South India Cuisine 6110 Mayfield Rd
Appetizers
Dumplings made of rice batter, green chilies, onions, cilantro and served with coconut chutney
Steamed lentils mixed with rice served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup)
Cream of wheat cooked with tomatoes, onions, carrots, peas, chilies, cilantro and seasoned with ginger.
Whole wheat bread is deep fried in vegetable oil and served with potato curry
Banana peppers are cut and filled with special spices, dipped in chickpea flour, deep fried in vegetable oil served with coconut chutney
Mashed potatoes dipped in chickpea flour, deep-fried in vegetable oil, and served with coconut chutney
lentils batter deep fried in vegetable oil and served with vegetable soup.
Mashed potatoes seasoned with spices, wrapped in whole wheat bread, deep fried in vegetable oil, and served with mint and sweet chutney.
Chickpea flour mixed with cut onions, and spices deep fried in vegetable oil and served with coconut chutney
whole wheat bread.
Made of All-purpose powder.
Made of all-purpose powder and seasoned with garlic.
You can pick any curry that is available because we rotate the curries every day. we have curries like spinach and potatoes, chickpeas, Aloo gobi, and cabbage.
Different kinds of vegetables are seasoned with spices and paneer.
Okra is seasoned with spices and coconut.
Rice Specialities
Rice is seasoned with fenu greek leaves, onions, chilies, and spices.
Rice is seasoned with cinnamon, vegetables, lentils and spices.
Rice seasoned with lot of spices and vegetables served with yogurt with fresh vegetables (tomatoes and onions)
Rice seasoned with tamarind extract, spices and peanuts
Rice seasoned with lemon juice, spices, and peanuts.
Rice seasoned with special spices and fresh eggplant.
Rice is seasoned with spinach, potatoes and spices.
Plain rice without (no spices)
Rice noodles seasoned with juicy lemon, Peas, and spices.
This includes 32 ounces of sambar (vegetable soup) with 32 ounces of plain rice in separate containers.
This includes 32 ounces of tomato rasam (soup) and 32 ounces of plain rice in separate containers.
Dosa or Indian Crepes
Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).
Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) stuffed with mashed potatoes served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).
Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) stuffed with mashed potatoes and smeared with special souces served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).
Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) stuffed with mashed potatoes served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup), with extra butter.
Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) special spicy lentil powder is sprinkled and stuffed with mashed potatoes, served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).
Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) stuffed with paneer, served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).
Crepe is made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) onions, and chilies are added with mashed potatoes and served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).
Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) sprinkled with onion and cilantro, served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).
Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) stuffed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and peas, served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).
crepe made of cream of wheat and served with coconut chutney and sambar
Crepe made of cream of wheat, sprinkled with special spices, and served with coconut chutney and sambar.
Spicy Crepe made of cream of wheat stuffed with mashed potatoes served with coconut chutney and sambar
Cheddar cheese spread on dosa with potato filling on the side. Served with sambar and chutney.
3 pieces of set dosa. Served with sambar and chutney.
Thick rice and lentil pancake. Served with sambar and chutney.
Thick rice and lentil pancake with onions on top, Served with sambar and chutney.
Thick rice and lentil pancake with vegetables on top, Served with sambar and chutney.
Thick rice and lentil pancake with paneer on top, Served with sambar and chutney.
Thick rice and lentil pancake with onions, tomatoes and chillies on top, Served with sambar and chutney.
Thick rice and lentil pancake with Schezwan sauce. Served with chutney, (dosa does not look like the picture)
Thick rice and lentil pancake with onions and Schezwan sauce. Served with chutney. (Dosa does not look like the one in the picture)
Sweets (desserts)
Cream of wheat with sugar, milk, raisins, and cashew nuts rolled into a ball.
Chickpea flour seasoned with ghee and nuts rolled into a ball
Grated carrots cooked in milk and seasoned with cashew nuts and raisins
Lentil and jaggery wrapped in all-purpose powder.
Deep fried dairy and dipped in sugar syrup
Cream of wheat cooked in milk and sugar, later seasoned with raisins and cashew nuts
Drinks
Savories
Made of rice and seasoned with cumin seeds and spices.
Chick pea flower seasoned with spices and deep fried.
Rice flour is seasoned with spices and sesame seeds later it is deep fried.
Rice snack seasoned with peanuts, lentils, curry leaves, spices, and later it is deep fried. good with coffee and tea.
This bag contains deep-fried of various snacks.
Made of deep-fried chickpea flour later seasoned with spices, peanuts, and curry leaves.
cream of wheat seasoned with spices and later deep fried.
Rice snack deep-fried and spicy chili powder is sprinkled ( this item keeps rotating)
Thali
It contains assorted varieties of snacks and dishes. 2 vegetable curries 1 special rice white rice Sambar (vegetable soup) Yogurt 1 regular naan or 2 chapatis (your choice) 1 Gulab Jamoon Deep fried snack Water
Includes varieties of snacks and dishes like: 2 vegetable curries 1 special rice white rice Sambar (Vegetable soup) Yogurt 1 Regular naan or 2 chapatis (your choice) water
Extras
Vegetable soup
coconut sauce (chutney)
Yogurt with fresh vegetables (onions and tomatoes)
Tomato soup
Catering (bulk order)
Any rice specialties like methi pulav, Bisebele bath, Eggplant rice, Mango rice, Puliogare (tamarind rice), Lemon rice, spinach rice, Lemon Noodles, and Yogurt rice.
Contains nuts and raisins and is made of ghee and Cream of wheat.
Vegetable curries like Eggplant, chickpeas, Aloo Gobi, Mixed vegetables, Spinach & potato, Cabbage mix, and Green beans.
Special vegetable curries like Mixed vegetable paneer, Okra (coconut-based), and palak paneer.
