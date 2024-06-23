Southern Belle's Yorkville
Featured Items
- Side Bacon$5.49
- BYO Omelette
Omelette filled with 4 ingredients of your choice with additional at extra charge. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$14.99
- BYO Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, with 4 ingredients of your choice, with additional at extra charge. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$14.99
Food Menu
Biscuit Craze
- BoNuts
Fried Biscuit Donuts (BO-NUTS), Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. Served with Blueberry Mascarpone & Chocolate Sauce$7.99
- Basket of Biscuits
Served with Honey & Apple Butter$9.99
- Morning Wrecker
Dropped Biscuit Filled with Cheesy Eggs, Fried Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Pickled Cherry Peppers, Caramelized Onion & Sausage Gravy$16.99
- Stacked Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Cheesy Eggs & Sausage Gravy, Garnished with Bacon & Cheddar$16.99
- Country Style Biscuits & Gravy
Country Style Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy, Served with Choice of Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits$12.99
- Country Style Biscuits & Gravy w/Eggs
Country Style Biscuits Topped with Sausage Gravy, Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Served with Choice of Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits$14.99
- "Un-Porking Believable" Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Fried Pork Tenderloin, Pulled Pork, Bacon, Cheesy Eggs & Chorizo Gravy$16.99
- Belly Buster Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Fried Chicken Breast, Pork Belly, Sausage, Cheesy Eggs & Sausage Gravy$18.99
- Southern Comfort Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Pork Belly, Scrambled Cheesy Eggs, Green Onions & Chorizo Gravy$19.99
- "Cordon Bleu" Stacked Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Scrambled Eggs, Fried Chicken Breast, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese & White Cheddar-Jack Cheese Sauce$16.99
- Dirty Bird Stacked Biscuit
Dropped Biscuit, Layered with Hash Browns, Fried Chicken Breast, Drizzled with Hot Honey Sauce, Cheesy Eggs, Crispy Bacon & Our Signature Cajun Cream Sauce$16.99
Eggs & More
- 2 Eggs
Served with 2 Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$9.99
- 2 Eggs w/Meat
Served with Choice of Meat, 2 Eggs Any Style, Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$13.99
- Corned Beef Hash
House Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green pepper & Potato), Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$15.99
- Breakfast Sandwich
Served on Multi-Grain Toast with Eggs, Bacon or Sausage & American Cheese. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits$12.99
- Morning Glory
Served on Panini Bread, Filled with Fried Green Tomato, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs & White Cheddar, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits$14.99
SB House Specialties
- Eggy-Waffle Sandwich
Pearl Sugar Waffle Sandwich Filled with Choice of Sausage, Ham, Bacon or Chicken Fried Chicken & Cheesy Eggs, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits$15.99
- Georgia Catfish & Jalapeño Cheddar Grits
Creamy Cheddar Grits with Bacon, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Cajun Spices & a Blend of Cheeses Sautéed in our House Made Cajun Cream Sauce, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style$16.99
- Migas
Grilled Jalapeno, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro & Fried Corn Tortilla Chips & Mozzarella, Tossed with Eggs, Accented with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream and Salsa on Side, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits$14.99
- "South of the Border" Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with our Chorizo Gravy, Dropped Biscuit, Two Eggs Any Style & Scallions, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits$16.99
- Shrimp & Grits
Creamy Grits with Shrimp, Bacon, Jalapeño, Mushroom, Cajun Spices & a Blend of Cheeses, Sautéed in a Cajun Cream Sauce with 2 Eggs Any Style$17.49
- Breakfast Tacos
Corn Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Tomato, Sriracha Aioli, Pico de Gallo & Pepper Jack Cheese, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits$15.99
- Ranchero Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Black Beans, & Grilled Corn, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits$14.99
- Loaded Tots
A Bed of Tater Tots, Layered with White Jack Cheese Sauce, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheesy Eggs, Chopped Bacon & Green Onion, Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$15.99
- Burnt Ends Bowl
Caramelized Brisket Ends Tossed in BBQ, Green Peppers & Onions layered over a Bed of Tater Tots, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style, Served with Toast or Pancakes$18.99
- Ragin Cajun Grits Bowl
Creamy Grits covered with Cajun Cream Sauce, Topped with Shrimp, Andouille Sausage & 2 Eggs Any Style$17.99
- Chilaquiles$15.99
- Brisket Hash
Bed of Hashbrowns, Topped with Smoked Brisket, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers & 2 Eggs Any Style, Topped Hollandaise & Green Onion, Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$18.99
Pancakes
- Buttermilk Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes, Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$10.99
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Buttermilk Pancakes, Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$11.99
- Buttermilk Pancakes w/Fruit
Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$12.99
- CinnaBomb Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes filled with a Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cinnamon Butter & Icing. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$13.99
- Caramel Banana Pancakes
Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Banana, Topped with Banana, House-Made Sugared Pecans & Caramel. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$13.99
- Camp-Fire Pancakes
Buttermilk Chocolate Chip Pancakes, Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup & Marshmallow Sauce, Topped with Whip Cream & Graham Crackers. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$13.99
- Granny's Apple Butter Pancakes
Warm Apple Butter filled Buttermilk Pancakes, Topped with Cinnamon Apples & Pecans. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$13.99
- 2x2x2
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Buttermilk Pancakes. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$14.49
- The Woodsman
Buttermilk Pancakes, Slice of Ham, Two Bacon, Two Sausage Links, Two Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$17.99
- Oreo Cheesecake Pancakes
Pancakes Layered with Sweetened Cheesecake Filling & Filled with Oreo Cookies, Topped with Oreos, Whipped Cream & Chocolate$14.99
- Blueberry Bliss Pancakes
Our Signature Pancakes, Filled with Granola & Layered with House-Made Blueberry Mascarpone, Topped with Warm Blueberry Compote, Granola & Whipped Cream$13.99
- Loaded CornBread Combo
Stuffed with Bacon, Corn, Green Onion, Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Our Signature Pork Belly$19.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake$14.99
French Toast
- Plain & Simple
French Toast, Dusted with Powdered Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$10.99
- Plain & Simple w/Fruit
French Toast, Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$12.99
- French Lady
Two Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & French Toast. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$13.99
- Stuffed French Toast
French Toast, Stuffed with Strawberry Mascarpone & Fresh Strawberry. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$12.99
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast
French Toast topped with Banana, Icing & Cinnamon Sugar. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$13.99
- French Toast Overload
French Toast, Stuffed with our House Sweet Cream Cheese, Topped with Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Caramel, Pecans & Whip Cream. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$15.99
- Waffle French Toast
2 Pearl Sugar Waffles, Made like French Toast, Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Whip Cream & Honey. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter$15.49
- Peach Cobbler French Toast
French Toast, Stuffed with a Peach infused Sweet Cream Cheese Filling, Topped with Sugared Pecans, Warm Peach Compote, Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble & Whip Cream$14.99
- Graceland French Toast
French Toast, Stuffed with Peanut Butter, Bananas, Cinnamon Sugar & Bacon$15.99
- Caramelized Bread Pudding$15.49
- Lemon Blueberry Stuffed French Toast
French Toast, Stuffed with Lemon Filling & Blueberries, Topped with Warm Blueberry Compote & Accented with Powdered Sugar & Whip Cream$14.99
Omelettes
- BYO Omelette
Omelette filled with 4 ingredients of your choice with additional at extra charge. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$14.99
- Chicken Omelette
Omelette filled with Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Jalapeno. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$15.99
- Salsa Omelette
Omelette filled with Chicken Chorizo, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato, Cilantro & Avocado, Topped with Salsa. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$15.99
- Gouda Omelette
Omelette filled with Bacon, Tomato, Avocado & Gouda. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$15.99
- Spinach & Feta Omelette
Omelette filled with Baby Spinach & Imported Feta. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$13.99
- Southern Belle's Omelette
Omelette filled with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$15.99
- The Biscuit Omelette
Omelette filled with Sausage, Biscuit & Cheddar, Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$15.49
- Vegetable Omelette
Omelette filled with Broccoli, Spinach, Mushroom, Onion, Tomato & Zucchini. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$14.49
- Skirt Steak Omelette
Omelette filled with Skirt Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper & Mozzarella. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$22.99
- Buffalo Chicken Omelette
Filled with Buffalo Chicken, Bacon & Bleu Cheese, Topped with Buffalo Ranch Sauce, Served with Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$15.99
- Denver Omelette
Omelette filled with Ham, Onion & Green Pepper. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$14.49
- Cajun Omelette
Omelette filled with Smoked Andouille Sausage, Chicken, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$14.99
- Fig & Pig Omelette
Filled with Smoked Bacon, California Figs, Green Onions & Havarti Cheese, Topped with Fig Spread, Served with Choice of Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$15.99
- Grumpy Goat Omelette$15.99
- Plain Omelette
Plain Omelette. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$11.99
Skillets
- BYO Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, with 4 ingredients of your choice, with additional at extra charge. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$14.99
- "The Debutante" Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Chicken Sausage, Kale, Mushroom, Onion & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$15.99
- Garden Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Zucchini, Mushroom, Spinach, Onion, Green Pepper, & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$14.99
- Skirt Steak Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Skirt Steak, Mushroom, Onion, Green Pepper & Mozzarella. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$24.99
- Southern Belle's Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$16.49
- Spanish Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Chicken Chorizo, Pepper Jack, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato & Avocado. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$16.49
- Brisket Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Chunks of Smoked Beef Brisket, Hickory-Smoked Bacon, Jalapenos, Onions, Cheddar, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style, Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$19.99
- Irishman's Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, House Made Corned Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato) & Swiss. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$16.99
- Hotlanta Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Smoked Sausage, Chicken, Onion, Cheddar, Pepper Jack & Jalapeno. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$16.49
- Farmer's Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$16.49
- "The Nola" Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Andouille Sausage, Onions, Green Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese Sauce. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$16.99
- Denver Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions & Cheddar Cheese. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$15.49
- Country-Time Skillet
Skillet Layered with Hash Browns, Fried Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Green Peppers, Spinach, Mushrooms & Goat Cheese, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style, Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$16.99
- Hobo Skillet
Skillet layered with Hash Browns & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes$11.99
Waffles
- "The Original"
Waffle. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter$10.99
- "The Original" w/Fruit
Waffle. Topped with Choice of Fruit. Dusted with Powder Sugar & Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter$12.99
- Waffle Breakfast
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Waffle. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter$13.99
- Sugared Pecan Waffle
Pecan Waffle, Topped with Banana & House-Made Sugar Pecans. Served with Syrup & Whipped Butter$12.99
- Hot Honey Chicken & Waffle$15.99
- Loaded Savory Waffle
Waffle with a Chicken Thigh Drizzled with Buffalo Ranch, Topped with Coleslaw, Sweet n’ Spicy Pickles & Bacon Bites$18.99
Steak & Eggs
- Skirt Steak & Eggs
10 oz. Broiled Skirt Steak, Served with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes$28.99
- Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs
Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Breaded Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits$16.99
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Biscuit topped with Sausage Gravy with, Country Fried Steak. Served with 2 Eggs Any Style & Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits$16.99
Benedicts
- Country Benedict
Biscuit, Topped with Sausage & Poached Eggs, Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits$15.49
- Avocado Smashed Benny
English Muffin with Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Poached Eggs & Basil Pesto. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits$15.49
- Shamrock Benedict
English Muffin with House Made Corn Beef Hash (Shredded Corned Beef, Onion, Green Pepper & Potato) & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits$15.99
- Green Acres Benedict
English Muffin with Zucchini, Spinach, Tomato & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits$13.99
- Eggs Benedict
English Muffin with Canadian Bacon & Poached Eggs, Topped with Hollandaise. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits$14.49
- Louisiana Benedict
Golden-Fried Crab Cakes & Poached Eggs, Smothered in Andouille Sausage, Peppers, Onions, Jalapeños & Cajun Cream Sauce; Served with Choice of Hash Browns, Fruit, or Grits$16.99
- Bayou Benny
Seared Grit Cake, Bacon, Poached Egg, Green Onion & Dirty Gravy$15.99
- Crabby Benedict
English Muffin, Topped with Crab Cakes, Spinach, Pickled Cherry Peppers, Poached Eggs & Cajun Cream Sauce$16.49
Crepes
- Crepes
Crepes$12.99
- Crepes w/Fruit
Crepes, Topped with Choice of Fruit$13.99
- Blintz Crepes
Crepes filled with a Sweetened Cottage Cheese & Sour Cream Mixture, Topped with your Choice of Fruit$14.99
- Cobbler Crepes
Crepes, Topped with Strawberry, Blueberry, Peach, Caramelized Brown Sugar Oat Crumble & Powder Sugar$14.49
- Nutella Crepes
Crepes, Filled with Nutella, Topped with Strawberry, Banana, Pecans & Chocolate$14.99
Vegan
Gluten Free
Healthy
- Healthy Start Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla, Filled with Egg Whites, Mushroom, Jalapeno, Spinach & Park Skim Mozzarella. Served with Side Cup of Fruit & Choice of Soup or Salad$13.99
- Lo-Cal Scrambler
Scrambled Egg Whites with, Spinach, Green Pepper & Mushroom. Served with Side Cup of Fruit & 1 Piece of Wheat Toast$14.49
- Avocado Toast
Toasted Wheat Toast, Topped with Avocado Spread, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Jalapeno, Sriracha Aioli & Poached Eggs. Served with Hash Browns, Fruit or Grits$15.99
- Best Bowl Oatmeal
Oatmeal with Brown Sugar, Strawberry & Whipped Cream$7.99
- Baked Oatmeal
Oatmeal, Topped with Apples, House Made Granola with Nuts & Raisins mixed in & Brown Sugar Crust$10.99
Salads
- Arugula Salad
Organic Arugula with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion & Goat Cheese, Served with Balsamic Dressing.$15.49
- Blackened Chicken Salad
Mixed Greens with Blackened Chicken, Green Peppers, Bacon, Tomato & Avocado. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing$15.49
- Chopped Greek Chicken Salad
Chopped Romaine with Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Olives & Feta. Served with Greek Dressing$15.49
- Sugared Pecan Salad
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, House Made Sugared Pecans, Avocado, Bacon & Cheddar. Served with Honey Dijon Dressing$14.99
- Texas Roadhouse Salad
Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken, Grilled Corn, Black Beans, Avocado, Grilled Jalapeno & Tortilla Strips. Served with Buffalo Ranch Dressing$15.99
- Country Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens with Tomato, Avocado, Chopped Egg, Bacon & Grilled Chicken. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing$15.99
Between the Bread
- Pimento B.L.T.
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Pimento Cheese (A Blend of Mild Cheddar, Aged Cheddar, Mayonnaise & Roasted Red Pepper) on Grilled Panini, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$14.99
- Fried Green Tomato B.L.T.
Fried Green Tomato, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise on Toasted Sesame Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.99
- BLT Single
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Choice of Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$11.99
- Cali Club
Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Cheese & Mayonnaise on Toasted White Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$14.99
- BLT Club
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato on Choice of Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$14.99
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayonnaise & Cheddar on Ciabatta Roll, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.99
- Reuben Sandwich
Corn Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Remoulade on Grilled Rye Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.49
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American Cheese on Grilled White Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$11.99
- "Not Your Mom's Grilled Cheese"
Shaved Ham, Bacon, Fried Green Tomato, Smoked Gouda & White Cheddar on Grilled White Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.49
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce, Pesto Sauce & Mozzarella on Ciabatta Roll, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.49
- Crabby Club Po'Boy
Golden-Fried Crab Cakes, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Sriracha Mayonnaise on a Dutch Crunch Bread, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$16.49
- The Cubano
BBQ Pulled Pork, Shaved Ham, White Cheddar, Mustard, Mayo & Sweet and Spicy Pickles on Ciabatta Roll, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.49
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
House made Chicken Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Wheat Toast, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$14.49
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
House made Tuna Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Wheat Toast, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$14.49
- Egg Salad Sandwich
House made Egg Salad, Lettuce & Tomato on Wheat Toast, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$14.49
- Skirt Steak Sandwich
10 oz. Marinated Skirt Steak, Grilled Onions & Mozzarella Cheese on a Ciabatta Roll, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$29.99
- "NOLA" Catfish PoBoy$15.49
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Fried Boneless Chicken Thighs, Tossed in our Hot Honey Sauce with Lettuce, Pickled Cherry Peppers & Bleu Cheese Dressing on a Brioche Bun, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.99
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Nashville Hot Sauce, Topped with Cole Slaw & Sweet and Spicy Pickles on a Hamburger Bun, Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.49
- “Kicked Up” Catfish Grilled Cheese
Cajun-Seasoned Fried Catfish, American Cheese, Tomato & Tartar Sauce on our Grilled 9-Grain Bread; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.99
- Honey Butter Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Topped with Sweet ‘n Spicy Pickles, Lettuce & Tomato, Drizzled with Honey Butter on a Toasted Brioche; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.99
- Avondale Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Chicken, Candied Thick-Cut Bacon, Fried Green Tomatoes & Spinach, Tossed in Lemon Aioli on Grilled Sesame Bread; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.99
- Fat Belly Grilled Cheese$16.49
- Tuna Melt$14.99
- Maple Bourbon Chicken Thigh Sandwich
Crispy Fried Chicken Thigh Tossed in Savory Maple Bourbon Sauce, Topped with Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayonnaise on a Dutch Crunch BreadServed with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.99
- Brie & Fig Grilled Cheese
Creamy Brie Cheese, Fig Jam, Fresh Apples & Smoked Bacon on Grilled Sesame Bread; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$16.99
Wraps
- Baja Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla with Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce & Avocado with Ranch Dressing; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.49
- Fresh Mozzarella Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla with Arugula, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Avocado & Basil Pesto; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$14.99
- Chicken Pesto Wrap
Warm Flour Tortilla, Frilled with Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomato & Basil Pesto; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.99
- Goat Cheese Wrap
Whole Wheat Tortilla with Chicken, Spinach, Avocado, Goat Cheese & Balsamic Dressing; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.49
- Sriracha Chicken Wrap
Flour Tortilla with Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Pepper Jack Cheese & Sriracha Aioli; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.49
- Flamenco Wrap
Warm Flour Tortilla, Filled with Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Grilled Corn, Pickled Cherry Peppers, Black Beans, Avocado & Sriracha Aioli; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$15.49
- Crispy Chicken Wrap$15.49
Burgers
- House Burger
Burger with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Choice of Cheese on Brioche Bun; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$13.99
- The Melt
Classic Patty Melt on Grilled Rye with Sweet Caramelized Onions with American & Swiss Cheese; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$14.99
- Chorizo Burger
Burger with Chorizo, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese & Roasted Jalapeno; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$14.49
- The Big Boy Burger
Charbroiled 12 oz. Hand Packed Burger on a Ciabatta Roll with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Jalapeno & American Cheese; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$16.49
- Pimento Bacon Burger
House Burger, Topped with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Pimento Cheese on a Brioche Bun; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$14.49
Lunchtime
- Half & Half
Choice of Half Sandwich: Ham Smoked Turkey, Tuna Salad, Chicken Salad, Corn Beef or Grilled Cheese on Choice of Bread; Served with Cup of Soup & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$11.99
- Country Platter
Choice of Country Fried Steak, Pork Fritter or Chicken Fried Chicken, Smothered in Country Gravy. Served with Mashed Potato, Vegetables & a Biscuit$15.99
- Roscoe's Catfish
2 Fresh Catfish Fillets Breaded & Fried, Served with Tartar Sauce, Fries & a Biscuit$17.99
- Chopped Steak
Grilled 12 oz. Chop Steak Topped with Grilled Onion & Peppers. Served with Vegetables & Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$17.99
- Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers, Served with Choice of Fries, Fruit, Housemade Chips, ColeSlaw, or Cottage Cheese$13.99
- Gumbo-Laya (Spicy Stew)
Chicken, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Carrots, Red Peppers & Onions, Served over White Rice & Scallions$16.99
Sides
- Bowl of Soup$3.99
- 32oz Soup$14.99
- Dinner Roll$0.35
- Side Salad$3.25
- Toast$3.29
- 2 Eggs$3.99
- Pancakes$5.50
- Cup of Oatmeal$2.99
- Bowl of Oatmeal$4.49
- Hash Browns$3.99
- Hash Browns Crispy$3.99
- Hash Browns Deep Fried$3.99
- Hash Browns w/Cheese$4.99
- Hash Browns w/Onions$4.99
- Hash Browns w/Onions & Cheese$5.99
- Hash Browns w/Peppers$4.29
- Hash Browns w/Peppers & Cheese$4.99