese Burger$13.95
- Junior By-Tor Burger$16.49
- Junior Hawaiian Burger$14.49
- Junior Jack Burger$14.49
- Junior Jaeger Burger$14.49
- Junior Johnny Burger$14.49
- Junior Kansas City Chef's Burger$14.95
- Junior Macedonian Burger$14.49
- Junior Mushroom Burger$14.49
- Junior Pizza Burger$14.49
- Junior Plain Jane Burger$12.49
- Junior Thurman Burger$16.95
- Junior Veggie Burger$12.49
- Extra Patty 1/3lb$6.50
OG Burgers
- Son Of Bacon Burger$17.49
Topped with provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- Cheeseburger Deluxe$15.95
Pick and cheese and topped with, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- A-1 Burger$16.95
Sauteed in A1, topped with Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and crispy onion strings. Side of kettle chips.
- Bacon Cheddar Ranch Burger$17.49
Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Side of onion strings.
- Beefy Garden Burger$16.95
Topped with sauteed green peppers, onion and mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- Big 3 Burger$16.95
Topped with your pick of 3 cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- Big Tex Burger$16.95
Topped with American cheese, 1000 island dresing, lettuce, pickle, onion on Texas toast. Side of fries.
- Blazin' Burger$16.95
Sauteed in Tabasco sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapeno bottle caps, lettuce and tomato. Side of cayenne fries.
- Bleu Cheese Burger$16.49
Topped with chunky blue cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- By-Tor Burger$18.95
Topped with salami, fried egg, bacon, horseradish cheese, cole slaw, tomato and fries. Side of fries.
- Hawaiian Burger$16.95
Topped with ham, pineapple, teriyaki, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and onions. Side of kettle chips.
- Jack Cheese Burger$16.95
Topped with sauteed onions, Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- Jaeger Burger$16.49
Open faced burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions, french onion dip, and lettuce. Side of fries.
- Johnny Burger$16.95
Topped with chunky blue cheese dressing, horseradish cheese and bacon. Side of fries.
- Kansas City Chefs Burger$17.49
Topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of fries.
- Macedonian Burger$16.95
Topped with roasted red peppers, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Texas toast. Side of fries.
- Mushroom Burger$16.95
Topped with sauteed mushrooms, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- Pizza Burger$16.95
Topped with pizza sauce, letuuce, tomato and onions. Add pepperoni and/or mushrooms. Side of kettle chips.
- Plain Jane$14.95
- Thurman Burger$19.49
Topped with ham, sauteed onions and mushrooms, provolone and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- Thurmanator Burger$26.95
Two 12oz burgers topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms, bacon, ham, cheddar, provolone and American cheese, Lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers and mayo. Side of fries.
- Veggie Burger$14.95
Homemade veggie patty made with a 3 bean blend, roasted red peppers, onion and seasoning. Topped with provolone, onion stings, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- Extra Patty 3/4lb$8.50
Chicken Sandwiches
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing. Side kettle chips.
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.49
Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and American cheese. Side kettle chips.
- Chicken Club Sandwich$14.95
Topped with bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. On Texas toast. Side of kettle chips.
- Chicken Cordon Blue Sandwich$14.95
Topped with ham and swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- Chicken Ranch Sandwich$14.95
Topped with provolone, ranch, lettuce and tomato. Side of kettle chips.
- Grilled Western Sandwich$14.95
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, bbq sauce, lettuce and tomato. On Texas toast. Side of kettle chips.
Kids Menu
- Avery's Chicken Tenders$8.49
Chicken tenders and a side of fries.
- McKenzie's Grilled Cheese$4.49
Grilled cheese with American cheese and a side of kettle chips.
- Jake's Junior Cheeseburger$8.95
6oz cheeseburger with a side of fries.
- Kids Hot Dog$4.49
All beef hot dog with a side of fries.
- Kids Hamburger$8.49
6oz hamburger with a side of fries.
- Kids Cheese Pizza$8.95
Other Menu Items
- Lunch Specials Mon-Fri 11-4pm$9.99+
- Adult Hot Dog$5.49
All beef hot dog with fries.
- Angie's Grilled Cheese$8.49
Pick two kinds of cheese. Served with kettle chips.
- BLT$9.95
Handful of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. On Texas toast with a side of fries.
- Bologna Sandwich$9.95
Thick cut bologna topped with cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, yellow mustard and pickles. Side of fries and cole slaw.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of kettle chips.
- Classic Reuben$12.95
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island on rye bread. Side of fries.
- Corned Beef & Swiss$12.95
Corned beed, Swiss cheese and 1000 island on rye. Side of fries.
- Fish Dinner$14.95
Corona battered cod served with fries and cole slaw.
- Fish Sandwich$12.95
Corona battered cod topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce. Side of fries,
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$12.95
Topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo. Side of fries.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.95
- Turkey Reuben$12.95
Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island on rye bread. Side of fries.
- Extra Piece of Fish$3.99
- Extra Chicken Salad$6.95
Pizza
- Extra Sauce/Dressing$1.25
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$11.95+
Cheddar cheese, crispy chicken, jalapenos and a drizzle of BBQ sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$11.95+
Blue cheese dressing, provolone cheese, crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce.
- Build Your Own Pizza$9.99+
Pizza sauce, provolone cheese and includes 1 topping. Additional items may be added for an additional charge.
- Hawaiian Pizza$11.95+
Pizza sauce, provolone cheese, ham, pineapple and a cinnamon.
- Reuben Pizza$11.95+
1000 island dressing, provolone cheese, corned beef and sauerkraut.
- Veggie Pizza$11.95+
Pizza sauce, provolone cheese, mushrooms, green peppers, onions and banana peppers.
- White Pizza$11.95+
Buttery garlic crust with provolone cheese. Choose any 2 toppings.
- Pulled Pork Pizza$11.95+
Salad
- Chicken Salad Plate$10.95
Chicken salad with tomatoes, pickle, banana peppers, Swiss and American cheese, crackers and kettle chips.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons.
- Large Chef Dinner Salad$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, pepperoni, ham, cheddar cheese and croutons.
- Small Dinner Salad$4.95
Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, cheddar cheese and croutons.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
- Caesar Salad$8.49
JR Subs
OG Subs
- Chicken Salad Sub$13.95
Topped with provolone, lettuce and tomato. Side of kettle chips.
- Ham & Cheese Sub$13.95
Topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and Italian dressing. Side of kettle chips.
- SOT Italian Sub$14.95
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing. Side of kettle chips.
- Pizza Sub$13.95
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, pizza sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and Italian dressing. Add Pepperoni and/or mushrooms. Side of kettle chips.
- Roast Beef Sub$13.95
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, mayo and Italian dressing. Side of Kettle chips.
- Thurmandelphia Sub$15.95
Roast beef, sauteed mushrooms and onions, provolone and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- Turkey & Cheese Sub$13.95
Topped with provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers and Italian dressing. Side of kettle chips.
- Vegetarian Sub$10.95
Topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, black olives, Italian dressing and mayo. Side of kettle chips.
- Uncle Pauly's Hero$15.95