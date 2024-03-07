Skip to Main content
Southpaw Social 806 Eastwood Drive
Southpaw Social
Merch
Apps
Salads
Sandwiches
Burgers
Sides
Sauces
Desserts
Apps
Wings
$15.99
Ultimate Cheese Fries
$14.99
Chicken Tenders
$9.99
Mozz Sticks
$8.99
Pretzels
$7.99
Salads
Side House
$4.99
Side Caeser
$4.99
Steak Gorgonzola
$15.99
Caesar
$7.99
House
$7.99
Sandwiches
Steak And Cheddar
$16.99
Chicken Salad Sand
$10.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.99
Rueben
$12.99
Boujee BLT
$9.99
Burgers
BYOB
$12.99
Patty Melt
$13.99
Sides
Fruit
$3.99
Cottage Cheese
$2.50
Chips Bag
$2.50
Fries
$2.50
Sauces
Ranch
$0.50
Blue Cheese
$0.50
Honey Mustard
$0.50
French
$0.50
Balsamic Vin
$0.50
Creole Ruemalade
$1.00
Balsamic Glaze
$1.00
Marinara
$0.50
Tarter
$0.50
Cocktail
$0.50
Mild Sauce
$0.50
Mikes Hot Honey
$0.50
Hot
$0.50
Desserts
Carrot Cake
$7.99
Cheese Cake
$6.99
Brownie
$6.99
Merch
Koozie
$3.00
Southpaw Social 806 Eastwood Drive Location and Ordering Hours
(217) 590-0492
806 Eastwood Drive, Mahomet, IL 61853
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 11AM
All hours
