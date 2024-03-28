Southern Grounds & Company Avondale
Featured Items
- Latte$4.13+
Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
- Drip Coffee$2.85+
With four blends to choose from, we've got you covered.
- Grits Bowl$8.20
Stone Ground Grits, *Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Food Menu
Getting Started
- French Toast$14.00
Braided Brioche Drenched in Egg, Cream, Cinnamon, Vanilla. Served with a side of Fresh Berries, Powdered Sugar, Butter, and Maple Syrup
- Bagels$2.65
Choose from toppings including, whipped butter, plain cream cheese, herb cream cheese or salmon cream cheese.
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.10
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage or Bacon or Ham
- California Bagel$12.05
Toasted Everything Bagel, Scrambled Eggs, *Smoked Patagonian Salmon, Haas Avocados, Spicy House-made Aioli, Sesame Seeds. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- 3 Egg Omelete$13.80
Served with choice of Grits or Fruit Cup and choice of Biscuit or Toast includes 3 of the following:(Onions, Spinach, Tomato, Bacon, Seasoned Lamb Meat, Ham, Sausage, choice of Cheese, Feta Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers)
- Greek Omelete (Contains Gluten)$14.25
Lamb meat, Feta, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions, House-made Tzatziki, Dill
- Breakfast Burrito$14.80
Sausage, Fried Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno and Scrambled Eggs wrapped in a flour Tortilla. Topped with our House Made Ranchero Sauce and Salsa Verde. Then garnished with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Chives, and Crème Fraiche.
- Eggs Benedict$14.30
Two *Poached Eggs, Sourdough Toast, Bacon, Avocado and Topped with SoGro *Hollandaise Sauce. (Served until NOON daily) *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Egg Options
*Eggs cooked to order however you like them. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Grits Bowl$8.20
Stone Ground Grits, *Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Fruit Cup$5.50
Side of our seasonal fruits. Strawberries, blueberries, bananas or grapes.
- Lox & Cream Cheese$16.00
*Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Capers and Red Onion on your choice of Bagel. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- 1 Pancake$5.00
For when just need a little pancake in your life.
- 2 Pancakes (Short Stack)$8.00
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.
- 3 Pancakes$9.50
Fluffy & light with a touch of sugar, vanilla & sweet cream in each bite.
- Steel Cut Oats$8.50
Creamy Steel Cut Oats, Cooked in Milk and Butter. Then topped with cinnamon/sugar and your choice of Fresh Fruit or our House Dried Fruit Blend.(Available until NOON daily)
- Yogurt Parfait$7.25
Greek Yogurt, Granola & Fresh Fruit
Tartines
- Avocado Toast$8.65
Sea Salt, Pepper, Avocado, Onion, Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Tomato on thick cut Wholegrain Toast.
- Brunch Toast$9.95
Wheat Toast, Guacamole, Feta, Heirloom Tomatoes, *Poached Egg and Micro Greens *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Salmon Toast$9.50
*Smoked Salmon, Herb Cream Cheese, Thin Sliced Onion, Cucumber Ribbons, and Dill on toasted Pumpernickel. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Burrata Tartine$10.50
Roasted Heirloom Tomatoes over Arugula, Fresh Burrata Cheese, Olive Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Topped with Za'atar Seasoning, Microgreens and served on Sourdough
- Peaches and Cream$8.95
This mouthwatering creation combines velvety cream cheese, silky fig preserve, and perfectly grilled peaches served on a toasted bagel. Topped with crunchy granola, plump blueberries bursting with freshness, and a drizzle of local honey.
Bowls
- Avocado Ancient Grain Bowl(No Meat)$13.90
Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
- Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl$24.50
*Grilled Salmon, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Chicken Ancient Grain Bowl$18.50
Grilled Chicken, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
- Shrimp Ancient Grain Bowl$18.50
Sautéed Shrimp, Wild Rice Blend, topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado, Cilantro, Lime, and Sour Cream.
- Korean Steak Bowl$19.95
*Grilled Hanger Steak over Jasmine Rice, served with Cucumber Slaw, Soy Glaze, Cilantro, and Gochujang Yogurt Sauce *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Steak Ancient Grain Bowl$19.95
Cilantro Lime Rice topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado and Sour Cream. *Add Steak. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Burgers
- Brunch Burger$18.50
*Local Grass-fed Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Center-cut Bacon, Micro Greens and a *Sunny Side Egg. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Southern Grounds House Burger$17.95
*Local grass fed beef, gruyere cheese, bacon, sautéed onions, herbs, and mushrooms on a Ancient Grain Bun *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Plain Burger$16.40
*Local Grass-fed Beef, Choice of Cheese and Bacon, on a Buttered Ancient Grain Bun. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Hot Sandwiches
- Big Fat Greek Pita$15.90
Seasoned Lamb, Artisan Mix, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese and Tzatziki Sauce served on a Warm Pita.
- Caprese Panini$12.95
Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.70
All natural grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed onions, whole grain mustard and mushrooms
- Grilled Goat Cheese$12.95
Walnut Bread, Aged Provolone, Fig Preserve, Basil
- Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla$14.35
Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.
- Turkey Apple Brie Panini$16.55
Turkey, Apple, Brie, Bacon, Sautéed Onion, Honey Mustard, and Fig Jam on Walnut Bread
- Reuben$16.50
Served on Marbled Rye, with 100% All Natural Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Reuben Dressing, and House Made Slaw.
Tacos
Cold Sandwiches/Wraps
- BLT$14.10
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomatoes - American Classic on multi-grain bread.
- Rotisserie Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.50
Croissant, Rotisserie Chicken, Finely Chopped Chives, Celery and Rosemary
- Turkey Club$17.75
Ciabatta, Oven Roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo
- Turkey Wrap W/Avocado$15.55
Tomatoes, Avocado, Crumbled Bacon, Provolone, Spicy Mustard, Mixed Field Greens and Herb Cream Cheese.
Salads
- 1930’s Cobb Salad$14.25
Chopped Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Avocado Vinaigrette.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$16.50
Grilled Chicken with Avocado Vinaigrette, Artisan Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Tomatoes and Avocado.
- Grilled Salmon Salad$24.50
Verlasso Salmon Grilled to perfection, over a bed of Locally Sourced Aquaponic Lettuce, Radishes, Cucumbers, Vine Ripe Heirloom Tomatoes, Avocado and Avocado Vinaigrette on the side.
- The Arugula Salad$13.50
Arugula, Candied Pecans, Blue Cheese, Pickled Onions, and Apple Tossed in Poppyseed Vinaigrette
- Hummus Plate$11.50
Cucumber, Radishes, Carrots, Warm Pita, Olives
- Side Salad$5.00
Artisan lettuce blend topped with radish, cucumber, and heirloom tomatoes. Dressing of choice on the side.
Entrée
- Steak Frites$22.00
Seasoned Hanger *Steak, Parmesan Herb Fries, Au Poivre Sauce & Arugula Poppy Seed Salad. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Shrimp and Grits$19.95
Pan Seared Shrimp with Garlic, Mushrooms, Onions, Tomato, Bacon, White Wine, served over a bowl of Cheddar Cheese Grits and Sourdough Toast Points.
Young Folks Fare
Side Options
Beverage Menu
Coffee Bar
- Americano$3.45+
Our Black Cat Espresso poured over water. This gives you the full-bodied and rich flavors of an espresso, but similar to a drip coffee in texture.
- Cafe Au Lait$3.10+
One of our house brewed drip coffee topped off with steamed milk of your choice.
- Cafe Con Leche$4.55+
For the coffee lover! We take our dark roast drip coffee, add a double shot of espresso, and then top it with steamed half and half.
- Cappuccino$4.15+
A double Espresso with steamed milk, and topped off with a pillow of foamed milk.
- Chai Latte$4.50+
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced
- Apple Chai$4.75+Out of stock
- Cold Brew$2.00+
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
- Cortado$3.80
Espresso mixed with a drizzle of warm milk to soften the taste and reduce the degree of bitterness of the coffee. The milk in a cortado is steamed, but not frothy and "texturized" as in many Italian coffee drinks.
- Drip Coffee$2.85+
With four blends to choose from, we've got you covered.
- Espresso$3.40
Black Cat Analog is full-bodied and well-rounded, this Brazilian blend produces consistently sweet and chocolatey espresso.
- Flat White$4.25+
Our Double Espresso with a thin layer of microfoam. Best enjoyed as an 8 or 12 ounce, for a more robust coffee experience.
- Hot Tea$3.70
Choose from one of organic tea and tisane offerings brewed to order.
- French Press$3.70
Any one of our house blends ground and brewed to order.
- Frozen Latte$5.65+
Blended espresso powder with milk and a choice of sauce mixed in.
- Frozen Chai Latte$5.65+
Same as the chai latte, but blended with ice.
- Hot Chocolate$4.05+
Our Signature Hot Chocolate blends white chocolate and mocha together for heaven in a cup.
- Iced Tea$3.15+
Classic brewed black tea or choose a seasonal offering.
- Italian Soda$3.25
House made soda water combined with the flavor of your choose.
- Kombucha$6.50
Locally sourced from Gnarbucha in Mayport, FL. Flavor changes often, call for current offering.
- Kefir Water$6.50
- Latte$4.13+
Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
- Traditional Macchiato(4oz)$3.70
- Macchiato$4.58+
The traditional version is a Double Espresso topped with 2 ounces velvety foamed milk
- Matcha Latte$6.70
Ceremonial Grade Matcha green tea with milk.
- Milk$2.50+
- Milk Steamer$2.60
- Seltzer Water$1.00
- Smoothies$5.45+
Smartfruit 100% natural fruit purees, blended with ice.
- Turmeric Latte$6.50
Our house blend of tumeric and spices with milk and a shot of maple spice.
- 96 Oz, Coffee Box$23.95
96oz box of coffee with your choice of brew. Serves 8-12 cups of coffee.
- 160 Oz. Coffee Box$39.95
- Cold Brew Keg$21.00+
Beverages
Pastry Menu
Cakes
Cheesecakes
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.60
Buttery and soft semi sweet chocolate chip cookie baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
- Nutter Butter Cookie Sandwich$4.60
A crispy natural peanut butter oat cookie filled with a creamy peanut butter buttercream and topped with another delicious cookie. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
- Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Chip$3.60
Our Buttery and soft chocolate chip cookie baked daily out of the oven drizzled with caramel and a pinch of flaked sea salt. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
- SnickerDoodle Cookie$3.60
Our Cinnamon fall spiced snickerdoodle cookie with the perfect crispy on the edges and soft on the inside. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
Individual Treats
- Buttermilk Chess Pie Tart$5.75Out of stock
A buttery flaky tart shell filled with our in house made buttermilk cornmeal chess pie with a hint of lemon. Topped with a Chantilly decoration and finished with a light lemon zest.
- Chocolate Croissant$4.70
Creamy Chocolate rolled in the center of multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
- Chocolate Twist$4.70Out of stock
Classic croissant dough in twist form with creamy chocolate filling and chips made fresh daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
- Coconut Macaroon$3.85
Hand Scooped Sweetened shredded coconut macaroon baked till golden brown, light, and delicious and half dipped in Makenu 70% chocolate. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
- Cranberry Walnut Tart$5.75
A buttery flaky tart shell filled with a bright and wintery flavor of cranberries, walnuts, and orange. Topped with a white chocolate nutmeg Chantilly and a light orange zest. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
- Croissant$4.50
Multiple layers of flakey buttery croissant dough baked daily. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
- Espresso Brownie$5.60
Fudgy and decadent espresso brownie with semi sweet chips swirled inside. Garnished with more mini semi sweet chips on top. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
- Flourless Hazelnut Bite$4.70
Decadent Flourless Bourbon Chocolate torte bite. Topped with a hazelnut drizzle and garnished with praline pieces. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
- Flourless WC Raspberry Bite$4.70
Decadent flourless chocolate cake bite. Topped with a white chocolate rosette and filled with raspberry compote.
- Cheesecake Sandwich$5.15
- Lavender Pecan Bar$7.40
Golden Flakey tart crust filled with a molasses, lavender bud, golden sugar and toasted pecan filling. Topped with a whipped Chantilly cream and sprinkled with lavender buds. *All products produced in a facility that process nuts and gluten
- Mexican Hot Cocoa Tart$5.75Out of stock
A buttery flaky tart shell filled with a mixture of dark chocolate and Mexican spices. Topped with a whipped Chantilly and finished with a rolled dark chocolate and white chocolate straw.
- Strawberry Lemonade Tart$5.75
- Key Lime Blueberry Tart$5.75