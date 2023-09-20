Appetizers

Pick 3 Combo Platter

$18.95

Choose from chicken tenders, onion rings, battered mushrooms, cheddar or jalapeno cheese curds, potato skins, waffle fries, walleye chunks, or cajun walleye chunks. Served with three dipping sauces. (One choice of walleye per platter and not included in ½ price app special)

Popcorn

$3.95

Popcorn served with a side of melted butter.

Chips & Sauce

$4.95

Gfresh Corn Tortilla served with salsa

Roasted Poblano Queso

$9.95

Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Spinach Dip

$9.95

Served with fresh corn tortilla chips.

Cheese Curds

$11.95

Choice of cheddar or jalapeno and your choice of dipping sauce.

Poutine

$13.95

Waffle fries with your choice of cheddar or jalapeno cheese curds, brown gravy, and mozzarella cheese.

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce served with waffle fries and ranch

Traditional Wings- 6pc

$9.95

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese. Add waffle fries. $2.00.

Traditional Wing- 12pc

$15.95

Breaded Drummies -10pc

$12.95

Bone in chicken drummies with your choice of sauce. Add waffle fries. $2.00. -(Not included in ½ priced apps)

Breaded Drummies- 20Pc

$25.95

Bone in chicken drummies with your choice of sauce. Add waffle fries. $2.00. - (Not included in ½ priced apps)

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.95

Served with waffle fries and your choice of dipping sauce.

Quesadilla

$12.95

Grilled chicken with tomatoes, onions, green chilies, cheese, served with chips and salsa and your choice of dipping sauce.

Supreme Nachos

$14.95

Fresh corn tortilla chips with ground beef, cheese, jalapenos, shredded lettuce, red and green onions, tomatoes, and Salsa and sour cream - Sub chicken or BBQ pulled pork 3.25

Onion Rings

$10.95

Served with onion rings sauce.

Potato Skins

$12.95

Loaded with chopped bacon, shredded cheese, and green onions. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Breaded Mushrooms

$10.95

Lightly breaded and deep fried, Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$10.95

Platter of Fries

$5.95

Entrees

Tips & Reds

$8.95

Deluxe beef tips and a side of creamy red potatoes served with garlic toast.

Small Beef Tips

$15.95

Sirloin steak tips smothered in our signature Au Jus, served with a backet of garlic toast and a hard roll

Large Beef Tips

$26.95

Sirloin steak tips smothered in our signature Au Jus, served with a backet of garlic toast and a hard roll

Small Deluxe Beef Tips

$16.95

Sirloin steak tips smothered in sauteed red & green peppers, onions and our signature Au Jus, served with a backet of garlic toast and a hard roll

Large Deluxe Beef Tips

$27.95

Sirloin steak tips smothered in sauteed red & green peppers, onions and our signature Au Jus, served with a backet of garlic toast and a hard roll

Walleye Chunks

$15.95

Lemon pepper or Cajun walleye chunks served with waffle fries and tarter sauce for dipping.

Cajun Walleye

$15.95

Lahvosh

Pepperoni Lahvosh

$23.95

Pepperoni, red and green peppers, and red onions.

Canadian Bacon Lahvosh

$23.95

Canadian bacon, red and green peppers, and red onions.

3 Meat Supreme Lahvosh

$28.95

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, beef tips, red and green peppers, and red onions.

Philly Lahvosh

$28.95

Choice of beef tips or chicken, red and green peppers, and onions.

BBQ Chicken Lahvosh

$28.95

Choice of grilled chicken or pulled pork with BBQ sauce, bacon, red and green peppers, and red onions.

Spicy Chicken Lahvosh

$28.95

Grilled chickenwith your choice of spicy garlic or jerk sauce. Topped with green peppers, red peppers, and red onion.

Taco Lahvosh

$28.95

Seasoned ground beef, cheese, tortilla chips, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Vegetarian Lahvosh

$23.95

Green and red peppers, red onions, tomatoes, and mushrooms.

Specialty Lahvosh

$28.95

Changes Weekly

Cheese Lahvosh

$20.95

Sandwiches, Melts, & Wraps

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.95

BBQ pulled pork topped with provolone cheese, served on a grilled brioche bun.

BLT

$11.95

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread.

Chicken Tender Melt

$12.95

Chicken strips, bacon, american and pepper jack cheese on sourdough

Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Choice of crispy, grilled, or grilled caribbean chicken with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with a side of spicy ranch.

Chipotle Melt

$12.95

Choose between grilled steak or chicken. With sauteed green and red peppers, onions, and topped with pepper-jack cheese. Served on sour dough or in a jalapeno cheese toirtilla

Chipotle Wrap

$12.95

Choose between grilled steak or chicken. With sauteed green and red peppers, onions, and topped with pepper-jack cheese. Served on sour dough or in a jalapeno cheese toirtilla

Club

$12.95

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, american and swiss cheese on toasted bread.

French Dip

$12.95

Roast beef and swiss on a hoagie with au jus for dipping.

Gate Grinder

$7.95+

Ham, turkey, seasonded ground beef, with swiss cheese on 2 hard rolls. Topped with lettuce and grinder suace. 1/2 order for $7.95

Southgate Philly

$12.95

Choice of beef tips, chicken, or roast beef with onions, red and green peppers, swiss and provolone cheese on a hoagie or in a jalapeno cheese tortilla.

Southgate Philly Wrap

$12.95

Choice of beef tips, chicken, or roast beef with onions, red and green peppers, swiss and provolone cheese on a hoagie or in a jalapeno cheese tortilla.

Tacos

$9.95+

Three soft or hard shell tacos filled with seasoned ground beef and topped with lettuce, Colby-Jack cheeseand tomatoes. Served with ships and salsa. Substitute chicken for $2.00

Burgers & Chicken

Gate Burger

$9.95

Cheeseburger

$10.95

Seasoned beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomatos, pickels, and mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.95

Seasoned beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomatos, pickels, and mayo

Cajun Cheeseburger

$10.95

Cajun seasoned beef patty with sauteed onions. Topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

Rodeo Cheeseburger

$12.95

Seasoned beef patty with Applewood-smoked bacon. Topped with BBQ suace, american cheese, an onion ring, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

Specialty Burger

$12.95

Cajun seasoned beef patty with sauteed onions. Topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

Patty Melt

$12.95

Season beef patty with sauteed onions. Served on marble rye with Swiss American cheese and mayo.

Mushroom & Swiss

$12.95

Seasoned beef patty with sauteed mushrooms. Topped with Swiss chees, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayo

Chicken Sandwich w/Cheese

$10.95

Grilled Chicken topped with American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomatos, pickels, and mayo

Chicken Sandwich w/Bacon & Cheese

$12.95

Grilled Chicken topped with American cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomatos, pickels, and mayo

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Cajun seasoned griled chiccken with sauteed onions. Topped with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

Rodeo Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Griled chicken with Applewood-smoked bacon. Topped with BBQ suace, american cheese, an onion ring, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

Chicken Patty Melt

$12.95

Grilled chicken with sauteed onions. Served on marble rye with Swiss American cheese and mayo.

Mushroom & Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled chicken with sauteed mushrooms. Topped with Swiss chees, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayo

Double Gate Burger

$12.95

Double Cheeseburger

$14.95

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.95

Double Cajun Cheeseburger

$14.95

Double Rodeo Cheeseburger

$14.95

Double Patty Melt

$14.95

Double Mushroom & Swiss

$14.95

Double Chicken Sandwich w/Cheese

$14.95

Double Chicken Sandwich w/Bacon & Cheese

$14.95

Double Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Double Rodeo Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Double Chicken Patty Melt

$14.95

Double Mushroom & Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Sides & Sauces

1/2 DZ HardRolls

$4.75

1000 Island

$0.60

Au Jus

$0.60

Basket Garlic Toast

$3.00

Blue Cheese

$0.60

Brown Gravy

$0.60

Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Cajun Italian

$0.60

Chipotle

$0.60

DZ Hard Rolls

$8.75

French Dressing

$0.60

Grinder Sauce

$0.60

Hard Roll

$0.99

Honey Mustard

$0.60

Jamaican Jerk

$0.60

Light Italian

$0.60

Mayo

$0.60

Onion Ring Sauce

$0.60

Ranch

$0.60

Red Potato Gravy

$0.60

Salsa

$0.60

Side Cole Slaw

$1.99

Side Mashed/Gravy

$2.99

Side Queso

$3.00

Side Reds

$2.99

Side Spin Dip

$3.00

Side Stuffing

$2.99

Side Vegetable Blend

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.60

Spicy Garlic

$0.60

Spicy Ranch

$0.60

Sweet BBQ

$0.60

Sweet Chili

$0.60

Tarter Sauce

$0.60

Teriyaki

$0.60

Turkey Gravy

$0.60

Vinegar

$0.60