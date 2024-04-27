Online Ordering!
Southern Belle 4356 Indian Head Highway
Buy any item, get any item free
BOGO8363
Copied!
Buy any item, get any item free
BOGO8363
Copied!
Weekend Brunch
Southern Brunch
This breakfast option comes with 3 eggs made your way. Along with 3 pieces of the meat of your choice; pork bacon, turkey bacon, beef bacon, or pork sausage
- Belle Breakfast$15.00
Our Southern Belle breakfast comes with 3 eggs, your choice of meat, grits or fried potatoes and toast!
- Spiced Maple Rum Chicken & Waffles$18.00
This sweet and savory treat comes with 3 pieces of chicken 2 wings and 1 thigh over our golden brown waffle. Drizzled in our in house "Spiced Maple Rum" sauce.
- Southern Omelet$16.00
- Shrimp & Grits$18.00
This is our true take on shrimp & grits. Enjoy a heaping bowl of grits with cheese, topped with 6 succulent large shrimp with our house-made cream sauce.
- Lamp Chops & Grits$24.00
You read that correctly, lamb chops over a heaping portion of cheesy grits. 4 lamb chops married in our house seasons.
- Seafood Omelet$22.00
- Catfish & Grits$18.00
Southern Sides
Southern Specials
Beverages
Mother’s Day Dinner
Dinner with Mom
Southern Belle 4356 Indian Head Highway Location and Ordering Hours
(240) 345-9010
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11:30AM