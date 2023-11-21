South Philly Hoagies
Hot Hoagies
- Cheesesteak$6.39+
Fried onions and steak, topped with tomato sauce and American cheese
- California Cheesesteak$7.00+
Fried onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese
- Cheesesteak Special$7.99+
Fried onions, steak, green peppers, mushrooms and pepperoni topped with tomato sauce and American cheese
- Cheeseburger Hoagie$6.39+
Fresh smash burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mayo
- Pittsburgher Hoagie$6.39+
Fresh smash burger, Jack cheddar, FF and coleslaw
- Grilled Chicken$6.79+
Grilled chicken, fried onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and American cheese
- Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Chicken$7.29+
Grilled chicken smothered in Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce, crispy bacon, melted jack cheddar cheese & fried onions
- Bacon Chicken Ranch$7.29+
Fried onions, grilled chicken, bacon, American cheese and ranch dressing
- Chicken Parm$7.69+
Breaded or fried chicken, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Buffalo Chicken$6.89+
Grilled chicken, American cheese, blue cheese dressing, hot sauce and pickles.
- Meatball Sub$6.69+
Homemade meatballs, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Fish Hoagie$7.69+
Deep-fried Haddock with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese and choice of mayo or tartar sauce
Cold Hoagies
- Italian$6.49+
Two types of ham, salami & provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing. Mayo upon request.
- Ham & Cheese$6.39+
Two types of ham and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing, Mayo upon request.
- Italian Special$6.89+
Two types of ham, capicola, salami and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing, Mayo upon request.
- Turkey and Cheese$6.69+
Smoked Turkey and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing, Mayo upon request.
- Turkey Ham & Cheese$7.00+
Smoked turkey, ham and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing, Mayo upon request.
- Turkey, Roast Beef & Cheese$7.00+
Smoked turkey, roast beef and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing, Mayo upon request.
- Turkey, Ham Roast Beef & Cheese$6.69+
Ham, Smoked Turkey, Roast Beef and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing, Mayo upon request.
- Roast Beef & Cheese$6.89+
Roast beef and provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing, Mayo upon request.
- Corned Beef Reuben$6.89+
Grilled Corned Beef, 1,000 Island dressing, sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese
- Tuna & Hoagie$6.39+
Tuna salad & Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing.
- Cheese Hoagie$6.39+
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing
- Capicola & Cheese$6.49+
Capicola ham & provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, red onions and Italian dressing. Mayo upon request.
Salads
- Cajun Chicken$8.89+
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, jack cheddar cheese, red onions, black bean and corn, salsa and sour cream topped with Cajun grilled chicken and crispy tortilla strips
- Chicken & Cheese Salad$8.39+
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg and mozzarella cheese.
- Pittsburgh Steak Salad$8.99+
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, French fries and jack cheddar cheese with ranch dressing.
- Coconut Chicken$8.89+
Crispy fried chicken, fresh coconut, toasted almonds, dried cranberries, pineapple, romaine lettuce and poppyseed dressing
- Chef$8.89+
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, hard-boiled egg, ham, turkey, salami and mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Caesar$8.39+
Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic herb croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.99+
Crispy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, jack cheddar cheese, bacon and choice of dressing
- Garden Salad$5.69+
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions.
- Steak & Cheese Salad$8.99+
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, grilled chicken, hard boiled egg and mozzarella cheese.
- Turkey Salad$8.89+
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, hard-boiled egg, turkey and mozzarella cheese.
- Tuna Salad$8.89+
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Tuna salad and jack cheddar cheese.
Burgers & Wraps
- Cheeseburger$11.59
8 oz Fresh Burger, Double American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayo served on a country white roll with fries.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.99
8 oz Fresh Burger, Double American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayo bacon served on a country white roll with fries.
- Pittsburgher Cheeseburger$12.59
Fresh 8 oz burger, Jack cheddar, FF and coleslaw served on a country white roll with fries.
- BBQ Burger$13.59
8 oz Fresh Burger, Jack Cheddar Cheese, Onion ring, Bacon and bbq sauce served on a country white roll with fries.
- Haddock$11.69
Not a burger but it didn't fit anywhere else...Deep-fried with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and mayo or tartar sauce. served on a country white roll with fries.
- Southwest Wrap$12.00
Cajun grilled chicken, sour cream, black bean & corn salsa, Jack Cheddar cheese and crispy tortilla strips in a chipotle tortilla. Served with fries.
- Turkey Bacon Wrap$12.00
Smoked turkey, Jack Cheddar, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo in a chipotle tortilla. Served with fries.
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Crisp Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, grilled chicken and Caesar dressing in a spinach tortilla. Served with fries.
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fried onion and mayo. Served with fries.
- Steak N Potato Wrap$12.00
Grilled steak, Jack Cheddar cheese, fried onions, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and French fries in a chipotle tortilla. Served with fries.
Apps & Sides
- Fries$4.49+
- Cheese Fries$5.49+
Served with Cheddar Cheese Sauce
- South Philly Fries$7.99
Crispy French fries topped with melted cheddar, sour cream and crispy bacon
- Chicken Tenders (4) & Fries$10.50
4 breaded Chicken tenders served with a choice of sauce and french fries
- Onion Rings$8.00
Crispy Breaded onion rings served with garlic dipping sauce.
- Chicken Tenders (5)$10.50
5 Breaded Chicken tenders served with a choice of sauce
- 6 Wings$8.00
Crispy wings done your style with blue cheese dressing
- 12 Wings$14.00
Crispy wings done your style with blue cheese dressing
- 8 Wings & Fries$10.00
Crispy wings done your style with blue cheese dressing
- Wing Deal$12.00
Buy any 2 hoagies and get 12 wings for $12
- Mozzarella Sticks$7.49
Breaded and Fried Mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara
- Bacon Cheeseburger Fries$8.89
Fries topped with chopped burger, fried onions, melted American cheese, bacon and South Philly sauce
- Steak and Cheese Fries$6.99
Fries topped with grilled steak, fried onions and whiz
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries$7.29
Fries topped with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing
- Side of Whiz$2.50
- Side of Dressing$1.50
- Side of Hot Peppers$1.00
- Side of Swt Peppers$1.00
- Side Hot Relish$1.00
- Side of Jalapenos$1.00
- Side of BBQ$1.00
- Side of Honey Mustard$1.00