Soul de Cuba - Seminole Heights
FOOD
Appetizers
- Crispy Pork Belly$15.00
Crispy fried pork belly tossed in garlic, citrus and habanero. Served with (2) tostones.
- Papa Rellena$8.00
Light and fluffy mashed potato croquette stuffed with seasoned ground beef, breaded and lightly fried. Served with tomato aioli dipping sauce.
- Soul Sampler$20.00
a variety of delicious appetizers on one plate: papa rellena, spinach croquettes and tostones! serves 1-2
- Sloppy José Sliders$12.00
The traditional shredded beef simmered in spices, peppers, and tomato sauce with a spicy habenero chili kick served on sweet Hawaiian buns.
- Devil Crab$10.00
- Whipped Ricotta and Olive Spread$10.00
- Charcuterie Board$10.00
Sandwiches
Chicken Entrees
- Fricase De Pollo$23.00
A staff favorite. Marinated chicken thigh sautéed with onion, sofrito, Spanish olives and a combination of tropical and mediterranean spices. Served with white rice, black beans & sweet plantains.
- Yellow Rice and Chicken$23.00
A juicy Cuban mojo marinated, chicken breast, pan seared, topped with grilled onions and served with yellow rice, black beans and sweet plantain.
- Milanesa De Pollo$23.00
Tender, chicken breast mojo marinated, breaded and fried then topped with smoked ham, marinara sauce and grated parmesan cheese. Served with white rice, black beans, and sweet plantains.
Beef / Pork Entrees
- Lechon Asado$23.00
Traditional celebration dish! Mojo marinated pork roasted until tender then hand pulled and topped with caramelized onions. Served with moro rice and sweet plantains.
- Ropa Vieja$23.00
A favorite among visitors to Cuba! Shredded beef simmered with onion, bell peppers and garlic in a light tomato sauce. Served with white rice, black beans and sweet plantains.
Seafood Entrees
Desserts
Side Orders
- Yellow Rice$6.00
- Mojo String Beans$8.00
String beans pan seared with Cuban Mojo.
- Achiote Garlic Mashed Potato$7.00
Garlic and Achiote Mashed Potatoes blended with butter and cream.
- Side Sauce$1.00
- Black Bean Soup$5.00+
Abuela’s famous recipe! Black bean soup made with tropical and mediterranean spices!
- Tostones$9.00
Fried green plantains, mashed and fried then served with Soul de Cuba Cafe's very own Traditional Mojo Marinade for dipping.
DRINKS
Beer
Wine
- Il Pumo Primitivo GL$8.00
- Carolina Reserve Pinot Noir GL$9.00
- Nuraghe Crabioni Cannonau GL$10.00
- Fonseca Bin #27 Reserve 3oz.$6.00
- Ruta 22 Malbec$8.00
- H3 Cabernet Sauvignon GL$11.00
- Virgen$8.00
- Carolina Reserve Pinot Noir BTL$32.00
- Il Pumo Primitivo BTL$30.00
- Nuraghe Crabioni Cannonau BTL$36.00
- Ruta 22 Malbec BTL$28.00
- H3 Cabernet Sauvignon$40.00
- Salentein Malbec BTL$45.00
Salentein Reserve Malbec displays a very intense purplish red color. In the nose, it is intense and complex with outstanding aromas of red fruits, black berries, as well as delicate floral notes. In the mouth, its entry is sweet and mild. It is a fruity and fresh wine with good intensity. In the middle mouth, it is wide with a lingering finish.
- Marques de Riscal Rioja Reserva BTL$55.00
Vanilla, cedar, stewed strawberries and spices with a toasty nuance and a woody finish.
- Virgen$24.00
- Ca Donini Pinot Grigio GL$9.00
- Nuraghe Crabioni Vermentino GL$10.00
- Ca Donini Pinot Grigio BTL$32.00
- La Poema Cava BTL$28.00
- Nuraghe Crabioni Vermentino$36.00
Juices
Mocktails
- Varadero Punch$4.00
A refreshing, NO- ALCOHOL blend of fruit juices. Named after the famous Varadero Beach in Cuba.
- Hawaiian Iced Tea$5.00
Pineapple Juice and Iced tea blended to perfection to make the perfect hydrating refresher!
- Virgin Mojito$6.00
Lime, Mint, Soda and Sugar! The same refreshing mojito but without the rum!
- P.O.G.$4.00
Passionfruit, Orange & Guava Juice. Try a taste of the islands.
- Mojito Lemonade$5.00