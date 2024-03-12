Soul Food Shack - Gardena 1762 W El Segundo Blvd
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Nina Ross$16.00
Fruity Pebble French Toast, eggs any style, breakfast side, & chicken sausage patty
- Ba-June$13.99
French Toast, eggs any style, breakfast side, Choice of Pork or Turkey Bacon
- Sista Lee$12.99
Hot cakes, eggs any style, Choice of pork or turkey bacon
- Mr. White$14.99
Waffle, 3 wings, eggs any style, breakfast side
- Red Velvet Special$15.99
Red Velvet Waffle, 3 wings, eggs any style, breakfast side
- S.O.S.$13.00
Breakfast potatoes, gravy and Choice of: Ground Beef or Ground Turkey
- Big Shack$13.99
2 Eggs any style, Breakfast side, Choice of meat, Toast
- Turkey Chops Special$12.99Out of stock
Fried Turkey Chop, 2 eggs any style, Choice of potatoes or grits, choice of toast or biscuit.
- BLT$9.99
Choice of Pork or Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
- Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Cajun Sauteed Shrimp and Seasoned Grits
- 3 Wing Breakfast$15.99
3 Fried wings, 2 eggs any style, choice of potatoes or grits, choice of toast or biscuit.
- Cinnabon French Toast$15.99
(4) Cinnabon French toast, 2 eggs any style, choice of meat, choice of potatoes or grits
- Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Potatoes, eggs, cheese and choice of meat
- Loaded Breakfast Potatoes$9.99
Shack Potatoes Loaded with your choice of: Meat, Gravy, Cheese, and Green Onions. Our spin-off on our signature S.O.S.
- Pork Chop Special$12.99
Fried Pork Chop, 2 eggs any style, Choice of potatoes or grits, choice of toast or biscuit.
- Bacon & Egg Sandwich$8.50
Choice of pork or turkey bacon, eggs, cheese
- Chicken Sausage Biscuit$7.00
Chicken sausage on a homemade biscuit
- Catfish & Eggs$16.99
Fried Catfish, 2 eggs any style, choice of potatoes or grits, choice of toast or biscuit
- Chicken Sausage Melt$9.99
Chicken Sausage, Egg, Cheese
- Catfish (1 Piece)$6.00
- Chicken Sausage Melt Meal$12.99
- Chicken Sausage Biscuit Meal$10.99
Breakfast Side
- Rice$4.50
- Potatoes$5.50
- Grits$5.50
- 2 Eggs (Any Style)$4.99
- (2) Pancakes$5.50
- Red Velvet Waffle$7.00
- Egg w/Cheese & Green Onions$6.50
- Waffle$6.00
- Biscuit$1.50
- Eggs w/Cheese$6.00
- Potatoes w/Cheese$6.50
- French Toast (4)$5.50
- White Toast$1.50
- Eggs w/Onions$5.50
- Fruity Pebble French Toast (4)$6.50
- Potatoes w/Green Onions$6.50
- Catfish (1)$6.00
- Wheat Toast$1.50
- Cinnabon French Toast (4)$6.50
- Pork Bacon (4)$5.50
- Turkey Bacon (4)$5.50
- Chicken Sausage$6.00
- Add Shrimp$6.00
- Turkey Chop$6.50Out of stock
- Wing$5.00
- Pork Chop$6.00
- Breast$6.00
- Gravy$3.50
- Syrup$0.25
Dinner Menu
Dinner
- Fried Chicken$17.99
2 Sides, Cornbread
- Smotherd Chicken$18.99
2 Sides, Cornbread
- Veggie Plate$16.99
Choice of 4 Sides, Cornbread
- Meatloaf$18.99
2 Sides, Cornbread
- Catfish$18.99
2 Sides, Cornbread
- Fried Pork Chops$17.99
2 Sides, Cornbread
- Smothered Pork Chops$18.99
2 Sides, Cornbread
- Fried Turkey Chops$20.99Out of stock
2 Sides, Cornbread
- Smothered Turkey Chops$21.99Out of stock
2 Sides, Cornbread
- Baked Chicken$17.99
2 Sides, Cornbread
- Chicken & Waffle$14.99
- Oxtails$23.99Out of stock
Rice Under, 2 Sides, Cornbread *Only Served Saturday & Sunday!*
Beverages
- Fire Ball$6.00
Lemonade & Red Koolaid
- Papa Smurf$6.00
Blue Koolaid & Red Koolaid
- Hurricane$6.00
Purple Koolaid & Lemonade
- Swamp Water$6.00
Purple Koolaid, Lemonade, & Red Koolaid
- Soda$1.50
Pepsi Producte
- Sweet Tea$6.00
- Arnold Palmer$6.00
- Water$1.50
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Cranberry Juice$3.00
- Grape Koolaid$6.00
- Grape & Lemonade$6.00
- Tropical Koolaid$6.00
- Lemonade$6.00
- Pimp Juice$6.00
All Day Menu
Wings & More
- 6PC Wing Meal w/Fries$11.99Out of stock
Party Wings With choice of flavor: BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Original Fried
- 6PC Wings$9.99Out of stock
Party Wings With choice of flavor: BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Original Fried
- 10PC Wing Meal w/Fries$14.99Out of stock
Party Wings With choice of flavor: BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Original Fried
- 10PC Wings$11.99Out of stock
Party Wings With choice of flavor: BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Original Fried
- 20PC Wings$21.99Out of stock
Party Wings With choice of flavor: BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, Original Fried
- 20PC Wing Meal w/Fries$23.99Out of stock
- 100PC Wings$81.99Out of stock
- 25PC Wings$26.99Out of stock
- 50PC Wings$59.99Out of stock
Shack Pack
Sides Menu
Sides
- Small cabbage$4.50Out of stock
- Large Cabbage$7.50Out of stock
- Small Mac & Cheese$4.50
- Large Mac & Cheese$7.50
- Small Greens$4.50
- Large Greens$7.50
- Small Potato Salad$4.50
- Large Potato Salad$7.50
- Small Red Beans$4.50
- Large Red Beans$7.50
- Small Yams$4.50
- Large Yams$7.50
- Small Red Beans & Rice$4.50
- Large Red Beans & Rice$7.50
- Small Black Eyed Peas$4.50
- Large Black Eyed Peas$7.50
- Small Sweet Corn$4.50
- Large Sweet Corn$7.50
- Small Green Beans$4.50
- Large Green Beans$7.50
- Small Mashed Potatoes$4.50
- Large Mashed Potatoes$7.50
- Small Mashed Potatoes & Gravy$4.50
- Large Mashed Potatoes and Gravy$7.50
- Small Black Eyed Peas w/ Rice$4.50
- Large Black Eyed Peas w/Rice$7.50
- Fries$4.50
- Small Rice$4.50
- Large Rice$7.50
- Small Rice and Gravy$4.50
- Large Rice & Gravy$7.50
- Fried Broccoli$10.00
- Gravy$3.50
- Wing$5.00
- Breast$6.00
- Leg$4.00
- Catfish (1)$6.00
- Hot Sauce$0.25
- Syrup$0.25
- Ranch$0.25Out of stock
- Turkey Chop$6.50Out of stock
- Pork Chop$6.00
- Cornbread$1.50
- Dinner Roll$1.50