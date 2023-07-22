Please be aware that wait times may vary. More
Southern Soul Barbecue 2020 Demere Road
BBQ & Sandwiches
Soul Sandwich
$8.00
Jumbo pulled pork
Pig Sandwich
$7.00
Regular pulled pork
Knuckle Sammich
$5.00
2 oz pork slider
Beef Brisket
$14.00Out of stock
Chopped or sliced
Barbecuban
$9.00Out of stock
Pressed Cubano style pork, Swiss, pickles & yellow mustard
Soul Burger
$6.50Out of stock
Griddled with cheese, lettuce, tomato & pickles
Sup Dawg
$4.50Out of stock
100% all beef weiner
Sausage Dawg
$7.50Out of stock
Griddled peppers and onions
Corn Dawg
$4.50
Grilled Cheese
$3.50Out of stock
Plate-Up
#1 Pulled Pork
$12.00
#2 1/2 Slab of Ribs
$20.00
#3 Smoked Sausage
$12.00
#4 Beef Brisket Plate Up
$21.00Out of stock
#5 Smoked Turkey Breast
$21.00
#6 1/2 Smoked Chicken
$13.00
#7 Sampler - 2 Meat
$24.00
Two or three meats, stew & choice of one side
#7 Sampler - 3 Meat
$29.00
#8 Green Salad De-Luxe
$12.50Out of stock
Salad greens, bacon, tomato & cukes, with a choice of smoked turkey, pulled pork beef brisket, or chicken salad. Served with housemade dressing
#9 Chicken Strips
$8.50
Kids Basket
$6.50
Soulful Sides
Brunswick Stew
$4.50
Brunswick Stew - Pint
$9.00
Brunswick Stew - Quart
$18.00
Brisket Chili
$4.50
Brisket Chili - Pint
$9.00
Brisket Chili - Quart
$18.00
Potato Salad
$3.00
Potato Salad - Pint
$8.00
Potato Salad - Quart
$16.00
Mac & Cheese
$3.00
Mac & Cheese - Pint
$8.00
Mac N' Cheese - Quart
$16.00
BBQ Beans
$3.00
BBQ Beans - Pint
$8.00
BBQ Beans - Quart
$16.00
Collard Greens
$3.00
Collard Greens - Pint
$8.00
Collard Greens - Quart
$16.00
Hand-Cut Fries
$3.00
Soul Slaw
$3.00
Soul Slaw - Pint
$8.00
Soul Slaw - Quart
$16.00
Hoppin' John
$3.00
Black-eyed peas and rice
Hoppin' John - Pint
$8.00
Black-eyed peas and rice
Hoppin' John - Quart
$16.00
Fried Okra
$3.00
Fried Okra - Pint
$8.00
Fried Okra - Quart
$16.00
Bag of Chips
$1.00
Hushpuppies
$3.00
4 pieces
Bread Slice
$0.25
Loaf of Bread
$5.00
Single Bun
$0.50
Bag of Buns
$5.00
Butterbeans
$3.00Out of stock
Family Style
Pulled Pork - 1 LB
$14.00
Per pound
Pulled Pork - 1/2 LB
$8.00
Smoked Turkey - 1 LB
$26.00
Per pound
Smoked Turkey - 1/2 LB
$15.00
Beef Brisket - 1 LB
$26.00Out of stock
Per pound
Beef Brisket - 1/2 LB
$15.00Out of stock
Full Slab of Ribs
$28.00
Per pound
½ Slab of Ribs
$15.00
Per pound
Smoked Sausage - 1 LB
$13.50
Per pound
Smoked Sausage - 1/2 LB
$8.00
Smoked WHOLE Chicken
$15.00
1/2 Bird
$9.00
Smoked Wings - 1 LB
$15.00
Per pound
Smoked Wings - 1/2 LB
$8.00
Chicken Salad - 1 LB
$13.00
Per pound
Pimento Cheese - 1 LB
$13.00
Per pound
Pimento Cheese - 1/2 LB
$8.50
Sauce by the Pint
$7.50
Chicken Salad - 1/2 LB
$8.50
Pastrami - 1 LB
$26.00Out of stock
Pastrami - 1/2 LB
$14.00Out of stock
Whole Butt
$11.00
Pulled Pork - 1/2 LB (Copy)
$8.00
Specials Board
THURSDAY Specials
Southern Soul Barbecue Location and Ordering Hours
(912) 638-7685
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM