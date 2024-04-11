Southern Roots
Apps & Soup
Appetizers
- Cornbread Appetizer$8.50
served with honey butter & chicken gravy
- Crab Cake Appetizer$17.50
served with fried green tomato, slaw & seasonal salsa
- Fried Oysters$20.95
- Fried Thai-style NC Shrimp$18.50
topped with our XO sauce, sriracha aioli & sesame seeds
- Full loaf Rosemary Bread$11.50
served with Southern Roots herb butter
- Grilled Thai-style NC Shrimp$18.50
topped with our XO sauce, sriracha aioli & sesame seeds
- Half Loaf Rosemary Bread$6.50
served with Southern Roots herb butter
- Pork Quesadilla$13.50
hickory-smoked pulled pork, pickled red onion, jalapeños, Monterey jack and chipotle ranch served on a spinach quesadilla
- Specialty side salad$3.50
- Tuna App$14.95
bed of jasmine rice with XO sauce
- Warm Gouda Pimento Cheese$14.00
Our famous Gouda Pimento Cheese served hot with pita chips for dipping.
- Fried Green Tomatoes$12.50
Sandwiches
- Billy Bob$11.95
grilled gouda pimento cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, fried green tomatoes on sourdough
- Black Angus Burger$13.95
cooked to temp on a kaiser roll with your choice of toppings
- Chicken Quesadilla$13.50
grilled chicken, pesto, organic greens, spring onions, white cheddar cheese on a gluten free tortilla
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
made with apples, walnuts and celery
- Cobb Wrap$10.50
guacamole, fresh house-smoked turkey breast, applewood-smoked bacon, tomato aloe, bleu cheese, organic greens, roasted romas in spinach tortilla
- Corned Beef Rueben$13.50
grainy mustard, caramelized onions, sauerkraut & swiss on rye
- Cup of Soup and Half Chicken Salad$10.00
- Grilled Chicken Panini$13.95
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, roasted romas, caramelized onions, basil pesto on a rosemary focaccia
- Olivia's Fish Taco (1)$7.50
grilled or blackened fish, red cabbage, guacamole, chipotle ranch, cheddar cheese
- Olivia's Fish Tacos (2)$11.50
grilled or blackened fish, red cabbage, guacamole, chipotle ranch, cheddar cheese
- Patty Melt$13.00
swiss cheese, grilled onions & grainy mustard on wheat bread
- Pulled Pork$11.00
our house-smoked pulled pork with Gouda pimento cheese and slaw
- Sam's NC Shrimp BLT$12.00
with fried green tomatoes and tomato aioli
- Steak & Cheese Wrap$13.95
shaved ribeye, white cheddar, peppers, onions, horseradish aioli on a flour tortilla
- The Hill$11.00
smoked turkey, applewood-smoked bacon, cream cheese, tomato aioli, swiss cheese, raspberry chipotle preserves on rosemary bread
- Turkey & Brie$10.00
granny smith apples and honey mustard
- Turkey Rueben$13.00
grainy mustard, caramelized onions, sauerkraut & swiss on rye
N/A Beverages
- Pepsi$2.25
- Diet Pepsi$2.25
- Sierra Mist$2.25
- Mt. Dew$2.25
- Pink Lemonade$2.25
- Dr. Pepper$2.25
- Cheerwine$2.25
- Ginger Ale$2.25
- Tonic Water$2.25
- Club Soda$2.25
- Sweet Tea$2.25
- Unsweet Tea$2.25
- Fiji Mineral water$3.50
- San Pellegrino$3.50
- Espresso$2.25
- Cappacino$3.75
- Hot Tea$2.25
- Coffee$2.25
- Juice$2.00
- Red Bull$4.00
- Sunshine$4.00
Pizza
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.25
buffalo chicken, tomato, bacon, cheddar jack
- Italian Pizza$13.25
pepperoni, mozzarella, shaved parmesan
- Neese's sausage & Pepperoni$14.25
with onions, peppers, mozzarella
- Okra Pizza$13.50
caramelized onions, okra, roasted romas with mozzarella
- Salad Pizza$12.50
feta, mozzarella, topped with organic greens, shaved onions, tossed in a lemon/dijon dressing with shaved parmesan
Lunch Entrees
- Meatloaf$18.25
- Lunch Cajun NC Catfish$13.50
cornmeal dusted and fried with lime caper tartar
- Lunch Chicken Pasta$13.95
with artichokes romas and shaved Parmesan
- Lunch Flat Iron Steak$12.95
- Lunch Seafood Gumbo$22.50
scallops, NC shrimp, NC lump crab, sausage, okra, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions in a light fumet over red beans and rice
- Lunch Seafood Risotto$22.50
scallops, NC shrimp, NC crab meat, portabella mushrooms, roasted romas with a parmesan cream sauce
- Lunch Shrimp & Grits$19.95
spring onions, roma tomatoes, shiitake mushrooms, country ham, Old Mill of Guilford grits
- Pulled Pork Plate$14.25
served with slaw and choice of sides
- Stuffed Chicken$21.95
blue cheese, cream cheese, fresh herbs and spring onions
- Veggie Plate$14.50
choice of 4 of our sides
Salads
Salad
- Black & Bleu Salad$16.95
flat iron steak, bleu cheese, roasted romas, caramelized onions
- Grilled Romaine$9.95
shaved parmesan, roasted romas, housemade croutons
- Iceberg Wedge$11.00
applewood smoked bacon, roasted romas, bleu cheese crumbles
- Oyster Salad$20.50
organic greens, fried oysters, caramelized onions, roasted romas, bacon vinaigrette
- Petit Caesar$9.25
roasted romas, shaved parmesan, housemade croutons
- Petit Chopped salad$9.95
iceberg, kale, bleu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, granny smith apples, fried prosciutto, crispy onions, cranberries
- Petit Granny$9.25
organic greens, brie, spicy pecans, organic granny smith apples
- Petit House$7.25
organic greens, roasted romas, shaved parmesan, croutons
- Petit Organic$9.25
organic greens, seasonal fruits, walnuts, goat or bleu cheese, honeycomb
- Reg Caesar$12.25
roasted romas, shaved parmesan, housemade croutons
- Reg Chopped Salad$13.00
iceberg, kale, bleu cheese crumbles, candied walnuts, granny smith apples, fried prosciutto, crispy onions, cranberries
- Reg Granny$12.25
organic greens, brie, spicy pecans, organic granny smith apples
- Reg House$10.25
organic greens, roasted romas, shaved parmesan, croutons
- Reg Organic$12.25
organic greens, seasonal fruits, walnuts, goat or bleu cheese, honeycomb
Specials
- 16 oz Cowboy Ribeye$58.00
Topped with blue cheese butter and fried leeks
- Country Style Steak$22.00
- Duck$30.00
Ashley Farms pan roasted Duck with Fig Gastrique on Portabella Risotto
- Lobster Ravioli$32.00
Mushrooms, spinach & caramelized onions in a Parmesan basil cream sauce
- Pork Tenderloin$24.00Out of stock
- Salmon$29.00
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00Out of stock
- Short Ribs$24.00Out of stock
- Softshell Crab$32.00
- Seabass$36.00