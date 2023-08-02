Sonny's Mediterranean
Pita Sandos
Salads
Fattoush
Romaine, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, green pepper, pickled radish, parsley, pickled onion, pita chips, tahini yogurt, sumac lemon vinaigrette
Greek
Romaine, shaved cabbage, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, pickled onion, feta, red wine vinaigrette
Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, pita chips, caesar dressing
Sonny's Salad
Romaine, shaved cabbage, roasted sweet potato, pecans, green onion, parsley, cucumber yogurt dressing
Hummus Bowl
Hummus, israeli salad, pickled onion, basil chimichurri
Plates
Falafel Plate
6 falafel with your choice of hummus and mezze. With pita or veggies
Mezze Platter
Baba ganoush, tzatziki, beet salad, orzo salad, israeli salad, za'atar fries. With pita or veggies
Whole Chicken
Whole rotisserie chicken with lemon vinaigrette + choice of 2 sauces
Half Chicken
Half rotisserie chicken with lemon vinaigrette + choice of sauce
Mezze
Baba Ganoush
Charred eggplant, lemon, garlic, tahini
Tzatziki
Greek yogurt, dill, mint, lemon
Beet Salad
Shredded braised beets, feta, mint, honey, greek yogurt
Orzo Salad
Orzo, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke, kalamata olives, parsley, lemon zest, red wine vinaigrette
Israeli Salad
Cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion, parsley, lemon vinaigrette
Za'atar fries
Za'atar fries with a side of zhoug aioli