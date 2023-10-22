Popular Items

12 Wings
$18.00
Teriyaki Steak Philly
$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Philly
$8.00


Phillies & Hoagies

Original Philly Cheesesteak
$8.00
Teriyaki Chicken Philly
$8.00
Teriyaki Steak Philly
$8.00
Fajita Steak Philly
$8.00
Pizza Steak Philly
$8.00
Sweet Baby Ray's Steak Philly
$8.00
Grilled Chicken Philly
$8.00
Fajita Chicken Philly
$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Philly
$8.00
BBQ Chicken Philly
$8.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Philly
$8.00
Meatless Meat Philly
$8.00
Italian Hoagie
$8.00
Black Forest Ham Hoagie
$8.00
Turkey Breast Hoagie
$8.00
Chicken Parm Hoagie
$8.00
Crispy Chicken Hoagie
$8.00
Pulled Pork Hoagie
$8.00
Toasted BLT
$7.00
Vegetarian Hoagie
$7.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese*
$3.50
Grilled 3-Cheese*
$4.50
Reuben Sandwich
$8.00

Wings & Tenders

6 Wings
$9.00
12 Wings
$18.00
18 Wings
$26.00
24 Wings
$34.00
30 Wings
$42.00
50 Wings
$49.00
6 Boneless Wings
$6.00
12 Boneless Wings
$12.00
18 Boneless Wings
$17.00
24 Boneless Wings
$22.00
30 Boneless Wings
$26.00
50 Boneless Wings
$42.00
Chicken Tenders
$8.50+

Sides

Poutine
$5.50
Fried Pickle Chips
$6.00
Donair Egg Roll
$3.25

A fried egg roll, stuffed with a mixture of ground beef and pork, and mozzarella cheese. Includes a cup of Donair sauce.

French Fries
$3.25
Cheesy Fries
$4.25
Bacon Cheesy Fries
$5.50
Chili Cheese Fries
$5.50
Onion Rings
$4.50
White Cheddar Mac N' Cheese
$5.25
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
$4.25
3 Traditional Wing Side
$5.00
3 Boneless Wing Side
$4.00
Side Salad
$2.50
Potato Chips
$1.75
Texas Toast (2 Slices)
$1.50

Desserts

New York Cheesecake
$6.00
Oreo Pie
$6.00
Red Velvet Cake
$6.00
Double Chocolate Cake
$6.00
Cookie
$1.25
3 Cookies
$3.00

Extras

Ranch
$0.50
Blue Cheese
$0.50
Donair Sauce
$0.50

A sweet and creamy sauce that pairs well with our Donair Egg Roll!

Boom-Boom Sauce
$0.50
Buffalo Sauce
$0.50
1000 island Dressing
$0.50
Cheese Whiz
$0.50
Pizza Sauce
$0.50
A1
Sweet Baby Ray's
Honey Mustard
Ketchup
Mayo
Italian Dressing
Mild Sauce
Mild Garlic Sauce
Medium Sauce
Medium Garlic Sauce
Hot Sauce
Hot Garlic Sauce
Mad Dog Hot
Garlic Parmesan
$0.50
Sweet Red Chili
Teriyaki
Ranch Dry Rub
$0.50
Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
$0.50
Cajun Dry Rub
$0.50
Old Bay
$0.50
Salad Crackers
Croutons
Side of Pickles

Drinks

Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Mountain Dew
$2.50
Diet Dew
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Sunkist Orange
$2.50
Starry
$2.50
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
$2.50
Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Gatorade
$2.50
Bottled Water
$2.50
Pepsi - 2L
$3.50
Diet Pepsi - 2L
$3.50
Mountain Dew - 2L
$3.50
Dr. Pepper - 2L
$3.50
Cheerwine - 2L
$3.50
Water Cup
$0.25

Beer

Budweiser
$3.50
Bud Light
$3.50
Michelob Ultra
$3.50
Yuengling
$3.50
Dos Equis
$4.50
Sam Adams
$4.50
Highland AVL IPA
$4.50
Coors Light
$3.50
Corona
$4.50
PBR
$3.50