Soul Lao
Starters/Sides ກິນຫຼິ້ນ
Lao Salads ສະຫລັດ
Chicken ໄກ່
House Specialties ຮ້ານພິເສດ
Naem Khao - Crispy Coconut Rice (GF)
$20.00
Crispy Coconut Rice, Cured Pork, Cilantro, Green Onions, Lettuce
Vegan Naem Khao (GF)
$18.00
Crispy Coconut Rice, Tofu, Cilantro, Green Onions, Lettuce
Sai Oua - Lao Sausage
$18.00
House Herb Pork Sausage, Includes Small Side of Sticky Rice and Spicy Roasted Tomato Sauce
Sauces ແຈ່ວ
Beverages ນ້ຳດື່ມ
Soul Lao Location and Ordering Hours
(651) 363-3469
Closed • Opens Sunday at 3PM