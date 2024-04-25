Souk Mediterranean
Dinner
Desserts
- Affogato$9.00
espresso - vanilla gelato - caramel - chocolate glaze
- Baklava$8.00
ground walnuts - local honey - phyllo pastry dough
- Baklava Sundae$8.00
vanilla gelato - baklava crumbles - honey
- Bread Pudding$8.00
vanilla brandy sauce - fresh fruit
- Creme Brûlée$9.00
vanilla custard - caramelized sugar
- Gelato$7.00
vanilla - chocolate - salted caramel
- Sorbetto$7.00
blood orange
- Baklava Cheesecake$9.00
Honey - walnuts - pistachios - phyllo crust - rose water
- Mahalabia (Rose Water Milk Pudding)$10.00
Vanilla bean - rosewater - pistachio - mango
- Birthday Dessert
From the Sea
- Za'atar & Sumac Roasted Salmon$29.00
Seasonal vegetables, roasted tomatoes, cucumber yogurt sauce
- Baked Gulf Shrimp$28.00
Baked shrimp, red wine lemon vinaigrette, fresh greens, roasted tomato
- Scottish Salmon$29.00
Seared salmon, sherry butter sauce, julienned vegetable sautée or blackened Moroccan style
- Grilled Octopus Diavola$29.00
Spicy forbidden black rice, hungarian peppers, roasted tomatoes, caramelized onions, bell peppers
- Seafood Cioppino$28.00
salmon - shrimp - mussels - calamari - spicy tomato broth - grilled bread
Herd and Bird
- Beef Tenderloin Medallions$45.00
Choice center cut medallions, porcini mushroom butter, roasted mushroom, garlic greens, fingerling potatoes
- Braised Lamb Shank$42.00
Braised lamb shank, black venere rice, demi glaze
- Beef Short Rib Shish Kebab$35.00
Lebanese spices - black lentils & rice
- Garlic Roasted Duck Breast$32.00
Mediterranean cabbage slaw, pomegranate molasses, sumac
- Greek Chicken$26.00
roasted chicken legs - feta cream sauce - caramelized onions - risotto
- Kafta$28.00
Ground lamb, lebanese spices, onion, parsley, cucumber, yogurt sauce, tabouli, pita
- Mediterranean Chicken$26.00
Sautéed chicken, bell peppers, caramelized onion, mushroom, artichoke, white wine garlic cream sauce, pappardelle pasta
- Turkish Lamb Rack$45.00
Parsnip puree, roasted heirloom carrots, Marsala demi glaze, Turkish coffee sea salt
Hummus & Spreads
- Black Garlic Hummus$12.00
Olive oil, sesame seeds, pita chips
- Crispy Short Rib Hummus$17.00
Caramelized onions, roasted tomato, beef jus, pita
- Falafel Hummus$12.00
Fried falafel, pita
- Smoked Paprika Butter$13.00
Caramelized onions, roasted chickpeas
- Classic Hummus$11.00
Za'atar seasoned pita, vegetable crudite
- Lamb Ragu Hummus$17.00
Braised lamb shoulder, San Marzano sauce, pita
- Herb Roasted Tomato$10.00
Oven roasted tomatoes, pita
- Spicy Hummus$11.00
Marinated hungarian hot peppers, calabrese peppers, harissa oil, pita
- Tabouli Hummus$13.00
Tabouli - za'atar - seasoned pita - Lebanese yogurt dip
- Spicy Feta Dip$13.00
Crispy pita
- Muhammara Dip$13.00
Roasted red peppers, roasted walnuts, olive oil, Aleppo pepper, crispy pita
- Labneh$11.00
Fresh mint, olive oil, za'atar, pita
Mezza
- Fried Roman Artichokes$16.00
Rosemary aioli
- Calamari$19.00
Breaded squid steaks, sweet hot peppers, tomato aioli
- Duck & Sweet Corn Sambousek$17.00
Corn, cream cheese, pomegranate molasses, cabbage
- Kibbeh Nayeh$19.00
Lebanese spiced lamb tartare bulgur, evo, sea salt, onion, watermelon radish, pita
- Sitto's Bread$13.00
Parmesan, mozzarella, parsley, garlic butter, marinara dipping sauce
- Roman Mussels$21.00
New Zealand mussels, white wine, garlic, red pepper flakes, grilled garlic demi baguette
- Grilled Halloumi$17.00
Halloumi cheese, spinach, roasted tomato, red wine vinaigrette, chickpeas, pita
- Bacon Wrapped Medjool Stuffed Dates$16.00
Halal beef bacon - gorgonzola - date molasses - pomegranate molasses
- Kafta Egg Rolls$16.00
Seasoned lamb cucumber yogurt, Mediterranean slaw
- Auntie Camille's Grape Leaves$12.00
Lebanese seasoned ground beef - rice - grilled lemon - sea salt Vegetarian grape leaves available: Lebanese rice - grilled lemon - sea salt
- Roasted Wagyu Bone Marrow$19.00
kale greens - pistachio vinaigrette - parmesan panko - roasted garlic - za'atar - grilled toast points
- Za'atar Bread$15.00
EVOO - labneh - za'atar seasoning
- Vegetarian Grape Leaves$9.00
Pasta & Vegetarian
- Cacio E Pepe$24.00
Butter, cracked black pepper, parmesan, pecorino, angel hair pasta
- Vegan Bell Pepper$20.00
Risotto, heirloom carrots, san marzano sauce
- Wild Boar Bolognese$29.00
San Marzano tomato cream sauce, bucatini pasta - garlic - pecorino romano
- Wild Mushroom Risotto$26.00
oyster - shiitake - king trumpet - chestnut mushrooms - pecorino romano - caramelized onions - porcini mushroom butter
- Butternut Squash Ravioli$27.00
sherry cream sauce - roasted almonds - herbed quark
- Lamb Ragu Pasta$27.00
Braised lamb, san marzano tomatoes, caramelized onions, couscous
- Black Lentils & Rice (Mujadara)$22.00
Lentils - rice - cumin - fried onions, Greek yogurt
Pizza
- Falafel Flatbread$15.00
Falafel, red onion, pickles, feta, cucumber yogurt sauce, roasted tomatoes
- Spicy Italian Pizza$15.00
Hot pepper, pepperoni, mushroom, Italian sausage, red sauce, mozzarella
- Short Rib Pizza$16.00
Red sauce, short rib, roasted tomato, caramelized onion, potato, quark cheese, mozzarella
- Margherita Pizza$15.00
Roasted tomato, buffalo mozzarella, basil, red sauce
- Roasted Date Flatbread$14.00
Date spread, toasted almonds, feta , basil, balsamic glaze
- Chicken Bandiera Pizza$16.00
pesto - parmesan cream sauce - red sauce - grilled chicken -roasted tomato - caramelized onion - mozzarella
Salad
- Romaine Wedge$12.00
Artisan romaine wedges, bacon, gorgonzola, tomato, ranch, balsamic glaze
- Greek Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, roasted tomato, chickpeas, feta, olives, cucumber, onion, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Quinoa & Bread Salad$14.00
Tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, parsley, mint, quinoa, lemon juice, olive oil, grilled ciabatta bread (fattoush chefs way)
- Tabouli Salad$13.00
Quinoa, cucumber, tomato, red onion, chickpea, mint, parsley, lemon, olive oil
- Sautéed Octopus Salad$17.00
Grape tomatoes, persian cucumbers, red onion, parsley, fresh chives, evo, lemon juice, muhammara
- Village Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, white balsamic vinaigrette