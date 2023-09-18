Popular Items

#10. Cracked Pepper Turkey

$8.99+

Thinly sliced Black Pepper Turkey Breast


Main

#1. Roast Beef

$8.99+

Thinly sliced Roast Beef

#2. Turkey

$8.99+

Thinly sliced Turkey Breast

#3. Ham

$8.99+

Smoked Black Forest Ham

#4. Turkey and Dry Salami

$8.99+

Thinly sliced Turkey Breast & Salami

#5. Ham & Turkey

$8.99+

Thinly sliced Smoked Ham & Turkey Breast

#6. Pastrami & Turkey

$8.99+

Thinly sliced Pastrami & Turkey Breast

#7. Pastrami

$8.99+

Thinly sliced Pastrami Served Hot

#8. Pastrami Reuben

$8.99+

Thinly sliced Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss

#9. Veggie

$8.99+

Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, thinly shaved Carrots & Peppers

#11. Tuna Salad

$8.99+

Albacore Tuna

#12. Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Chicken Breast, Celery, Cranberries, & Pecans

#13. Italian

$8.99+

Salami, Pepperoni, Mozzarella, topped with Balsamic Vinegar & Olive Oil

#14. Garlic Pesto Turkey

$8.99+

Thinly sliced Turkey Breast & Pesto Garlic Aioli Spread

#15. Grilled Chicken

$8.99+

#16. BLT

$8.99+

#17. Cheese

$8.99+

#18. Salami

$8.99+

#19. Pepperoni

$8.99+
Mac & Cheese

$5.25+

Creamy Cheese Sauce & Macaroni noodles served with a side of Sourdough Bread

6' French Dip

$12.49

Thinly sliced Roast Beef, House Spread Swiss Cheese, & All Natural Au Jus, Served Hot

6" Smoked Brisket

$12.49

Savory Smoked Brisket, House Spread, Tomatoes, BBQ Sauce, Green Chili Coleslaw, Cheddar Cheese, Served Hot

6" Caprese

$12.49

Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, & topped with Balsamic Glaze

6" Krispy Kick'In Chicken

$12.49

Chicken Breast Marinated in Green Chili Cholula & Jalapeno Ranch Dressing, House Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Pepper & Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese, Prepared Hot

6" All American Crunch

$12.49

Roast Beef & Sliced American Cheese Delicious Signature House Spread, Crispy Onion Strings, Thinly Sliced Pickles, Lettuce, Onion & Mustard or Dijon

Clam Chowder

$6.95+

Tomato Bisque

$6.95+

Soup Of The Day

$6.95+
Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.49+

Chopped Romaine & Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese, Sour Cream & Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Cobb Salad

$8.49+

Chopped Romaine & Spring Salad Mix, Grilled Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Crumbled Blue Cheese &Blue Cheese Dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.49+

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Sourdough Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$8.49+

Chopped Romaine, Ham, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Feta Cheese & Greek Dressing

Italian Salad

$8.49+

Chopped Romaine, Bell Peppers, Salami, Mozzarella Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Artichoke Hearts, Pepperoncini's & Italian Dressing

Garden Salad

$3.75

Fountain Drink

$2.99

Drinks

$1.49+

Chips

$2.49
Cookies

Sides

$1.00+

Baguette Par-Baked

$4.99

Baguette Baked

$5.49

Round Bread Par-Baked

$3.99

Round Bread Baked

$4.49
8' French Dip

$13.99

Thinly sliced Roast Beef, House Spread Swiss Cheese, & All Natural Au Jus, Served Hot

8" Smoked Brisket

$13.99

Savory Smoked Brisket, House Spread, Tomatoes, BBQ Sauce, Green Chili Coleslaw, Cheddar Cheese, Served Hot

8" Caprese

$13.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, & topped with Balsamic Glaze

8" Krispy Kick'In Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Breast Marinated in Green Chili Cholula & Jalapeno Ranch Dressing, House Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Crispy Pepper & Tortilla Strips, Pepper Jack Cheese, Prepared Hot

8" All American Crunch

$13.99

Roast Beef & Sliced American Cheese Delicious Signature House Spread, Crispy Onion Strings, Thinly Sliced Pickles, Lettuce, Onion & Mustard or Dijon

$ Side Pickle

$0.50

Sausage, Cheese & Egg

$4.75

Bacon, Cheese & Egg

$4.25