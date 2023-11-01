Sorry Mommy 5153 New Wilke Rd
Appetizers
Entrees
Hearty meat stew with tomato, garlic, pepper, bok-choy and hand-pulled noodles
Fried hearty meat stew with seasonal veggies and fried hand-pulled noodles
Authentic rice dish with lamb, veggies and spices
Hearty meat stew with tomato, garlic, pepper, bok-choy and white rice
Braised meat with potatoes and onions
Handmade dumplings stuffed with chopped beef and onions
Salads
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, blueberries, walnuts.Dressed with olive oil
Glass noodles filled with meat, vegetables, herbs and a light dressing of soy sauce
Refreshing salad with tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, black olives and feta cheese. Dressed with extra virgin olive oil
Spring mix, Caesar dressing, cherry tomatoes, quail eggs topped with Parmesan cheese and croutons.
Soups
Simmered lamb broth with potatoes, vegetables and cut meat
Beef dumplings in a meat broth with sliced peppers and carrots
Spiced lamb broth with pieces of dough, cut meat and vegetables
Traditional Thai soup with a spice and sour taste made with seafood mix: shrimp, squid and mussels, tomatoes, rice and fresh herbs