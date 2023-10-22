Thanks for choosing South of Philly! More
South of Philly Sylva
Phillies & Hoagies
Original Philly Cheesesteak
$8.00
Teriyaki Chicken Philly
$8.00
Teriyaki Steak Philly
$8.00
Fajita Steak Philly
$8.00
Pizza Steak Philly
$8.00
Sweet Baby Ray's Steak Philly
$8.00
Grilled Chicken Philly
$8.00
Fajita Chicken Philly
$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Philly
$8.00
BBQ Chicken Philly
$8.00
Chicken Bacon Ranch Philly
$8.00
Meatless Meat Philly
$8.00
Italian Hoagie
$8.00
Black Forest Ham Hoagie
$8.00
Turkey Breast Hoagie
$8.00
Chicken Parm Hoagie
$8.00
Crispy Chicken Hoagie
$8.00
Pulled Pork Hoagie
$8.00
Toasted BLT
$7.00
Vegetarian Hoagie
$7.00
Wings & Tenders
Sides
Poutine
$5.50
Fried Pickle Chips
$6.00
Donair Egg Roll
$3.25
A fried egg roll, stuffed with a mixture of ground beef and pork, and mozzarella cheese. Includes a cup of Donair sauce.
French Fries
$3.25
Cheesy Fries
$4.25
Bacon Cheesy Fries
$5.50
Chili Cheese Fries
$5.50
Onion Rings
$4.50
White Cheddar Mac N' Cheese
$5.25
Mac N' Cheese Bites (6)
$4.25
3 Traditional Wing Side
$5.00
3 Boneless Wing Side
$4.00
Side Salad
$2.50
Potato Chips
$1.75
Texas Toast (2 Slices)
$1.50
Desserts
Extras
Ranch
$0.50
Blue Cheese
$0.50
Donair Sauce
$0.50
A sweet and creamy sauce that pairs well with our Donair Egg Roll!
Boom-Boom Sauce
$0.50
Buffalo Sauce
$0.50
1000 island Dressing
$0.50
Cheese Whiz
$0.50
Pizza Sauce
$0.50
A1
Sweet Baby Ray's
Honey Mustard
Ketchup
Mayo
Italian Dressing
Mild Sauce
Mild Garlic Sauce
Medium Sauce
Medium Garlic Sauce
Hot Sauce
Hot Garlic Sauce
Mad Dog Hot
Garlic Parmesan
$0.50
Sweet Red Chili
Teriyaki
Ranch Dry Rub
$0.50
Lemon Pepper Dry Rub
$0.50
Cajun Dry Rub
$0.50
Old Bay
$0.50
Salad Crackers
Croutons
Side of Pickles
Drinks
South of Philly Sylva Location and Ordering Hours
(828) 586-0550
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM