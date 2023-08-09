Popular Items

Hyderabad Dum Biryani (GF)

$14.99

Veggies, Chicken or Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices; served with raita and sauce.

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Indian flatbread flavored with garlic & butter

Vijayawada Biryani

$13.99

Special flavoured rice layered with meat or veggies and tossed in a spicy sauce. Staple of Vijayawada. House Favourite


Small Plates

Samosa (2)

$6.99

Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb

Kempu Bezule

$9.99

Cauliflower florets, fried crisp and tossed in yoghurt, green chili and curry leaves. House Favorite.

Kothu Paratha

$11.99

Shredded Paratha mixed with veggies and salna (spicy gravy). House Favorite.

Guntur Fried Idli

$9.99

Crispy rice cakes tossed with Guntur famous chili sauce

Madras Crispy Chili Parotta (V)

$9.99

Diamond shaped cut crispy bread tossed with house favorite spicy sauce

Andhra Chilli Chicken

$10.99

Fried Fiery chicken boneless cut tossed with house ground regional masala and chilli sauce

Chettinad Chicken Pepper Fry

$11.99

Country chicken cooked in Chettinad style

Travancore Goat Roast (GF)

$13.99

Lamb cubes cooked with onion, tomato and fresh spices including ginger, green chilly and fennel powder. House Favorite.

Fish Fry (GF)

$11.99

Thalachery masala marinated fish fillet shallow fried on tawa.

Masala Omelette (GF)

$5.99

Omelette made with onions, chilies and Indian Spices.

Mangalorean Chicken Ghee Roast (GF)

$11.99

Tangy and spicy chicken with an unmistakable flavour of ghee roasted spices. Made in traditional Mangalorean style.

Onion Spinach Pakora

$5.99

Fried fritters made of chickpea-battered onion strings and spinach leaves

Tiffins

Idli (3) (V,GF)

$8.99

A steamed savory 'cake' made with fermented black lentils and rice.

Mini Ghee Idli Sambar (12) (GF)

$8.99

Small idli's served with sambar (lentil stew) and ghee (clarified butter)

Medu Vada (V,GF)

$8.99

Fried savoury donut shaped favourite made with black lentil batter

Uthappam (V)

$10.99

A savory pancake made with fermented black lentils and rice batter.

Chole Bhature (1)

$12.99

A combination of fried leavened bread and a spicy chickpea masala

Puri Masala (2)

$12.99

A combination of fried wheat bread and spicy potato masala

Mysore Bonda

$8.99

Fried doughballs made with flour, yogurt, and spices

Dosa

Dosa (V)

$10.99

A thin crepe made from batter consisting of lentils and rice.

Pizza Dosa

$12.99

Rice battered fusion base topped with mozzarella cheese and mixture of vegetables.

Curries

Bhendakaya Jeedi Pappu Vepudu (V,GF)

$11.99

Traditional preparation of fried ladies finger tossed with split cashewnuts, onion and tomatoes

Eggplant Curry (V,GF)

$11.99

Traditional and famous brinjal preparation with onion tomato masala. Also called Gutti Vankaya. House Favourite

Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)

$15.99

Classic Andhra chicken curry preparation with regional spice mix (House Favourite)

Chettinad Kuzhambu

$14.99

Choice of kofta or meat tossed in onion tomato masala with spicy dry Chettinad masala.

Hyderabadi Goat Masala (GF)

$18.99

Classic, Hyderabad style goat curry (Spicy)

South Indian Fish Curry (GF)

$16.99

Fish cooked in tamarind pulp with tomatoes and spiced with chilies, turmeric and other spices.

Prawn Mango Curry (GF)

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with mango slices and simmered in coconut milk. House Favourite

Gongura (GF)

$14.99

Chicken or Goat cooked with sour leafy greens and spices. House Favourite

Dal Tadka (GF)

$12.99

Yellow dal with onions and tomatoes and tempered with spices

Aloo Gobi Methiwala (GF)

$12.99

Potato and cauliflower tossed in fresh fenugreek leaves

Channa Masala (V,GF)

$12.99

Curry made with chickpeas and blend of indian spices

Malai Kofta

$15.99

Cottage cheese and potato balls cooked in tomato based creamy buttery sauce. House Favourite

Paneer Butter Masala (GF)

$15.99

Cottage cheese cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy

Saag curry (GF)

$14.99

Cubes of cottage cheese or meat cooked in a silky green gravy of spinach and spices

Tikka Masala (GF)

$15.99

Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. House Favourite

Butter Chicken (GF)

$15.99

Tandoor roasted shredded chicken cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy

Kadai Masala (GF)

$14.99

Stir fry with diced onions and bell peppers with a special kadai masala spice blend

Dhaniwal Korma

$14.99

Choice of protien in yoghurt, cooked in a cashew nut gravy and flavored with coriander. House FAvourite

Jalfarezi

$14.99

Choice of Chicken or Lamb marinated with fresh ground spices and sauteed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.

Vindaloo

$14.99

Meat cooked with potatoes in a tangy and spicy sauce.

Biryani

Hyderabad Dum Biryani (GF)

$14.99

Veggies, Chicken or Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices; served with raita and sauce.

Vijayawada Biryani

$13.99

Special flavoured rice layered with meat or veggies and tossed in a spicy sauce. Staple of Vijayawada. House Favourite

Tikka Biryani (GF)

$15.99

Hyderabad Dum biryani rice layered with Tikka pieces tossed in flavorful sauce

Avakai Biryani (GF)

$13.99

Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani mixed in an spicy Indian Mango Pickle

Gongura Biryani (GF)

$15.99

Hyderabad Veg dum biryani mixed in a special sorrel leaves blend. House Favourite

Ulvacharu Biryani (GF)

$15.99

Hyderabad Chicken dum biryani mixed in South Indian horse gram soup. House Favourite

Indian Street Food

Samosa Chaat

$6.99

Samosa that has been Deconstructed in Chaat style.

Pav Bhaji

$6.99

Bombay style curried and mashed mixed veggie served with buttered pav breads

Sev Puri

$6.99

Sev Puri is a sweet, spicy and tangy chaat made with crispy puri topped with potatoes, onions, tomatoes and a variety of chutneys, and finished with sev

Dahi Sev Batata Puri

$6.99

Dahi Sev Puri is a spicy and tangy chaat made with crispy puri topped with potatoes, onions, tomatoes and a variety of chutneys, yogurt and finished with sev

Bhel Masala

$6.99

Bhel masala made with crispy puffed rice, mixed in green chutney, sweet-tangy tamarind chutney, and ground spices garnished with cilantro

Aloo Tikki Chat

$6.99

Crispy fried hashbrown chaat with in-house chole, spiced yogurt, mixed salsa, drizzled with date tamarind chutney and spicy herb chutney and topped with some sev

Papdi Chat

$6.99

A trio of Indian tostada, topped with potato, mixed salsa, drizzled with date tamarind chutney and spicy herb chutney, sev and pomegranate

Bucket Biryani

Veg Dum Biryani Bucket

$49.99

Our Biryani Bucket serves 4-5 People. Comes with Biryani Sauce, Onions, Lemon.

Chicken Dum Biryani Bucket

$62.99

Our Biryani Bucket serves 4-5 People. Comes with Biryani Sauce, Onions, Lemon.

Tandoor

Paneer Tikka (GF)

$13.99

Paneer marinated in spices and grilled in the tandoor

Chicken Tikka (GF)

$15.99

Chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic and ginger marinade and cooked dry in tandoor

Chicken Malai Tikka (GF)

$15.99

Caraway and cream flavoured chicken cooked in the tandoor

Kasuri Chicken Tikka (GF)

$15.99

Fenugreek marinated spicy chicken, cooked in tandoor

Tandoori Chicken (GF)

$15.99

Marinated in a spice rub and slow cooked in the tandoo

Breads

Plain Naan

$2.99

Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor

Butter Naan

$2.99

Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor and topped with butter

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Indian flatbread flavored with garlic & butter

Onion Kulcha

$3.99

Leavened bread stuffed with onion and spices

Chilli Naan

$4.99

Indian flat bread flavoured with chilis. Spicy

Tandoori Roti

$3.99

Indian flat bread made with whole wheat flour and cooked in a tandoor

Malabar Parotta

$7.99

Flaky crispy layered flat bread, cooked on a griddle

Chapathi

$1.99

Whole wheat bread cooked on a flat griddle

Beverages

Mango Lassi

$5.99Out of stock

Soda Fountain

$1.99

Thums up

$2.99

Canned Soda

$1.99

Chai

$1.99

Jigarthandai

$6.99

Desserts

Gulab Jamun

$4.99
Rasmalai

$4.99
Gulab Jamun CheeseCake

$9.99Out of stock

Rasmalai Tres Leches

$8.99Out of stock

Eggless, light and airy sponge cake with saffron infused milk and whipped malai, pistachio

Sides

Onions and Lemons (8 oz)

$1.50

Raitha (4 oz)

$0.99

Salan (4 oz)

$0.99

Mint Chutney (4 oz)

$0.99

Tamarind Chutney (4 oz)

$0.99

Sambar (6 oz)

$2.99

Sambar (16 oz)

$5.99

Rice (16 oz)

$1.99

Samosa 1pc

$3.49

Boiled Egg

$0.99

Coconut Chutney (4 oz)

$0.99

Tomato Chutney (4 oz)

$0.99

Aloo Masala ( 8 oz)

$3.99

Ghee

$1.99

Wine

Cloudline Pinot Noir

$8.99

Oregon- A beautiful, dark ruby color, the nose develops well in the glass, and it possesses an intense aromatic bouquet, reminiscent of spices, blackcurrant and other red and black berries. On the palate, Cloudline offers a caressing texture and a long flavorful finish.

Rodney Strong Merlot

$8.99

Sonoma, CA- Supple and well oaked aroma, with a toasty, buttery edge to the plum and cherry laced fruit flavors. Body is Firm and chunky, but well made, with a complex finish.

Grover Voignier Art Collection From India

$9.99Out of stock

Art Collection Viognier has a pleasant refreshing and rich mouthfeel with intense aromas of peach, apricot and tropical fruits complemented by floral notes and a hint of honey. Paresh Maity, the great Indian painter, focuses on faces with their myriad expressions, closely cropped and juxtaposed with their surroundings.

Callaway Chardonnay

$8.99Out of stock

The aromas of this wine are reminiscent of baked apples. The smooth mouthfeel brings forward fruit flavors of apples, pineapple and lemon peel, which are highlighted by toasty oak and vanilla characteristics that lead to a silky finish. Our Coastal Chardonnay is a wonderful companion to a wide variety of foods.

Evolution Red Blend

$9.99

The blend includes Syrah, Sangiovese, Montepulciano and a splash of Evolution white. It's built for quaffing, and would be just as comfortable in a camp-friendly bota bag as on your dinner table. Cranberry fruit underlined with a strong streak of slate keeps it fresh and lively.

Fetzer Gewurztraminer

$7.99

California- Passion fruit along with tangerine, mango and aromas of honey and orange spice join with pineapple, baked pears and hints of cinnamon. This wine can be zesty, and flavors of clove, orange and caramelized apples are evident.

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.99Out of stock

Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is a bold, full bodied California wine with a velvety smooth taste and jammy dark fruit aromas.

Barefoot Mascato

$7.99

Barefoot Moscato features lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish with a tantalizing twist of lemon and citrus. Perfect for pairing with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts

Listel Rose

$8.99

Light pink color with hints of grey, leading to a bouquet of fresh red and citrus fruits. A supple, palate ensures long lasting balance and delicacy. A pleasant and refreshing wine.

Tray Order

Vegetable or Chicken or Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices served with raita and sauce

CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI 1/2 TRAY

$70.00

VEG DUM BIRYANI 1/2 TRAY

$60.00

GOAT DUM BIRYANI 1/2 TRAY

$110.00

VIJAYAWADA VEG BIRYANI 1/2 TRAY

$70.00

VIJAYAWADA CHICKEN BIRYANI 1/2 TRAY

$80.00

VIJAYAWADA EGG BIRYANI 1/2 TRAY

$70.00

Panner Tikka Biryani 1/2 tray

$80.00

Chicken Tikka Biryani 1/2 tray

$80.00