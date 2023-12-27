Songbird 10940 Fairfax Blvd
Food
Appetizer
- Crispy Veg. Spring Roll (V.) (2)$6.00
cabbage, carrot, celery (V.)
- Sweet & Sour Cucumber (V.)$6.00
scallion
- Edamame (V.)$6.00
sea salt
- Fried Chicken Bao (2)$9.00
spicy aioli, pickled cucumber
- Sichuan Spicy Wontons (6)$9.00
pork, scallion, sesame, chili oil
- Crab Rangoon (4)$10.00
cream cheese, surimi crab, scallion
- Dan Dan Noodles (V.)$10.00
cucumber, sesame, chili oil
- Crispy/Steam Pork Dumpling (4)$10.00
housemade daily
- Shrimp & Vegetables Tempura$10.00
seasonal vegetables
- Five Spice Chicken Wings (4)$12.00
24-hr marinade, cumin
- BBQ Spare Ribs (3)$12.00
Char Siu rub, honey
- Pu Pu Platter$35.00
2 of each spring roll, spare rib, chicken wing, crab rangoon & shrimp tempura
Rice & Noodles
- Fried Rice$11.00
peas, carrots, scallion, egg
- Lo Mein (V.)$11.00
cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, scallion (flour wheat noodles)
- Singapore Rice Noodle$12.00
egg, cabbage, bean sprouts, carrots, cumin, scallion (mifen, rice noodles)
- Pad Thai$12.00
bean sprouts, carrots, scallion, egg, peanut (rice noodles)
- Drunken Noodle$12.00
mushroom, bell pepper, basil (wide rice noodles)
House Specials
- Our Famous General Tso Chicken$18.00
crispy 100% white meat chicken with our house spicy General Tso's sauce
- Sesame Chicken$18.00
crispy 100% white meat chicken, sesame seeds
- Sweet & Sour Chicken$18.00
crispy chicken, bell pepper, pineapple
- Sticky Crispy Beef$21.00
shredded beef, celery, carrots, Szechuan spicy chili
- Coconut Shrimp$22.00
crispy jumbo shrimp, coconut milk, onion, bell pepper, pineapple
- Moo Shu Pork$18.00
cabbage, wood ear, mushroom, egg, bamboo shoots, Chun Bing Pancakes
- Mapo Tofu (V.)$16.00
legendary Sichuan fermented chili bean paste, Sichuan peppercorn. Spicy.
- Mongolian Combination$26.00
chicken, shrimp, beef, charred scallion, onion
- Happy Family$26.00
chicken, shrimp, beef, seasonal vegetables, garlic, soy GF optional*
- Crispy Duck - Half Duck$29.00
deep-fried bone-in duck, Sichuan peppercorn, plum sauce
- Peking Duck - Whole Duck$65.00
48 hours slowly roasted until crispy and golden. Served with Chun Bing Pancakes, cucumber, scallion and plum sauce.
Classics
- Wok-Seared Broccoli (V.)$14.00
fried onion, garlic, scallion GF optional*
- Mixed Vegetables (V.)$14.00
broccoli, onion, carrots, mushroom soy glaze. GF optional*
- Spicy Thai Basil$14.00
mushroom, onion, bell peppers, basil, garlic
- Thai Panang Curry (V.)$14.00
basil, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, coconut milk
- Kung Pao Bean Curd (V.)$14.00
golden crispy fried tofu, chili pepper, peanut
Nigiri / Sashimi
Signature Rolls
- Harvest Roll (V.)$14.00
mango, pickled cucumber, carrots, radish, avocado, fried shallots
- Dragon Roll$16.00
In: avocado, surimi crab, cucumber Out: eel, kabayaki glaze
- Dynamic Roll$18.00
In: shrimp tempura Out: spicy tuna, spicy mayo
- Tokyo Roll$18.00
In: spicy salmon, crunchies Out: avocado, black tobiko
- Tiger Roll$18.00
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, fried shallots, tobiko, soy wrap
- Imperial Roll$16.00
In: spicy tuna, cucumber Out: surimi crab, spicy mayo
- Mighty Spider Roll$19.00
Soft-shell crab tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, kabayaki glaze
Maki Rolls
- Cucumber Roll$7.00
- Avocado Roll$7.00
- Mango & Avocado Roll$7.00
- California Roll$8.00
- Tuna Roll$8.00
- Salmon Roll$8.00
- Yellowtail Roll$8.00
- Eel & Avocado Roll$9.00
- Tuna & Avocado Roll$9.00
- Salmon & Avocado Roll$9.00
- Crunchy Spicy Tuna$9.00
- Crunchy Spicy Salmon Roll$9.00
- Spicy Shrimp Avocado Roll$9.00
- Chicken Tempura Roll$9.00
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00