Southern Spice - Irvine 3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O
Popular Items
Hyderabad Dum Biryani (GF)
Veggies, Chicken or Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices; served with raita and sauce.
Garlic Naan
Indian flatbread flavored with garlic & butter
Vijayawada Biryani
Special flavoured rice layered with meat or veggies and tossed in a spicy sauce. Staple of Vijayawada. House Favourite
Small Plates
Samosa (2)
Triangular fried pastry with a savory filling of spiced vegetables or minced Lamb
Kempu Bezule
Cauliflower florets, fried crisp and tossed in yoghurt, green chili and curry leaves. House Favorite.
Kothu Paratha
Shredded Paratha mixed with veggies and salna (spicy gravy). House Favorite.
Guntur Fried Idli
Crispy rice cakes tossed with Guntur famous chili sauce
Madras Crispy Chili Parotta (V)
Diamond shaped cut crispy bread tossed with house favorite spicy sauce
Andhra Chilli Chicken
Fried Fiery chicken boneless cut tossed with house ground regional masala and chilli sauce
Chettinad Chicken Pepper Fry
Country chicken cooked in Chettinad style
Travancore Goat Roast (GF)
Lamb cubes cooked with onion, tomato and fresh spices including ginger, green chilly and fennel powder. House Favorite.
Fish Fry (GF)
Thalachery masala marinated fish fillet shallow fried on tawa.
Masala Omelette (GF)
Omelette made with onions, chilies and Indian Spices.
Mangalorean Chicken Ghee Roast (GF)
Tangy and spicy chicken with an unmistakable flavour of ghee roasted spices. Made in traditional Mangalorean style.
Onion Spinach Pakora
Fried fritters made of chickpea-battered onion strings and spinach leaves
Tiffins
Idli (3) (V,GF)
A steamed savory 'cake' made with fermented black lentils and rice.
Mini Ghee Idli Sambar (12) (GF)
Small idli's served with sambar (lentil stew) and ghee (clarified butter)
Medu Vada (V,GF)
Fried savoury donut shaped favourite made with black lentil batter
Uthappam (V)
A savory pancake made with fermented black lentils and rice batter.
Chole Bhature (1)
A combination of fried leavened bread and a spicy chickpea masala
Puri Masala (2)
A combination of fried wheat bread and spicy potato masala
Mysore Bonda
Fried doughballs made with flour, yogurt, and spices
Dosa
Curries
Bhendakaya Jeedi Pappu Vepudu (V,GF)
Traditional preparation of fried ladies finger tossed with split cashewnuts, onion and tomatoes
Eggplant Curry (V,GF)
Traditional and famous brinjal preparation with onion tomato masala. Also called Gutti Vankaya. House Favourite
Andhra Chicken Curry (GF)
Classic Andhra chicken curry preparation with regional spice mix (House Favourite)
Chettinad Kuzhambu
Choice of kofta or meat tossed in onion tomato masala with spicy dry Chettinad masala.
Hyderabadi Goat Masala (GF)
Classic, Hyderabad style goat curry (Spicy)
South Indian Fish Curry (GF)
Fish cooked in tamarind pulp with tomatoes and spiced with chilies, turmeric and other spices.
Prawn Mango Curry (GF)
Shrimp cooked with mango slices and simmered in coconut milk. House Favourite
Gongura (GF)
Chicken or Goat cooked with sour leafy greens and spices. House Favourite
Dal Tadka (GF)
Yellow dal with onions and tomatoes and tempered with spices
Aloo Gobi Methiwala (GF)
Potato and cauliflower tossed in fresh fenugreek leaves
Channa Masala (V,GF)
Curry made with chickpeas and blend of indian spices
Malai Kofta
Cottage cheese and potato balls cooked in tomato based creamy buttery sauce. House Favourite
Paneer Butter Masala (GF)
Cottage cheese cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy
Saag curry (GF)
Cubes of cottage cheese or meat cooked in a silky green gravy of spinach and spices
Tikka Masala (GF)
Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. House Favourite
Butter Chicken (GF)
Tandoor roasted shredded chicken cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy
Kadai Masala (GF)
Stir fry with diced onions and bell peppers with a special kadai masala spice blend
Dhaniwal Korma
Choice of protien in yoghurt, cooked in a cashew nut gravy and flavored with coriander. House FAvourite
Jalfarezi
Choice of Chicken or Lamb marinated with fresh ground spices and sauteed with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers.
Vindaloo
Meat cooked with potatoes in a tangy and spicy sauce.
Biryani
Tikka Biryani (GF)
Hyderabad Dum biryani rice layered with Tikka pieces tossed in flavorful sauce
Avakai Biryani (GF)
Hyderabad Veg Dum Biryani mixed in an spicy Indian Mango Pickle
Gongura Biryani (GF)
Hyderabad Veg dum biryani mixed in a special sorrel leaves blend. House Favourite
Ulvacharu Biryani (GF)
Hyderabad Chicken dum biryani mixed in South Indian horse gram soup. House Favourite
Indian Street Food
Samosa Chaat
Samosa that has been Deconstructed in Chaat style.
Pav Bhaji
Bombay style curried and mashed mixed veggie served with buttered pav breads
Sev Puri
Sev Puri is a sweet, spicy and tangy chaat made with crispy puri topped with potatoes, onions, tomatoes and a variety of chutneys, and finished with sev
Dahi Sev Batata Puri
Dahi Sev Puri is a spicy and tangy chaat made with crispy puri topped with potatoes, onions, tomatoes and a variety of chutneys, yogurt and finished with sev
Bhel Masala
Bhel masala made with crispy puffed rice, mixed in green chutney, sweet-tangy tamarind chutney, and ground spices garnished with cilantro
Aloo Tikki Chat
Crispy fried hashbrown chaat with in-house chole, spiced yogurt, mixed salsa, drizzled with date tamarind chutney and spicy herb chutney and topped with some sev
Papdi Chat
A trio of Indian tostada, topped with potato, mixed salsa, drizzled with date tamarind chutney and spicy herb chutney, sev and pomegranate
Bucket Biryani
Tandoor
Paneer Tikka (GF)
Paneer marinated in spices and grilled in the tandoor
Chicken Tikka (GF)
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt, garlic and ginger marinade and cooked dry in tandoor
Chicken Malai Tikka (GF)
Caraway and cream flavoured chicken cooked in the tandoor
Kasuri Chicken Tikka (GF)
Fenugreek marinated spicy chicken, cooked in tandoor
Tandoori Chicken (GF)
Marinated in a spice rub and slow cooked in the tandoo
Breads
Plain Naan
Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor
Butter Naan
Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor and topped with butter
Onion Kulcha
Leavened bread stuffed with onion and spices
Chilli Naan
Indian flat bread flavoured with chilis. Spicy
Tandoori Roti
Indian flat bread made with whole wheat flour and cooked in a tandoor
Malabar Parotta
Flaky crispy layered flat bread, cooked on a griddle
Chapathi
Whole wheat bread cooked on a flat griddle
Beverages
Desserts
Sides
Wine
Cloudline Pinot Noir
Oregon- A beautiful, dark ruby color, the nose develops well in the glass, and it possesses an intense aromatic bouquet, reminiscent of spices, blackcurrant and other red and black berries. On the palate, Cloudline offers a caressing texture and a long flavorful finish.
Rodney Strong Merlot
Sonoma, CA- Supple and well oaked aroma, with a toasty, buttery edge to the plum and cherry laced fruit flavors. Body is Firm and chunky, but well made, with a complex finish.
Grover Voignier Art Collection From India
Art Collection Viognier has a pleasant refreshing and rich mouthfeel with intense aromas of peach, apricot and tropical fruits complemented by floral notes and a hint of honey. Paresh Maity, the great Indian painter, focuses on faces with their myriad expressions, closely cropped and juxtaposed with their surroundings.
Callaway Chardonnay
The aromas of this wine are reminiscent of baked apples. The smooth mouthfeel brings forward fruit flavors of apples, pineapple and lemon peel, which are highlighted by toasty oak and vanilla characteristics that lead to a silky finish. Our Coastal Chardonnay is a wonderful companion to a wide variety of foods.
Evolution Red Blend
The blend includes Syrah, Sangiovese, Montepulciano and a splash of Evolution white. It's built for quaffing, and would be just as comfortable in a camp-friendly bota bag as on your dinner table. Cranberry fruit underlined with a strong streak of slate keeps it fresh and lively.
Fetzer Gewurztraminer
California- Passion fruit along with tangerine, mango and aromas of honey and orange spice join with pineapple, baked pears and hints of cinnamon. This wine can be zesty, and flavors of clove, orange and caramelized apples are evident.
Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon
Dark Horse Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine is a bold, full bodied California wine with a velvety smooth taste and jammy dark fruit aromas.
Barefoot Mascato
Barefoot Moscato features lush, fruity aromas and a crisp, bright finish with a tantalizing twist of lemon and citrus. Perfect for pairing with spicy Asian cuisine, artisanal cheeses or light desserts
Listel Rose
Light pink color with hints of grey, leading to a bouquet of fresh red and citrus fruits. A supple, palate ensures long lasting balance and delicacy. A pleasant and refreshing wine.