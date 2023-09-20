Southgate Casino Bar & Grill (The Gate) 2525 South Washington Street
Appetizers
Pick 3 Combo Platter
Choose from chicken tenders, onion rings, battered mushrooms, cheddar or jalapeno cheese curds, potato skins, waffle fries, walleye chunks, or cajun walleye chunks. Served with three dipping sauces. (One choice of walleye per platter and not included in ½ price app special)
Popcorn
Popcorn served with a side of melted butter.
Chips & Sauce
Gfresh Corn Tortilla served with salsa
Roasted Poblano Queso
Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Spinach Dip
Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.
Cheese Curds
Choice of cheddar or jalapeno and your choice of dipping sauce.
Poutine
Waffle fries with your choice of cheddar or jalapeno cheese curds, brown gravy, and mozzarella cheese.
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce served with waffle fries and ranch
Traditional Wings- 6pc
Tossed in your choice of wing sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese. Add waffle fries. $2.00.
Traditional Wing- 12pc
Breaded Drummies -10pc
Bone in chicken drummies with your choice of sauce. Add waffle fries. $2.00. -(Not included in ½ priced apps)
Breaded Drummies- 20Pc
Bone in chicken drummies with your choice of sauce. Add waffle fries. $2.00. - (Not included in ½ priced apps)
Chicken Strip Basket
Served with waffle fries and your choice of dipping sauce.
Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with tomatoes, onions, green chilies, cheese, served with chips and salsa and your choice of dipping sauce.
Supreme Nachos
Fresh corn tortilla chips with ground beef, cheese, jalapenos, shredded lettuce, red and green onions, tomatoes, and Salsa and sour cream - Sub chicken or BBQ pulled pork 3.25
Onion Rings
Served with onion rings sauce.
Potato Skins
Loaded with chopped bacon, shredded cheese, and green onions. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Breaded Mushrooms
Lightly breaded and deep fried, Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Platter of Fries
Entrees
Tips & Reds
Deluxe beef tips and a side of creamy red potatoes served with garlic toast.
Small Beef Tips
Sirloin steak tips smothered in our signature Au Jus, served with a backet of garlic toast and a hard roll
Large Beef Tips
Sirloin steak tips smothered in our signature Au Jus, served with a backet of garlic toast and a hard roll
Small Deluxe Beef Tips
Sirloin steak tips smothered in sauteed red & green peppers, onions and our signature Au Jus, served with a backet of garlic toast and a hard roll
Large Deluxe Beef Tips
Sirloin steak tips smothered in sauteed red & green peppers, onions and our signature Au Jus, served with a backet of garlic toast and a hard roll
Walleye Chunks
Lemon pepper or Cajun walleye chunks served with waffle fries and tarter sauce for dipping.
Cajun Walleye
Lahvosh
Pepperoni Lahvosh
Pepperoni, red and green peppers, and red onions.
Canadian Bacon Lahvosh
Canadian bacon, red and green peppers, and red onions.
3 Meat Supreme Lahvosh
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef tips, red and green peppers, and red onions.
Philly Lahvosh
Choice of beef tips or chicken, red and green peppers, and onions.
BBQ Chicken Lahvosh
Choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork with BBQ sauce, bacon, red and green peppers, and red onions.
Spicy Chicken Lahvosh
Grilled chickenwith your choice of spicy garlic or jerk sauce. Topped with green peppers, red peppers, and red onion.
Taco Lahvosh
Seasoned ground beef, cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Vegetarian Lahvosh
Green and red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms.
Specialty Lahvosh
Changes Weekly
Cheese Lahvosh
Sandwiches, Melts, & Wraps
BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ pulled pork topped with provolone cheese, served on a grilled brioche bun.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread.
Chicken Tender Melt
Chicken strips, bacon, american and pepper jack cheese on sourdough
Chicken Wrap
Choice of crispy, grilled, or grilled caribbean chicken with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with a side of spicy ranch.
Chipotle Melt
Choose between grilled steak or chicken. With sauteed green and red peppers, onions, and topped with pepper-jack cheese. Served on sour dough or in a jalapeno cheese toirtilla
Chipotle Wrap
Choose between grilled steak or chicken. With sauteed green and red peppers, onions, and topped with pepper-jack cheese. Served on sour dough or in a jalapeno cheese toirtilla
Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, american and swiss cheese on toasted bread.
French Dip
Roast beef and swiss on a hoagie with au jus for dipping.
Gate Grinder
Ham, turkey, seasonded ground beef, with swiss cheese on 2 hard rolls. Topped with lettuce and grinder suace. 1/2 order for $7.95
Southgate Philly
Choice of beef tips, chicken, or roast beef with onions, red and green peppers, swiss and provolone cheese on a hoagie or in a jalapeno cheese tortilla.
Southgate Philly Wrap
Choice of beef tips, chicken, or roast beef with onions, red and green peppers, swiss and provolone cheese on a hoagie or in a jalapeno cheese tortilla.
Tacos
Three soft or hard shell tacos filled with seasoned ground beef and topped with lettuce, Colby-Jack cheeseand tomatoes. Served with ships and salsa. Substitute chicken for $2.00
Burgers & Chicken
Gate Burger
Cheeseburger
Seasoned beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomatos, pickels, and mayo
Bacon Cheeseburger
Seasoned beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomatos, pickels, and mayo
Cajun Cheeseburger
Cajun seasoned beef patty with sauteed onions. Topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
Rodeo Cheeseburger
Seasoned beef patty with Applewood-smoked bacon. Topped with BBQ suace, american cheese, an onion ring, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
Specialty Burger
Cajun seasoned beef patty with sauteed onions. Topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
Patty Melt
Season beef patty with sauteed onions. Served on marble rye with Swiss American cheese and mayo.
Mushroom & Swiss
Seasoned beef patty with sauteed mushrooms. Topped with Swiss chees, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayo
Chicken Sandwich w/Cheese
Grilled Chicken topped with American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomatos, pickels, and mayo
Chicken Sandwich w/Bacon & Cheese
Grilled Chicken topped with American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomatos, pickels, and mayo
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Cajun seasoned griled chiccken with sauteed onions. Topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
Rodeo Chicken Sandwich
Griled chicken with Applewood-smoked bacon. Topped with BBQ suace, american cheese, an onion ring, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
Chicken Patty Melt
Grilled chicken with sauteed onions. Served on marble rye with Swiss American cheese and mayo.
Mushroom & Swiss Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms. Topped with Swiss chees, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayo