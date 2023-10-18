Appetizers

Paddu (7 pieces in an order)
$8.00

Dumplings made of rice batter, green chilies, onions, cilantro and served with coconut chutney

Idli (4 pieces in an order)
$6.00

Steamed lentils mixed with rice served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup)

Upma/Uppittu
$10.00

Cream of wheat cooked with tomatoes, onions, carrots, peas, chilies, cilantro and seasoned with ginger.

Poori and veg (4 pieces)
$8.50

Whole wheat bread is deep fried in vegetable oil and served with potato curry

Mirchi Bajji (2 pieces)
$2.50

Banana peppers are cut and filled with special spices, dipped in chickpea flour, deep fried in vegetable oil served with coconut chutney

Aloo bonda (3 pieces)
$2.50

Mashed potatoes dipped in chickpea flour, deep-fried in vegetable oil, and served with coconut chutney

vada sambar (2 pieces in an order)
$2.50

lentils batter deep fried in vegetable oil and served with vegetable soup.

samosa (one piece in an order)
$1.75

Mashed potatoes seasoned with spices, wrapped in whole wheat bread, deep fried in vegetable oil, and served with mint and sweet chutney.

Onion pakoda (3 pieces in an order)
$2.50

Chickpea flour mixed with cut onions, and spices deep fried in vegetable oil and served with coconut chutney

Chapiti (each)
$0.75

whole wheat bread.

Plain Naan (each)
$2.50

Made of All-purpose powder.

Garlic Naan
$3.00

Made of all-purpose powder and seasoned with garlic.

Vegetable curry
$6.49

You can pick any curry that is available because we rotate the curries every day. we have curries like spinach and potatoes, chickpeas, Aloo gobi, and cabbage.

Mixed Vegetable Curry with Paneer
$7.99

Different kinds of vegetables are seasoned with spices and paneer.

Okra Curry
$7.99

Okra is seasoned with spices and coconut.

Rice Specialities

Methi Pulav
$9.99

Rice is seasoned with fenu greek leaves, onions, chilies, and spices.

Bisebele bath
$9.99

Rice is seasoned with cinnamon, vegetables, lentils and spices.

vegetable pulav
$10.99

Rice seasoned with lot of spices and vegetables served with yogurt with fresh vegetables (tomatoes and onions)

Tamarind rice
$9.99

Rice seasoned with tamarind extract, spices and peanuts

Lemon rice
$9.99

Rice seasoned with lemon juice, spices, and peanuts.

Egg Plant Rice
$9.99

Rice seasoned with special spices and fresh eggplant.

Spinach Rice
$9.99

Rice is seasoned with spinach, potatoes and spices.

Plain Rice
$3.00

Plain rice without (no spices)

Lemon Noodles
$9.99

Rice noodles seasoned with juicy lemon, Peas, and spices.

Sambar and Rice
$15.00

This includes 32 ounces of sambar (vegetable soup) with 32 ounces of plain rice in separate containers.

Rasam and Rice
$10.50

This includes 32 ounces of tomato rasam (soup) and 32 ounces of plain rice in separate containers.

Dosa or Indian Crepes

Plain Dosa (1 piece)
$7.50

Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).

Masala Dosa
$8.50

Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) stuffed with mashed potatoes served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).

Mysore Masala Dosa
$12.00

Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) stuffed with mashed potatoes and smeared with special souces served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).

Butter Masala Dosa
$12.00

Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) stuffed with mashed potatoes served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup), with extra butter.

Gun Powder Masala Dosa
$12.00

Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) special spicy lentil powder is sprinkled and stuffed with mashed potatoes, served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).

Paneer masala Dosa
$12.00

Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) stuffed with paneer, served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).

Onion and chillie Masala Dosa
$12.00

Crepe is made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) onions, and chilies are added with mashed potatoes and served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).

Onion Dosa
$8.50

Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) sprinkled with onion and cilantro, served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).

Spring Dosa
$12.00

Crepe made of sourdough ( rice and lentils) stuffed with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and peas, served with coconut chutney and sambar (vegetable soup).

Rava Dosa (2 in an order)
$11.00

crepe made of cream of wheat and served with coconut chutney and sambar

Special grill rava masala dosa
$12.00

Crepe made of cream of wheat, sprinkled with special spices, and served with coconut chutney and sambar.

onion and chillie rava masala dosa
$12.00

Spicy Crepe made of cream of wheat stuffed with mashed potatoes served with coconut chutney and sambar

Cheese Masala Dosa
$12.00

Cheddar cheese spread on dosa with potato filling on the side. Served with sambar and chutney.

Set Dosa (3 pieces)
$12.00

3 pieces of set dosa. Served with sambar and chutney.

Plain uthappam
$12.00

Thick rice and lentil pancake. Served with sambar and chutney.

Onion Uthappam
$12.00

Thick rice and lentil pancake with onions on top, Served with sambar and chutney.

Vegetable Uthappam
$12.00

Thick rice and lentil pancake with vegetables on top, Served with sambar and chutney.

Paneer Uthappam
$12.00

Thick rice and lentil pancake with paneer on top, Served with sambar and chutney.

Onion, Tomato, chili Uthappam
$12.00

Thick rice and lentil pancake with onions, tomatoes and chillies on top, Served with sambar and chutney.

Schezwan Dosa
$12.00

Thick rice and lentil pancake with Schezwan sauce. Served with chutney, (dosa does not look like the picture)

Schezwan Onion Dosa
$12.00

Thick rice and lentil pancake with onions and Schezwan sauce. Served with chutney. (Dosa does not look like the one in the picture)

Sweets (desserts)

Rava Ladoo (4 in a box)
$4.00

Cream of wheat with sugar, milk, raisins, and cashew nuts rolled into a ball.

Besan Ladoo (4 in a box)
$4.00

Chickpea flour seasoned with ghee and nuts rolled into a ball

Carrot Halwa (one serving)
$3.00

Grated carrots cooked in milk and seasoned with cashew nuts and raisins

Obbattu (puran poli) per piece
$3.00

Lentil and jaggery wrapped in all-purpose powder.

Gulab Jamoon (2 pieces)
$1.50

Deep fried dairy and dipped in sugar syrup

Kesari Bath (16 ounces)
$7.50

Cream of wheat cooked in milk and sugar, later seasoned with raisins and cashew nuts

Rasmalai (it looks different from the picture)
$1.75

Drinks

water (each bottle)
$1.00
filter coffee
$2.00

Bangalore style filtered coffee

Mango lassi
$4.50

Mango seasoned with yogurt and sugar

Gatorade (fruit punch and lemon)
$2.50
mountain dew
$1.00Out of stock
Pepsi
$1.00

Savories

BeNNe Murukku (1 pkt)
$2.00

Made of rice and seasoned with cumin seeds and spices.

Khara Sev (1 pkt)
$2.00

Chick pea flower seasoned with spices and deep fried.

Ribbon Pakoda (1 pkt)
$2.00

Rice flour is seasoned with spices and sesame seeds later it is deep fried.

Nippattu (1 pkt)
$2.00

Rice snack seasoned with peanuts, lentils, curry leaves, spices, and later it is deep fried. good with coffee and tea.

Mixture (1 pkt)
$4.00

This bag contains deep-fried of various snacks.

spicy boondi (1 pkt)
$4.00

Made of deep-fried chickpea flour later seasoned with spices, peanuts, and curry leaves.

kodubaLe (1pkt)
$2.00

cream of wheat seasoned with spices and later deep fried.

Fryums (1pkt)
$1.00

Rice snack deep-fried and spicy chili powder is sprinkled ( this item keeps rotating)

Thali

Gold Thali
$16.99

It contains assorted varieties of snacks and dishes. 2 vegetable curries 1 special rice white rice Sambar (vegetable soup) Yogurt 1 regular naan or 2 chapatis (your choice) 1 Gulab Jamoon Deep fried snack Water

Silver Thali
$14.99

Includes varieties of snacks and dishes like: 2 vegetable curries 1 special rice white rice Sambar (Vegetable soup) Yogurt 1 Regular naan or 2 chapatis (your choice) water

Extras

1. Sambar
$1.50

Vegetable soup

2. Sambar
$3.25

Vegetable soup

3. Sambar
$6.49

Vegetable soup

4.Sambar
$12.98

Vegetable soup

1. Chutney
$1.00

coconut sauce (chutney)

2. Chutney
$2.00

Coconut Sauce (chutney)

3.Chutney
$3.25

coconut sauce(chutney)

4.chutney
$6.49

coconut sauce (chutney)

5. Chutney
$12.98

Coconut Sauce (chutney)

1. Raitha
$1.00

Yogurt with fresh vegetables (onions and tomatoes)

2. Raitha
$2.00

Yogurt with fresh vegetables (onions and tomatoes)

3.Raitha
$3.50

Yogurt with fresh vegetables (onions and tomatoes)

4. Raitha
$7.00

yogurt with fresh vegetables (onions and tomatoes)

1.Rasam
$7.50

Tomato soup

2. Rasam
$4.00

Tomato soup

Catering (bulk order)

Rice Specialities (Full tray)
$105.00

Any rice specialties like methi pulav, Bisebele bath, Eggplant rice, Mango rice, Puliogare (tamarind rice), Lemon rice, spinach rice, Lemon Noodles, and Yogurt rice.

Kesari Bath (full tray)
$150.00

Contains nuts and raisins and is made of ghee and Cream of wheat.

Rice Specialities (Half Tray)
$55.00

Any rice specialties like methi pulav, Bisebele bath, Eggplant rice, Mango rice, Puliogare (tamarind rice), Lemon rice, spinach rice, Lemon Noodles, and Yogurt rice.

Kesari Bath (half tray)
$75.00

Contains nuts and raisins and is made of ghee and Cream of wheat.

Vegetable curries (full tray)
$125.00

Vegetable curries like Eggplant, chickpeas, Aloo Gobi, Mixed vegetables, Spinach & potato, Cabbage mix, and Green beans.

Vegetable curries (half tray)
$65.00

Vegetable curries like Eggplant, chickpeas, Aloo Gobi, Mixed vegetables, Spinach & potato, Cabbage mix, and Green beans.

Special Vegetable curry (Full tray)
$150.00

Special vegetable curries like Mixed vegetable paneer, Okra (coconut-based), and palak paneer.

Special Vegetable curry (half tray)
$80.00

Special vegetable curries like Mixed vegetable paneer, Okra (coconut-based), and palak paneer.