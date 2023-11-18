Southern Kitchen
- Catfish$13.50
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
- Grouper$13.50
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
- Hash$11.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
- Bacon$10.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
- Smoked Sausage (Beef)$10.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
- Country Fried Steak$12.00
Breaded beef fried crispy and topped with sausage gravy, served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
- Ribeye Steak$16.00
10oz Ribeye served with 2 eggs and 2 sides.
- Link$10.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
- Patty$10.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
- Mahi$13.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
- Tilapia$12.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
- Ham$10.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
- Pork Roll (Taylor Ham)$10.25
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
- Canadian Bacon$10.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
- Pork Chops$12.00
2 eggs, pork chops, and choice of two sides
- Hamburger Steak$11.00
2 eggs, grilled hamburger patty, and choice of two sides
- Turkey Bacon$10.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
- Turkey Sausage$10.00
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
- Chicken Breast$11.50
2 eggs, chicken breast, and choice of two sides
- Liver and Onions$10.00
2 eggs, grilled beef liver with onions, choice of two sides
- Shrimp Breakfast$13.50
Grilled, fried or blackened. Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
- 2 eggs$7.00
Served with 2 sides.
Omeletes
- Build Your Own Omelet$11.00
3 eggs with choice of cheese and meat, and up to 3 veggies, served with 2 sides.
- Cheese Omelet$9.75
3 Eggs with choice of cheese
- Veggie Omelet$10.25
3 Eggs with mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli and onions
- Jersey Omelet$10.75
3 Eggs with pork roll, onions, peppers and cheese
- Greek Omelet$10.50
3 Eggs with spinach, tomato and Feta cheese
- Beggar's Omelet$11.50
3 Eggs with sausage, peppers, onions, cheese and sausage gravy
- Meat Lovers Omelet$12.00
3 Eggs with sausage, ham, bacon, cheese and sausage gravy
- International Omelet$11.50
3 Eggs with ham, peppers, onions, cheese, salsa and sour cream
- Healthy Heart Omelet$12.00
3 Egg whites with Canadian bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes, green peppers, broccoli, onions and cheese
- Chili & Cheese Omelet$10.50
3 Eggs with homemade chili and cheese
Breakfast Specialties
- Shrimp & Grits$14.00
Sauteed shrimp in a pepper & onion cream sauce over homemade grits.
- Sampler$11.00
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 1 sausage link, small ham slice, potatoes or grits, 1 slice of French toast
- Big Country$11.50
3 eggs, 3 bacon, 2 sausage links, potatoes or grits, toast or biscuit
- Hungry Man$12.00
3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, small ham slice, potatoes or grits, half a Belgian waffle
- All American$10.50
3 scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, 2 bacon, 1 sausage link, potatoes or grits, toast or biscuit
- Country Biscuit$11.50
3 eggs, 2 bacon, 1 sausage patty, potatoes or grits, 1 biscuit with homemade sausage gravy
- Classic$11.50
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 1 sausage link, small ham slice, potatoes or grits, blueberry pancakes
- SK Stack$9.25
3 eggs over crispy hashbrowns topped with homemade sausage gravy, toast or biscuit
- Eggs Benny$10.75
2 poached eggs with Canadian bacon on an English muffin, topped with hollandaise sauce, potatoes or grits
- Southern Benny$10.75
2 poached eggs with sausage patties on a grilled biscuit, topped with homemade sausage gravy, potatoes or grits
- Quickie$10.00
3 scrambled eggs with ham & cheddar cheese, potatoes or grits, toast or biscuit
- Traveler$8.50
1 egg, 1 slice of bacon, 1 sausage link, potatoes or grits, 1 slice of toast
Breakfast Sandwiches
Griddle
Biscuit & Gravy
Breakfast Sides
- Homefries$3.00
Chunky seasoned potatoes
- Hashbrowns$3.00
- Grits$1.50
- Bowl of Grits$2.00
- Toast$1.25
- Biscuit$2.00
- English Muffin$1.50
- Tator Tots$4.00
- Oatmeal$3.25
- Sliced Tomato$2.00
Sliced vine ripened tomatoes
- Cup of Fruit$5.00
Honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries and grapes
- Bowl of Fruit$6.50
Honeydew, cantaloupe, strawberries and grapes
- Side Bananas$2.00
- Side Strawberries$2.50
- Bagel$3.00
Plain or Everything
- Croissant$2.50
- 2 Eggs$1.75
Gravy & Sauces
Breakfast Meat Sides
- Bacon$4.75
- Sausage Links$4.75
- Sausage Patties$4.75
- Turkey Sausage Patties$4.75
- Turkey Bacon$4.75
- Breakfast Ham$4.75
- Pork Roll (Taylor Ham)$4.75
- Canadian Bacon$4.75
- Smoked Sausage (Beef)$4.75
- Corned Beef Hash$5.50
- Country Fried Steak$8.00
Breaded beef fried crispy topped with sausage gravy
- Fish$9.50
Fish selection cooked your style
Kids Breakfast
- Kids Breakfast$7.25
1 egg, 1 bacon or sausage, potatoes or grits, 1 slice of toast, choice of kids juice, milk or soda
- Kids Pancake Meal$6.00
1 pancake with 1 bacon or sausage, kids juice, milk or soda
- Kids French Toast$6.00
1 slice of French toast with 1 bacon or sausage, kids juice, milk or soda
- Kids 1/2 Waffle$6.25
Half a Belgian waffle with 1 bacon or sausage, kids juice, milk or soda
- Kids silver dollars$5.75
6 Silver dollar pancakes, kids juice, milk or soda
Hot Plates
- Pot Roast$12.50
Chunks of slow cooked beef in pan gravy with carrots and onions, served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread
- Pork Chops$12.00
Two cut in house pork loin chops and cooked your style, served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread
- Country Fried Steak$12.00
Breaded beef fried crispy and topped with brown gravy, served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread.
- Fish Lunch$12.00
Choice of fish selections and cooked your style, served with choice of potato, daily veggie and cornbread
- Tenders$11.50
Cut in house fresh and breaded to order chicken tenders served with choice of potato, veggie and cornbread
- Buffalo Tenders$11.75
Cut in house fresh and breaded to order chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, served with potato choice, veggie, and cornbread
- Meatloaf$11.25
Homemade sweet meatloaf served with a potato choice, veggie and cornbread
- Hamburger Steak$10.50
7oz Beef Hamburger Patty, served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread.
- Chicken Breast$11.50
Chicken breast cooked your style and served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread
- Liver and Onions$9.50
Beef liver grilled with onions, served with potato choice, veggie and cornbread
- Open Faced Turkey$10.00
Sliced turkey meat over choice of bread and topped with Turkey gravy, served with choice of potato, veggie and cornbread.
Cold Sandwiches
- Ham$9.00
Old tyme ham sliced thinly on choice of bread, served with potato chips and pickles
- Turkey$9.50
Thiny sliced turkey breast on choice of bread, served with potato chips and pickles
- BLT$8.75
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on bread choice, served with potato chips and pickles
- Chicken Salad$10.00
Homemade chicken salad on bread choice, served with potato chips and pickles
- Tuna Salad$10.00
Homemade tuna salad on bread choice, served with potato chips and pickles
- Turkey Club$11.00
Thinly sliced turkey with bacon, lettuce and tomato built on 3 slices of your choice of bread, served with potato chips and pickles
- Deluxe Club$11.75
Thinly sliced turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, lettuce and tomato built on 3 pieces of your bread choice, served with potato chips and pickles.
Hot Sandwiches
- Grilled Cheese$7.50
Grilled bread of your choice with melted cheese, served with potato chips and pickles
- Tuna Melt$11.00
Homemade tuna salad grilled and with melted cheese on grilled marble deli rye bread, served with potato chips and pickles
- Fish Sandwich$12.00
Fish selection cooked your style on a kaiser roll, served with potato chips and pickles
- Philly Cheesesteak$11.25
Grilled philly meat with onions and provolone cheese on a grilled hoagie roll, served with potato chips and pickles
- Chicken Philly$11.25
Grilled chicken strips with onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese on a grilled hoagie roll, served with potato chips and pickles
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.00
Chicken breast cooked your style on a kaiser roll, served with potato chips and pickles
- Turkey Reuben$11.25
Turkey breast with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble deli rye.
- Monte Cristo$11.50
Turkey, ham & Swiss cheese on grilled egg battered French toast bread, topped with powdered sugar.
Burgers
- Hamburger$10.00
Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty on a brioche bun, served with potato chips and pickles
- Cheeseburger$10.50
Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with choice of cheese on a brioche bun, served with potato chips and pickles
- Jonathan's Cowboy Burger$12.50
Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with onion strings, cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce on a brioche bun, served with potato chips and pickles
- Chili & Cheese Burger$11.00
Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with cheese choice and homemade chili, served with potato chips and pickles
- Swiss Mushroom Burger$11.00
Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with sauteed mushrooms and Swiss cheese on a brioche bun, served with potato chips and pickles
- Reuben Burger$11.00
Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and Swiss cheese on a brioche bun, served with potato chips and pickles
- Patty Melt$11.00
Grilled butchers blend hamburger patty with grilled onions and cheese on grilled marble deli rye, served with potato chips and pickles
Pick Two
Salads
- Crispy Chicken Tossed$11.50
Fried crispy chicken breast atop iceberg lettuce with cheddar cheese, bacon and tomatoes
- Garden Salad$6.50
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, onions, green peppers and cucumber
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with Parmesan cheese and homemade croutons
- Chef Salad$11.50
Turkey, ham, American & Swiss cheese served over iceberg lettuce with onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers and a hard boiled egg
- Cobb Salad$11.50
Choice of turkey or grilled chicken breast atop iceberg lettuce with bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheddar cheese & a hard boiled egg
- Greek Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce tossed with Greek dressing, feta cheese, olives, onions & tomatoes
Lunch Sides
Chili
Kids Lunch
- KIDS Chicken Tenders$9.25
Cut in house and fried chicken tenders with French fries, kids juice, milk or soda
- Meatloaf$8.50
Homemade meatloaf with potato choice and veggie, kids juice, milk or soda
- Grilled Cheese$7.25
Grilled bread choice with melted cheese choice, served with potato chips, kids juice, milk or soda
- PB&J Sandwich$6.00
Creamy peanut butter with jelly choice on white bread, served with potato chips, kids juice, milk or soda
- Cheeseburger$9.25