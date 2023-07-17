Popular Items

Broccoli and Cheese-GF/VG

Now Gluten FREE!!! Loaded with fresh broccoli, sharp Cheddar cheese, carrots, onion, garlic and hints of nutmeg and basil. Add Extra cheddar for even more Cheesy goodness.

Italian Beef

$9.50

Loaded with our shredded beef, our house Italian sauce, mild giardiniera mix and banana pepper rings

Roasted Red Pepper and Gouda

A sweet and smoky blend of roasted red pepper puree, tomatoes, and cream with basil and Gouda cheese.- VG


Desserts/Goodies

Brownie-GF

$3.85
Caramel Apple in a Bowl

$3.25

Granny Smith Apple cut up in a bowl topped with caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, peanuts, mini chocolate chips and sprinkles!!

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Soft and chewy, made with real butter and premium Belgian Callebaut chocolate chunks

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.50

Premium semi-sweet and milk chocolate chunks in a chocolate base,

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies, with Walnuts

$3.75

Made with hearty oats, plump raisins and tender walnuts.

Udis GF Sinlge Snicker Doodle Cookie

$2.75
Udis Gluten Free single Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Full of taste. Free of gluten. Soy & nut free. Contains milk and egg.

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$3.75

Soft, and chewy! Made with real butter, premium white chocolate and succulent macadamia nuts highlight these cookies.

Soups

Broccoli and Cheese-GF/VG

Now Gluten FREE!!! Loaded with fresh broccoli, sharp Cheddar cheese, carrots, onion, garlic and hints of nutmeg and basil. Add Extra cheddar for even more Cheesy goodness.

Chicken & Wild Rice

Out of stock

Classic Wild Rice & Chicken soup delivers authentic chicken taste for a savory meal. Cream, wild rice, carrots, celery and onion. Contains milk and soy.

Mushroom and Garlic DF/GF/VG/VN

Our Mushroom Garlic soup from scratch, has a depth of flavor that’s healthy and so much better than canned soups, thanks to fresh ingredients and herbs. Mushrooms, garlic, onions, full fat coconut milk and other spices and herbs. VEGAN

Roasted Red Pepper and Gouda

A sweet and smoky blend of roasted red pepper puree, tomatoes, and cream with basil and Gouda cheese.- VG

Sausage Tortellini Kale-GF

Made with Gluten Free cheese tortellini, mix of kale, sausage, veggies and seasonings- topped with parm cheese!! This is a GF Soup

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

Offering homemade flavor, this bisque combines sweet corn and tender shrimp with half-and-half, potatoes, onions and red pepper.

Smokehouse Cheesy Mushroom

Smoked bacon, cheese garlic and mushrooms!

Tomato Basil-GF/VG

Loaded with flavor, this is a smooth & creamy soup. With hints of garlic and spices. Topped with Basil, add garlic/cheese croutons and cheese for more flavor!

Tuscan Bean & Sausage

This quality soup combines a hearty broth with Northern beans, hot sausage, kale, carrots and onion, and a hint of fennel. -dairy-free.

Bread Stick or Bread Bowl

Bread Stick

$1.00
French Bread Bowl (empty)

$6.25

Plain Gluten Free Bun Toasted

$4.00

Items of the Month!!

Caprese Sandwich

$9.25

Pesto Basil spread; your choice of bun toasted crisp! Then loaded with mozzarella, fresh sliced tomatoes and our house made honey balsamic. We recommend the ciabatta bread.

Sandwiches

Beef & Blue

$9.25

Shredded beef, lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushroom & onion, blue cheese and Worcestershire ketchup. Featured on our marble rye bread.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.00

Shredded chicken, bacon. Cheddar cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato and creamy ranch sauce.

Classic Chicken Salad

$9.00

shredded chicken mixed with mayo, celery and onion topped with lettuce.

Crab Salad

$9.00

chunk imitation crab mixed with mayo celery with lettuce, mozzarella/provolone cheese.

Egg Salad

$8.75

Smashed eggs mixed with mayo, stone ground mustard, chives, pinch of dill and lettuce.

Italian Beef

$9.50

Loaded with our shredded beef, our house Italian sauce, mild giardiniera mix and banana pepper rings

Mac Sandwich

$9.25

This Mac Sandwich is featured on a sesame bun and topped with our shredded beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, lettuce with our very own house made Russian Sauce!

Mushroom Beef & Swiss

$9.00

Shredded beef, sauteed mushroom & onion, garlic aioli, Swiss cheese and brown gravy.

Mushroom & Onion Melt

$9.00

Loaded with our sauteed mushroom & onion mix, shredded Parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, garlic aioli toasted to perfection and topped with our house seasoning.

Ooey Gooey Cheese

$8.00

Loaded with 2 of your favorite cheeses and garlic aioli.

Pastrami Slaw & Bacon

$9.00

Pastrami, bacon, provolone/Mozzarella cheese, southern slaw and boom boom sauce.

Pizza Sammie

$9.00

Loaded with pepperoni, Mozzarella, olives, mushroom and onion mix all toasted and topped with fresh tomato. We recommend the Croissant.

Sloppy Pig & BBQ

$9.25

Pulled pork, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ sauce, sliced red onion and southern slaw.

Spicy Bayou

$9.00

Toasted Crab Salad, Pepper Jack Cheese, pickles and boom boom sauce.

The Cuban

$9.00

Seasoned shredded pork, ham, dill pickles, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, and drizzle of honey.

The Italian

$9.00

Salami, pepperoni, shredded ham, mozzarella/provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house seasoning, garlic aioli, and honey balsamic sauce. Shown on Gluten Free bun.

The Vegan

$8.75

lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper rings, avocado and stone ground mustard. Featured on a whole wheat wrap.

Tuna Melt

$9.00

100% tuna, celery, onion and brown spicy mustard mixed together- topped with cheddar and toasted. Finished off with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Featured on an everything bun.

Turkey & Swiss

$9.00

Shredded turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and garlic aioli.

Ultimate BLT

$9.50

Loaded with Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo and avocado.

Ultimate Club

$9.75

Shredded ham, shredded turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and Mayo.

WHOP Sandwich

$9.50

Shredded Beef, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo and war ketchup. Featured on sesame bun.

Salad

Salad Heritage Blend.
Build your own Salad

$7.00

Heritage salad blend.

7 Layer Salad

$9.25

This 7 layer salad comes as is with Lettuce, egg, peas, red onion, tomato, mayo, cheddar and bacon. This is a medium sized salad and comes as is. If you would like dressing- Go to "extras" tab to purchase Dressing of your choice.

Apple Cranberry Walnut

$14.00

We highly recommend the Honey Dijon Mustard dressing with this beautiful salad!

Chef Salad

$18.75

Our Chef salad is loaded! 1/2 avocado, chicken, bacon, 2 eggs, Blu cheese, red onion and tomato. Choose your favorite dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Shredded Chicken, Caesar blend cheese (Romano, Asiago, Parmesan ), and croutons. We recommend Caesar Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$19.75

Bacon, ham, turkey, 2 eggs, cheddar, Swiss and tomatoes. Pair with your favorite dressing.

Greek Salad

$11.00

Greek Salad is a mix of kalamata olives, pepperoncini, sliced red onions, tomatoes, feta cheese and a dash of black pepper. We recommend the Greek dressing for this beautiful salad.

Italian Salad

$15.25

Salami, pepperoni, black olives, tomatoes, banana pepper rings, sliced red onions, mozzarella cheese, croutons, pepperchini, and a dash of oregano. Pared with Italian Dressing.

Mac Salad

$10.75

Shredded beef, cheddar, onion, pickles, with our very own house made Russian Sauce!

Orange Pecan Cran Salad

$12.50

Orange Pecan Cran Salad is a mix of mandarin oranges, pecans, craisins, sesame dots, sliced red onions pared with Poppy seed Dressing.

Peach Blueberry Almond

$15.75

We recommend the Poppy Seed Dressing for this salad! Loaded with peaches, blueberries, almonds and pickled red onions.

Summer Time Salad

$13.00

Summer Time Salad is a mix of strawberries, blueberries, mandarin oranges and cucumbers. We recommend our Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing.

Taco Style Salad

$17.50

Shredded Beef, whole avocado, fire roasted corn, black olives, jalapenos, diced onion, tomatoes and cheddar cheese topped with tri-color tortilla strips! We recommend the Ancho Chipotle dressing for this salad!!

Asian Style Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Lettuce, shredded cabbage, carrots, mandarin oranges, sliced mushrooms, sesame sticks and sliced almonds. We recommend the asian dressing.

Shrimp Louie Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Seasoned cooked shrimp (cold), tomatoes, cucumbers, 2 eggs, and half avocado. We recommend our house made Boom-Boom sauce!!

Cold Water Infusion Teas

Blackberry raspberry hibiscus

$3.50

botanical infused water with sweet blackberries and raspberries delightfully blended with refreshing fruity hibiscus. Ingredients- chamomile, hibiscus, butterfly pea flower, rose hips, sweet blackberry leaves, apple pieces, cinnamon, natural raspberry and blackberry flavors with other natural flavors, elderberries, raspberries.

Blood Orange Tangerine

$3.50

Taste Profile: Tart bright citrus with slight sweet berry notes Aroma: Slight sweet citrus. *hibiscus, rosehips, rooibos, licorice root, natural blood orange and tangerine flavors with other natural flavors (soy lecithin), tangerine peel, orange peel

Blueberry citrus basil

$3.50

Create your own botanical infused water with fresh picked blueberries, refreshing citrus, and a light basil finish. Ingredients: chamomile, rosehips, hibiscus, butterfly pea flower, apple pieces, cinnamon, natural blueberry and blood orange flavors with other natural flavors, blueberry fiber, basil leaves, orange peel.

Cranberry lime honeysuckle

$3.50

Botanical infused water with tart cranberry, a splash of lime and a touch of sweet honeysuckle. Ingredients- hibiscus, chamomile, rosehips, natural cranberry and lime flavors with other natural flavors, rooibos, cranberry fiber, cranberry seeds, lime pieces

Peach Lemonade Acai

$3.50

Slightly tart lemon flavor and a hint of sweet peach. Chamomile, rosehips, hibiscus, licorice root, natural peach and lemon flavors with other natural flavors (soy lecithin), lemongrass, lemon peel, citric acid, peach pieces, acai juice granules. -Caffeine Free

Pineapple Coconut Mango

$3.50

Taste Profile: Sweet delicate pineapple with a tropical coconut finish Aroma: Slight sweet tropical notes. *chamomile, rooibos, rosehips, sweet blackberry leaves, lemongrass, apple pieces, natural pineapple and coconut flavors with other natural flavors, turmeric, pineapple pieces, mango juice granules.

Strawberry lemon orange blossom

$3.50

Botanical infused water with a refreshing burst of juicy strawberry followed by tart lemon and the essence of orange blossom. Ingredients- hibiscus, chamomile, rooibos, licorice, natural strawberry and lemon flavors with other natural flavors, orange blossom, strawberry pieces, lemon peel

Watermelon cucumber mint

$3.50

Botanical infused water with delicate watermelon, refreshing cucumber, and a hint of fresh mint. Ingredients chamomile, hibiscus, rooibos, licorice, cranberry fiber, peppermint, ashwagandha, natural Watermelon and Cucumber flavors with other natural flavors (contains <1% natural watermelon and cucumber juice from concentrate).

Specialty & Coffee Drinks

Red-bull Fruit Creamosa

$6.00

This Red-Bull drink is hand crafted with fruit puree of your choice and cream. Mixed together for a creamy boost of energy!!

Banana Refresher

$4.50
Banana Strawberry Refresher

$4.50
Dirty Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.85

Chai tea, milk choice and french press coffee. Topped with cream. 16oz

Iced Chai Tea

$4.75

Chai tea, milk choice. Topped with cream. 16oz

Iced Caffe Mocha Latte

$4.85

Dark Chocolate sauce, french press coffee, milk choice and topped with cream and chocolate drizzle. 16oz

Iced Rootbeer Float

$5.25

This is not your typical ice cream float! Smooth and refreshing without big ice cream chunks! Ice, Root-beer, ice cream flavor, topped with whipped topping, caramel and sprinkles.

Iced White Chocolate Cheesecake Mocha Latte

$5.45

White Chocolate sauce, cheesecake flavor, french press coffee, milk choice and topped with cream. 16oz

Iced White Mocha Latte

$5.25

White Chocolate, french press coffee, milk choice and topped with cream. 16oz

Lavender lemon Ice Tea

$3.00

House brewed black tea and lavender lemon flavor over ice. Topped with lemon slice and food grade lavender.

Lemonade Refresher

$4.25

Classic lemon-aid with a refreshing taste. 16oz

Mango Banana Refresher

$4.50
Orange Mango Refresher

$4.25

Fresh mango puree, orange juice and topped with orange slice. 16oz

Wild Berry Lemonade

$4.50
Wild-berry Cran Refresher

$4.25

Fresh Wild-berry puree, cranberry juice and topped with a black berry. 16oz

Kids Korner

Kids Pack Grape Uncrustable

$5.50

Kids pack includes Grape uncrustable, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.

Kids Pack Strawberry Uncrustable

$5.50

Kids pack includes Strawberry uncrustable, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.

4oz Broccoli Cheese Kid Pack

$5.50

Kids pack includes 4oz soup,hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.

4oz Tomato Soup Kid Pack

$5.50

Kids pack includes 4oz tomato soup, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.

Mac N Cheese Kids Pack

$5.50

Kids pack includes 4oz white cheddar mac n cheese, hard boiled egg, strawberry flavored craisins, goldfish and a small juice.

Sides

Side Salad

$4.75

Heritage blend salad mix with hard-boiled egg, tomatoes, onions, cucumber. Sorry, No extras. Try our Build a salad for more options!!

Great Lakes Potato Chip Co.

$1.25
Hard Boiled Egg (whole)

$1.25
Ocean Spray Craisins Strawberry Cranberries-GF

$1.50
Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Cheese Crackers

$1.00Out of stock

4oz White Cheddar Mac n Cheese

$3.25

Fritos Corn Chips 1 Oz Bag

$1.00Out of stock

Drinks

Canned Soda Drinks

$1.75
Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.75
Bottled Water

$1.50
Minute Maid Juice

$1.75
Iced Tea

$2.00
Brisk Lemon Ice Tea

$1.75
RedBull

$3.25

8.4 oz can

Smoothies

Apple Pie Smoothie

$6.00

A whole apple, blended with cinnamon sugar, ice cream flavor and topped with cream and Carmel sauce.

Banana Peanut-butter Smoothie

$6.25

Banana puree, peanut butter powder blended together and topped with cream and chocolate chips!

Cookies & Cream Smoothie

$6.00
Lemon Dreamsicle Smoothie

$6.00
Lemonade Smoothie

$5.00

Mango Coconut Smoothie

$5.50
Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Smoothie

$6.00
Strawberry Lemonade Smoothie

$5.00
Strawberry Shortcake Smoothie

$6.00
Strawberry Smoothie

$5.00

Wild-berry Smoothie

$5.00

The Extras

Extras

"Meal Boxes"

Soup/Salad/chip

$10.43

20 box minimum!! 8oz soup, side salad (egg, tomato, onion & cucumber), regular chips, Saltine cracker and cutlery kit. Comes in a take outbox and labeled. If less the 20 boxes ordered, the order will be canceled.

Up graded Soup/Salad/chip/bread stick/cookie

$14.22

15 box minimum!! 8oz soup, mini me salad, choice of chips, bread stick & butter, saltine crackers, chocolate chip cookie and cutlery kit. Comes in a take outbox and labeled.