Sourdough Bread Company - Churn Creek 4641 churn creek rd
Main
#1. Roast Beef
Thinly sliced Roast Beef
#2. Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey Breast
#3. Ham
Smoked Black Forest Ham
#4. Turkey and Dry Salami
Thinly sliced Turkey Breast & Salami
#5. Ham & Turkey
Thinly sliced Smoked Ham & Turkey Breast
#6. Pastrami & Turkey
Thinly sliced Pastrami & Turkey Breast
#7. Pastrami
Thinly sliced Pastrami Served Hot
#8. Pastrami Reuben
Thinly sliced Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss
#9. Veggie
Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, thinly shaved Carrots & Peppers
#10. Cracked Pepper Turkey
Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey Breast
#11. Tuna Salad
Albacore Tuna
#12. Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast, Celery, Cranberries, & Pecans
#13. Italian
Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, topped with Balsamic Vinegar & Olive Oil
#14. Garlic Pesto Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey Breast & Pesto Garlic Aioli Spread
#15. Grilled Chicken
#16. BLT
#17. Cheese
#18. Salami
#19. Pepperoni
Mac & Cheese
Creamy Cheese Sauce & Macaroni noodles served with a side of Sourdough Bread
6' French Dip
Thinly sliced Roast Beef, House Spread Swiss Cheese, & All Natural Au Jus, Served Hot
6" Smoked Brisket
Savory Smoked Brisket, House Spread, Tomatoes, BBQ Sauce, Green Chili Coleslaw, Cheddar Cheese, Served Hot
6" Caprese
Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, & topped with Balsamic Glaze
6" Krispy Kick'In Chicken
Chicken Breast Marinated in Green Chili Cholula & Jalapeno Ranch Dressing, House Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Pepper & Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese, Prepared Hot
6" All American Crunch
Roast Beef & Sliced American Cheese Delicious Signature House Spread, Crispy Onion Strings, Thinly Sliced Pickles, Lettuce, Onion & Mustard or Dijon
Clam Chowder
Tomato Bisque
Soup Of The Day
Southwest Chicken Salad
Chopped Romaine & Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine & Spring Salad Mix, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese &Blue Cheese Dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Sourdough Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Greek Salad
Chopped Romaine, Ham, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta Cheese & Greek Dressing
Italian Salad
Chopped Romaine, Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini's & Italian Dressing
Garden Salad
Fountain Drink
Drinks
Chips
Cookies
Sides
Baguette Par-Baked
Baguette Baked
Round Bread Par-Baked
Round Bread Baked
