( Feb 1st )- Souper Subs is will be moving to 116 Table Mountain Blvd
Souper Subs
Sandwiches
- *Custom Sandwich$6.50+
Let us make your sub with just the Bread, Sauce, Meat, Cheese, and Veggies you love!
- #01 Italian$6.50+
Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mushroom, Garlic Mayo, Italian Seasoning.
- #02 Spicy Pastrami$6.50+
Beef Pastrami, Pepper Jack & Cream Cheeses, Sauteed; Mushroom, Onion, & Bell Peppers, Spicy Ranch.
- #03 Ham & Swiss$6.50+
Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, and Mustard.
- #04 French Dip$6.50+
Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauteed Onions, Spicy Deli Mustard. Served Au Jous.
- #05 Turkey & Provolone$6.50+
Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard.
- #06 Thanksgiving Turkey$6.50+
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Sauce.
- #07 Turkey Bacon Avocado$6.50+
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard.
- #08 BBQ Chicken$6.50+
Fire Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Onion.
- #09 Buffalo Chicken$6.50+
Fire Grilled Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Franks Red Hot Buffalo Sauce, Ranch.
- #10 Chicken & Bacon$6.50+
Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch.
- #11 Cali Chicken$6.50+
Chicken Breast, Pepper Jack & Cream Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch.
- #12 Southwest Chicken$6.50+
Traeger Grilled Chicken with Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, House-made Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Crunchy Tortilla Strips, Our Signature Spicy Ranch.
- #13 Veggie$5.50+
Cheddar & Cream Cheese, Olive, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado.
- #14 BLT$6.50+
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
- #15 Club$6.50+
Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
- #16 Egg Salad$4.95+
Egg Salad, Lettuce, Mayo.
- #17 Tuna Salad$5.95+
Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Mayo.
- #18 Basic Grilled Cheese$5.95
Melted Cheddar Cheese on Toasted Sourdough Bread.
- #19 Ultimate Grilled Cheese$6.95
Melty Cheddar & Pepper Jack Cheese on Toasted Sourdough Bread.
- #20 Pesto Grilled Cheese$7.95
Cheddar & Provolone Cheeses with Basil Pesto, and Tomato on Toasted Sliced Sourdough Bread.
- #21 Jalapeno Popper$6.50+
Fire Grilled Chicken, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Spicy Ranch, Lettuce.
- #22 Chicken Pesto$6.50+
Fire Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Sauteed Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Pesto Sauce.
- #23 Turkey, Bacon & Pesto$6.50+
Oven Roasted Turkey, Applewood Bacon, Basil Pesto, Provolone, Spinach, Tomato.
- #24 The Hot Mess$6.50+
Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack & Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Spicy Ranch.
- #25 Spicy Club$6.50+
Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pepperoncini, Spicy Ranch.
- #26 Roast Beef & Cheddar$6.50+
Roast Beef, Cheddar, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Optional Side of Aujous
- #27 Pastrami & Swiss$6.50+
Pastrami, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Pepperoncini.
- #28 Flyin' Hawaiian$6.50+Out of stock
Ham, Bacon, Cream Cheese, Swiss, Pineapple, Sauteed Onion, Teriyaki Sauce.
- #29 Chicken Strip Sub$6.50+Out of stock
Pepperoni, Zesty Pizza Sauce, melty Provolone Cheese.
- #30 The Souper Hula$6.50+
Ham, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Sauteed Onion, Provolone, and Pineapple.
Soups & Salads
- Soup$5.25+
Soups are made from scratch in small batches using our family recipes.
- Sourdough Soup Bowl$9.95
A Toasty Sourdough Bowl filled with your choice of Soup.
- Potato Salad$3.95
Homestyle Potato Salad
- Macaroni Salad$3.95
Nana's Homemade Macaroni Salad
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.95Out of stock
Traeger-Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing.
- Chicken Bacon Salad$11.95
Romaine, Chicken, Bacon, Shredded Cheese, Cucumber, Grape Tomato, Croutons.
- Southwest Chicken Salad$11.95Out of stock
Traeger-Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Chopped Romaine, Shredded Cheese, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Avocado, Crunchy Tortilla Strips. Homemade Spicy Ranch.
- Bacon Spinach Salad$11.95
Bed of Spinach, Bacon, Parmesan Cheese, Red Onion, Hard Boiled Egg.
- Chef Salad$11.95
Romaine, Ham, Turkey, Shredded Cheese, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Egg.
- Side Garden Salad$4.95
Fresh Chopped Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Blend Cheese, Croutons. Choice of Dressing
Drinks
- Fountain Drinks & Iced Tea$2.95+
Pepsi Fountain Beverages & Fresh Brewed Iced Teas
- Fruit Smoothies$5.95+
Choose up to 3 flavors. Strawberry-Banana, Peach-Mango, Pina-Colada, Raspberry, Wildberry.
- Shakes$5.95+
Chocolate, Oreo, Oreo Mint, Peaches 'n Cream, Strawberries 'n Cream, Vanilla.
- Blended Coffees$5.95+Out of stock
- Infused Redbull$6.95+
Frozen or Iced. Mix & Match up to 4 flavors!
- Infused Lemonade$4.95+
Frozen or Iced. Choose up to 4 flavors!
- Infused Tea$4.95+
Iced Tea with a Fruit Flavor of your choice
- Bottled Water$2.29
- Pepsi (bottle)$3.29
- Diet Pepsi (bottle)$3.29Out of stock
- 7up (bottle)$3.29
- A&W Root Beer (bottle)$3.29
- Peach Snapple (bottle)$3.29Out of stock
- Diet Peach Snapple (bottle)$3.29Out of stock
- Apple Juice (bottle)$2.95
- Unsweetened Tea (bottle)$3.29Out of stock
- Flavored Tea (bottle)$3.29
- Red Bull Can$3.95
Sides & Dessert
- Chips$1.95
Choose any chip from the rack
- Toast$2.25+
Choose from Plain, Garlic, Cheesy, Garlic Cheesy, or even Avocado Toast!!
- Macaroni Salad$3.95
Nana's Homemade Macaroni Salad
- Potato Salad$3.95
Homestyle Potato Salad
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.50Out of stock
Semisweet and dark coins – and an added crunch of savory pretzel bites. Made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
- Salted Caramel Cookie$2.50
Salty & Sweet, with Toffee and Milky White Chocolate Chunks, alongside Crisp Pretzel Bites and Sea Salt. Made with only pure cane sugar and cage free eggs.
- Rice Crispy Square$2.50
Crispy gluten-free rice cereal folded into rich marshmallow and sweet butter cream.
- Brownie$2.95Out of stock
- Extra Dressing$0.85
- Lemon Bar$3.25Out of stock
Sweet and Tart Lemon Bar, just like grandma used to make!
- French Fries$3.50Out of stock
- Garlic Fries$4.95Out of stock
- Chili Cheese Fries$6.95Out of stock
- Chicken Strips & Fries$8.95+Out of stock
Crispy Chicken Breast Strips with fries.
Wraps / Gluten Free
- *Custom Wrap$11.95
Let us build you a wrap with exactly what you like - and nothing that you don't!
- #01 Italian Wrap$11.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Salami, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Mushroom, Garlic Mayo, Italian Seasoning.
- #03 Ham & Swiss Wrap$11.95
Black Forest Ham, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo, and Mustard.
- #05 Turkey & Provolone Wrap$11.95
Oven Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Mustard.
- #06 Thanksgiving Turkey Wrap$11.95
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Cranberry Sauce.
- #07 Turkey Bacon Avocado Wrap$11.95
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard.
- #08 BBQ Chicken Wrap$11.95
Fire Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Onion.
- #09 Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.95
Fire Grilled Chicken, Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch.
- #10 Chicken & Bacon Wrap$11.95
Fire Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch.
- #11 Cali Chicken Wrap$11.95
Fire Grilled Chicken, Pepper Jack & Cream Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Ranch.
- #12 Southwest Wrap$11.95
Fire Grilled Chicken , Shredded Cheese, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Spicy Ranch.
- #13 Veggie Wrap$10.95
Cheddar & Cream Cheese, Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado.
- #14 BLT Wrap$11.95
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
- #15 Club Wrap$11.95
Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo.
- #17 Tuna Salad Wrap$10.95
Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Mayo.
- #21 Jalapeno Popper Wrap$11.95
Fire Grilled Chicken, Jalapeno, Cream Cheese, Spicy Ranch, Lettuce.
- #22 Chicken Pesto Wrap$11.95
Fire Grilled Chicken, Provolone, Sauteed Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, Spinach, Pesto Sauce.
- #24 The Hot Mess Wrap$11.95
Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack & Cream Cheese, Jalapeno, Spicy Ranch.
- #25 Spicy Club Wrap$11.95
Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Spicy Ranch.